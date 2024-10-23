Marginalia Subversiva

Marginalia Subversiva

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Xiu's avatar
Xiu
Oct 24

🎯👏🏼

Genocide ends with mass killings. Just as Kabala Holocaust Harris' career should be mass killed, for the good of the masses.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Story Ember leGaïe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture