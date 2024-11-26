I waited for acknowledgment. I waited for accountability. I waited for someone in leadership to step up and recognize the harm that was allowed to fester in spaces claiming to support liberation and resistance. But the content creator of the TikTok account PraxisRedacted, as well as the PraxisRedacted Telegram News channel and PraxisRedacted Resistance & Liberation Community Space, has utterly failed to address the harm caused in her spaces.

These are spaces where I actively contributed—frequently, meaningfully, and in alignment with the values of decolonization and abolition that these spaces supposedly uphold. Yet, when I spoke out strongly against genocidal rhetoric—when I dared to challenge toxic dynamics and demand accountability—I was silenced. I was banned. Instead of engaging with the substance of my concerns, these spaces chose to remove me, a vocal advocate for justice and accountability, while allowing harmful rhetoric and abusive behavior to persist.

Let me be clear: banning someone for speaking out against genocidal rhetoric is not liberation. Silencing dissent in the face of harm is not resistance. It is the antithesis of everything these spaces claim to stand for. By prioritizing suppression over engagement, comfort over justice, and control over accountability, PraxisRedacted’s spaces have betrayed the principles they purport to uphold.

I came to these spaces in good faith, seeking to contribute to meaningful resistance and solidarity. When harm arose, I initially sought to address it through a call-in approach, giving the content creator and the moderator an opportunity to acknowledge the issue and take meaningful steps toward resolution. That opportunity has come and gone. This is no longer a call-in.

This is a call-out.

When harm is ignored, when voices are silenced, and when leadership refuses to take accountability, the integrity of these spaces is destroyed. If spaces claiming to support liberation cannot uphold the principles of justice, equity, and accountability, they are no longer liberation spaces—they are spaces of harm. And harm must always be confronted.

The Issue: Normalizing Genocide Rhetoric

The situation began with a statement so deeply harmful and dehumanizing that it demanded immediate and unequivocal condemnation. In the space, a participant stated, “Zionists need to be eradicated.” Recognizing the gravity of this language, I directly asked for clarification: “Do you mean genocide? 🤮” The response was both shocking and unambiguous: “Yeah, they need one.” This was a clear and open call for genocide, a statement that goes beyond rhetoric into the realm of advocating for systemic violence and erasure. It was vile, dangerous, and antithetical to any principles of liberation and justice.

This statement required an immediate response—swift condemnation, accountability, and clear action to ensure such rhetoric had no place in the community. Instead, the moderator allowed it to linger. They chose to ignore the harm, enabling the genocidal language to flourish unchecked. Rather than addressing the rhetoric, the focus shifted to me, the person calling it out, framing me as the problem. I was met with hostility, dismissal, and ultimately silenced through a ban.

The moderator’s refusal to take accountability for tolerating genocidal rhetoric is not just negligence—it’s complicity. By failing to condemn such language, they sent a dangerous message: that genocide rhetoric, even when blatant, is acceptable in the space. Worse, they framed my critique as “disruptive,” as though rejecting genocide were somehow a divisive or inappropriate act. This tactic is emblematic of a deeper problem within spaces that prioritize false harmony over justice: the silencing of dissent to protect harmful status quos.

Let me be clear: genocide rhetoric is never acceptable. It has no place in any space claiming to support liberation, resistance, or justice. Decolonized ideology fundamentally rejects cycles of violence and oppression. Genocide, whether used as a tool of empire or framed as “revenge,” mirrors the very mechanisms of colonialism and systemic harm that liberation movements seek to dismantle.

To advocate for genocide is to betray the principles of justice, care, and equity at the heart of decolonization. It erases the humanity of those targeted, perpetuates cycles of systemic violence, and undermines the very foundations of resistance. True liberation is not achieved through the tools of empire. It cannot be built on erasure, destruction, or dehumanization. To normalize genocide rhetoric in a liberation space is to destroy the integrity of that space, transforming it from a site of resistance into a site of harm.

Can you imagine if more people had said, “No, this is unacceptable” over the years when “Israel” spewed its genocidal rhetoric about Palestinians? Embedding genocide rhetoric into society and allowing it to be normalized is why the world is so complicit now. The silence, the excuses, the failure to confront these dangerous ideologies when they emerge—this is how harm spreads, how systems of oppression persist, and how entire communities are erased. By tolerating genocide rhetoric, we not only fail the present moment but contribute to the very cycles of complicity and violence that decolonization seeks to eradicate.

