Fascism does not only march beneath banners or uniforms. It seeps into the everyday, woven into the language of news anchors, politicians, and neighbours who repeat state slogans as if they were common sense. It teaches the public to see victims as threats, domination as order, and mass death as self-defence. Fascism does not endure because it hides. It endures because it feels normal.

Anyone who called Palestinians “terrorists.” Anyone who echoed “Israel has a right to defend itself.”

That is fascism.

Because fascism is not only jackboots and salutes—it is the daily reproduction of propaganda. It is the casual repetition of phrases that render the colonised killable and the coloniser innocent. It is collapsing a people into a single criminal category so their erasure reads as justice, so their destruction feels like order restored.

Supporting genocide is fascism. Committing genocide is fascism. Inciting genocide is fascism.

Genocide is not a malfunction of fascism. It is its apex—the fantasy of purity carried to its logical conclusion: a world where those marked “Other” no longer exist. To call this “defence” is to mask extermination as necessity. To call this “security” is to twist language until it absolves atrocity.

Genocide is fascism. Not an ancient quarrel, not some abstract evil, but the distilled expression of fascist order: the state as executioner, the population as chorus, the corpse as proof of sovereignty.

And what of the so-called choice between “red” and “blue”? If the only options are evil and a lesser evil, it is not choice at all—it is fascism dressed as pluralism. Two masks on the same face. Two shades of the same empire.

Red fascism, blue fascism: both depend on the theatre of opposition while serving the same allegiance to domination, militarism, extraction. One shouts its violence openly. The other whispers it in the language of democracy and progress.

Liberal fascism is no softer. It cloaks itself in the vocabulary of inclusion, tolerance, and “human rights,” even as it bankrolls wars, surveillance, and border regimes. It kills politely, administratively—with signatures and sanctions instead of boots on necks. Politeness is not virtue. It is camouflage.

To call this a spectrum of choice is to mistake theatre for freedom. Fascism thrives when people believe they are choosing—when in reality they are only ratifying the terms of their own subjugation.