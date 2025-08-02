If your mutual aid practices consistently uplift white, white-adjacent, or abled folks while sidelining Black, Palestinian, disabled, and other marginalized people, then what you’re doing isn’t solidarity—it’s a sorting system. It’s triage for empire.

This isn’t a random glitch. It’s a pattern. A structure. Every time racialized, disabled, or colonized people speak up—say, “Hey, why do we keep getting the least support, the least visibility, the least care?”—the response is predictable: defensiveness, outrage, and refusal to listen. That’s not accountability. That’s fragility. And it protects the very systems mutual aid is supposed to resist.

When you prioritize your comfort over confronting anti-Blackness, ableism, or Palestinian erasure in your organizing, you’re not neutral. You’re complicit. You’re upholding what Black feminist scholar Ruth Wilson Gilmore calls organized abandonment—where systems systematically leave some communities to suffer or die by design.

This is what Achille Mbembe describes as necropolitics: deciding who is allowed to live and who is left to die based on race, disability, nationality, or visibility. It’s a violent calculus. And it plays out every day in mutual aid networks that reward palatable aesthetics—whiteness, abledness, digestibility—over urgent need.

If you’re more upset by someone naming this reality than by the fact that people are starving, imprisoned, bombed, or left in the dark, then you’re not practicing mutual aid. You’re replicating state logic—the very hierarchy of human worth we’re supposed to be dismantling.

Mutual aid, as Dean Spade reminds us, is about building collective survival, not reproducing systems of exclusion. If your model of care mirrors the state’s—if it relies on respectability, visibility, or marketable suffering—then what you’re doing isn’t mutual. It’s conditional. And conditional care is how oppression survives.

And even within Palestinian struggle—within a genocide where starvation is used as a weapon of war—we must still ask: who among Palestinians gets seen?

Because it’s not just Palestinian lives that are being erased. It’s which Palestinian lives. Black Palestinians. Disabled Palestinians. Poor Palestinians. Displaced Palestinians with no phones, no internet, no access to donation platforms like GoFundMe. Palestinians whose survival doesn’t fit neatly into the algorithms of Western empathy.

That’s not just a tragedy. That’s stratified disposability. That’s the combined machinery of settler colonialism, racial capitalism, and ableism working together—what theorists like Jasbir Puar call the biopolitics of debility—where certain bodies are so thoroughly cut off from visibility and infrastructure that their suffering doesn’t register.

This is why Christina Sharpe insists that we must think “in the wake”—to attend to those whose lives are never grievable in the first place. And why Frantz Fanon warned us that colonial violence doesn’t stop at borders—it carves itself into bodies, hierarchies, and even the terms of who is allowed to appear as “victim” or “worthy.”

When we pretend that reposts and donations are enough, without interrogating the mechanisms that make certain people permanently invisible to these flows of care, we’re not challenging genocide—we’re managing it.

If your solidarity only activates when someone is aesthetically relatable, digitally visible, or already validated by Western media, then your empathy is working exactly as empire designed it to.

Unseen doesn’t mean unworthy. Unfunded doesn’t mean unneeding. And every tiered response—every piece of mutual aid that skips the most structurally excluded—isn’t just an oversight. It’s an abandonment. A quiet consent to the logic of fascism.

This isn’t a callout. It’s a structural warning. Because when empathy gets doled out in tiers, people die. That’s not unfortunate. That’s design. And if we don’t name it, we’re part of it.