Toxic Moderation and Abuse of Power

The behavior of the moderator in this situation went far beyond negligence—it was actively harmful, manipulative, and fundamentally anti-liberation. Rather than fostering a space of accountability and justice, their actions weaponized power dynamics to suppress dissent, protect harmful rhetoric, and silence legitimate concerns. Below is an expanded breakdown of the toxic, abusive, and oppressive behaviors I experienced:

1. Gaslighting

The moderator consistently dismissed my valid concerns about genocidal rhetoric, reframing the situation to make it appear as though I had overreacted. Instead of addressing the harm in the statement “Zionists need to be eradicated” followed by “Yeah, they need one”—a clear endorsement of genocide—the moderator deflected by blaming me for “misconstruing” the intent.

• Moderator’s quote: “Do many people firmly believe that Zionists should be eradicated? Absolutely. Does that eradication solely involve genocide? Absolutely Not. Only YOU misconstrued that point.”

This statement shifted the focus from the dangerous nature of the rhetoric to my response, framing my concern as irrational or exaggerated. Gaslighting like this minimizes harm, undermines accountability, and invalidates those who speak out against injustice.

2. Changing the Narrative and Shifting Blame

The moderator repeatedly altered the narrative to avoid taking responsibility for tolerating harmful rhetoric. When I challenged the genocidal language, the moderator claimed the issue was my tone, my reaction, or my inability to engage in “proper debate.” This was a deliberate attempt to shift blame onto me for addressing harm.

• Moderator’s quote: “If you had taken the slightest moment to think and read my post, you would have seen there was nothing about genocide.”

By reframing the situation as a misunderstanding on my part, the moderator not only minimized the original harm but also painted me as the aggressor for daring to speak out. This tactic shifted focus away from the real issue—the normalization of genocide rhetoric—and onto me, effectively silencing dissent and enabling harmful dynamics to continue.

3. Emotional Manipulation and Guilt

The moderator weaponized their personal identity and history as a descendant of genocide survivors to deflect critique and guilt me into backing down. While personal experiences with oppression are valid, they do not excuse enabling harmful rhetoric or abusing power within a community space.

• Moderator’s quote: “You are speaking to someone whose bloodline are survivors of Genocide and Colonization… Don’t come lecturing me about ‘silencing decolonization.’”

This statement attempted to position them as above critique while painting my concerns as disrespectful or inappropriate. Emotional manipulation like this is toxic and undermines the integrity of any space claiming to support liberation, as it uses personal trauma to avoid accountability for enabling harm.

4. Violating Consent and Boundaries

After I explicitly stated “DO NOT CONTACT ME AGAIN” following my ban, the moderator chose to ignore this clear boundary. They sent a long, condescending message filled with further gaslighting, emotional manipulation, and an attempt to frame my refusal to engage further as a failure on my part.

• Moderator’s quote: “Refusing to see that you could be in the wrong and doing everything BUT what you were told is ridiculous.”

This blatant disregard for my stated boundaries demonstrates an abuse of power and a lack of respect for consent. Violating boundaries is inherently abusive, especially when paired with manipulative and dismissive language intended to undermine the recipient’s autonomy and concerns.

5. Prioritizing “Niceness” Over Justice

The moderator repeatedly framed my objections as a failure to engage in “friendly debate,” prioritizing tone and civility over addressing genocidal rhetoric. This obsession with tone policing reflects a liberal tendency to suppress dissent in favor of maintaining a superficial sense of harmony, which ultimately protects harmful rhetoric and silences marginalized voices.

• Moderator’s quote: “The community has ALWAYS been one that listens when a debate occurs… Those that skip over debate and instantly go into a rhetoric of ‘defense’ get banned.”

This prioritization of “niceness” over justice allowed genocidal rhetoric to go unchallenged while framing my passionate objection as inappropriate or disruptive. It’s a tactic rooted in liberalism, where tone is weaponized to suppress urgent critiques of harm under the guise of maintaining “peace.”

6. Silencing and Banning

When I continued to push back against the genocidal rhetoric and the moderator’s failure to address it, I was banned from both the PraxisRedacted Telegram News group and the Resistance & Liberation Community Space. These were spaces I had actively contributed to, yet my dissent was punished rather than engaged with.

