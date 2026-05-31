Safe Harbor: or something like it
On the thirty days the law gave Health Net while we drowned.
heavy enough drag truth into light then call it the house that caught the stone and let the child take the impact
Or whatever name we give a system that shelters institutions from the consequences of harming people.
“There is no such thing as a single-issue struggle because we do not live single-issue lives.” Audre Lorde
Safe harbor is a maritime term.
A harbor is where you go when the sea turns violent.
they called it shelter
carved it into law
etched it into policy
pressed it into forms with fresh black ink
they called it safe harbor
i learned quickly
whose wounds the system saw
whose suffering counted
whose drowning qualified
for rescue
A place of refuge.
A place where the storm breaks itself against stone instead of flesh.
In administrative law, safe harbor means something different.
It means the institution gets protection.
You get the storm.
she’s so weary and overwhelmed and tired and stressed and sad
and the sentence keeps growing teeth
keeps dragging fresh grief behind it like a train of broken carts stretching beyond the horizon
every wreckage coupled to the next
every sorrow arriving before the previous one has even left
and
and
and
the conjunction becomes a wound
a rope
a chain
a way of naming the endlessness
because there is always another burden standing quietly behind the one she just survived
another bill
another diagnosis
another disappointment
another catastrophe waiting politely for its turn
On May 5, 2026, Administrative Law Judge Lisa McLain ruled in my favor. The Director of the California Department of Health Care Services adopted the decision that same day. Health Net Community Solutions was ordered to evaluate my eligibility for Transitional Rent, issue a legally compliant Notice of Action, and refer me to an operational provider. The compliance deadline, June 4, 2026.
The law gave Health Net thirty days.
she carries exhaustion like wet cloth around her shoulders
heavy with the smell of smoke
of sleeplessness
of fear that never quite leaves the room
My household got thirty more days of homelessness.
“The MCP remains within the allowable timeframe to complete the required actions.”
DHCS Managed Care Quality and Monitoring Division | May 26, 2026
harbor tastes like paper
signed forms
closed doors
sanctioned waiting
protected
not me
Before I tell you what happened during those thirty days, you need to understand who was forced to live inside them.
the prayers have been repeated so often they have worn grooves into her mouth
some nights she no longer knows whether she is speaking to god
or merely echoing herself inside a dark cave
Not a policy category.
Not a case number.
Not a utilization management record.
the clock began ticking
the moment they admitted the harm
not for the body carrying it
not for the family surviving it
not for the life unraveling beneath it
for them
for the agency
for the corporation
for the office
for the logo
for the building
for the letterhead
Six disabled adults.
A decade of stable tenancy.
Not one late payment in ten years.
What ended that stability was not irresponsibility. It was a retaliatory eviction that later resulted in a California Civil Rights Department right-to-sue notice.
she says she is tired
but tired is too small a word
too polite
too domesticated
tired sounds like something a nap could negotiate with
What followed was not housing.
What followed was rooms.
they built a refuge
not for those drowning in need
but for the hands
that failed
delayed
misplaced
ignored
and chose not to heed
the clock became a shield
for power to proceed
tick
tock
Always rooms.
Never home.
this is something older
something geological
a fatigue that has sedimented into her bones
layer after layer year after year
until even standing feels archaeological
Motel 6.
Studio 6.
Ramada.
SureStay.
Ramada again.
SureStay again.
TraveLodge.
the body pays
while institutions are spared
deadline
loophole
shelter
immunity
tide
i wait
litigate
translate
the cost accumulates
Then whatever mutual aid could hold together before checkout arrived.
Room 205.
Room 206.
Room 207.
Room 108.
Room 110.
Room 112.
Room 423.
Room 441.
Room 115.
Room 107.
Each number another receipt for institutional failure.
Each key another reminder that the only thing temporary about homelessness is the room number.
her nervous system has forgotten what safety sounds like
forgotten the shape of ease
forgotten that a closed door is not always a warning
even her breathing feels overworked
even silence arrives carrying paperwork
even rest demands effort
Eight displacements.
she laughs sometimes
small apologetic sounds
like she is borrowing joy from a future she is no longer certain exists
July 22.
July 25.
January 19.
February 9.
March 2.
March 21.
April 11.
May 9.
Seventy-five thousand three hundred forty-one dollars and forty-five cents.
Out of pocket.
Housing that Transitional Rent was specifically designed to cover.
Housing that a judge later found had been unlawfully denied after 234 days of documented requests.
The order should have ended the fight.
Instead it revealed what the fight actually was.
Because every time I reached the point where the system was supposed to act, another process appeared between me and the benefit.
law
flaw
jaw clenched against another extension
thirty days for whom
my body was not granted one
they called it compliance
i called it surviving the delay
safe harbor they said
or something like it
A grievance became a hearing.
A hearing became a compliance period.
A compliance period became a denial.
A denial became an appeal.
An appeal became another hearing.
she is so weary
overwhelmed
tired
stressed
sad
and somewhere a committee
is drafting language
to explain why nothing can be done
not today
not yet
not while the paperwork is processing
not while the review is pending
not while the clock designed to protect them
is still running
The horizon kept moving.
and still
still
she keeps going
The benefit retreated at exactly the speed I approached it.
answers messages
remembers birthdays
says thank you too many times
apologizes for taking up space
apologizes for needing help
apologizes for existing at the volume of a human being
The horizon was load-bearing.
