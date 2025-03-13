There is a sickness in the marrow of empire, a rot so deep it masquerades as virtue. It drapes itself in flags, in the fabric of nationalism, in the polished speeches of officials who smile as they sign off on obliteration. It anoints itself with rhetoric, washes its hands in the blood of the condemned, and calls the stains righteous. How else can they cheer for death? How else can they sing for the slaughter of children, for the erasure of entire lineages? What kind of mind maps its righteousness onto the bones of the murdered, calls it justice, calls it defense?

They celebrate in the streets, waving banners as though they signify something more than conquest. They film themselves laughing, passing drinks, raising toasts to the eradication of a people. They light fireworks as homes burn, as families claw through rubble, as medics perform surgeries without anesthesia. Their joy is a wound in the shape of a country, an unrepentant hymn to supremacy. The sky glows with their revelry, with the flickering light of homes turned to embers, with the screams of those who will never be counted, never be named.

But theirs is not the only voice. There are those who say the celebration is not enough. That the destruction must be total. That even acknowledging the suffering of the other is treason. That to pause, even for a moment, to consider grief beyond their own borders is to falter in their righteousness. They demand more—more bombs, more blockades, more bodies beneath the rubble. They call for erasure with such ease, as if entire histories are disposable, as if a people can simply be deleted from the record of existence.

And then there are the enforcers, the ones who wield silence as a weapon. They do not cheer in the streets, do not wave flags or throw their fists in the air. They work in shadows, in boardrooms, in university offices and newsroom headquarters. They comb through words, through gestures, through the most fragile expressions of solidarity, and they brand them as threats. A chant, a flag, a keffiyeh, a whispered prayer for the dead—each one a crime. Professors are fired. Students are expelled. Protesters are beaten and caged. The mere act of mourning becomes an act of defiance, punishable by exile.

I watch it all with a horror I cannot contain. They do not mourn the dead; they do not even recognize them as dead. No—because to be dead, one must first be seen as alive. And they never saw them that way to begin with.

I wonder: what does it take to believe yourself so supreme that genocide feels like victory? That starvation is strategy? That massacres are necessary? What do they tell themselves at night when the blood dries on their hands? Do they whisper reassurances to their own reflection? It had to be done. They were never like us. We were only protecting our own. Do they convince themselves, over and over, that some lives matter more than others, until their very humanity is unrecognizable, even to themselves?

I think about the children. Not just the ones they kill, but the ones they raise. What do they teach them? That some people are born to be rubble? That some voices are meant to be silenced before they ever learn to speak? That to exist in defiance of an empire’s will is a crime punishable by erasure? I think about the slow, deliberate chipping away of empathy until all that remains is a void that can stomach the sight of slaughter and still ask for more.

And yet, there are those who resist. The ones who refuse to be silent, who risk their jobs, their safety, their belonging in societies that demand their complicity. They march despite the threats, they write despite the censorship, they kneel in mourning despite the crackdowns. They speak the names of the dead into the void of sanctioned silence, refusing to let them disappear. They fight not just for the living, but for the memory of those who were never allowed to be.

But resistance, too, comes at a cost. Those who dare to name the genocide are marked. They lose their livelihoods, their visas, their citizenships, their very right to speak. The empire does not simply erase its victims; it erases those who would bear witness. It makes an example of them—exiles them from polite society, calls them radicals, labels them extremists, strips them of their platforms and paints their grief as dangerous.

And so, the silence grows, thick as tar, suffocating as smoke, a weight that settles into the bones of the complicit. A silence that does not merely conceal atrocity but feeds it, sustains it, ensures that it continues unchallenged.

I wonder if the enforcers sleep soundly, if they dream of fire and call it salvation. If they wake in the morning and believe, truly believe, that they are righteous. I wonder how history will remember them when the dust settles, when the lies unravel, when the ghosts outnumber the living.

And then I realize—history has already seen them before. The colonizers, the executioners, the empire-builders who mistake dominance for destiny. They have always been here, and they have always been wrong. Their monuments crumble. Their flags fall. Their songs of conquest fade into the silence of graves. But the people they tried to erase? The ones they tried to bury? They rise. Again and again.

The murdered remain in the stones of their cities, in the roots of the trees, in the lullabies hummed by those left behind. They are the echoes in the earth, the ash in the wind, the seeds that will sprout even in the soil they tried to salt. They are the names whispered in defiance, written in blood, carved into history by those who refuse to forget.

I do not understand this celebration of death. I do not want to understand. To understand would be to meet them in their abyss, to let the sickness fester within me. Instead, I grieve. I rage. I refuse.

Because some of us were not built to revel in ruin. Some of us know that no people are disposable, that no child is collateral, that no land soaked in blood will ever bear justice.

Some of us know that silence is complicity.

And some of us will never stop screaming.