Banning me for speaking out against genocidal rhetoric is a clear act of suppression, prioritizing the comfort of those perpetuating harm over the principles of justice and accountability. This is not liberation—it is authoritarianism masquerading as moderation.

7. Deflection Through Personal Attacks

Rather than addressing the core issue—tolerating genocide rhetoric—the moderator made the situation personal, attacking my character and framing my actions as disruptive. By accusing me of “blowing it out of proportion,” they deflected from their own failure to moderate harmful behavior and positioned me as the problem.

• Moderator’s quote: “At the end of the day you blew it out of proportion and all you needed to do was take a breather and ask what they meant.”

This response ignores the unambiguous nature of the original genocidal statement and shifts the burden of accountability onto me, implying that I was at fault for reacting strongly to such vile rhetoric.

8. Conflating Genocide with Resistance

The moderator’s defense of the rhetoric included conflating genocide with armed resistance, a deeply harmful and irresponsible comparison. Armed resistance seeks to dismantle systems of oppression, while genocide seeks to erase and destroy. Conflating the two distorts the very principles of liberation.

• Moderator’s quote: “All people who have ever been liberated have done so through Violence.”

This oversimplified and dangerous statement minimizes the gravity of genocide and excuses harmful language under the guise of supporting resistance.

A Pattern of Harm

These actions—gaslighting, blame-shifting, emotional manipulation, tone policing, boundary violations, silencing, and conflating genocide with resistance—reflect a broader pattern of harm and abuse of power. They demonstrate a toxic, authoritarian approach to moderation that prioritizes suppression over accountability, comfort over justice, and control over meaningful dialogue.

This behavior is fundamentally incompatible with the principles of decolonization, abolition, and justice that liberation spaces are meant to uphold. True liberation spaces require accountability, care, and the courage to confront harm—not the perpetuation of cycles of violence, suppression, and abuse.

The Larger Issue: Parasocial Toxicity

This incident is not an isolated conflict; it exposes a deeply entrenched issue of parasocial dynamics within PraxisRedacted’s spaces. Parasocial toxicity arises when a public figure or authority within a community is placed on a pedestal, shielded from accountability by a culture that prioritizes their comfort and reputation over the integrity of the space and the well-being of its members. This dynamic is amplified by moderators who conflate maintaining “peace” and “cleanliness” in the space with suppressing dissent and silencing valid concerns.

The moderator’s actions reflect a deep investment in preserving an image of PraxisRedacted’s spaces as “nice” and harmonious, rather than truly just and accountable. Their defensiveness—exemplified in statements like “End of the day my job is to make sure the people in this chat are safe and free from those things,” and “This space is for replying to the Posts that Praxis makes and to keep the conversation on Palestine. Not over Zionists and their ‘life’”—betrays a commitment to superficial order over substantive justice. This attitude exemplifies parasocial toxicity: protecting the appearance of the space and its authority figures while avoiding difficult but necessary conversations about harm.

By framing the issue as a need to avoid “infighting” and “problems in the open,” the moderator prioritized their perception of the group’s atmosphere over the urgent need to confront genocidal rhetoric. This approach silences dissenters and protects those who perpetuate harm, reinforcing a toxic cycle where harmful behavior is excused or ignored as long as it doesn’t disrupt the surface-level harmony of the space. The statement “Regardless if you’re right or wrong, I have to step in and stop the problems” perfectly encapsulates this dynamic: truth, accountability, and justice are deemed secondary to avoiding discomfort or public critique.

Even more troubling is the moderator’s unwillingness to engage in meaningful accountability, despite claiming openness to “debate.” The contradictory nature of their statements—such as “I am more than willing to debate this with you,” followed by “Take it to the DMs,” and later, “End of the day my job is not to debate people”— reflects a refusal to address valid concerns in good faith. Instead, they deflected responsibility, silenced critique, and shifted blame onto others, creating a hostile environment for anyone willing to challenge harmful rhetoric.

The statement “The Netherlands showed that they (Zionists) cannot commit crimes and get away with it,” paired with “Violence will be the only answer, and those who disagree will be left behind in their chains,” further reveals a toxic and reckless attitude toward genocidal rhetoric. Rather than rejecting such rhetoric outright, the moderator allowed it to fester while silencing those who dared to call it out. This is not the behavior of a liberation-focused space—it is the behavior of a space complicit in harm.

