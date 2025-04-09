This morning, something historic broke through the fog of Western propaganda: Hamas, the Palestinian resistance movement, filed a legal petition in Britain to overturn its designation as a “terrorist organization.” It’s not just a legal filing—it’s an open indictment of colonial legacy, Zionist genocide, and the cowardice of liberal states pretending neutrality.

In an 11-page witness statement, Hamas founder Mousa Abu Marzouk didn’t mince words. “Hamas is not a terrorist group,” he wrote. “It is a Palestinian Islamic liberation and resistance movement whose goal is to liberate Palestine and confront the Zionist project.” With that, the narrative shifts.

The UK government has 90 days to respond. But the facts are no longer hiding.

Colonial Guilt, Zionist Complicity

Marzouk’s testimony rips through sanitized euphemisms. He names the Balfour Declaration, the British Mandate, and the UN Partition Plan as illegitimate colonial artifacts that laid the groundwork for the 1948 Nakba and the ongoing genocide in Gaza. Britain didn’t just draw lines—it drew blood.

The case argues that proscribing Hamas while aiding Israel’s genocide is not only morally bankrupt but a violation of international law. The UK's terror designation criminalizes not just resistance, but the mere act of naming resistance as legitimate.

The Resistance Is Disciplined

Contrary to cartoonish portrayals in Western media, Hamas is portrayed in this filing as a disciplined political and military structure. Marzouk notes that Hamas has never conducted operations outside of historic Palestine, and that it remains committed to both Islamic law and international humanitarian law in its conduct.

He even goes further: inviting international investigation into the events of October 7, where Hamas insists its orders were to target Israeli soldiers, not civilians. Compare that to Israel, which not only refuses investigation but systematically assassinates political leaders engaged in ceasefire negotiations.

Beyond Demonization: The Right to Resist

This legal challenge doesn’t just seek delisting—it reframes Hamas as a liberation force, not unlike the ANC in apartheid South Africa or Sinn Féin in occupied Ireland. Armed struggle is a right enshrined in international law when people are subjected to violent colonial domination. It’s not terrorism—it’s survival.

Hamas’s lawyers argue that the UK’s policy is “purposefully inhibiting the efforts of the Palestinian people to use military force to end and prevent ongoing acts of genocide.” That’s not hyperbole. That’s indictment.

On Speech, Censorship, and Colonial Surveillance

In Britain today, speech in support of Palestinian resistance is treated as a crime. Students, professors, and journalists are surveilled, silenced, and persecuted under the guise of “security.” This case exposes how anti-terror laws are being weaponized to enforce colonial obedience.

The legal team calls it clearly: “Rather than allow freedom of speech, police have embarked on a campaign of political intimidation.”

Liberation Is Not a Crime

Marzouk’s final message is searing:

“Resistance and jihad for the liberation of Palestine will remain a legitimate right, a duty and an honour for all the sons and daughters of our people and our Ummah.”

He reiterates that Hamas does not seek conflict with Britain—but Britain’s hands are red with historical and ongoing complicity. The designation, he says, is rooted in fear: not of terrorism, but of justice.

This legal case matters. Not because we need state recognition to validate liberation struggles, but because every crack in the colonial edifice matters. Every space to speak truth and name Zionism as a genocidal ideology matters.

The West called the ANC “terrorists.” They called Nelson Mandela a “radical.” They tried to erase every movement that dared to rise against white supremacy, colonialism, and settler violence. And they failed.

Hamas’s petition is more than paperwork—it’s a refusal to be silenced by the empire that helped birth their dispossession.

Let the record show:

Liberation is not terrorism. Resistance is not a crime. Palestine will be free.

