Nothing rots faster than applause for atrocity.

Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur for human rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, is saying what Western officials dare not admit:

This is not a war. It is genocide.

And the world is watching it unfold live, with full knowledge and deliberate complicity.

“What is happening in Gaza is not a war but a genocide, and there is no protection for Palestinian lives.”

This is the clearest, most damning language from a UN official to date—and yet, it’s being buried, ignored, spun.

Western governments are not just shielding the Israeli occupation—they are arming, funding, and justifying it.

“These leaders consider shielding Netanyahu more important than upholding international law or protecting Palestinians.”

In Rafah, where mass graves have become the new geography, medics are being deliberately targeted. The evidence is there—but, as Albanese notes, it’s being concealed.

“The Israeli military faces no restrictions or accountability when it comes to killing Palestinians.”

That’s not just impunity. That’s permission.

And what of Western democracies, parading their myths of freedom and justice? Albanese says the quiet part aloud:

“Freedoms are being crushed in the West, and there must be a revolution against the system that is destroying civil liberties and civilian lives.”

Let that sink in. A UN official calling for a revolution—not just against genocide, but against the global structure that enables and sustains it.

This is a turning point.

The lie is cracking.

And still—Palestinians are being slaughtered.

Don’t let their names be buried with them.

Speak. Disrupt. Refuse silence.

Revolution is not a metaphor anymore.

GET UNRULY

BECOME UNGOVERNABLE