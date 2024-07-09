In a chilling move, Israel's Foreign Affairs and Security Committee has unanimously approved a draft law labeling the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) as a terrorist organization. This legislation, slated for its first reading in the Knesset's plenary session, represents a brazen attempt to criminalize humanitarian aid and further suppress the Palestinian people.

By targeting UNRWA, Israel is effectively drafting laws to suppress Palestinians and the organizations that support them. This move is a stark example of the polarization stage of genocide, where moderates are silenced, and opposition is criminalized. The law's approval demonstrates how Israel's actions are, in fact, proving the case for the Palestinian genocide.

UNRWA provides critical aid to Palestinian refugees, including education, healthcare, and food assistance. By designating the agency as a terrorist organization, Israel aims to discredit and disrupt these essential services. This move will have devastating consequences for the Palestinian population, exacerbating their vulnerability and further entrenching the occupation.

The international community must recognize this draft law for what it is – a calculated attempt to erase Palestinian identity and perpetuate their suffering. As Israel continues to draft laws that suppress Palestinians and humanitarian organizations, the world must acknowledge and condemn these actions as genocidal.