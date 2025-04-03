Gaza, the West Bank, and the Imperial Boomerang

This didn’t start in Gaza. And it won’t end there either.

What happens in Palestine doesn’t stay in Palestine.

It comes back—like a boomerang sharpened by empire—striking the very hands that launched it.

The genocide of Palestinians was never just a foreign policy choice. It was a mirror. And in 2024, America finally looked—and didn’t flinch.

The bombs that fell on Gaza were American-made.

The tanks that bulldozed the West Bank were funded by bipartisan votes.

The starvation was strategized in D.C.

The censorship was mirrored on every U.S. campus.

This wasn’t an Israeli operation with passive American support. It was a U.S.-Israeli joint project—military, diplomatic, economic, algorithmic. And while Palestinians counted their dead, Americans counted votes.

Because in November 2024, the boomerang came home.

Donald Trump won , not in spite of genocide—but because of it. White America rewarded brutality, just like it always has.

Kamala Harris lost, not because she was a woman of color—but because she stood on a stage soaked in blood and asked the world to clap.

This was never just about Gaza. This was about who Americans are when the mask slips.

It was about who this country will always protect—settlers, billionaires, fascists—and who it will always sacrifice: the poor, the displaced, the colonized.

And if Palestine was the pulse of the world, then in 2024, America flatlined.

This is not a “conflict.”

It’s not a policy disagreement.

It’s not complicated.

It’s genocide.

And this time, it wasn’t hidden in classified cables. It was livestreamed.

It wasn’t obscured by distance. It was screamed from dorm rooms, protest camps, and refugee tents.

The world saw it—and the United States didn’t care.

Because empire doesn’t grieve. It calculates.

And in 2024, it decided the cost of Palestinian lives was worth the price of preserving American power.

Trump & Settler Synergy

The only thing Trump respects is dominance. Zionism offered him that—and he cashed the check.

Donald Trump doesn’t care about Israel.

He doesn’t believe in divine land grants or biblical prophecy.

He doesn’t care about Jewish people, and he sure as hell doesn’t care about Palestinians.

He cares about loyalty. He cares about optics. He cares about control.

And Zionism delivered all three.

Trump’s alliance with the Zionist regime wasn’t ideological—it was transactional.

When billionaire donors handed him cash, he handed them annexation.

When settler organizations demanded recognition, he moved the embassy to Jerusalem.

When war criminals wanted impunity, he gave them weapons, vetoes, and a red carpet.

He didn’t hide it. He bragged about it.

He called Palestinians “terrorists.”

He framed land theft as diplomacy.

He praised apartheid as “the best deal.”

And they loved him for it.

Miriam Adelson alone poured tens of millions into his campaign, not for democracy—but for domination. She didn’t want negotiations. She wanted the West Bank gone. She wanted the Palestinian Authority dissolved. She wanted Gaza flattened.

Trump said yes. And more.

He recognized the Golan Heights as Israeli territory—violating international law.

He normalized settler violence by labeling resistance as terrorism.

He echoed the most extreme Zionist talking points, not because he believed them—but because they served him.

This is settler synergy:

Zionism abroad, white supremacy at home.

Illegal outposts there, police raids here.

Walls, bans, prisons, surveillance—copy/paste imperial tools.

It’s not about religion. It’s not about security.

It’s about extraction. About domination. About empire backing empire.

Trump didn’t invent the genocide in Gaza. But he branded it, marketed it, and profited from it.

And in 2024, voters didn’t flinch.

They looked at mass graves and said: More of that, please.

Because what Zionism is to Palestine, Trumpism is to America.

The border never mattered. Only the target did.

Kamala’s Collapse

She could’ve said “ceasefire.” She chose “I’m speaking.”

Kamala Harris didn’t lose despite her Zionism.

She lost because of it.

She stood on stages as Gaza burned and smiled like nothing was wrong.

She praised the U.S.-Israel relationship as “unbreakable.”

She doubled down as hospitals were bombed, as mass graves filled, as aid was blocked, as children starved.

