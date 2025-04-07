They called her the first female hijacker—but Leila Khaled was, and remains, far more than a headline.

She was a storm wrapped in a keffiyeh, a woman who stared down settler-colonialism not with apologies but with resolve. She made the world look—really look—at what it meant to be Palestinian, stateless, and unbroken. And she did so on her own terms.

Long before neoliberal feminism repackaged empowerment into boardroom success and sanitized slogans, Leila Khaled embodied a feminist praxis forged through struggle. She didn’t ask for permission. She demanded liberation—not just for women, but for her people. For the displaced. For the occupied. For those whose existence had been rendered a threat.

Leila Khaled shattered every imposed frame of what a woman, a revolutionary, a refugee, a fighter, was allowed to be.

While white feminists clung to symbols of equality that left the empire intact, Leila carried a Kalashnikov. Not because she glorified violence, but because her people were being ethnically cleansed—and the world was looking away.

She was not a myth. She was a living, breathing act of resistance. And they feared her for it.

A Feminist Before Feminism Had Language for Her

In the 1970s, the image of Khaled with her keffiyeh and AK-47 went viral—long before the internet could manufacture or manipulate virality. She captivated young women across the globe, especially those who, like journalist Yvonne Ridley, were desperate for a role model that wasn’t a pop star or beauty queen.

While boys painted Che Guevara on their backpacks, girls had no equivalent—until Leila. And even then, the media didn’t know what to do with her. She was too political, too beautiful, too angry, too willing to fight back.

And that is the deepest threat to empire: a woman who won’t apologize for defending her people.

From Refugee to Revolutionary

Born in Haifa in 1944, Leila became a refugee at age four during the Nakba. Like so many Palestinians, her life was ruptured by Zionist settler-colonialism. But unlike the stories often told about refugee women—passive, tragic, voiceless—Leila Khaled refused to be pitied.

As she once put it: “Between walking to collect a blanket and a ration card, and taking up a Kalashnikov—I chose the latter.”

She joined the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a Marxist organization that aligned Palestinian liberation with global anti-colonial and anti-imperialist struggles. Her infamous 1969 and 1970 plane operations were not isolated acts, but part of a broader international strategy to make Palestine impossible to ignore.

She was willing to die to make sure her people weren’t forgotten.

The World Forgot Anyway

Today, Palestinian girls are being blown apart by the thousands in Gaza. Palestinian women are being abducted, violated, erased. And while feminists around the world march for “human rights,” many still recoil at Leila’s name. Because empire has trained them to fear the woman who resists too powerfully.

Leila Khaled wasn’t erased by time. She was deliberately erased by a narrative that could not contain her. The same narrative that glorifies male revolutionaries, but punishes women who carry weapons instead of slogans.

A Reckoning We Still Owe

Leila Khaled is reportedly in a coma after a brain hemorrhage. And whether she wakes or not, we owe her more than quiet mourning or nostalgic praise.

We owe her remembrance with fire.

We owe her the truth: that her resistance was righteous. That her feminism was revolutionary. That she stood when others cowered and fought when the world told her to kneel.

We owe her the courage to say: she was not a terrorist. She was a freedom fighter.

And we owe every Palestinian girl digging through rubble today the same unapologetic solidarity Leila carried into history.

Because she didn’t fight to be remembered.

She fought so no one else would have to die forgotten.

No hashtags. No watered-down tributes. Just this:

Leila Khaled was a feminist, a revolutionary, and a mirror.

May we dare to look in it.