Demoralization, Death, and the Bloodthirsty Myth of “Civil War”

Israeli soldiers are now publicly admitting demoralization, collapse, and human shortages across their illegal occupation forces.

Sergeants speaking to Yedioth describe feeling “exploited,” “disposable,” and abandoned by leadership who sit comfortably while sending them to butcher civilians.

One sergeant complained about being reassigned from Gaza to kitchen duty—evidence, not of oppression, but of empire breaking down.

When genocidal armies run out of bodies, they start cannibalizing their own ranks.

This isn’t a moral crisis.

It’s the natural decay of a settler-colonial project that cannot sustain itself without endless violence.

Meanwhile, despite Israeli claims that "850 soldiers" have been killed, that number folds in October 7 settler and police deaths.

Israel’s own official figures place IOF (military + police) deaths at only ~528 since October 8, 2023—a figure contradicted by battlefield realities.

Independent data—cross-verified through footage, resistance reports, and suppressed Israeli sources—shows the real toll is far higher:

Killed: at least 1,200–1,500 IOF soldiers (minimum), possibly up to ~1,800

Seriously Wounded: ~6,000–8,000

Permanently Disabled: ~800–1,200 (including amputations, paralysis, blindness, and severe psychological trauma)

The real numbers will only fully surface when the Zionist regime can no longer suppress funeral counts, amputee statistics, and postwar compensation claims.

For all their despair, Israeli soldiers are not the victims.

The real victims are the Palestinian people they were sent to starve, bomb, and erase.

Occupation breeds collapse.

And collapse is already underway.

The “ Civil War ” Frame Is Part of the Genocide

The Cradle published an article titled: "‘Jews will kill Jews’: Israel’s top politicos warn of impending civil war."

Let’s be clear:

There is no "civil war" separate from the genocide.

This is the genocide—turning inward, as every settler-colonial project eventually does.

Genocide processes—including my Genospectra framework and Stanton’s widely cited 10 Stages of Genocide—document this collapse repeatedly:

When a genocide regime intensifies, it polarizes its own society, branding dissenters as traitors and violently suppressing even internal opposition.

When the external enemy is exhausted, the violence comes home.

What we are witnessing now is not a new crisis.

It is the predictable decay of a colonial system devouring itself.

The framing of this as a "civil war" is not just false—it’s bloodthirsty.

It treats settler violence as tragic only when it spills back onto the colonizer.

It mourns "Jews killing Jews" after decades of celebrating the slaughter, starvation, and erasure of Palestinians.

The only reason it feels like a "crisis" to them is because the blood is no longer confined to Palestinian bodies.

This is not a new war.

It is the Illegitimate regime choking on the violence it once believed it could export forever.

Collapse was always part of the architecture of genocide.

And the collapse has already begun.