And when people—students, elders, organizers—interrupted her speeches to beg for a ceasefire, she didn’t pause.

She didn’t listen.

She snapped: “I’m speaking now.”

She spoke over the dead.

She spoke over the grieving.

She spoke over anyone who dared remind her that her politics had a body count.

Her base applauded.

Liberals weaponized her identity like a shield:

They called protesters sexist.

They called Gaza a distraction.

They mourned her career more than they mourned the children pulled from rubble.

They didn’t want accountability. They wanted silence.

They wanted us to bury our politics beneath her ambition.

But we didn’t.

Kamala’s downfall wasn’t backlash—it was blowback.

You don’t stand on a platform of empire and expect the people to kneel.

You don’t demand applause while funding genocide and expect history to forget.

And when she lost?

They blamed the left.

They blamed Muslims.

They blamed organizers, protestors, students—everyone except the woman who chose power over principle.

She could have broken from Biden.

She could have demanded an arms embargo.

She could have said “Palestinian lives matter.”

But she didn’t.

She thought symbolism would save her.

But we weren’t looking for a symbol.

We were looking for solidarity.

And Kamala Harris never offered it.

The Imperial Echo

What America funds in Palestine, it refines for itself.

The weapons dropped on Gaza weren’t just exported—they were rehearsed.

The surveillance systems tracking families in Rafah?

Those are now scanning student protests in Georgia and Illinois, etc.

The starvation siege around the Strip?

It’s mirrored in budget proposals gutting SNAP, WIC, and Medicaid impacting the poorest in the U.S.

This isn’t blowback. It’s blueprint.

The U.S. didn’t just arm genocide—it benchmarked it.

Gaza’s communications blackout became TikTok bans and federal gag orders.

Palestinian journalists were murdered while American press was muzzled.

Aid was blockaded abroad while food stamps are threatened to be slashed at home.

And then came March 2025.

Trump’s regime dismantled the CDC.

Thousands of scientists fired. Public health silenced.

They called it “streamlining,” but it was just another siege—with spreadsheets instead of missiles.

This is the imperial echo:

Destroy public systems. Deny basic care. Criminalize grief.

Then pretend it’s freedom.

They don’t need to disappear you if they can starve you slowly.

They don’t need to shoot you if they can bankrupt your lungs.

RFK Jr. and Oz weren’t fringe—they were preparation.

Makary and Calley Means weren’t oddities—they were hired tools.

Their job was to make eugenics look like choice.

To make deregulation sound like liberation.

To make you forget what genocide looks like so it can happen in your own ZIP code.

Liberals still want to believe the U.S. “fell” into fascism.

But empire didn’t fall.

It pivoted.

Palestine wasn’t the edge.

It was the model.

And every institution that cheered genocide abroad is now hollowing out the floor beneath us.

The Boy Who Cried Wolf

The wolf is always real. And it’s always wearing stars and stripes.

The propaganda machine didn’t pause. It reloaded.

While bodies in Gaza were still warm, U.S. media pivoted.

From live-streamed massacre to “Houthi attacks” in the Red Sea.

From genocide to “Iranian threats.”

From starvation to “U.S. national security.”

Same playbook. New target.

Every headline calling AnsarAllah “terrorists” was recycled from Iraq.

Every editorial warning about Iran was plagiarized from 2003.

Every think tank op-ed shrieking “instability” was funded by the same war industry that bombed Gaza into dust.

This is how empire lies:

It shows you one horror and asks you to look away from the next.

It calls every resistance “extremism” and every invasion “defense.”

It pretends that Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq, and Iran are disconnected—when really, they’re part of the same map, the same plan, the same empire “manifest destiny” dream.

And it always starts with one word: “terrorist.”

A word used to dehumanize Palestinians.

A word used to erase nuance, flatten resistance, and justify murder.

The same week Israel dropped bombs on tents in Rafah, the media was already churning out Iran narratives.

“Drone threat.” “Nuclear ambitions.” “Regional instability.”

