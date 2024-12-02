Fascism never died; it adapted. Yet, many insist on denying its presence by pointing to outdated definitions, insisting it can only exist in jackboots, blackshirts, or mid-20th-century aesthetics. This denial serves to distract from the insidious reality of modern fascism—one that is cloaked in patriotism, corporate interests, and democratic facades.

The Evolution of Fascism

At its core, fascism is an authoritarian nationalist system that thrives on state-aligned corporate power, violence, and propaganda to suppress dissent and enforce societal hierarchies. The tools have evolved, but the goals remain the same: consolidate power by dehumanizing marginalized groups, scapegoating minorities, and systematically dismantling democratic norms.

Modern fascism no longer needs swastikas or salutes. Instead, it dons the language of “freedom,” “security,” and “patriotism” while waging wars against human rights. It thrives in legislative chambers, corporate boardrooms, and media empires. It uses policies instead of tanks and algorithms instead of secret police to control populations and quash resistance.

The Convenient Excuses

Critics of this characterization often deflect by invoking the traditional definitions of fascism, rooted in Mussolini’s Italy or Hitler’s Germany. They argue that modern states can’t be fascist because they lack the overt features of 1930s regimes—camps, uniforms, and a single-party rule. This is a dangerous and willful oversimplification.

Modern fascism doesn’t march in columns; it manipulates through manufactured consent. It silences opposition with media narratives and “culture wars,” masks genocide with terms like “self-defense,” and criminalizes resistance movements by labeling them as “terrorists.” The structures are sleeker now, the violence more calculated, but the oppression is as brutal as ever.

Hallmarks of Modern Fascism

Corporate-State Symbiosis: Fascism today operates through a seamless marriage of state and corporate power. Corporations fund politicians, influence policy, and profit from state violence, all while evading accountability. Billion-dollar defense contractors reap fortunes from war crimes while tech giants aid surveillance states. Weaponized Propaganda: Propaganda isn’t just state-run media anymore. It’s carefully crafted narratives that permeate mainstream news, social media, and entertainment. From demonizing asylum seekers to normalizing genocide under the guise of “security,” the messaging is omnipresent and sophisticated. Militarized Hierarchy: Whether it’s through police brutality, mass incarceration, or outright war, modern fascism enforces social hierarchies with violence. Marginalized groups—immigrants, Indigenous people, Black communities—bear the brunt of this militarized oppression. Dehumanization as Policy: Dehumanization isn’t a side effect; it’s a strategy. Muslims, refugees, Palestinians, LGBTQ+ communities, and others are vilified to manufacture public consent for their exclusion, exploitation, or annihilation. Erosion of Democratic Norms: Modern fascists masquerade as democrats while eroding the foundations of democracy. Voter suppression, judicial overreach, corporate lobbying, and attacks on free speech are all tactics used to consolidate power while maintaining a veneer of legitimacy.

The Danger of Denial

Insisting that fascism can only exist in its past forms is a deliberate denial of its present reality. This denial emboldens fascist regimes by providing cover for their actions. It allows powerful states to bomb, starve, and oppress while claiming moral superiority.

Dismissing modern fascism as hyperbole also silences the voices of those on the receiving end of its brutality. For Indigenous communities in Canada, Black Americans facing police violence, Palestinians in Gaza, or migrants drowning in the Mediterranean, the presence of fascism is not theoretical—it’s daily life.

Recognizing and Resisting Modern Fascism

Modern fascism thrives on complicity and indifference. Recognizing it requires stepping beyond the traditional frameworks and seeing the patterns that define it today. Resistance means refusing to be gaslit by those who argue that fascism can’t exist unless it comes with swastikas.

Fascism today wears a suit, not a uniform. Its weapons are drones, not tanks. Its reach is global, and its propaganda is polished. But at its heart, it’s the same beast—a system of domination that sacrifices human dignity for power and control.

The question isn’t whether fascism exists today—it’s whether we are willing to confront it. Ignoring it allows it to grow unchecked. Naming it is the first step toward dismantling it.