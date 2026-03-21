Audre Lorde, Sister Outsider (1984):

“What are the tyrannies you swallow day by day and attempt to make your own, until you will sicken and die of them, still in silence? We have been socialized to respect fear more than our own need for language.”

There is a rot that keeps returning to political life, and it always arrives wearing the mask of urgency. We are told the war is too important, the state too violent, the empire too expansive, the propaganda too relentless for us to be picky about who gets the microphone. We are told to focus on the “bigger picture.” We are told that a man’s crimes, abuses, or predatory conduct belong to some lesser category than his analysis, his utility, his audience reach, his strategic value. We are told, again and again, that history is too dire for ethical clarity.

That is how movements become hospitable to the very logic they claim to fight.

Scott Ritter should not be platformed. Not reluctantly, not tactically, not with throat-clearing disclaimers, not under the cover of “he’s problematic but useful.” In 2011, Ritter was convicted in Pennsylvania of several criminal offenses after engaging in sexually explicit online activity with a police officer posing as a 15-year-old girl; the undercover officer repeatedly identified herself as a minor during those exchanges. He was sentenced to 1.5 to 5.5 years in prison, later paroled in 2014, and he remains subject to sex-offender registration requirements (Wikipedia, 2024; Kyiv Post, 2024). These are not contested facts. They are documented in Pennsylvania court records and confirmed by multiple verified news sources, including the Times Union and Reuters.

That is not a minor footnote to be buried beneath his views on NATO, Russia, Iraq, or Palestine. It is not a branding problem. It is not an inconvenience. It is an ethical disqualification.

And yet.

In August 2024, the Palestine Chronicle covered the FBI raid of Ritter’s home in a piece headlined “Intimidating Factor: FBI Raids Home of Outspoken US Foreign Policy Critic, Scott Ritter,” treating the action primarily as a First Amendment story without any substantive mention of his conviction record (Palestine Chronicle, 2024). Weeks before that raid, Consortium News listed him as a featured speaker at an anti-nuke rally alongside Roger Waters, identifying him simply as “Scott Ritter, former U.N. weapons inspector, analyst, columnist” (Consortium News, 2024). He has appeared with such frequency on Judge Andrew Napolitano’s Judging Freedom YouTube podcast that one reviewer noted he appears “almost every day” (Podcast Republic, 2024). In June 2023, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. hosted him on his podcast to discuss geopolitics, a fact confirmed by the Washington Free Beacon, which noted that Kennedy’s production staff simply did not find Ritter’s conviction a disqualifying factor for the booking (Washington Free Beacon, as cited in KeyWiki, 2024).

The pattern is the point. The conviction is known. The platform keeps being extended.

Sara Ahmed, Complaint! (2021):

“Having evidence of being wronged does not stop you from being judged as in the wrong.”

The speed with which people try to move past that fact tells us something devastating about the political cultures we inhabit. Too many people still believe that patriarchal violence can be compartmentalized. They treat sexual predation as private misbehavior, separate from public credibility, separate from political trust, separate from movement ethics. But a trauma-informed politics cannot make that split, because domination is not modular (Herman, 1992; Freyd, 1996). The entitlement that lets a man seek sexual access to someone he believes is a child does not arise from nowhere. It emerges from the same social architecture that teaches some people that vulnerability is available for use, that boundaries are negotiable when desire is strong enough, that power entitles access, and that consequences are for other people.

That architecture has names: patriarchy. Abuse. Hierarchy. Supremacy. Fascism in intimate form (MacKinnon, 1989; Brownmiller, 1975; Crenshaw, 1991).

This is why the issue is not reducible to one man, however contemptible his conduct may be. The issue is the recurring willingness of political scenes to recycle abusive men whenever those men can perform a certain kind of usefulness. Call it the “Epstein class” if you want, not to claim identical biography or identical social network, but to name the structure of impunity. The pattern is what matters. Men with influence, mystique, credentials, or strategic value are treated as perpetually recoverable. The public is asked to separate the predator from the analyst, the harm from the platform, the violation from the utility. And because they can speak fluently about power, they are granted more of it.

