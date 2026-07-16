In the imperial core, we do not mourn. We appraise.

Watch what happens when the state kills someone. Before the body is cold, the defense assembles itself in the mouths of people who believe they are objecting. She was a nurse. He worked two jobs. She was a mother. He had no record. They were not the target. The words arrive as protest and function as paperwork. We are not grieving. We are filing an appeal with the same office that issued the death, arguing the deceased was misclassified.

And the office thanks us. Because the moment we argue classification, we have accepted that classification is the question. We have agreed that somewhere out there is a correctly classified corpse.

That agreement is the oldest signature in this country's archive.

The audit of the human

Settler colonialism did not begin with muskets. It began with criteria. The land could be seized because its people had not "improved" it. A human being could be inventoried because the ledger had not been issued a soul on their behalf. Citizenship arrived as a whiteness certification with a filing fee, and every expansion of it since has been an appeal processed slowly, grudgingly, and revocably. The deserving human was never discovered. It was drafted, like any instrument of title, by the people who intended to hold the deed.

The audit never closed. It changed departments, from the mission to the census, from the case file to the algorithm. It is the mother tongue of this place, and we learned to speak it before we learned to speak.

So when death comes and we reach, instinctively, for the victim's credentials, we are not resisting. We are reciting. We are standing in the assessor's office with our dead in our arms saying appraise them again, you missed their value. And the assessor smiles, because the appraisal was the violence. Once a life requires assessment, the killing is already licensed. All that remains is scheduling.

The perfect victim

Mohammed El-Kurd names the trap: the politics of appeal. The colonized are costumed, endlessly, in whatever the empire finds sympathetic this season. The perfect victim is unarmed, employed, apolitical, photogenic, grieving in a language the audience already speaks. The perfect victim wants nothing but pity, and pity is a currency that buys no land back, opens no cage, stops no bullet. It only refinances the debt at a crueler rate.

The perfect victim and the criminalized subject are not opposites. They are produced together. The former exists to prove that the empire can recognize innocence; the latter exists to prove why recognition was withheld. Every credential we present as evidence of a life worth grieving leaves another life exposed to the category that made the credential matter. She was a nurse. He was a father. They were not the target. And somewhere behind every appeal sits the person who cannot pass the test: the one without papers, the one with a record, the one who was angry, the one who ran, the one never issued a language the empire accepts as innocence. The perfect victim is not the exception to the machine. The perfect victim is the machine's showroom: the one body kept polished so the sorting of all the others reads as quality control.

The perfect victim standard is not a high bar. It is a moving one, and it moves by design. Comply and you were suspicious for complying. Run and the running was the crime. Work and the work was illegal. Rest and the resting was loitering. The standard exists so that no one finally meets it, so that innocence remains a lease the state can terminate without notice. Ask the family of anyone killed on camera, hands visible, voice level, who was posthumously convicted anyway by a press release.

And still we submit the application. Because the empire trained us to believe the application is love.

Which grief goes viral

There is a grammar of the grievable in the imperial core, and it is a white grammar. The deaths that travel are the deaths that read as us: the credentialed, the feminized-as-innocent, the ones whose photos could hang in a suburban hallway. Around them, whole populations die in custody, in pursuit, in deserts and holding cells and hospital corridors, and their names stay in the footnotes, the replies, the county records nobody requests.

Dominant currents of white feminism perfected this rationing generations ago. Many leading white suffrage organizations would not, as Ida B. Wells learned in her body when she was told to march at the back of the 1913 parade, put lynching on their agenda. They excluded anti lynching work or subordinated it to the courtship of Southern white women. The lynched had been pre-sorted out of the category of the protectable. The sorting was never incidental to the movement. It was the membership fee. And its descendants are with us every time a movement leads with its most palatable dead, every time motherhood is offered as evidence of worth, every time a womb is entered into the record as an asset. Grievability rationed along the same lines the violence runs along is not a failure of attention. It is the plantation ledger, migrated to new software, with a like button.

Survival as a wage

Underneath all of it sits capitalism's catechism, the one indoctrination deeper than any flag: the belief that survival is a wage. That life is compensation for productivity, and death an outcome for those who failed to produce. Hyper-individualism is not an American personality quirk. It is a production requirement. A population convinced that everyone earns their own outcomes will accept the coverage denial, the encampment sweep, the eviction, the detention death, the shooting, as market corrections. Will call the audit justice. Will grieve efficiently and get back to work.

This is where we dehumanize ourselves in the same motion as we dehumanize others, because the audit does not stop at anyone's door. If life must be earned, yours is provisional. Disability becomes a debt. Poverty becomes a verdict. Age becomes a depreciation schedule. Illness becomes a performance review you are failing. The hierarchy of deservedness is not a wall protecting the worthy. It is a conveyor, and everyone is on it, and the people cheering from what they believe is the platform are standing on the belt.

We know this in our bodies. It is why the imperial core is a civilization of people privately terrified of needing help, pre-writing the obituary that proves they mattered. The audit lives inside us as shame. That is its most efficient office.

The predicate

Fascism does not have to install this belief. It inherits it. Fascism is the deservedness hierarchy with the pretense of process removed, the audit conducted at gunpoint by men who no longer bother to file. People keep asking when the mask will come off, as if the sorting were new instead of newly frank.

And genocide, in every register I have studied, begins exactly here. Not with the pit. With the predicate. A population converted into a category, a category into a caseload, a caseload administered until the deaths are procedural and the paperwork is the perpetrator. The killers rarely announce the killing. They announce the criteria. Everything after that is compliance, and half of the compliance is ours: every time we accept that some broken law places a person outside the protection of grief, we have initialed the criteria. A broken law is not a broken life. There is no statute anywhere that a human being can violate their way out of being human. The state cannot issue souls and therefore cannot revoke them.

The refusal

So the discipline is this, and it is a discipline, because the reflex lives in all of us. The empire put it there young.

Do not produce the credentials. Do not say she was a nurse. Say she was. Do not say he had no record. Say the record is not a soul. Do not say they were not the target. Say there is no acceptable target, that a warrant is not a hunting license, that even the one they were looking for had a right to grow old. Do not offer the womb, the job, the clean file, the tax returns, the citizenship, the sobriety, the smile in the photograph, as evidence. Evidence concedes the trial. There is no trial. There was never a legitimate trial. There is only a machine that eats the sorted, and our ancestors in every tradition of refusal, Indigenous, Black, Palestinian, queer, disabled, undocumented, told us the same thing about machines like this: you cannot feed it your way to safety.

The grief that costs the empire something is the grief that refuses to itemize. All of the dead. The credentialed and the convicted, the mourned and the misfiled, the ones whose names we learn late or never. Held without audit, without appeal, without the humiliation of proof.

Nobody earns a life. A life is not a wage. It is the thing the wage was invented to hold hostage.

Putting the ledger down is not a private act. Every appraisal you refuse is one the office cannot process.

Put the ledger down. All the way down. Even when it is your own beloved on the table, especially then, because that is the moment the assessor is counting on you.