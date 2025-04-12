Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

One Heart, Two Lands

Story Ember leGaïe
Apr 12, 2025
Share

“I tell Palestinian children, you’re not alone.” A Yemeni child delivers a powerful message to the children of Palestine.

Discussion about this video

Marginalia Subversiva
Marginalia Subversiva
Authors
Story Ember leGaïe
Recent Posts
Newborns in Gaza are DYING
  Story Ember leGaïe
Israeli Tanks Invade Jenin Refugee Camp
  Story Ember leGaïe
Undeterred
  Story Ember leGaïe
‎ اغفر له وارحمه، وتقبله في الشهداء، وارفع درجته في عليين، واجعل جهاده شفيعًا له يوم القيامة
  Story Ember leGaïe
BBC Documentary