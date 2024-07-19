ICJ Findings on the Single Territorial Entity of the Palestinian Territories:

1. Single Territorial Unit:

• The ICJ has affirmed that, from a legal standpoint, the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which includes the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip, constitutes a single territorial unit. The court emphasized that the unity, contiguity, and integrity of this territory must be preserved and respected .

2. Obligation to Respect Territorial Integrity:

• The Court recalls that Israel, as the occupying power, has the obligation not to impede the Palestinian people from exercising their right to self-determination, which includes the right to an independent and sovereign state over the entirety of the Occupied Palestinian Territory .

• The ICJ highlighted the need for the preservation of the territorial integrity of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, recognizing the right to self-determination as inalienable and not subject to the conditions imposed by the occupying power .

3. Fragmentation and Annexation:

• The Court noted that Israel’s policies and practices, such as settlement expansions and the construction of a separation wall, have fragmented the West Bank and severed East Jerusalem from it. These actions were found to be in violation of international law and detrimental to the territorial integrity of the Occupied Palestinian Territory .

4. Legal Consequences:

• Israel’s measures that fragment and change the demographic composition of the Occupied Palestinian Territory were determined to be violations of the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people. These measures are also seen as an impediment to the realization of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state .

• The ICJ stressed that the obligation to ensure the territorial integrity of the Palestinian Territories rests with Israel as the occupying power, and any measures contrary to this are illegal under international law .

Specific References:

• “The Occupied Palestinian Territory constitutes a single territorial unit, the unity, contiguity, and integrity of which are to be preserved and respected” .

• “Israel, as the occupying Power, has the obligation not to impede the Palestinian people from exercising its right to self-determination, including its right to an independent and sovereign State, over the entirety of the Occupied Palestinian Territory” .

• “Israel’s policies and practices that result in the fragmentation of the West Bank and the severance of East Jerusalem from it violate the integrity of the Occupied Palestinian Territory” .