Marginalia Subversiva

Marginalia Subversiva

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leon Brown, Jr.'s avatar
Leon Brown, Jr.
Dec 31

Parts 1 & 2 display the power of a passionate social commentator and a skilled historian at work. Excellent!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Story Ember leGaïe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture