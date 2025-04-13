Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

I hope you dream of their screams. Not the kind that fade with morning, but the kind that root themselves—deep—between ribs and memory, the kind you wake from gasping, certain you’ve swallowed a child’s last breath. I hope your dreams are scars where their limbs used to be. That your subconscious, scrubbed clean of excuses, begins to rot from the inside out. That every lullaby you ever heard twists—wrong—in your ears. Where a child once clung to language, to lullabies, to fig leaves and folklore, you now sleep beside silence that drips. You, complicit . You, settler-fed . You carry genocide like a bedtime story—read it to your guilt until even that stops crying. You cradle war crimes in your throat like scripture, reciting “self-defense” as if it were sacred, as if phosphorus doesn’t whisper down through flesh the way gospel never could. Every lie you repost is a crater. Each syllable—a warhead. Every “both sides” is a sniper’s breath, held long enough to end a life and start a debate. You smother their names beneath hashtags and headlines, reduce a people to pixels. Their lives stream, freeze, buffer, vanish. Your pity has a Wi-Fi signal. Their bodies ash. Tell me— when you sip your lattes, do you hear the hiss of white phosphorus or just the frother? Do you feel the burn of the Gaza sun under your skin or just the heat lamp on your porch, where you repost poems about peace without knowing what silence costs to the dead? I hope your comfort rots . Hope the foam in your cappuccino congeals into something skull-shaped. Hope you choke on the Geneva Conventions and the Constitution, those sacred texts of selective outrage. Hope you learn that law is just Latin for loophole. Hope their echoes gnaw through your timeline, a wail inside every scroll. A child’s charred toy embedded in your notifications. Hope your child asks you why. What did you do when Gaza was burning? Not metaphorically. Not emotionally. Literally. Hospitals in flames. Newborns incubated by human hands when the generators failed. Oxygen gone. Air, gone. Mothers, peeled from rubble with their wombs still holding. What did you do when the sea filled with bones and the sky was a drone’s reflection? Did you call it complicated? Did you post a thread? Did you sleep through the airstrike? Did you correct someone’s tone instead of the record? History will not forgive your neutral pronouns, your quiet. This is the genocide you watched buffer. Do the numbers help you sleep? Forty thousand. Seventy thousand. One hundred twenty-eight thousand. They shrink when you exhale, don’t they? They vanish easier than your taxes. They were children— not ‘collateral,’ not ‘regrettable,’ not errors of location or statistics. Their ribs could be counted with a thumb. Their dreams were shaped like fruit and freedom. Their lives ended in silence, not because no one heard— but because no one cared enough to stop it. You celebrate ceasefire talks as though those babies will regrow. As though incineration can be negotiated. As though memory is a bargaining chip. Listen. Their fathers are pulling teeth from the rubble, trying to guess whose smile was stolen. Their mothers have no skin left to weep from. The salt of their grief burns where eyes once closed to pray. Their breath, when it comes, is rage wrapped in nylon, in kaffiyehs, in blood. And in you? Your breath is light. Unbothered. Your carbon footprint avoids guilt, but not consequence. You repost platitudes. You beg for nuance. You say “It’s complex.” Complex like an oven? Like a blockade? Like the video of a child’s body broken across three time zones before it’s even buried? They burned the libraries, the hospitals, the orchards, the songs. And you debated semantics. You proofread the genocide. Their bones will outlive your neutrality. Their ghosts are not asking for justice. They are demanding your ruin. So I hope you dream of their screams. And their screams become your god. Not one of mercy— but of memory, forever unquiet. Forever multiplying. Let your sleep be stolen. Let it rot. Let it tear through the drywall of your ethics and scratch truth in places you thought were clean. There is no rest in complicity. And no afterlife for cowards. — Story Ember leGaïe