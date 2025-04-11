Genocide should be everyone’s red line.

The Palestinian resistance has issued a truth the world refuses to hear: “It is no longer acceptable for Arab and Islamic countries to make timid statements and condemnations.”

This is not a metaphor. This is not diplomacy.

This is a call from the heart of a genocide.

Gaza is being annihilated. In real time. In full view. And in full complicity.

On Wednesday, the Zionist regime bombed Shujaya—again. Not a military base. Not a resistance cell. A residential district packed with displaced families, civilians who were already forced to flee, already starving, already buried beneath 6 months of non-stop bombardment.

What happened in Shujaya was not an accident.

It was a massacre.

“One of the most heinous crimes of the genocide,” as Hamas rightfully declared.

And still—Arab regimes retreat to platitudes.

Condemning “violence on both sides.”

Calling for “restraint.”

Or worse—staying silent to protect trade deals, military contracts, or fragile thrones propped up by American imperialism.

This is the moment where timid statements become collaboration.

Genocide Does Not Need Your Sympathy. It Needs You to Stop It.

Hamas’s statement was clear: the time for symbolic outrage is over. You cannot watch children be incinerated by U.S.-made bombs and respond with “deep concern.” You cannot see a whole people locked in an open-air prison, starved, bombed, erased—and offer press releases as lifelines.

Arab and Islamic governments are not just absent.

They are complicit by omission.

They are complicit by trade.

They are complicit by silence.

And what of the U.S.?

There is no ambiguity left. The Biden administration is not “aiding” Israel—it is co-architecting the genocide. Funding it. Arming it. Shielding it from consequence. Spinning propaganda while 15,000+ children are vaporized and entire families are wiped from civil registries.

The U.S. is not a “neutral broker.” It is the co-pilot of the slaughter.

This Is Not Just Mass Murder—It’s a War of Annihilation

The goal is not territory. The goal is eradication.

This is sadistic colonial revenge—the Zionist regime knows it cannot kill the resistance, so it is trying to exterminate the people who give that resistance life.

And while that happens, Western powers criminalize protest, arrest students, sanction aid workers, and silence Palestinian voices online.

Yemeni accounts are vanishing. Palestinian journalists are being assassinated. Resistance leaders are being targeted across borders.

This is not just war.

This is imperial genocide with a global erasure campaign to match.

And history will not forget who stood by.

The Resistance Is Calling. Will You Answer or Hide?

Hamas is not appealing to Western civility. It is shaming the cowards who sit in luxury while Gaza burns.

It is calling on the “free people of the world”—not governments, not elites, not gatekeepers of polite discourse—but the masses.

Shut down embassies.

Cut off ties with the Zionist regime.

Refuse trade, arms, intelligence.

Occupy, march, blockade, and escalate until the genocide ends.

You don’t have to agree with every tactic.

But you do have to ask yourself:

Are you supporting life?

Or are you defending the system that ends it?

History Is Watching—and So Is Gaza

This is not about political complexity.

This is about colonial slaughter and survival.

You are either on the side of the people bleeding in Gaza,

Or you are on the side of the ones dropping bombs on them.

There is no third option.

There is no middle ground.

There is no moral neutrality.

And if your government, your institution, your platform, your voice—stays silent while this happens,

then you are the stain history will never wash out.

Gaza will survive.

Gaza will remember.

But you will have to live with what you did—or didn’t do—when the whole world watched, and genocide screamed through every headline.

Stand with Gaza.

Or stand with genocide.

There is no in-between.