A Culture of Harm

This parasocial toxicity fosters a culture where authority figures, such as PraxisRedacted, are seen as beyond critique. Moderators act not as stewards of justice but as gatekeepers who suppress dissent to protect the comfort of leadership. This dynamic enables harm in several ways:

1. Silencing Dissent: Contributors who raise valid concerns about harmful rhetoric are gaslit, dismissed, and even banned, as happened in my case. This punishes those who challenge harm while protecting those who perpetuate it.

2. Suppressing Accountability: Statements like “Refusing to see that you could be in the wrong and doing everything BUT what you were told is ridiculous” illustrate an authoritarian approach to moderation. Rather than fostering open dialogue, moderators enforce compliance through gaslighting and guilt.

3. Enabling Harmful Rhetoric: By prioritizing “peace” and “order” over justice, the moderators allowed genocidal rhetoric to remain unchecked. Their refusal to confront it directly—paired with tone policing and narrative control—actively enabled harm.

4. Deflecting Responsibility: The moderator’s repeated claims that they were simply trying to “keep the chat safe” deflected responsibility for their actions. Instead of addressing the harm caused by their moderation, they shifted the focus to the supposed disruption caused by those who spoke out.

5. Weaponizing Parasocial Trust: Parasocial dynamics often discourage critique of authority figures, as contributors fear ostracization or accusations of disloyalty. This dynamic discourages meaningful accountability and reinforces harmful power structures.

Liberation Spaces Must Do Better

Liberation and resistance spaces must hold themselves to higher standards. Accountability is non-negotiable, especially when harm has occurred. Ignoring genocidal rhetoric, gaslighting community members, and banning contributors for speaking out are not practices of liberation—they are practices of harm. These spaces cannot claim to center decolonization or justice while tolerating toxic power dynamics that enable suppression and abuse.

True liberation spaces must actively dismantle cycles of harm, not perpetuate them under the guise of maintaining harmony. This means rejecting parasocial toxicity, holding authority figures accountable, and creating environments where challenging harmful rhetoric is not only allowed but encouraged. Anything less is a betrayal of the principles these spaces claim to uphold.

Genocide Is Not Liberation

The conflation of genocide with armed resistance is not only deeply troubling but fundamentally dangerous. Armed resistance is a legitimate and necessary tool for dismantling systems of oppression, rooted in the defense of life, land, and sovereignty. It arises from the need to protect one’s people and resist dehumanization in the face of systemic violence. Genocide, on the other hand, is a tool of empire. It is designed to erase, destroy, and dehumanize entire groups of people. To equate the two betrays a profound misunderstanding of liberation struggles and distorts the moral and ethical foundations of resistance.

The moderator’s assertion that “All people who have ever been liberated have done so through Violence” oversimplifies centuries of liberation struggles. While violence is often an unavoidable element of resistance against brutal regimes, it is not synonymous with liberation itself. This statement irresponsibly frames violence as the defining characteristic of resistance, failing to distinguish between acts of self-defense and the systemic violence of genocide. This distortion excuses harmful rhetoric like calls for genocide under the guise of “liberation” and undermines the legitimacy of true resistance.

Let’s be absolutely clear: genocide is not resistance. It is not liberation. It is a tool of imperialism, colonialism, and state-sponsored oppression. Genocide replicates the cycles of harm, erasure, and dehumanization that resistance seeks to dismantle. To advocate for genocide, even as “revenge,” is to adopt the very logic of the oppressors. It is to perpetuate the same systems of harm that have devastated colonized and oppressed peoples for centuries. This is not liberation; it is complicity in the violence of empire.

True liberation does not replicate the tactics of the oppressor. It seeks to dismantle systems of harm and build a world rooted in justice, equity, and care. Armed resistance, often framed as inherently violent, is fundamentally different from genocide. It is a response to systemic oppression, a defense against annihilation, and an assertion of humanity in the face of dehumanization. Resistance in all its forms—armed, cultural, political—is rooted in the love and selflessness of a people refusing to be erased.

Resistance is not about violence for its own sake. It is about survival, justice, and reclamation. It disrupts the machinery of oppression not because it seeks destruction but because it refuses to accept domination. Genocide, however, is the ultimate act of domination. It seeks not just to subjugate but to annihilate. Conflating the two is not only dangerous but a betrayal of the very principles of decolonization and liberation.

