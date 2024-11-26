Marginalia Subversiva

Leon Brown, Jr.
Nov 27

Well-articulated, clearly documented, courageous call-out against Abuse, Toxic Behavior, and Genocide Rhetoric in #PraxisRedacted Spaces. Even those who purport to be progressive need to practice what they preach - consistently and without exception.

ARC
Nov 27

Fascinating.

