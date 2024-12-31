Why do so many global powers support Zionism? Because it isn’t just about Palestine—it’s a tool for maintaining global imperial dominance, built on the exploitation of genocide and Jewish identity.

If the first part of this series exposed the violence and genocide at the heart of Zionism’s colonial project, this article turns to its global role. Zionism has been weaponized by imperial powers, particularly the United States, to advance their geopolitical agendas. Far from being a movement of liberation, it serves as a tool for domination and exploitation, using genocide as a foundation for control.

This dynamic began with the Balfour Declaration of 1917, when British Foreign Secretary Arthur Balfour pledged support for a Jewish homeland in Palestine. His motivations, however, were not humanitarian. As a devout Christian evangelical, Balfour’s Zionism was rooted in religious ideology and imperial strategy, not solidarity with Jewish people. For Britain, a settler colony in Palestine was a means of securing dominance over the Middle East—a region critical for controlling resources and trade routes.

This imperial logic persists today. U.S. President Joe Biden’s infamous remark, “If Israel didn’t exist, we’d have to create it,” captures Zionism’s modern role: Israel functions as a military and economic outpost for U.S. hegemony in the region. By supporting Israel’s apartheid regime and genocide against Palestinians, the U.S. ensures its dominance over the Middle East and suppresses resistance from the Global South.

What makes this system particularly vile is how it weaponizes Jewish trauma and identity to justify these atrocities. The Holocaust and centuries of antisemitism are invoked not as calls for universal justice but as shields for genocide. Zionism turns Jewish history into a justification for violence, leaving Palestinians to bear the brunt of Europe’s crimes. Scholar Joseph Massad describes this as turning Jewish people into “human shields for American imperialism,” a grim manipulation that obscures the reality of Zionism’s genocidal practices.

Criticism of Israel’s policies is reflexively branded as antisemitism, silencing dissent and enabling further genocide. This deliberate conflation of Zionism with Judaism not only protects imperial interests but also undermines Jewish liberation itself, reducing a diverse and complex identity to a tool for imperial violence.

Zionism’s weaponization as a tool for imperialism reveals its true function: to serve the interests of global elites by maintaining systems of domination and exploitation. The suffering of Palestinians is not a side effect—it is central to the system, as genocide creates the conditions for control and expansion.

To dismantle this weaponization, we must reject the narrative that conflates Zionism with liberation. Solidarity with Palestinians is not just about opposing Israeli apartheid—it is about challenging the global system of imperial exploitation that thrives on genocide and erasure. By resisting Zionism and the powers that sustain it, we can work toward a future rooted in justice, liberation, and dignity for all.