The moderator’s failure to draw this distinction reflects a broader problem: the normalization of genocide rhetoric under the guise of resistance. Statements like “The only way to True Liberation IS with Violent Resistance” and “Those who disagree will be left behind in their chains” dangerously frame genocide as an inevitable or acceptable part of the liberation process. Such rhetoric ignores the reality that genocide is a weapon of empire, one that has historically been used to destroy marginalized and oppressed communities. To embrace it, even rhetorically, is to abandon the principles of justice, care, and equity that should guide all liberation struggles.

Liberation is not achieved through the erasure of others. It is not achieved by mirroring the tools of imperial violence. Instead, liberation is about breaking these cycles, dismantling the systems of harm, and creating spaces where justice and humanity can flourish. Armed resistance, as a response to systemic violence, is an act of defiance against erasure. Genocide, by contrast, seeks to erase. To conflate the two is to fundamentally misunderstand the purpose of resistance and to endanger the very communities liberation struggles seek to protect.

The refusal to confront this distinction is not just a failure of understanding—it is a failure of accountability. Normalizing genocide rhetoric, even implicitly, undermines the integrity of any liberation space. If a space tolerates such rhetoric, it is not a liberation space; it is a space of harm. The principles of decolonization, abolition, and justice demand a firm rejection of genocide in all its forms, including revenge genocide. Liberation is not about perpetuating harm; it is about dismantling it.

True resistance is rooted in love—for one’s people, for one’s land, and for the dignity of humanity. It is an assertion of life and a rejection of erasure. Genocide, however, is rooted in hatred and the desire for obliteration. It has no place in any liberation movement, and conflating it with resistance is a betrayal of the fight for justice. We must reject such rhetoric unequivocally and affirm that liberation cannot and will not be achieved through the tools of oppression.

Dehumanization: Adopting the Tactics of Empire

A particularly troubling aspect of this incident was the dehumanizing language used by the moderator, which directly mirrors the colonial and imperial tactics that liberation movements seek to dismantle. Dehumanization is a hallmark of genocidal ideology. It is the justification for erasure, systemic violence, and annihilation—used by empires to strip entire groups of people of their humanity. When such language is employed within a space claiming to fight for justice, it reveals a fundamental betrayal of liberation’s core principles.

The moderator’s statements included:

• “Arguing over whether or not Zionists need to be eradicated is a ridiculous thing to argue about. They are just like the Nazis if not worse.” • “Zionists are not apart of this definition [of genocide].” • “Not over Zionists and their ‘life.’”

These statements reflect a willingness to dehumanize Zionists as a group, framing them as undeserving of life and positioning their erasure as an acceptable or even inevitable outcome. While Zionism as an ideology must be dismantled—given its role in justifying settler-colonialism and the genocide of Palestinians—this does not justify the use of dehumanizing language or tactics. Dehumanization is the very tool used by empires to perpetuate genocide. To adopt it, even rhetorically, is to replicate the oppressor’s logic.

The statement “They are just like the Nazis if not worse” not only dehumanizes but also reduces Zionists as a group to a monolithic entity, devoid of nuance, context, or humanity. This mirrors the exact logic of imperial regimes that justify violence by homogenizing entire populations as “the enemy.” It is the same logic used by “Israel” to label all Palestinians as “terrorists,” stripping them of individuality and humanity to justify their eradication.

Similarly, the dismissive phrasing of “Not over Zionists and their ‘life’” demonstrates a blatant disregard for the sanctity of life, a core value of decolonized ideology. While Zionism as a colonial ideology is deeply harmful, this does not justify treating the lives of individuals—even those complicit in oppression—as irrelevant or disposable. Liberation struggles are rooted in the defense of life and dignity, not the perpetuation of death and erasure.

Dehumanizing language does not challenge systems of oppression—it reinforces them. By mirroring the tactics of the oppressor, such rhetoric undermines the integrity of liberation movements and perpetuates the cycles of harm that colonial and imperial regimes thrive on. Statements like these adopt the very tools of empire that have been weaponized against Palestinians, Indigenous peoples, and oppressed groups worldwide for centuries.

Let us be clear: dehumanization is not resistance. It is not justice. It is not liberation. It is a weapon of empire that must be unequivocally rejected. The fight against Zionism and settler-colonialism cannot and must not replicate the tactics of erasure, disposability, and dehumanization that we seek to dismantle. The principles of decolonization demand that we reject these tools and build movements rooted in the sanctity of life, justice, and care.

