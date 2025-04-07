Israel has now added polio to its arsenal of warfare. According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, over 600,000 children are at risk of permanent paralysis and chronic disabilities due to Israel’s refusal to allow polio vaccines into the besieged Gaza Strip. This is not new. This is not surprising. But it is catastrophic.

Let’s be clear: blocking vaccines during a public health crisis is iatrocide—the systemic weaponization of healthcare infrastructure to destroy rather than heal. It's the collapse of public health not by mismanagement, but by deliberate siege.

And when those targeted are children—when the outcome is lifelong debilitation, dependency, and suffering—this is paisicide: the strategic destruction of childhood, the future, and the very possibility of thriving.

Polio isn’t some dormant threat. It spreads through sewage, contaminated water, and overcrowding—all of which have been engineered in Gaza through bombings, displacement, and the decimation of sanitation systems. When you deny children the tools to survive in the conditions you’ve manufactured, that’s not just cruelty. That’s design.

This is not a failure of policy—it is policy.

What do we call a regime that:

Bombs hospitals and kills medics;

Blocks cancer treatment and amputates without anesthesia;

Starves 2 million people into organ failure;

And now refuses polio vaccines, knowing paralysis will spread?

We call it genocidal. We call it settler-colonial. We call it Israel.

Palestinian children are not collateral. They are not unfortunate casualties of war. They are being targeted—with bombs, with trauma, with starvation, and now with disease. And the world continues to equivocate, normalize, and delay. Another statement. Another press release. Another shrug.

But this is not another tragedy. This is the machinery of genocide in motion.

Polio has become a weapon. Disability has become a tool. Childhood has become a front line.

And if we do not name it—if we sanitize it, debate it, or euphemize it—we are complicit in its unfolding.

This is iatrocide. This is paisicide. This is genocide.

Do not look away.

Do not both-sides it.

Do not pretend this is humanitarian failure.

It’s a genocidal blueprint. And the children of Gaza are paying the price with their bodies.