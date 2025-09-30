Among the more than 600 people aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla, there are approximately fifty Italian citizens, including two female MEPs and two members of the Italian Parliament.

“We’re not just saying ‘Free Palestine,’ but also ‘Stop the genocide.’ We’re not afraid to use these words. We need to call a spade a spade.” —Genoa’s mayor, Silvia Salis

The Theater of Diplomacy and the Flotilla’s Defiance

The Global Sumud Flotilla set sail with a simple and radical mission: break an illegal blockade, deliver aid, and declare by action that Palestinians are not alone. It is a civilian armada against the machinery of siege. Drones have already circled it, small explosions have rattled it, and still it sails.

Italy entered this story not as an ally, but as an ambivalent shadow. Rome dispatched a naval frigate, the Fasan, trailing the flotilla under the banner of protection. But protection quickly revealed itself as a leash. Officials announced they would soon issue a radio call urging participants to abandon ship or return to port before crossing into a “critical zone.” The flotilla named the truth: this is not protection. This is sabotage.

Reuters confirmed the withdrawal, Italy’s navy will quit the mission 150 nautical miles from Gaza, leaving the flotilla exposed as Israeli attack looms. Prime Minister Meloni urged the ships to stop altogether, dangling a safer alternative of aid routed through Cyprus. But rerouting aid is not the point. The point is to confront a criminal siege head-on, to force the world to see that genocide is not just carried out by bombs, but by blockades, by starvation, by bureaucratic chokeholds dressed up as diplomacy.

State Caution, People’s Rebellion

Italy’s government wants to strike the pose of moral concern without paying the price of resistance. Escorting only so far, disclaiming responsibility at the crucial moment, is complicity with a human face. It allows Meloni’s cabinet to perform humanity while ceding power back to Israel the moment it matters.

But the streets of Italy tell another story. On September 22, a nationwide strike brought the country to a halt. Tens of thousands poured into squares from Rome to Turin, Milan to Bologna. Roads, rail lines, schools, and even airports were disrupted. Dockworkers in Genoa and beyond refused to load arms bound for Israel, blocking the very ports that anchor Italy’s role in the machinery of war.

Students occupied universities, demanding divestment from Israeli institutions. Public workers struck. Entire sectors shut down. This was not symbolic hand-wringing; this was ordinary people making themselves ungovernable in the name of solidarity.

In Gaza, under bombardment, Palestinians wrote back: “The Italian people made us smile.” Amid the genocide, those words cut through like a flare in the night, proof that solidarity is felt, that resistance crosses seas.

Fractures, Polarizations, and Dangerous Currents

Italy is not united. A poll by SWG revealed deep fractures in public opinion, with disturbing currents of prejudice surfacing alongside genuine solidarity. This polarization is not accidental, it is part of the psychic war of genocide. The same machinery that bombs Gaza also works to fracture societies abroad, to sow confusion, to pit communities against each other. Genocide doesn’t only devastate its immediate victims; it corrodes the moral clarity of those watching, exposing the complicity of governments and the fault lines within their own populations.

Protests have not been gentle. In Milan, clashes broke out with police, who deployed tear gas and water cannons. Arrests followed. The government dismissed demonstrators as “hooligans,” trying to reduce a mass uprising against genocide to an issue of public order. Meanwhile, nearly 700 staff inside Italy’s own foreign ministry have pressed for a firmer stance, exposing cracks even within the apparatus of state.

Courage or Cowardice?

And so Italy is at a crossroads. The government plays at balance, escorting but not defending, mourning but not resisting. But the people, in their strikes and blockades, show that solidarity is not only possible but contagious. They prove what governments refuse to do: act as though Palestinian lives matter.

Silvia Salis, Genoa’s mayor, cut through the fog with words few leaders dare utter: genocide. Naming it is not merely rhetoric; it is a refusal to participate in the great laundering of violence.

The flotilla sails onward, and Italy’s official navy retreats. Yet from the ports and the plazas, the chants rise louder: break the blockade, stop the genocide, free Palestine. The true measure of Italy will not be Meloni’s hedging but the courage of its dockworkers, its students, its mayors, its ordinary people who have already chosen sides.

Because history will remember who sailed with the flotilla, and who tried to sink it with silence.