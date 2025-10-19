Here’s a growing set of graphics to help amplify mutual aid asks.

They’re free to download, share, remix, deconstruct, or even erase my tag if it helps get the message further. These are tools for collective survival, not for credit or branding.

Use them in whatever way feels effective for your community.

Why Graphics?

I’ve absolutely noticed that when I quote someone’s mutual aid ask and pair it with a photo or visual, it gets significantly more traction and attention.

This isn’t about aesthetics, it’s about amplifying need, disrupting the scroll, and moving resources faster. A simple image can slow people down, redirect attention, and hold space for care.

What’s Here Now

Right now, there are:

General mutual aid graphics (no region attached)

Gaza-specific graphics (غزة) to amplify asks connected to Palestine and the ongoing genocide

What’s Coming Soon

I’m currently working on region-specific graphics for Sudan and Congo. Each will center locally resonant language and be designed to support asks coming from and for those communities.

If you have suggestions, translations, or requests for mutual aid graphics specific to a place, language, or crisis, please reach out. I’d love to build these collaboratively, especially with people grounded in those communities.

Living Archive

I’ll be editing this article regularly and adding new graphics at the end whenever I create more.

This is an evolving resource—come back when you need new tools, or want to share something further.

Liberation is communal.

Mutual aid is a refusal to abandon each other.

✌🏼

In solidarity,

Story

Marginalia Subversiva