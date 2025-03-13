A new lawsuit has been filed by Mahmoud Khalil and multiple students against Columbia University and Barnard College, accusing the institutions of illegally sharing student disciplinary records with Congress and other third parties. This blatant violation of student rights is yet another example of elite institutions bending to state repression, punishing dissent, and sacrificing their own students to maintain political favor.

Columbia has already brutalized pro-Palestine activists with academic retaliation, police violence, and surveillance. Now, they’re colluding with Congressional committees to weaponize student records against them. This is political repression, not “discipline.”

But the students aren’t backing down. This lawsuit is more than legal action—it’s an act of resistance. The struggle for Palestinian liberation is inseparable from the fight against institutional complicity. These students are proving that resistance doesn’t just happen in the streets—it happens in the courts, in classrooms, and in every space where power tries to silence truth.

Solidarity with the plaintiffs. Columbia won’t erase resistance.