Sheikh Khaled Nabhan, known affectionately as Abu Diaa, was recently killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. His death marks the loss of not just a beloved elder but an enduring symbol of Palestinian Sumud—steadfastness. Amid the relentless genocidal assault on Gaza, Abu Diaa’s life and love for his family illuminated the humanity of Palestinians, a truth so often buried beneath layers of propaganda, erasure, and Western complicity.

Abu Diaa gained international recognition during the genocidal campaign on Gaza after a heart-shattering video circulated online. In it, he cradled the lifeless body of his young granddaughter, Reem, killed alongside her brother Tariq in a December 16, 2023, Israeli airstrike. Stroking her hair with trembling hands, he softly called her “Rooh al-Rooh”—Soul of my Soul. It was a raw, unfiltered moment of grief, a glimpse into the depths of suffering inflicted on ordinary families in Gaza. Abu Diaa’s love broke through the dehumanization Palestinians endure daily under the weight of Israeli colonialism, U.S. support, and Western media’s complicit narratives.

“Sumud is the quiet defiance of staying rooted when the world demands your erasure. It is holding onto love, land, and dignity in the face of unrelenting violence.”

But Abu Diaa’s story is not just one of loss; it is one of resistance. A resident of the Nuseirat refugee camp—one of the most densely populated and relentlessly bombarded areas in Gaza—he refused to leave his home. Despite Israeli calls for “evacuation,” which amount to forced displacement, Abu Diaa stood his ground, declaring his determination to remain on his land. In interviews, he appealed to global leaders and organizations to address the atrocities and humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. His words, steeped in grief yet unwavering in spirit, echoed the voices of countless Palestinians who refuse to surrender their dignity and roots.

Abu Diaa’s loss is deeply personal yet universally symbolic. Pro-Palestine activists and supporters around the world mourn his death, offering condolences to his loved ones and honoring his steadfastness. Social media became a collective space of remembrance where Abu Diaa’s love for his grandchildren and his refusal to abandon his home became rallying cries for justice. In a world where Palestinian men are too often dehumanized—portrayed as violent aggressors or erased altogether—Abu Diaa shattered that narrative. His grief, so profound and tender, unveiled the humanity the Israeli regime and its allies work so tirelessly to obscure.

Edward Said, wrote: “Every Palestinian is held accountable for the actions of all Palestinians, while every Israeli is treated as an individual. Palestinians are seen as a collective threat, stripped of their humanity, while their grief, their resistance, and their lives are denied recognition.”

This dehumanization is systemic. Western media, political leaders, and even international bodies like the UN participate in framing Palestinian men as inherently violent, reducing their existence to caricatures that justify state violence and genocide. Palestinian men are fathers, grandfathers, teachers, farmers, doctors, and resistance fighters in their own right. Resistance takes many forms—not just armed struggle but also the refusal to leave one’s land, the nurturing of children under siege, and the act of mourning with unrelenting love.

“Resistance is born from love—love for family, for land, for dignity. To love under oppression, to hold onto joy despite occupation, is itself an act of defiance. In a world that demands surrender, love becomes the ultimate resistance.” - Story leGaïe

Sheikh Khaled Nabhan’s life is a testament to this broader understanding of resistance. To stay rooted in Gaza—despite blockade, bombardment, and displacement—is itself an act of defiance. His public mourning reminded the world that Palestinians are not statistics. They are people—grandfathers who call their granddaughters “Rooh al-Rooh” as they carry their bodies; families who bury loved ones while homes crumble around them; entire generations holding onto love, history, and hope as the world turns away.

Mahmoud Darwish, wrote: “We Palestinians suffer from an incurable disease called hope. Hope for liberation and independence. Hope for a normal life where we are neither heroes nor victims. Hope to see our loved ones return, and our dead properly mourned.”

Resistance, as Abu Diaa showed, is love—an unshakable bond to one’s family, land, and dignity. He joins the ranks of Palestinians who have become global symbols of Sumud, like the olive trees rooted in Gaza’s soil. His grief was felt worldwide, but so was his courage. He changed the way the world sees Palestinians—not as faceless victims but as people who grieve, love, and resist with unyielding strength.

In his memory, we are reminded that resistance takes many forms. It is found in the armed fighters defending their land, the farmers tending to fields despite destruction, the teachers educating children under bombardment, and the grandfathers who hold their loved ones one last time, refusing to let their memories be forgotten. Sheikh Khaled Nabhan’s legacy will endure, a beacon of love and defiance against a genocidal regime determined to erase it.

The world must remember his name and his message. Abu Diaa’s death is not just a loss for Gaza but a call to confront the dehumanization of Palestinians, to honor their grief, and to amplify their resistance. In his memory, we must continue to share the stories of those like him—stories that humanize, inspire, and refuse to let genocide be normalized.