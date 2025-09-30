Marginalia Subversiva

Clif Brown
2d

Nathan Hale supposedly said before being executed by the British who had captured him, "I regret that I have only one life to give for my country"

I see the participants in the flotilla as saying the same only ending with "to give for humanity". I hope they will survive the deadly gauntlet they are running to get to Gaza.

The blood boils to see the two war criminals, Trump and Netanyahu, putting forth a plan that does nothing but further the aims of Israel. Could anyone ask them questions? No.

Right now we see the extremes of human behavior from the malevolent to the righteous. One extreme at the peak of power, the other on boats with aid at the risk of life. Could fiction produce a more moving parable than this reality?

