A little over a year ago, I opened this strange little aperture in the machinery. I named it Marginalia Subversiva because I needed a place for the scraps—the thoughts that didn’t fit in 500 character posts, or threaded fury. I needed a place for the footnotes of dissent. For grief unfiltered. For joy that dared to survive genocide. For language uncolonized.

I didn’t know if anyone would read it. I only knew I had to write it.

Because silence is the preferred syntax of empire. And I was born noisy.

Since then, this thing has become more than marginalia. It’s become a ledger of resistance. A repository of sorrow. A kindling archive. A space where survivors are not asked to sanitize their wounds, and where grief is not required to be “productive.”

In twelve months, we’ve:

Unapologetically named the genocide in Gaza with reverence, not just rage.

Dragged propaganda by its spine into the open.

Defined words—iatrocide, paisicide, saftar, sadhurra—because language deserves precision, not euphemism.

Called out liberal complicity, Zionist lies, and settler logic without flinching.

Mourned martyred children by name.

Celebrated each small breath of resistance as a sacred act.

This isn’t just a Substack. It’s a refusal to grieve quietly.

It’s a barricade made of verbs.

Some posts were essays. Others were battle hymns. Some were stitched from the fragments of my own undoing. And you—yes, you—read them. Shared them. Argued with them. Cried with them. Held them in your chest like a lit match.

Thank you.

Thank you for showing up when the world taught you to look away.

Thank you for reading slowly, feeling deeply, grieving honestly.

Thank you for knowing that writing about genocide isn’t performative—it’s ancestral, it’s archival, it’s the work of keeping memory alive when the erasers come with drones.

Here’s to another year of radical footnotes in the margins of empire.

To every unrepentant syllable.

To ink as intervention.

To refusal as ritual.

And to you—reader, co-conspirator, kin across the wires—

Let’s keep writing what they try to burn.

Let’s make the margins impossible to ignore.

In solidarity, rage, and radical love—

—Story Ember leGaïe

Founder, Marginalia Subversiva

⸻

P.S. If you’ve been reading quietly, now’s a beautiful time to subscribe, share, or drop a note. Let’s grow this radical archive together.