They don’t care if it’s true. They care if it sells the war.

Because consent doesn’t need to be manufactured from scratch.

It just needs to be recycled.

We’ve been here before.

The boy cried wolf in Iraq.

The boy cried wolf in Afghanistan.

The boy cried wolf in Libya, in Syria, in Yemen.

And every time, the wolf came.

And every time, it devoured the people who were never the threat.

Palestine isn’t an outlier.

It’s the warning.

And anyone still believing the wolf stories deserves the empire they’re enabling.

The Government Is a Wrecking Ball

This isn’t policy—it’s a purge.

Trump didn’t return to govern. He returned to dismantle.

By spring of 2025, the language was gone: equity, inclusion, care.

In its place? Executive orders soaked in blood.

New concentration camps disguised as detention centers in Florida and Louisiana.

ICE raids expanded.

Palestinians surveilled.

Student protesters tracked and disappeared like criminals.

This is fascism—but make it branded.

The government isn’t malfunctioning. It’s demolishing itself on purpose.

Medicaid and SNAP are still here—for now—but under siege.

Republicans have made them bargaining chips in budget threats.

States are already rolling back access. Coverage gaps are widening.

And the messaging is clear: these programs are next.

The CDC? Dismantled. Thousands laid off. Public health gutted.

DEI? Scrubbed from federal and corporate policy within days.

Education? Defunded, whitewashed, and militarized.

And all of it cheered on by ghouls in suits, pundits in studios, liberals too afraid to say the word “genocide” while the border is being militarized into a war zone.

But the new targets aren’t just immigrants.

They’re students. They’re queers. They’re disabled people. They’re trans kids.

They’re Black and brown survivors who ask too many questions.

They’re Palestinian Americans who grieve too loudly.

This isn’t policy drift—it’s retribution.

A fascist government doesn’t always announce itself with tanks. Sometimes it starts with a memo.

Sometimes it begins by criminalizing protest.

By funding tech to track which students attend a Gaza sit-in.

By hiring surveillance firms to flag Arabic last names.

By firing tenured professors who refuse to lie.

You don’t need camps when fear keeps people silent.

But they’re building them anyway.

And this didn’t begin with Trump—it escalated under the Biden-Harris administration.

The Democrats laid the groundwork, from Obama to Biden.

Campus crackdowns. NGO complicity. FBI watchlists.

They built the scaffolding. Trump just lit the match.

Because Trump and his band of rapist, white nationalist, billionaire sycophants aren’t interested in governing—they’re interested in breaking things.

Borders. Agencies. Lives.

And what they break won’t be rebuilt.

This is demolition disguised as democracy.

And they’re not stopping at Palestine.

Spiderweb

Zionism doesn’t stop at the border. It spreads like a system, silken and suffocating.

The genocide in Gaza is not isolated. It is not regional.

It’s not even just territorial.

It is global erasure—systematic, strategic, and metastasizing.

Palestine is the anchor.

But the project is planetary.

While bombs fell on Rafah, flags were banned in German schools.

While families were incinerated in Khan Younis, students in the U.S. were placed on FBI watchlists for chanting free Palestine.

While babies died of starvation in Al-Nuseirat, entire academic departments were purged for refusing to equate resistance with terror.

This is the spiderweb:

Legal bans on BDS.

Visa denials for pro-Palestinian voices.

Financial blacklisting of charities, artists, and students.

Surveillance and doxxing of Arab, Muslim, and Jewish dissidents.

Algorithmic erasure of history, memory, grief.

Zionism is not about security. It never was.

It’s about memory control.

It’s about deleting Palestine from maps, from textbooks, from databases, from living mouths.

It’s about making sure the word “Palestinian” becomes myth, becomes threat, becomes nothing.

It’s why refugee camps in Lebanon are still under siege.

It’s why the West Bank is being broken into cantons, not just by fences—but by policy, permits, apps, and guns.

It’s why even the diaspora is targeted—because existence itself is resistance.

To be Palestinian is to be hunted.

