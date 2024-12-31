What kind of state is built on another people’s land? For Zionism, the answer is chilling: one founded on genocide. The violent displacement and erasure of Palestinians were not accidents of history—they were essential to the plan.

Zionism, as practiced by the state of Israel, is inseparable from the genocide of Palestinians. From its inception, the Zionist project recognized that establishing a Jewish state on Palestinian land required the systematic removal and erasure of its indigenous population. Ethnic cleansing was not a byproduct of Zionism but its foundation.

The Nakba of 1948, during which over 750,000 Palestinians were forcibly expelled from their homes and over 500 villages were destroyed, is not a tragic anomaly—it is genocide. By every definition of the term, including the United Nations’ Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, the deliberate displacement, killing, and erasure of a people qualifies as such. David Ben-Gurion, Israel’s first prime minister, admitted this intent plainly: “We must expel Arabs and take their places.”

This violence has always been at the core of Zionism’s settler-colonial project. The Zionist slogan, “A land without a people for a people without a land,” reveals the ideological framework: to deny Palestinians their humanity and justify their removal. This was no misunderstanding—it was a calculated strategy to erase an entire population and replace it with settlers.

"The Arabs will have to go, but one needs an opportune moment for making it happen, such as a war.” —Letter from David Ben-Gurion to his son Amos, written 5 October 1937

Genocide is not only historical but ongoing. In Gaza alone, over 45,000 Palestinians have been killed in direct attacks—many others remain unaccounted for, buried under rubble, unidentifiable, or vaporized by relentless bombings. Israel continues its campaign of destruction and dispossession under the guise of “security” and “defense.” Palestinian homes are demolished to make way for illegal settlements, olive groves are uprooted, children are imprisoned, and entire communities are displaced. Each act of violence is part of the same genocidal logic that drove the Nakba—removing Palestinians to create and expand a settler state, even at the cost of annihilating entire families and communities.

What makes this genocide particularly insidious is how it has been shielded by a global narrative that frames Zionism as liberation. Criticism of these atrocities is dismissed as antisemitism, silencing voices that challenge the ongoing genocide of Palestinians. By conflating Zionism with Jewish identity, the architects of this violence obscure the truth and ensure impunity.

To confront the reality of Zionism, we must name its crimes honestly. This is not a conflict between equals, nor is it a tragic misunderstanding. It is a genocidal project rooted in settler-colonialism, and the suffering of Palestinians is not incidental—it is the intended outcome. Recognizing this truth is the first step toward justice and accountability.

PART 2: The Weaponization of Zionism: A Tool of Imperialism and Exploitation