That is how abuse gets laundered through discourse.

Sara Ahmed, Complaint! (2021):

“It becomes more damaging to call a person, department, or institution transphobic than to be transphobic.”

The phrase “Epstein class” matters because it points to a political economy, not just a list of criminals. It names the world in which powerful men remain socially recyclable while the vulnerable are told to absorb the cost (John Jay College, 2004; Terry, 2008). It names the ecosystem in which prestige and access soften revulsion, in which the presence of a microphone magically transforms documented harm into a matter for endless nuance. It names the obscene fact that some people can lose the moral right to public authority and still be welcomed back, because they satisfy a need in the market of opinion.

Movements are not immune to this. In some ways, oppositional movements are especially vulnerable to it. They often pride themselves on seeing what mainstream institutions conceal. They know states lie. They know media manipulate. They know dissidents get targeted. All of that is true. But that truth can curdle into reflex. Soon every exposure becomes a setup, every conviction becomes a psyop, every documented violation becomes suspiciously timed, and every predator with the right enemies becomes a martyr. Ritter himself has leaned into this mechanism relentlessly, insisting in public statements following his conviction that he was targeted by the US government for his opposition to the Iraq War, a claim that inverts cause and effect with particular cynicism: if the state wanted to discredit him, the evidentiary record suggests it simply waited for him to generate the material (Kyiv Post, 2024). Meanwhile, the argument that the passport seizure in 2024 represented political repression was amplified almost universally by the same platforms that have never once interrogated what those platforms already knew (Palestine Chronicle, 2024; Consortium News, 2024).

The fact that a state is capable of repression does not mean every accused or convicted man is innocent. The fact that intelligence agencies manipulate public life does not erase evidence. The fact that someone opposes empire does not place him beyond ethical judgment.

A person can tell the truth about one structure of domination while actively embodying another (Crenshaw, 1991; Collins, 2000).

That should not be difficult to understand, yet people keep acting as if anti-imperialist speech is a baptism that washes away predation. It does not. A man does not become trustworthy because he is correct about war crimes. He does not become safe because he can name NATO hypocrisy. He does not become politically necessary because he flatters a camp’s worldview. In fact, the willingness to excuse abuse when it comes packaged in politically gratifying language is itself a sign of ideological decay. This is not a contemporary insight: Sara Ahmed, writing about how institutions manage dissent internally, has documented in granular detail how complaints about harm are routed through exactly this kind of strategic delay and deferral, how the person who names abuse is treated as the problem, the obstruction, the one who fails to grasp the larger stakes (Ahmed, 2021).

Angela Y. Davis, endorsing Ahmed’s Complaint! (2021):

“…how institutions like the university are designed for precisely the people who can and continue to flourish while miming theoretical righteousness and perpetuating violent norms.”

No fascism means no fascism. Not in the state and yes in the movement. Not in foreign policy and yes in intimate life. Not in rhetoric but yes in the treatment of children, women, survivors, queer people, the racialized, the colonized, the poor, the disposable. If you say you oppose domination, then domination has to remain disqualifying even when the dominator says useful things.

Otherwise your politics are merely selective.

This is where anti-patriarchal analysis matters. Patriarchy is not just sexism in the abstract. It is a social order that organizes access: who is believed, who is protected, who is consumed, who is sacrificed, whose pain is negotiable, whose violation is considered unfortunate but survivable for the greater good (MacKinnon, 1989). Patriarchy trains people to think in hierarchies of concern. Children and survivors are placed at the bottom of that hierarchy whenever a man with status is at stake. Their safety becomes contingent. Their disgust becomes embarrassing. Their refusal becomes divisive. Their clarity is treated as a threat to strategic cohesion.

This is one reason people react so viciously when survivors or survivor-aligned communities draw hard lines. A hard line threatens the whole economy of excuse-making. It interrupts the ritual of rehabilitation. It refuses the old bargain in which the vulnerable are expected to remain politically useful by staying silent (Ahmed, 2017; Smith and Freyd, 2014).