To love Palestine is to be flagged.

You don’t have to live under occupation to feel its hand.

You just have to name it.

And that’s enough to become a target.

This is bigger than genocide.

This is the attempt to erase an entire people across every register—legal, spatial, digital, emotional.

And it’s not just “Israel.”

It’s the U.S., the UK, Germany, France, Canada, Australia—the whole web of empire, working together to dissolve a nation into silence.

But silence is not surrender.

And Palestine is not going anywhere.

The Algorithm of Forgetting

They didn’t just censor us. They buried us beneath code.

Gaza didn’t die in silence.

It was livestreamed.

Posted. Tagged. Shared. Flagged. Deleted.

Over and over.

This is the digital Nakba:

Photos blurred for “sensitivity.”

Videos removed for “violence.”

Accounts shadowbanned for “safety.”

Stories of children bombed in tents labeled “misinformation.”

Obituaries throttled while Zionist psyops trended with blue checks.

Meta turned martyrdom into a community guideline violation.

TikTok drowned Palestinian grief in algorithmic dance trends.

Twitter promoted Israeli state propaganda while erasing the screams in Arabic.

This isn’t moderation. It’s memory warfare.

They don’t want you to forget because it was too much.

They want you to forget because it was working.

Every image, every name, every caption—was proof.

Proof of genocide.

Proof of complicity.

Proof that the world watched and still chose empire.

So they turned grief into a glitch.

Survivors into “violators.”

Journalists into “harmful content.”

This isn’t accidental.

The algorithm isn’t broken.

It was built like this.

Engineered to silence colonized voices.

Trained to recognize Arabic and censor it.

Calibrated to preserve empire’s narrative while vanishing the rest.

And the effect is surgical.

Your post disappears.

Your reach dies.

Your words echo in an empty feed.

And yet—the people kept posting.

Kept naming.

Kept remembering.

Because the algorithm is a machine.

But we are not.

We carry our dead with us.

In memory.

In print.

In protest.

In every hacked livestream and every smuggled video that slipped past digital checkpoints.

They built forgetting into the code.

But we built resistance into the archive.

And Palestine lives there too.

The NGO Cloak

Not all genocidaires wear uniforms. Some wear lanyards.

While Gaza was flattened, while aid was blockaded, while children starved on camera—“humanitarian” organizations wrung their hands, released statement after statement, and went back to brunch.

This is the NGO cloak:

Equivocation dressed as diplomacy.

False neutrality passed off as peace.

White saviorism weaponized to dull outrage.

They cried over the rubble but never named the ones who dropped the bombs.

They demanded ceasefires but refused to say “genocide.”

They held vigils while blocking Palestinian speakers.

They raised money for “relief” while erasing the word liberation from every press release.

It’s not a glitch. It’s the business model.

Because these organizations don’t exist to stop genocide.

They exist to manage it.

To soften the optics.

To sanitize the narrative.

To make the public think “someone is doing something” so they don’t have to.

And their currency?

Language.

They don’t say apartheid, they say conflict.

They don’t say colonization, they say complicated.

They don’t say Zionism, they say cycle of violence.

They host panels.

They write reports.

They pose with grieving mothers for grant proposals and then ghost them.

And while they perform neutrality, people die.

Take USAID.

While Palestinian detainees were being electrocuted, raped, and tortured at the Sde Teiman prison camp, USAID officials sat just a few yards away—holding daily meetings with Israeli military and UN representatives to coordinate humanitarian aid.

Aid logistics were literally being planned on top of torture sites.

At least 35 Palestinians are believed to have died in or after detention at Sde Teiman.

USAID continued to operate from the base even after reports surfaced of forced amputations, sexual assaults, and rectal injuries from repeated beatings.

This is not neutral. It’s not humanitarian. It’s participation.

Internal whistleblowers within USAID condemned the silence. One described it as “another form of psychological torture” just to be stationed there. Another resigned after being told his contract would be terminated for discussing child health conditions in Gaza. Over 70 staff signed internal letters demanding the agency stop gaslighting and name the root cause: genocide.

