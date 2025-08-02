Marginalia Subversiva

Marginalia Subversiva

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
poonam pari's avatar
poonam pari
37m

this was an excellent piece! thank you for sharing this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Story Ember leGaïe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture