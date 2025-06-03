On Different Soil

A Testimony of Kinship and Resistance

by Story Ember leGaïe

‧ ₊ ⊹ ˑ ִ ֶ ⋆⭒˚｡⋆₊˚ ⋅* ‧ ₊ ⊹ ˑ ִ ֶ

I was born into occupation—

just on different soil.

‧₊˚ ⋅* ‧₊

I was born beneath a foreign flag,

but the rules felt ancient—

ownership stitched into my skin,

like borders inked in silence,

like treaties no one signed

but everyone obeyed.

‧₊˚ ⋅* ‧₊

They said:

Assimilate or vanish.

‧₊˚ ⋅* ‧₊

My grandfather’s father vanished,

in parts—

voice, rage, memory.

Not disappeared—

dismantled.

A boarding school, bowl of dust,

turned ghosts into silence.

The tongue ripped from his mouth

became my hunger

for unspoken histories.

‧₊˚ ⋅* ‧₊

But my lineage is not clean.

My blood is a war map—

drawn by conquest, colored by contradiction.

‧₊˚ ⋅* ‧₊

One grandfather, half-stripped of his tongue,

married into whiteness—

Irish and Polish names

stitched over what was lost.

‧₊˚ ⋅* ‧₊

The other—

a trailblazer cloaked in empire’s steel,

steering salvation through a city’s collapse,

lifting lives from ash and ruin—

yet bound to the machine he dared to jam.

‧₊˚ ⋅* ‧₊

My grandmother, part Middle Eastern, part Dane, part Other—

diaspora braided with dominion.

‧₊˚ ⋅* ‧₊

Still rootless,

still walking a severed Trail of Tears

that was never fully mine,

but bled through me all the same.

‧₊˚ ⋅* ‧₊

I carry their fractures—

the silenced, the salvager, the soldier, the ghost.

The man who never found home

chose death

over the erasure of his mind.

As a foster child,

I know the weight of being “saved.”

Passed like paperwork.

Named by strangers, shamed by systems,

unmothered not by fate—

but by legislation.

‧₊˚ ⋅* ‧₊

A plastic bag carrying my life.

‧₊˚ ⋅* ‧₊

Shuffled like inventory.

Not for safety—

but for silence.

‧₊˚ ⋅* ‧₊

That’s occupation, too.

As a queer woman,

I was taught how to vanish

in plain sight.

Taught to thread the needle of tolerance

without making a stitch too loud.

‧₊˚ ⋅* ‧₊

Too butch? Threat.

Too femme? Temptation.

Too alive? Dangerous.

‧₊˚ ⋅* ‧₊

Smile when they misname you.

Thank them when they erase you.

‧₊˚ ⋅* ‧₊

That’s settler femininity.

That’s Zionist feminism—

a gospel of inclusion

that prunes away the wildflowers.

As a survivor of domestic war,

I learned my body was disputed territory.

The badge said: his vows are law.

The Bible said: his hand is God’s will.

The system said: prove your bruises.

‧₊˚ ⋅* ‧₊

My body became a colonized state—

every scream an uprising.

‧₊˚ ⋅* ‧₊

But when I said I survived,

they called me violent.

‧₊˚ ⋅* ‧₊

That’s what colonizers always do—

destroy, then declare the ruins a threat.

As a poor person,

I learned hunger is criminal.

Needing is shameful.

You only eat if you behave.

You only live if you’re silent.

‧₊˚ ⋅* ‧₊

Dignity is the currency

performance demands.

Gratitude, the ventriloquy

of survival—

a helping of shame

served on their terms.

‧₊˚ ⋅* ‧₊

Charity comes with strings

tight enough to hang by.

‧₊˚ ⋅* ‧₊

That’s not help.

That’s humanitarian blackmail.

That’s aid as occupation—

an EBT card here,

a biometric passport there.

Same leash,

new barcode.

As a mother,

I guard breath like it’s contraband.

Fear systems more than storms.

Guns have more rights than children.

Judges speak in the cold language of policy,

filing children like contraband,

where freedom is bartered in custody decrees.

‧₊˚ ⋅* ‧₊

I have heard the silent drone overhead—

not in Gaza,

but in courtrooms and waiting rooms,

where love is never enough,

and surveillance quiets the mouths of children

who throw truths like rocks.

‧₊˚ ⋅* ‧₊

Now I watch the world

demand Palestinian mothers

weep quietly,

as if their children’s obliteration

is too political to mourn.

‧₊˚ ⋅* ‧₊

That’s paisicide.

That’s genocide.

And silence—always—

is complicity.

As a neurodivergent soul—

AudHD with CPTSD—

I have been institutionalized by ideology.

Punished for noncompliance.

Called disordered for resisting disrespect.

Called criminal for defending dignity.

‧₊˚ ⋅* ‧₊

My brain is not broken.

It’s a land that won’t be colonized.

That’s why they labeled it a threat.

‧₊˚ ⋅* ‧₊

They always pathologize resistance.

They always diagnose dissent.

So no—

I don’t “stand in solidarity” with Palestine

like it’s an act of benevolence.

I see them.

I remember myself.

‧₊˚ ⋅* ‧₊

I see the child who learned

that love was a maybe.

The woman who survived

by becoming flame.

The mother told to bury her grief

under decorum.

The protester framed as arson

for daring to breathe.

‧₊˚ ⋅* ‧₊

I am memory keeper,

I named my children after the martyrs of my struggles—

‧₊˚ ⋅* ‧₊

I carved Independence out of ash, into the flesh of the future—

chose not safety, but sovereignty. Even at cost.

‧₊˚ ⋅* ‧₊

Because healing is not stillness, but love in motion, I named her Journey—

born in exile, raised on resilience, always walking toward her own name.

‧₊˚ ⋅* ‧₊

And rupture must happen for growth. So I named him London—

not for empire, but for exile. A grave that became a genesis.

‧₊˚ ⋅* ‧₊

My voice, my defiance, shaped into meter: Sonnet.

He is protest in iambic form. A rhythm they couldn’t erase.

‧₊˚ ⋅* ‧₊

And who are we, rootless, daring to grow from the cracks we fell into?

Salinas is that answer—he is memory and resistance, etched in soil and bone.

‧₊˚ ⋅* ‧₊

Palestinians are not foreign to me.

They are kin.

My scars echo their ruptures.

I was born into the logic of occupation—

just on different soil.

I see you in the dust and ruin,

Palestinian mother, child, protester—

resistance fighter

with calloused palms and trembling hands,

who still lifts rubble

with poetry in his throat.

‧₊˚ ⋅* ‧₊

I see the poet

who writes of jasmine lips and first kisses

between airstrikes—

lovers who memorize each other’s laugh

because memory

might outlive the body.

‧₊˚ ⋅* ‧₊

I see the grandfather,

soft-spoken and steady,

spooning mashed lentils

into the mouth of his only grandchild—

his lineage reduced

to a single, fragile breath,

whispering: Justice.

‧₊˚ ⋅* ‧₊

I see the boy

forced into manhood too early,

cradling his sister

as the world breaks again,

learning gentleness

in a world without it.

Not as other,

but as mirror.

‧₊˚ ⋅* ‧₊

A mirror of my own inheritance:

grief taught to sit politely,

love made to whisper,

survival recast as threat.

‧₊˚ ⋅* ‧₊

Different soil,

same boots.

Same silence dressed as peace.

Same hunger branded terror.