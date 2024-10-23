Your unwavering support for the erasure of lives— both here and in Palestine— has turned promises into betrayal. You can’t stand for equality with one hand, and push genocide with the other. But still, the silence. Still, the weight.

As the 2024 presidential race nears, many marginalized communities, especially transgender people, are grappling with a deep sense of betrayal. Kamala Harris, who once positioned herself as a champion for equality, is now largely silent on the issues that matter most. For the trans community, her silence is not just a political misstep but a potential death sentence. And it is not only trans people she is abandoning. Harris’s unwavering support for Israel’s genocidal actions in Palestine adds another layer to the fear that she has no intention of truly standing up for marginalized people, whether they are being erased at home or abroad.

Hollow Promises to Trans Communities

Kamala Harris’s earlier campaign rhetoric positioned her as a supporter of LGBTQ+ rights. As the first female, Black, and South Asian vice president, she was seen by many as a symbol of progress, a politician who could bring about real change for the most marginalized communities. In her 2020 presidential bid, Harris advocated for trans-inclusive healthcare, vowed to undo the damage caused by Trump-era policies, and positioned herself as a proponent of gender equality. These promises gave trans individuals a reason to believe she would defend them, especially as they faced rising violence, legal discrimination, and relentless attacks on their basic human rights.

But now, as anti-trans legislation surges across the country, Harris's silence is deafening. The flood of bills targeting transgender youth and adults has transformed many states into hostile environments, with gender-affirming care banned for minors, trans people barred from participating in sports, and the mere existence of trans identities criminalized in public discourse. The LGBTQ+ community had hoped for Harris to use her platform to speak out loudly and forcefully against these attacks. Instead, she has largely stayed silent.

This silence is particularly troubling in light of how serious the situation has become. At least 300 anti-trans bills have been introduced in recent years, many of them aimed at denying life-saving healthcare to trans youth. The connection between gender-affirming care and trans mental health is well-established, yet Harris has not fought back against the rhetoric that frames gender-affirming surgery and hormone treatments as dangerous, unnecessary, or even harmful. Her lack of action raises real fears about what a Harris presidency would look like for trans people. Will she fight for them? Or is her silence indicative of a deeper unwillingness to act?

For many trans people, particularly Black and Brown trans individuals who face heightened levels of violence, Harris’s silence translates into a sense of abandonment. The right-wing’s attacks are not just about laws; they are about erasing trans existence from public life entirely. This is why Harris’s failure to speak up during such a crucial moment is more than political negligence—it is complicity in a genocidal rhetoric that seeks to erase a vulnerable population.

The Specter of Genocide for Trans People

In the backdrop of Harris's silence on trans issues is a growing fear of what some are calling a looming transgender genocide. The parallels between the genocidal ideologies fueling the war against Palestinians and the attacks on trans people in the U.S. are striking. In both cases, the targeted populations are being systematically erased, either through violent means or through legal frameworks designed to strip them of their rights, humanity, and dignity.

Genocide doesn't always begin with mass killings. Often, it starts with dehumanizing rhetoric, with laws that restrict the existence of a group, and with a culture of fear that isolates and stigmatizes them. In the U.S., the transgender community is facing precisely this situation. Conservative lawmakers and far-right ideologues have successfully whipped up a moral panic about trans people, casting them as predators, as threats to children, and as unnatural beings. This kind of dehumanizing rhetoric lays the groundwork for violence and legal oppression.

Moreover, the gender-critical movement, which rejects the legitimacy of transgender identities, shares many of the same features as other genocidal ideologies. It portrays trans people as a threat to societal purity, much in the way that genocidal regimes have historically portrayed their targets. The movement insists that trans people are a danger to women, children, and society at large, which justifies the legal and social extermination of trans existence.

As this genocidal rhetoric escalates, so too does the violence against trans people. Trans women, particularly trans women of color, continue to face disproportionately high rates of physical assault, murder, and homelessness. By refusing to speak out against these atrocities, Harris is complicit in the growing erasure of trans lives. Her silence becomes more ominous when viewed through the lens of history. Just as the world remained silent in the early days of genocides past, today we are witnessing the same silence from political leaders as the groundwork for a potential genocide against trans people is laid in the U.S.

Complicity in the Palestinian Genocide

Harris’s failure to act on trans rights becomes even more alarming when viewed in conjunction with her blatant support for Israel’s genocidal actions against Palestinians. While Harris has tried to frame herself as empathetic toward Palestinian suffering, her actual policies and decisions reveal a disturbing commitment to maintaining U.S. military aid to Israel. This aid directly fuels the continued slaughter of Palestinian families, the destruction of homes, and the erasure of entire communities in Gaza and the West Bank.

Throughout her political career, Harris has expressed unwavering support for Israel, framing the illegal occupation regime’s actions as "self-defense." But as the Palestinian death toll climbs, with entire families wiped out in airstrikes and millions displaced, it becomes clear that this is not about defense. It is about genocide—a systematic campaign to erase Palestinians from their homeland. Harris’s support for this regime, while claiming to care about humanitarian issues, is the height of hypocrisy. Her silence on trans rights mirrors her complicity in the Palestinian genocide.

Both instances reveal a broader truth about Harris: she is willing to look the other way when it comes to violence against marginalized communities. Whether it’s the slow erasure of trans people in the U.S. or the active genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, Harris’s inaction signals that she prioritizes political expediency over human rights. Her “ironclad” support for Israel—despite the internationally recognized war crimes being committed—further exposes her as a politician who is more concerned with maintaining power than with standing up for the oppressed.

The False Hope of an Ally

For many, Kamala Harris represented hope. As a woman of color and a trailblazer in U.S. politics, she was expected to fight for marginalized communities in ways that previous politicians had not. Her earlier promises to support trans rights and her claims of empathy for Palestinians were taken at face value. But actions speak louder than words, and Harris’s refusal to fight for these communities when it truly matters reveals her to be no different from the establishment politicians she once seemed to oppose.

For the trans community, the hope that Harris might fight for their rights is quickly fading. Her silence in the face of a growing genocide against trans people leaves many feeling abandoned. And for Palestinians, her support of Israel’s genocidal campaign serves as a grim reminder that U.S. politicians, no matter their rhetoric, are ultimately complicit in maintaining systems of oppression.

A Call for Action

Kamala Harris’s silence on trans rights and complicity in Palestinian genocide must be understood as two sides of the same coin. In both cases, she is enabling the erasure of vulnerable populations. The stakes could not be higher. Trans people in the U.S. are facing an existential threat, and Palestinians are enduring a brutal genocide. Harris’s failure to act in both instances signals that she is not the ally she claims to be.

This is a call to action for all who believe in justice and equality. The fight for trans rights, the fight against Palestinian genocide, and the fight against all forms of oppression are interconnected. We cannot allow political leaders to remain silent or complicit in the face of these atrocities. Whether in the streets of Gaza or in the courts of the United States, the fight for dignity, safety, and freedom must continue—and it must be loud. For trans people, for Palestinians, and for all marginalized communities, silence is not an option. We must organize, resist, and demand better from our leaders, because lives are at stake.