A trauma-informed politics refuses that bargain. It understands that harm is not merely an event but a social relation (Herman, 1992). It understands that repeated public elevation of predatory men does damage beyond the original offense. It tells survivors, over and over, that eloquence can purchase exemption. It tells children that adults will still negotiate with those who seek to exploit them. It tells movements that their stated values have an escape hatch for charismatic men. It tells the public that abuse is tragic but not fundamentally disqualifying.

That is how normalization works. Not through open celebration, but through repeated accommodation.

This is also why abolitionist politics cannot be reduced to sentimental nonjudgment. Abolition is not the erasure of lines. It is not the claim that nothing should disqualify anyone from trust, leadership, or influence. Abolition asks us to reject cages, state violence, and carceral fantasies as solutions to social harm (Davis, 2003; Kaba, 2021). But it also asks us to build forms of collective accountability grounded in the protection of the vulnerable. It asks what a community owes survivors. It asks what trust means. It asks what conditions make abuse easier to repeat. And it asks, crucially, whether we are willing to stop confusing access to a platform with a human right (Generation FIVE, 2007).

Mariame Kaba, interviewed for Seizing Freedom (2022):

“I’m not interested in codifying feelings of revenge as policy. That’s the difference. And I also believe that there’s an importance in trying to figure out what repair could look like, and that that doesn’t have to be punishment, you know, and that we can figure out other ways to make sure that people are held to account.”

No one is owed a political stage.

To say that a man convicted of unlawful contact with a minor should be left in obscurity is not to endorse carceral vengeance. It is to recognize that public authority is relational, not automatic. Trust is earned and can be lost. Credibility is political, not merely intellectual. A movement has every right, and indeed an obligation, to decide that some acts place a person beyond the bounds of political stewardship. Refusal to platform is not the same as state punishment. It is boundary-setting. It is ethical triage. It is community self-defense (Generation FIVE, 2007; Kaba, 2021).

And yes, community self-defense has to include defense against the normalization of child sexual exploitation and abuse. This should be obvious, but apparently it is not. We live in an era saturated with revelations about elite impunity, trafficking, coercion, blackmail, institutional cover-ups, and the cultivation of sexual access through wealth and power (John Jay College, 2004, 2011; Terry, 2008). Everybody wants to denounce that system when the villain is safely external, glamorous, and already infamous. But the test is what people do when the offender is ideologically convenient, when he belongs to “our side” of some geopolitical dispute, when his analysis can still be clipped and shared.

That is when horror stops being theatrical and starts becoming political.

If the Epstein rupture taught anything, it should have taught this: exploitation does not survive because the public lacks information. It survives because institutions and scenes decide that some men are worth retaining. They decide that the damage can be managed, the victims abstracted, the record relativized, the language softened. They decide that if a man is sufficiently networked, useful, or symbolically valuable, he can be translated from threat into controversy, from danger into debate topic, from disqualified into “complicated.”

That mechanism is not limited to billionaires and princes. It scales downward through media ecosystems, activist spaces, academic cliques, alternative outlets, and dissident brands. Wherever there is a ladder of access, there is the temptation to protect those who are good at climbing it. The Consortium News rally listing, the Palestine Chronicle news treatment, the Judging Freedom daily appearances, the RFK Jr. booking: none of these are individually conspiratorial. Together they constitute an ecosystem that has decided the credential outweighs the conduct (Palestine Chronicle, 2024; Consortium News, 2024; KeyWiki, 2024).

A decolonial politics should be especially alert to this, because colonialism has always depended on the management of human disposability (Fanon, 1963; Césaire, 2000). It teaches that some lives exist to be administered, extracted from, violated, and overwritten by larger projects. The colonizer says the mission is civilizational, strategic, inevitable. The child, the woman, the native, the captive become acceptable casualties of a grand design. When movements dismiss or downgrade sexual predation for the sake of a supposedly higher struggle, they reproduce that exact logic. They ask the violated to become raw material for politics (Smith, 2005; Lugones, 2007).

