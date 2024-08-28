Leaked Diplomatic Cable to Biden

ICYMI: In July 2024, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) decisively ruled that Gaza, along with the West Bank and East Jerusalem, is an integral part of a unified Palestinian territory. This ruling categorically states that any actions by Israel, particularly the military invasion, blockade, and control over food, medicine, and other essential supplies in Gaza, are illegal under international law. These actions cannot be legitimized or defended under the pretext of “Israel has a right to defend itself.” The ICJ made it clear that such measures are illegitimate, violating Palestinian sovereignty and rights, and must be recognized as part of the broader illegal occupation of Palestinian land.

A recently leaked USAID diplomatic cable has starkly revealed the extent to which the United States and Israel are complicit in committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in the unified Palestinian Territory, particularly Gaza. This cable, sent from the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, lays bare the U.S. government’s full awareness of the catastrophic impact of Israel’s military actions, yet it continues to provide unwavering support to Israel as it carries out these atrocities.

Systematic Ethnic Cleansing and Genocide

The leaked cable, alongside corroborating reports from organizations like Amnesty International and the Center for Constitutional Rights, provides a detailed account of the systematic ethnic cleansing and genocide being carried out against the Palestinian population. The Israeli Occupation Forces (GENocidal Zionist Occupation ) have issued repeated evacuation orders, forcibly displacing Palestinians from their homes and compressing them into an increasingly small and overcrowded “humanitarian zone” within Gaza. These zones, ostensibly meant to protect civilians, have instead become sites of extreme deprivation and suffering, with conditions deteriorating to the point of becoming unlivable .

This intentional policy of displacement is compounded by the widespread destruction of homes, schools, hospitals, and other critical infrastructure. The IOF’s actions have resulted in the demolition of entire neighborhoods, effectively erasing the physical and cultural presence of the Palestinian people in these areas. This is not just a consequence of military operations but a deliberate strategy aimed at erasing the Palestinian presence from their land—a hallmark of genocide under international law .

War Crimes Enabled by U.S. Support

The cable provides irrefutable evidence that the IOF’s actions amount to war crimes. These include the deliberate targeting of civilians, the obstruction and destruction of humanitarian aid facilities, and the widespread destruction of civilian property—all carried out with the full knowledge and support of the United States. The U.S. is not merely a passive bystander; it is an active participant, providing Israel with the military hardware and diplomatic cover necessary to carry out these crimes.

Targeting Civilians: The IOF’s strikes on areas designated as safe zones, where civilians were instructed to seek refuge, are clear violations of the laws of war. These actions demonstrate a complete disregard for civilian life and constitute intentional acts of violence against non-combatants. Reports have documented the use of U.S.-made weapons in these strikes, including Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMs) and other precision-guided bombs, which have been used to level residential buildings, killing entire families.

Obstruction of Humanitarian Aid: The systematic targeting and destruction of humanitarian infrastructure, such as warehouses, hospitals, and aid distribution centers, are not only violations of the Geneva Conventions but also reflect a calculated effort to exacerbate the suffering of Gaza’s civilian population. The blockade imposed by Israel, with tacit U.S. support, has severely restricted the flow of food, medicine, and other essential supplies into Gaza, creating a humanitarian catastrophe of staggering proportions.

Destruction of Civilian Property: The wholesale destruction of homes and infrastructure without military necessity is a war crime, further entrenching the cycle of displacement and suffering among the Palestinian people. These actions have left tens of thousands of Palestinians homeless and have destroyed the social and economic fabric of Gaza, making recovery and reconstruction virtually impossible under the current blockade.

Crimes Against Humanity and Apartheid

The ongoing blockade of Gaza, compounded by the military actions detailed in the cable, constitutes a crime against humanity. The blockade, which has been in place for over a decade, has deprived Palestinians of essential goods, services, and freedoms, creating a situation where basic survival is a daily struggle. This is not just a policy of collective punishment; it is an intentional strategy designed to destroy the Palestinian community’s ability to exist as a cohesive and functioning society .

Furthermore, the apartheid-like conditions in Gaza and the broader unified Palestinian Territory are undeniable. The U.S.-backed Israeli policy of segregating Palestinians into overcrowded, impoverished areas while denying them basic human rights fits the definition of apartheid under international law. The deliberate creation of separate legal and physical spaces based on ethnicity and the systematic oppression of one group by another are crimes against humanity .

The situation in Gaza is reflective of a broader strategy of domination and control that Israel, with U.S. support, has imposed on Palestinians across the unified Palestinian Territory. This includes the construction of illegal settlements, the annexation of Palestinian land, and the systematic denial of Palestinian rights, all of which are aimed at entrenching Israeli control and preventing the establishment of a viable Palestinian state.

U.S. Complicity in Atrocities

The most damning aspect of the leaked cable is the undeniable evidence that the U.S. government is fully aware of these atrocities and is complicit in their execution. Despite clear evidence of war crimes and crimes against humanity, the Biden administration continues to provide Israel with military aid, diplomatic protection, and political support. This is not a case of ignorance or oversight; it is a deliberate choice to support and enable the Israeli regime as it carries out its brutal campaign against the Palestinian people .

The mass murders since October 7 are particularly egregious examples of this ongoing complicity. The Biden administration has been fully informed of the IOF’s escalated campaign of violence, yet it has continued to support Israel’s actions with full knowledge of the devastating impact on Palestinian civilians. These actions, which have led to the deaths of thousands of people, are not isolated incidents but part of a broader strategy that the U.S. is actively enabling .

Moreover, the U.S. has shielded Israel from international accountability by consistently vetoing UN resolutions that condemn Israeli actions or call for an investigation into war crimes. This diplomatic protection has allowed Israel to act with impunity, knowing that it will face no consequences for its actions .

Conclusion: A Stain on Humanity

The leaked USAID cable is more than just evidence of war crimes; it is a testament to the deep and disturbing complicity of the United States in Israel’s ongoing atrocities. The joint responsibility of these two nations in the suffering of the Palestinian people is a stain on humanity that cannot be ignored or excused. The actions of the U.S. and Israel constitute a gross and deliberate violation of international law, and they must be condemned in the strongest possible terms .

The international community must recognize the reality: the United States and Israel are not only violating the rights of Palestinians but are also setting a dangerous precedent for the world. The time for excuses is over; the truth is clear, and the condemnation must be unequivocal. The U.S. and Israel are responsible for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people. This is a reality that cannot be denied or overlooked any longer.

This complicity extends beyond military and diplomatic support; it permeates economic and corporate sectors as well. U.S.-based companies and international corporations continue to supply Israel with the fuel and materials necessary to sustain its military operations, despite clear evidence of their use in committing atrocities . These companies, along with the U.S. government, must be held accountable for their role in perpetuating these crimes.

As the world watches the ongoing devastation in Gaza, it is imperative that the international community takes decisive action to stop these atrocities and hold those responsible to account. The United States, as a key enabler of Israel’s actions, must be subjected to the same scrutiny and accountability as Israel itself. The future of international law, human rights, and global peace depends on it.