But USAID didn’t budge. It refused to comment on its exact location, while still coordinating with Israel’s Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT)—the very agency overseeing Gaza’s starvation siege.

This is what the NGO cloak hides: complicity, collaboration, and cowardice.

The same organizations crying over famine are working from the very grounds where bodies are buried.

You can’t humanitarian your way out of genocide while helping organize it.

Let’s be clear:

There is no neutral ground in genocide.

There is no balanced approach to ethnic cleansing.

There is no middle when one side is buried and the other holds the shovel.

NGOs helped pave the road to this genocide.

And now they’re decorating the crater.

We don’t need another fundraiser.

We need fire.

We need decolonization.

We need to rip the mask off every institution that said “both sides” while one side was being burned alive.

And that includes the ones who offered silence in the language of concern.

Manufactured Apathy

They didn’t want you to care. They wanted you to collapse.

Gaza was never hidden.

It was everywhere.

In every timeline, every screen, every reel, every scroll.

They didn’t silence the genocide. They saturated us with it.

Drip-fed us death in high resolution.

One burned child at a time.

One tent massacre. One headless toddler. One pile of bodies.

And then another.

And another.

This wasn’t exposure—it was exhaustion.

A deliberate, calculated assault on emotional bandwidth.

Because empire knows what overexposure does.

It knows how grief curdles into detachment.

It knows how rage turns into burnout.

It knows how too much death makes the living go quiet.

This was not a failure of coverage.

It was coverage weaponized.

And while Gaza screamed, U.S. media ran strategy:

“ War is complicated .”

“ Look away, it’s too upsetting .”

“ Here’s a thinkpiece on resilience .”

“ Here’s a warning for graphic content—blurred to death .”

“Here’s a voice from the other side—balanced genocide.”

And then came the psyops:

Leaflets dropped over starving civilians blaming Hamas.

Fake UN reports circulated.

Deepfake videos of Palestinian resistance posted with false subtitles.

Journalists smeared.

Survivors doxxed.

People weren’t just numbed—they were engineered into paralysis.

This is trauma saturation as imperial tactic.

Not just to break Palestinians—but to break solidarity.

To make you feel like nothing you do matters.

To make you say “I can’t take this anymore” and log off.

They want your disgust to curdle into distance.

They want your empathy to burn out before it can become action.

But we see the pattern now.

They tried it in 2021. In 2014. In 2008. In 2002. In 1987. In 1948.

They don’t want you numb because they care about your feelings.

They want you numb because rage is contagious.

And if you feel too much for too long—you might act.

And that’s what scares them most.

Genocide Is Bipartisan

Red or blue, the bombs still fell.

There is no party of peace.

There is no anti-war wing.

There is no meaningful dissent inside the institutions that funded Gaza’s erasure.

Because genocide in Palestine wasn’t a Republican project.

It wasn’t a Trump aberration.

It wasn’t a fringe Zionist dream.

It was a bipartisan consensus.

Democrats voted for the bombs.

Republicans voted for the bombs.

And the bombs fell—on babies, breadlines, tents, hospitals, churches, mosques, entire families erased from the civil registry in one night.

Kamala cheered.

Trump smiled.

Biden lied.

And every single one of them hid behind “Israel has a right to defend itself.”

What the U.S. calls defense always looks like annihilation.

Let’s be specific:

2023 : Biden bypasses Congress to send arms to Israel mid-genocide.

2024 : Congress votes 366–58 to send billions more.

2025 : Trump takes office and doubles down—openly boasting of partnership, openly targeting Gaza’s last standing structures.

Throughout: Democrats hold vigils while signing weapons packages.

Republicans tweet scripture while authorizing mass murder.

Genocide didn’t pause for an election. It accelerated through it.

And while they staged debates, Palestinians dug graves.

While they traded barbs, Israel traded coordinates.

While they called each other extreme, the bombs stayed bipartisan.