There is nothing liberatory about that.

And anti-Zionist politics, if they are worth anything, must also refuse it. A genuine opposition to Zionism is opposition to settler colonialism, racial domination, expulsion, siege, apartheid, and the machinery that renders Palestinian life expendable. But if one claims to oppose dehumanization while excusing predatory entitlement in one’s own political house, then the moral claim is hollow. Liberation cannot be built on selective concern. One cannot credibly denounce a world that treats some children as collateral while minimizing the significance of a man seeking sexual access to one he believed to be underage. The point is not equivalence. The point is structure. The same contempt for vulnerability reappears across scales (Crenshaw, 1991; Collins, 2000; Smith, 2005).

Intersectional feminism has insisted on this for decades: violence is connected (Crenshaw, 1991; Collins, 2000). Sexual violence, racial violence, colonial violence, economic violence, and state violence are not identical, but they are mutually reinforcing. They rely on habits of hierarchy. They train the powerful to feel entitled and the vulnerable to expect abandonment. They cultivate disbelief toward those harmed and patience toward those who harm. They produce cultures where the question is never, “How did this person retain access after crossing such a line?” but always, “Can’t we still use him?”

That question is a confession.

It confesses that many people still see survivors as politically secondary. It confesses that too many self-described anti-fascists will tolerate fascistic relations in miniature so long as the speaker has the correct enemies. It confesses that a lot of self-described radicals remain deeply conservative about male power. The old script persists: men act, movements rationalize, women and children absorb the fallout (Brownmiller, 1975; MacKinnon, 1989; Ahmed, 2017). Add enough anti-imperialist credibility and some people will mistake that pattern for sophistication.

It is not sophisticated. It is cowardly.

Ethical clarity is not puritanism. It is not “cancel culture.” It is not an inability to think dialectically. It is the refusal to let analysis become a laundering device for domination (Ahmed, 2021; Freyd and Birrell, 2013). A movement that cannot say no here will not say no when it matters elsewhere. It will always find a reason to bend. It will always postpone accountability until after the revolution, after the election, after the war, after the crisis, after the next emergency. And because there is always another emergency, the line will never be drawn.

Then one day the movement discovers that the house it built against fascism is full of little fascisms of its own.

Leave him in obscurity. Not because obscurity repairs harm. Not because silence undoes what was done. Not because public banishment is a complete politics. But because platforming is endorsement in practice, whatever caveats accompany it. Attention is a resource. Credibility is a resource. Reach is a resource. No movement serious about freedom should spend those resources rehabilitating a man whose conduct placed him outside the bounds of political trust.

There are countless analysts, organizers, teachers, survivors, and thinkers who have not sought sexual access to children they believed were children. There is no shortage so severe that anyone must reach for this man. The insistence on doing so is not necessity. It is a choice. And choices reveal values.

So let the value be plain.

No normalization of child sexual exploitation and abuse. No laundering of predatory men through anti-imperialist aesthetics. No patriarchal exceptions hidden inside radical language. No movement discipline that falls hardest on survivors and lightest on men with audiences. No decolonial vocabulary used to mask colonial relations to the vulnerable. No abolitionism distorted into the suspension of boundaries. No anti-fascism that makes room for fascistic entitlement. No selective outrage. No strategic amnesia. No more recycling of men whose public voice comes at the cost of everyone else’s safety, dignity, and trust.

That is not excess. It is the floor.

And if some people find that line too harsh, too rigid, too unforgiving, then they should ask themselves why the burden of flexibility is always placed on the vulnerable. Why is it always children, survivors, and those already forced to live closest to violence who are expected to be mature, nuanced, historically aware, strategically patient? Why is that labor never demanded first from the man who crossed the line, or from the institutions that keep inviting him back (Ahmed, 2021; Smith and Freyd, 2014)?

Enough of that arrangement.

A politics worthy of the name liberation must know how to refuse. It must know how to protect. It must know that not every talented or rhetorically effective person deserves reintegration into public moral life. It must know that the struggle against empire means nothing if we recreate empire’s disposable classes inside our own spaces (Fanon, 1963; INCITE!, 2006). And it must know that some lines matter precisely because everything else is so brutal.

