The archive never lies. The propagandists do.

A 1941 British Foreign Office document, stamped, signed, filed, grants a transit visa to “Mr. David BEN-GURION, a Palestinian citizen.”

Not an Israeli. Not a “Jewish refugee returning to his ancestral homeland.” A Palestinian citizen.

This is the same David Ben-Gurion who would, seven years later, declare the establishment of the State of Israel. The same man who oversaw the Nakba, the ethnic cleansing of over 750,000 Palestinians from their homes, the genocidal slaughters. The same architect of erasure who helped construct the mythology that Palestine was “a land without a people for a people without a land.”

And yet here he is, in the British imperial record, documented as what he was: a resident of Palestine. A place that existed. A place with citizens. A place with an identity that preceded and did not require Zionist settlement to make it real.

The Document

Dated 30th September, 1941, the letter from the Passport Office in Westminster to the India Office confirms a “single journey transit visa for India” for Ben-Gurion, traveling to Palestine via Portugal, the United States, the Straits Settlements, Burma, India, and Iraq.

The letter notes he is “Chairman of the Executive of the Jewish Agency for Palestine” and had come to the UK “to discuss urgent Zionist affairs with Dr. Weizmann and other colleagues.”

The British knew exactly who he was and what he was planning. They facilitated it. And they still called him Palestinian, because that’s what residents of Palestine were called.

What This Means

Zionist propaganda depends on a founding erasure: that Palestinian identity is invented, recent, reactive. We are told Palestinians “never existed as a people,” that the land was empty, that national consciousness among Arabs in Palestine only emerged in response to Israeli statehood.

This document, like countless others in the British Mandate archives, testifies otherwise.

Palestinian identity didn’t require Israeli permission to exist. The British, colonizers themselves, recognized it as a matter of bureaucratic fact. Ben-Gurion himself carried papers that named him part of a citizenry he would later work to destroy.

The cruelty is not ignorance. It is inversion. The colonizer claims the identity of the colonized, then declares the colonized never existed at all.

The Archive as Witness

Documents like this matter because they foreclose the lie. You cannot say “there were no Palestinians” when your own founding father’s papers say otherwise. You cannot claim a land was empty when your own visa applications list its citizens.

The Nakba was not the creation of a nation where none existed. It was the genocidal destruction of one that did.

Ben-Gurion knew. The British knew. The archive knows.

Now you do too.