This is what American “democracy” looks like:

Unions busted, aid denied, rights stripped—while both parties bathe in Palestinian blood and call it “security.”

No one gets to wash their hands.

Not the centrists.

Not the progressives who said “but Hamas.”

Not the Justice Democrats who stayed silent to protect their seats.

Not the Squad, who collapsed under pressure when it mattered most.

Every vote for funding. Every refusal to say “ceasefire.” Every ambiguous statement and choreographed grief tweet—was complicity.

This isn’t about party politics.

It’s about empire.

And genocide has always been its most bipartisan act.

The Rage They Couldn’t Kill

They tried to bury us in silence. We answered with fire.

The bombs never stopped.

The massacres never paused.

The world watched a genocide unfold in real time—and the people rose.

Not in sanitized NGO protests.

Not in charity galas or Blue State brunches.

But in occupations. Sit-ins. Shutdowns. Teach-ins. Hunger strikes. Flash mobs. Encampments.

From Gaza to Chicago. From Jenin to Oakland. From Ramallah to Rio. From Rafah to the rotunda steps of every U.S. university still invested in death.

This rage was not irrational.

It was ancestral.

And it refused to die.

They censored us—we screamed louder.

They fired us—we built mutual aid networks.

They banned flags—we painted murals.

They erased names—we made posters, playlists, poems, prayers.

Students led it.

Survivors led it.

Disabled people led it.

Palestinians led it.

They shut down bridges.

They occupied congressional offices.

They slept in the cold and refused to move.

They bled on university lawns while chanting the names of children the world had already forgotten.

This wasn’t protest. It was rupture.

A break from respectability.

A refusal to make genocide palatable for white comfort.

A rejection of false neutrality, of elite cowardice, of performative mourning.

And they were terrified.

Because no amount of surveillance, no flood of propaganda, no collapse of media integrity could stop the raw, unyielding truth:

Palestine lit a fire.

And millions are carrying it forward.

This was not solidarity as performance.

It is grief weaponized.

Memory sharpened.

Love that refuses to be co-opted.

Because this generation has no illusions.

We know the system was never broken—it was built to kill.

And still, we choose life. We choose resistance. We choose each other.

That’s what scares them.

Not just the rage.

But the fact that we survive everything they throw at us—

and keep marching anyway.

Palestine Is the Mirror

This was never about foreign policy. It was about who we are.

Palestine shattered the illusion.

It tore through the myth that America stands for justice.

It exposed the rotted core beneath the liberal facade.

It revealed what the U.S. is willing to fund, excuse, enable, and cheer—so long as the bodies are brown, the blood is distant, and the empire stays intact.

There is no going back.

You can’t livestream genocide and pretend it didn’t happen.

You can’t bomb children for 543 days and spin it as “defense.”

You can’t feed footage of corpses into a propaganda machine and call it diplomacy.

The mask is off.

The mirror is cracked.

And Palestine is the reflection.

It showed us what this country truly values:

Billion-dollar weapons over bread.

Land theft over liberation.

Settlers over survivors.

Silence over truth.

It showed us who gets humanized and who gets flattened.

Who is allowed to grieve and who is punished for it.

Who gets platforms and who gets prison.

And it asked:

What will you do now that you’ve seen?

Because seeing comes with responsibility.

You don’t get to unknow genocide.

You don’t get to unwatch mass murder.

You don’t get to unhear the cries coming from the rubble.

Palestine didn’t just die.

It revealed.

It taught.

It demanded.

And some of us listened.

Not the politicians.

Not the pundits.

Not the fundraisers in blue ribbons.

But the people who sat in grief and rage and clarity.

The ones who refused to look away.

The ones who buried their own illusions alongside the martyrs.

The ones who realized this was never about “over there.”

Because empire always comes home.

Because silence is complicity.

Because survival is not neutral.

And if you stood with Palestine—truly stood—you didn’t just witness history.

You chose which side you were on when the mirror broke.

Mirror mirror on the wall—

who stood silent while they slaughtered them all?

Not us. Not now. Not ever again.