This is one of those lines.

Do not platform him. Do not soften it. Do not aestheticize it as controversy. Do not hide behind utility. Do not ask the violated to understand. Do not call revulsion a distraction. Do not confuse public speech with public entitlement.

Some people forfeit the microphone.

He did.

Audre Lorde, The Black Unicorn (1978):

“and when we speak we are afraid / our words will not be heard / nor welcomed / but when we are silent / we are still afraid / So it is better to speak / remembering / we were never meant to survive”

Marginalia on Recidivism

The recidivism literature is often invoked as though it offers a neutral portrait of “the sex offender,” but it does not. It offers, more precisely, a portrait of those offenders who were detected, prosecuted, convicted, and then tracked by the criminal legal system. Even on its own terms, that literature does not support the comforting fantasy that sexual predation is aberrational, impulsive, or limited to a tiny class of visibly monstrous men. It shows repetition. It shows patterned victim selection. It shows that offending against children, especially boys, is associated in many studies with elevated sexual recidivism relative to other offender categories (Hanson and Bussière, 1998; Hanson and Morton-Bourgon, 2005). And beyond the official recidivism record lies an even darker fact: the men most available to criminological measurement are not necessarily the men most representative of offending prevalence, but the men least able to evade consequence.

Across long-term follow-up studies, official sexual recidivism among men who offend against children is substantial and often higher where the victims are boys, where the abuse is extrafamilial, and where prior sexual offending is present (Hanson and Bussière, 1998). Hanson and Bussière’s meta-analysis found that male-child victimization was one of the clearest correlates of increased sexual recidivism, alongside prior sexual offenses and sexual interest in children. Hanson and Morton-Bourgon (2005) later reaffirmed that the strongest predictors of persistence are not ordinary demographics such as race or education, but indicators of deviant sexual interests, prior sexual crime, and broader antisociality. In practical terms, the literature usually places officially detected sexual recidivism for child-victim offenders in the rough range of 10 to 20 percent over medium- to long-term follow-up for girl-victim cases, and higher for boy-victim cases, often around 20 to 35 percent in higher-risk samples (Hanson and Bussière, 1998; Hanson and Morton-Bourgon, 2005). Those numbers should be read conservatively, because official recidivism always undercounts actual reoffending (Koss, 1992; Lievore, 2004).

For offenses against adults, the best-established estimates concern men who assault women. Harris and Hanson’s (2004) widely cited follow-up data report sexual recidivism for rapists at about 14 percent after 5 years, 20 percent after 10 years, and 24 percent after 15 years. Separate pooled estimates for offenders against adult men are far less stable, not because such victimization is trivial, but because the literature has historically underaggregated and underreported it as a standalone category. That absence matters. It is another reminder that criminological visibility is structured: what gets measured depends on what institutions have chosen to notice, categorize, and pursue (Herman, 1990).

Even so, the most important lesson from this body of work is not that one can sort danger by simplistic demographic profile. On the contrary, the recidivism literature repeatedly shows that ordinary demographic markers are weak predictors compared with offense history, victim-choice patterns, sexual deviance indicators, and antisocial traits (Hanson and Morton-Bourgon, 2005). Yet even that finding must be interpreted through the selection problem. Much of the field’s knowledge base comes from prison, probation, and forensic samples. Those are not transparent windows onto the full population of perpetrators. They are filtered populations produced by reporting practices, investigative priorities, prosecutorial discretion, plea bargaining, institutional protection, and unequal access to legal and social defenses (Koss, 1992; Kelly, Lovett, and Regan, 2005; Lievore, 2004).

