Marginalia Subversiva

Marginalia Subversiva

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Am's avatar
Am
3d

We have to ramp up our actions!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
liam's avatar
liam
3d

Since the occupation of Palestine, the death toll is in the millions. The Zionists know pretty well how to hide their atrocities. For these entities (psychopaths) to exist, they must have blood sacrifices and all that it entails.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Story Ember leGaïe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture