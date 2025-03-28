By the Numbers: What This Genocide Has Stolen From Us

“Israel” is not fighting a war.

It is committing paisicide—the deliberate killing of children, the destruction of a generation, and the annihilation of future breath.

In just 72 hours last week, they murdered over 200 Palestinian children. Not by accident. Not by crossfire.

By dropping U.S.-funded bombs on refugee camps, family homes, schools, and medical tents.

That’s not warfare.

That’s mass infanticide.

A campaign of deliberate extermination.

Let’s Do the Math—Not the Hasbara

Forget the PR-approved casualty counts.

Forget “both sides.”

Forget every sanitized headline.

Here is the real death math—based on Gaza’s demographics, Lancet-validated multipliers, and on-the-ground reporting from Palestinian agencies that risk death daily just to name their dead.

As of March 25, 2025:

128,761 Palestinians confirmed killed

Gaza is 47.3% children → ≈ 60,884 children likely killed directly

+21,000 children missing —trapped under collapsed buildings, incinerated, or dumped in mass graves

+304,795 to 426,914 children estimated dead from siege-engineered starvation, dehydration, untreated injuries, blocked medical care

Total estimated Palestinian children killed: → 386,679 to 508,798

Let that land in your chest:

Half a million children. Gone.

Crushed in airstrikes.

Burned in tents.

Starved to death on camera.

Dying silently in makeshift shelters with no morphine, no dialysis, no insulin, no food.

This is not the side effect of war.

This is the strategy.

What Is Paisicide?

You won’t find the word in UN reports.

You won’t hear it on CNN.

Because to name it would mean to reckon with it.

Paisicide is the systematic destruction of a people by annihilating their children—by killing the next generation before it can grow.

It is genocide aimed at breath itself.

At dreams unborn.

At futures undeclared.

This is paisicide.

And it’s happening in real time.

Funded by the United States.

Justified by settler propaganda.

Normalized by a world addicted to colonial comfort.

Stop Asking for Balance. This Is Erasure.

Don’t ask me to humanize the perpetrators.

Don’t ask for “neutrality.”

Don’t ask for “context.”

There is no both sides to burning babies alive.

No justification for dropping 2,000-pound bombs on children labeled “human animals.”

This is not a military operation.

It is the targeted obliteration of Gaza’s children.

A mechanized, televised, algorithmically optimized genocide.

And every number you’ve seen is an undercount.

Because the bodies under the rubble aren’t done dying yet.

“How Many Children Have Died?”

Too many.

But we counted.

Not for stats. Not for reports.

But because every one of them was someone.

Someone’s son. Someone’s daughter. Someone’s heartbeat.

And we will not forget.

We will not forgive.

We will not pretend this is a misunderstanding.

Saftar: We Are Grieving Galaxies

We’re not mourning numbers.

We’re mourning galaxies—

each child a world, a solar system of stories

obliterated mid-orbit.

We are grieving the joke that was never told.

The secret never whispered.

The hand never held.

The sunrise never seen.

These were children who should’ve had first crushes,

graduation ceremonies,

soccer games and scribbled poems,

family feuds and birthday candles.

They should’ve had bedtime stories.

Arguments with siblings.

Awkward questions about the stars.

The chance to grow old.

Instead, they were buried in mass graves,

behind UN schools labeled “safe,”

or left to rot beneath rubble no one can reach

because “Israel” bombs the rescuers, too.

Saftar is what fills the space they should have taken up.

It is the silence in a room that should’ve been full of life.

It is the now that was stolen—not the future that never came.

When they die, it’s not just their bodies.

It’s the laughter that vanishes.

The warmth.

The rhythm of a life mid-sentence,

cut off—

like a melody you’ll never finish.

Each child killed is a galaxy gone dark.

The sky is colder now.

The world, smaller.

We grieve not just for what they could have been,

but for what they already were—

and what was taken, deliberately,

systematically,

with precision.

That is paisicide.

That is Saftar.

And that is what this genocide has stolen from the world.

Call It What It Is

This is paisicide.

This is genocide.

Never again means now.

Or it means nothing.