That is why the prison-sample profile so often misleads. It is true that many convicted sexual offenders in official datasets appear concentrated in lower-status populations, with lower average educational attainment and greater employment instability than elite or professional populations. But it does not follow that sexual offending is a lower-class phenomenon. What it more plausibly shows is that accountability is classed. Wealth, prestige, occupational authority, and institutional embeddedness can all reduce exposure to sanction (Lisak and Miller, 2002; Herman, 1990). High-status perpetrators may be better positioned to silence victims, enlist reputational defenses, survive investigation, negotiate outcomes, or avoid incarceration entirely. The result is that race, class, and education in mainstream criminology often function less as correlates of offending than as correlates of prosecution and punishment (Koss, 1992; Lievore, 2004).

This is precisely why self-report and institutional-abuse research are indispensable. Koss (1992) showed decades ago that incidence estimates in sexual violence are highly sensitive to methodological choices, and that official statistics dramatically underdetect rape. Lisak and Miller’s (2002) work on undetected rapists demonstrated that serious repeat perpetrators can remain wholly outside convicted samples while continuing to offend in socially ordinary settings. Abbey and colleagues, in studies of sexual aggression in college contexts, likewise found perpetrators who do not resemble the popular caricature of the already-convicted predator, but rather men embedded in normative peer cultures and protected by ordinary masculine entitlement (Abbey, McAuslan, and Ross, 1998). The John Jay (2004) and Terry (2008) work on clergy abuse further shattered any residual illusion that sexual predation belongs only to the visibly marginal; institutional trust, status, access, and organizational protection can incubate abuse for years while delaying accountability. Lievore’s (2004) work on prosecutorial attrition makes the same point from the other side: the long collapse from harm to non-prosecution is not incidental. It is one of the core mechanisms through which criminological samples become socially selective.

The recidivism literature does not rescue us from this conclusion. Even in its narrow official form, it shows patterned reoffending, especially among offenders against children and particularly against boys in many higher-risk samples (Hanson and Bussière, 1998). But more importantly, it shows how little can be learned from the comforting stereotype of the aberrant predator. The strongest correlates of persistence are prior sexual offending, deviant sexual interests, and antisociality, not the crude demographic shorthand people reach for when they want danger to look socially distant (Hanson and Morton-Bourgon, 2005). And because mainstream criminology is built so heavily on convicted and incarcerated samples, its “typical offender” is often better understood as the typical punished offender. Wealth, institutional standing, and social capital do not prevent predation; they often shield it (Lisak and Miller, 2002; Lievore, 2004). What changes across class positions is not access to victims so much as access to impunity.

What the literature makes painfully clear is that sexual abuse is usually not a stranger phenomenon but an access phenomenon (Finkelhor, 2009; Smallbone, Marshall, and Wortley, 2008). Children are most often harmed by people who are already inside the circle of trust: relatives, family friends, authority figures, mentors, coaches, teachers, clergy, older peers, and now increasingly online contacts who exploit familiarity and secrecy as efficiently as any institution does (Finkelhor, 1984). For younger children, family and close-trust networks are especially prominent. For adolescents, those pathways remain important but are joined more heavily by peer networks, school settings, extracurricular activities, and online contact. The online environment has become a major access route for grooming, coercive sexual communication, image-based exploitation, and contact offending, especially with adolescents (Seto, 2008). Religious settings are best understood not as evidence about religion per se, but as institutional trust environments in which authority, secrecy, deference, and unsupervised access can be weaponized (John Jay College, 2004; Terry, 2008). The same is true of sports, entertainment, schools, youth organizations, and other prestige-bearing spaces.

That is the deeper continuity this essay is naming. Sexual predation is not best understood as the work of a wholly separate caste of men detached from social life. It is frequently organized through ordinary and institutionalized forms of access: family authority, professional authority, social trust, ideological prestige, celebrity, mentorship, and political usefulness (Finkelhor, 2009; Smallbone, Marshall, and Wortley, 2008). The literature does not justify complacency about men with audiences. It should intensify suspicion toward any culture that confuses rhetorical value with moral trustworthiness. The recidivism data show repetition. The underdetection literature shows invisibility. The institutional literature shows cover. Together they make a simple point: predation persists not only because some men offend, but because some environments continue to furnish them with access, protection, and return paths.

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