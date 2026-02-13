Riley Walz helped build Jmail to make Jeffrey Epstein’s emails searchable. 1.4 million documents. 442,470 emails. Evidence of systematic trafficking, elite protection networks, and organized sexual violence against children. And then he hosted it on Vercel, a platform whose CEO was photographed with Benjamin Netanyahu, an ICC wanted War Criminal currently overseeing genocide in Gaza.

$46,485.99 in server costs later, Guillermo Rauch swoops in: “I’m happy to cover the bill myself and in the process help you guys optimize this usage.” Riley responds with gratitude. Milo Smith and Amir Arsalan Soltani try to warn him. Decoded spells it out: “No one should donate to jmail until they move off vercel. The CEO of Vercel met with Netanyahu not long ago… Remember anyone still using vercel in 2026 should be treated with extreme suspicion, including the possibility of manipulating the epstein files to remove suspicion of Israel.”

Riley doesn’t move the files. He‘ll take the money. They always do.

This Is How Capture Works

The Economist is co-owned by the Rothschild family. Lady Lynn Forester de Rothschild sat on its Board of Directors alongside Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. The same people who control how “economic truth” gets narrated also controlled access to children. Finance capital, media ownership, and organized trafficking exist in the same rooms, serve the same networks, protect the same interests.

Now look at Jmail’s infrastructure. Vercel is venture capital. Its CEO has documented ties to Israeli tech sectors and meets with Netanyahu while Gaza burns. The platform hosting evidence of Epstein’s crimes is controlled by people directly connected to current genocidal violence. This is not coincidence. This is structure.

When Rauch offers to cover the bill, he is not being generous. He is bringing the project under direct financial control while appearing benevolent. This creates dependency, grants leverage, and ensures Vercel maintains access to how these files are being used and by whom. Riley celebrating “this level of scale is not something we are used to” reveals he does not understand he is being absorbed into the apparatus he claims to expose.

Where Are The Victims?

They have been moved completely out of frame.

The entire discourse around Jmail is about server architecture, traffic optimization, Vercel’s technical capabilities, and startup infrastructure. The 1.4 million emails documenting systematic abuse have become props in a story about database performance. Ghislaine Maxwell, listed under “girlfriends/exes” alongside Karyna Shuliak, is a data point. The children trafficked through Epstein’s network do not appear at all.

This is exactly how power protects itself while performing transparency. Create the appearance of exposure while ensuring the infrastructure remains under elite control. Make the evidence “accessible” through platforms owned by the same networks being implicated. Frame survivors as relationship categories that deny the violence. Erase children entirely.

The Jmail visualization shows Epstein’s network: Jes Staley, Ariane de Rothschild, Peggy Siegel, Michael Wolff, Boris Nikolic, Lawrence Krauss, Joi Ito, Kathryn Ruemmler, Sultan bin Sulayem, Tom Pritzker, David Mitchell, Peter Mandelson, Ehud Barak. Finance, media, academia, tech, law, business, real estate, politics. All of them networked through organized sexual violence.

And now the emails documenting their crimes are hosted on infrastructure controlled by people who want to vacation with Netanyahu.

This Is Whitewashing In Real Time

You cannot expose elite violence using tools owned by elites currently committing violence. Rauch’s relationship with Netanyahu is not incidental. It is the entire structure. Vercel’s control over Jmail means the evidence can be throttled, surveilled, manipulated, or disappeared when politically necessary. The $46,000 bill is not a technical problem. It is designed dependency. Accept the money, accept the capture.

Decoded warned: “including the possibility of manipulating the epstein files to remove suspicion of Israel.” This is not paranoia. This is pattern recognition. When the CEO of your hosting platform meets with a man overseeing genocide, and your project is hosting evidence that implicates Israeli intelligence assets and Mossad-connected networks, you do not have a “global public resource.” You have a liability waiting to be managed.

What Should Have Happened

The Epstein files needed to be torrented immediately. Distributed across decentralized networks. Mirrored on servers outside US and Israeli jurisdiction. Made available through infrastructure that cannot be monetized, controlled, or disappeared by the people implicated in the documents.

Instead, Jmail created a centralized access point dependent on venture capital, which means the exposure was always already compromised. This is technological solutionism serving power even when it claims to challenge it. The “innovation” of making emails searchable becomes another site of extraction and control rather than actual accountability.

Jmail Chose Comfort Over Integrity

Riley had warnings. Multiple people told him not to take Rauch’s money. He took it anyway. He is going to be financially dependent on a platform whose CEO photographs himself with Netanyahu while children in Gaza are buried in rubble. The victims of Epstein’s network, the survivors whose emails are being turned into database queries, do not factor into his decision-making.

This is what controlled opposition looks like. Build something that appears to threaten power. Make it dependent on infrastructure controlled by power. Accept capture while calling it collaboration. Erase the people harmed while centering the technical achievement. Perform transparency while ensuring nothing actually changes.

The Victims Remain Invisible

Jmail has 450 million pageviews. The Economist article about Epstein’s network does not name a single survivor. The visualization categorizes women as “girlfriends/exes” instead of trafficking victims. The children do not appear. The discourse is about Vercel bills and server optimization and how impressive it is that Riley built this so fast.

Meanwhile, Ghislaine Maxwell is in prison. Jeffrey Epstein is dead. And every single person in that network visualization, everyone who sent and received those 442,470 emails, everyone who knew and did nothing, continues to operate with impunity.

Because Jmail was never designed to threaten them. It was designed to manage the evidence in a way that protects elite interests while appearing to expose them. The infrastructure guarantees this outcome. Vercel controls the access. Rauch controls the funding. Netanyahu’s allies control the narrative. And the victims, as always, are moved out of frame.

This is not accountability. This is spectacle. And Riley Walz is not a hero. He is a useful idiot building tools for the same networks he thinks he is challenging.

The Epstein files need to be liberated from Vercel immediately. Until that happens, Jmail is not exposure. It is containment. And anyone treating it as resistance is participating in their own capture.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​