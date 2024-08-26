A Love Letter to Palestine

I fell in love with your courage, the way you stand unbroken, a fortress carved from ancient stone, your heart a truth unspoken.

In the shadows of oppression, you shine with fierce defiance, a beacon for the weary souls who find in you reliance.

Each breath you take is filled with fire, a blaze that time can’t tame, and in the silence of your pain, I hear your whispered name.

You rise with every morning sun, though darkness grips your wings, and through the weight of endless chains, your spirit soars and sings.

The world may try to silence you, to bury you in lies, but in the stillness of the night, your truth begins to rise.

Your hands, they weave resistance from threads both

worn and strong, each stitch a tale of sacrifice, each knot an ancient song.

With every stone you cast in rage, a message echoes clear, that though they try to break your will, you have no place for fear.

The earth beneath your feet, it weeps, yet holds you ever near, cradling the stories of your past, your joy, your pain, your fear.

The soil is rich with memories of those who came before, who tilled the land, who sowed the seeds, who opened every door.

You are the song of olive trees, their roots deep in the land, their branches reaching to the sky where freedom makes its stand.

Your mountains stand like sentinels that guard your sacred past, while valleys hold the secrets of a future built to last.

In every breath, I sense your grief, the tears you never shed, for in the wounds you carry now, I see the blood you bled.

I fell in love with your sorrow, the grief that you endure, for in the quiet of your night, your strength remains so pure.

Though tears may fall in silence, they carve rivers in the stone, a testament to all you are, a will that stands alone.

Your streets are paved with history, each stone a sacred verse, and in the echoes of your walls, I hear your ancient curse.

Yet in the darkest alleys, where shadows loom so large, I find the light of hope reborn in every heart’s discharge.

You wear your scars like jewels, each one a badge of pride, a testament to all you’ve faced, to all you’ve held inside.

And though the world may turn away in apathy or fear, I stand with you, my Palestine, your fight is always near.

For in your eyes, I see the fire of all who came before, the ones who walked these hallowed lands, who fought in every war.

And though the world may change and turn, and time may fade to gray, your spirit shines, undimmed, unbowed, a light to guide the way.

You are the pulse that beats in time with every fighter’s heart, a rhythm strong and steady, from which we’ll never part.

Your name is whispered on the winds that sweep across your plains, carried in the songs of those who broke through every chain.

I fell in love with your resistance, your steadfast, fiery will, and in your battles, I have found a force that won’t be still.

You are the hope that never dies, the dream that can’t be crushed, and in your name, I find the strength to speak when I am hushed.

Palestine, you are the dawn that breaks through every night, and in your name, I find my voice to stand with you and fight.

Your name is written in the stars, your story in the sand, and in the echoes of your cry, I take you by the hand.

Together, we will walk this path, through every trial and pain, for in your courage, I have found the strength to rise again.

I fell in love with your endurance, your will that won’t be tamed, and in the power of your fight, my heart is ever claimed.

I fell in love with your heart, your endless, boundless pride, and in your courage, Palestine, I’ll stand here by your side.

From every mountain’s rugged peak to every valley’s floor, I hear the voice of Palestine, your spirit evermore.

I fell in love with your story, your past, your present, too, and as the world moves on and on, my love will stay with you.

I fell in love with your courage, your righteous, fiery will, and in my heart, you rise again, a force that time can’t still.

Dear Palestine, You are the heartbeat of resistance, an eternal flame that no darkness can extinguish.

with love, Story