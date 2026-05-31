Marginalia Subversiva

Marginalia Subversiva

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Harlow Lombard's avatar
Harlow Lombard
1d

I can only imagine what it is like to live under the weight of this. Sending solidarity, friend ✊🩷 I am hoping for better news to come soon.

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Zanzibar9CH's avatar
Zanzibar9CH
1dEdited

An evil architecture in which, WE, the people, are just numbers. Brilliant paintful writing.

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