I want to reiterate: I hate Zionism. I hate “Israel.” I want every single person, country, corporation, etc., who has participated, supported, funded, and are complicit in the genocide of Palestinians to be held fully accountable and face consequences. But accountability and justice cannot be achieved through the adoption of imperial tactics. Dehumanization and genocide rhetoric only perpetuate the systems of harm we are fighting to eradicate. True liberation demands that we hold ourselves to a higher standard—one that centers life, dignity, and the rejection of all forms of erasure.

A Call for Accountability

I have waited for acknowledgment. I have waited for accountability. I have given the PraxisRedacted content creator and leadership every opportunity to address the harm caused within their spaces. Instead, I have been met with silence, dismissal, and an unwillingness to engage in meaningful reflection or reparative action. The harm caused by this incident—the enabling of genocidal rhetoric, the gaslighting, the silencing, and the abusive moderation practices—remains entirely unaddressed. Meanwhile, the toxic culture that allowed this harm to flourish continues unchecked.

Liberation and resistance spaces cannot function without accountability. These spaces must be grounded in justice, care, and an unwavering commitment to confronting harm, rejecting harmful rhetoric, and holding those in positions of power responsible for their actions. Without accountability, these spaces cease to be places of liberation; they become places of harm masquerading as resistance.

This is a call-out, not because I want to be here, but because the opportunity for a call-in was ignored. The refusal to address harm when it is brought to light is not neutrality—it is complicity. To the leadership of PraxisRedacted: it is time to reflect, take responsibility, and begin the work of rebuilding trust. True liberation requires more than slogans and performance; it demands action, accountability, and an unwavering commitment to the principles these spaces claim to uphold.

What Needs to Happen

In order to address this harm and ensure that PraxisRedacted’s spaces align with the values of liberation and justice, the following steps must be taken:

1. A Public Acknowledgment of Harm

• PraxisRedacted’s leadership must publicly acknowledge the harm caused by their failure to address genocidal rhetoric and the abusive behavior of their moderator. This includes acknowledging the silencing, gaslighting, and boundary violations that occurred during this incident. Acknowledgment is the first step toward accountability.

2. A Public Apology

• A sincere apology must be issued to those who were harmed, including myself, for the toxic behavior and the mishandling of this situation. This apology must go beyond vague statements and directly address the specific harms caused by enabling genocidal rhetoric, silencing dissent, and failing to uphold the principles of justice and accountability.

3. Commitment to Addressing Genocide Rhetoric

• PraxisRedacted must commit to rejecting genocidal rhetoric in all its forms, including rhetoric disguised as “violent resistance.” This commitment must include clear guidelines and policies for addressing such rhetoric if it arises in the future, as well as training for moderators to recognize and respond to it effectively.

4. Accountability for the Moderator

• The moderator who perpetuated this harm must be held accountable for their actions, including their use of dehumanizing language, gaslighting, boundary violations, and failure to address genocidal rhetoric. This accountability process should be transparent and should prioritize the safety and well-being of the community over protecting individuals in positions of power.

5. Structural Changes to Moderation Practices

• PraxisRedacted must overhaul their moderation practices to ensure they align with the principles of justice, equity, and accountability. This includes:

• Implementing clear policies for addressing harm and holding moderators accountable.

• Providing training for moderators on anti-genocide, anti-oppression, and decolonial frameworks.

• Establishing mechanisms for community members to report harm without fear of retaliation or silencing.

6. A Public Statement on Liberation Principles

• PraxisRedacted must release a clear and unequivocal statement reaffirming their commitment to liberation, justice, and decolonization. This statement must explicitly reject genocide rhetoric, dehumanization, and the use of imperial tactics within their spaces.

7. Community Healing and Accountability Process

• PraxisRedacted must engage in a community-led process to address the harm caused and rebuild trust. This process should prioritize the voices of those who have been silenced or harmed and create opportunities for meaningful dialogue, reflection, and repair.

8. Transparency Moving Forward

• PraxisRedacted must commit to ongoing transparency and accountability within their spaces. This includes regular updates to the community on how they are addressing these issues and clear mechanisms for ensuring that similar harms do not occur in the future.

We deserve better. Liberation demands better. Spaces claiming to support resistance and liberation must hold themselves to the highest standards of accountability, care, and justice. This incident is a reminder that without action, without accountability, and without a commitment to addressing harm, these spaces risk becoming the very systems they claim to dismantle.