It was doing the work of a wall.
there is always a name for it
administrative delay
compliance period
review process
protected window
waiting period
safe harbor
some polished phrase
smooth enough to survive public scrutiny
I did everything they said a person is supposed to do.
I self-referred.
I documented everything.
I filed everything.
I attended the hearing pro se.
I won.
there is something unbearable about a person
remaining tender
while the world treats them as disposable
The ALJ found that Health Net had failed its obligations under the Community Supports Policy Guide. She found the delays unlawful. She found the barriers real. She found the claim valid.
The Director adopted the ruling.
The order existed.
The ink dried.
The paper became real.
My homelessness did not become less real with it.
a term that smells like fresh ink
instead of fresh graves
a title that transforms suffering
into procedure
who gets paid
to invent these words
who sits in climate-controlled rooms
finding gentler ways to say
we know
we know
we know
and we are going to let it continue anyway
meanwhile
On Day 25 of Health Net’s thirty-day safe harbor, my household was preparing for another displacement.
Because the order was real.
something devastating about seeing kindness survive
inside conditions designed to kill it
something holy too
The remedies were not.
What makes this story maddening is that it eventually comes down to a single word.
Remand.
Not reverse.
The ALJ found Health Net out of compliance.
She found unlawful delays.
She found procedural failures.
She granted the claim.
she counts days
the way shipwrecked people count waves
one more
one more
one more
day one arrived carrying paperwork
day ten arrived carrying excuses
day twenty arrived carrying silence
day thirty arrived carrying nothing at all
the clock was working perfectly
that was the problem
every deadline met
every requirement satisfied
every policy observed
and still
the water kept rising
But because the order was labeled a remand rather than a reversal, the federal seventy-two-hour effectuation clock never started.
On May 15, Presiding Judge C.S. Miller ruled that because the order remanded the matter for evaluation rather than explicitly reversing a denial, Health Net received the entire thirty-day compliance window. The deadline locked to June 4.
I was told this distinction may have been confusing.
Confusing.
i think that kind of endurance
must feel a little like drowning
while continuing to wave
The word landed differently from where I was standing.
Because words are never just words when they determine whether people sleep indoors.
Because a household can become homeless while a procedural distinction receives legal protection.
because real bodies
keep doing what bodies do
they weaken
they shake
they forget what rested sleep feels like
they learn the geography of survival
one impossible hour at a time
funny how protection
always finds the institution first
the corporation receives shelter
the office receives shelter
the policy receives shelter
the people standing outside in the rain
receive explanations
Because a judge can find the harm occurred and still create a shelter period for the entity that caused it.
The label on the vehicle does not change what the vehicle carried.
The ruling found Health Net’s conduct unlawful.
The ruling granted the claim.
The ruling ordered corrective action.
But the word did its work.
The harbor sealed shut around the institution.
i have never seen a safe harbor
built for a drowning person
only for the ships that struck them
only for the captains
who mistook impact for procedure
only for the owners
who calculated loss
and discovered it was cheaper
to let the water rise
and still they ask for patience
The sea remained open around us.
weariness feels like gravity
a private gravity
a force pulling her inward
downward
toward the floor
toward surrender
she stands
then folds
stands again
then folds again
And beneath that word sits something darker.
If a claimant can lose federally mandated protections because a hearing officer chooses one procedural label over another, then the protection was never really a protection.
It was a trapdoor.
A hidden mechanism buried beneath the floorboards of due process.
I filed that concern with CMS Region 9 before dawn.
I file most things before dawn.
There is no one else.
And the machine never sleeps.
patience
a beautiful word
when spoken by someone
whose life is not leaking
patience
when the lights stay on
patience
when medicine arrives
patience
when tomorrow is guaranteed
but patience becomes another creature
when survival itself is overdue
then it grows teeth
then it begins pacing the cage
then it stares directly
at the people holding the keys
What makes this story damning at the body level is April 27.
the day arrives
and settles onto her shoulders like another animal she must carry
heavy eyes
clenched teeth
borrowed energy
too much
always too much
Venora Clemmons came to our rooms at TraveLodge.
Two adult household members were present.
I had already submitted the housing support plan.
The income documentation already existed.
The household information already existed.
The file already existed.
Yet the meeting unfolded as though none of it existed.
Over and over, Transitional Rent was framed as dependent on Full Service Partnership enrollment despite multiple independent eligibility pathways existing under policy.
Over and over, disability accommodations were reframed as preferences.
A wheelchair became a want.
A stroke became a want.
Accessibility became a want.
tastes like denial
optional
they called it choice instead of need
language built to dodge the bleed
checked boxes
closed eyes
documented disregard
preference
want
want
want
no
need
I corrected the statements.
Then corrected them again.
The corrections vanished as though they had never been spoken.
but
harbor tastes like paper
On May 20, twenty-three days after that meeting, Venora Clemmons submitted and approved a Transitional Rent Authorization Form.
The form certified that I met the required clinical and social criteria.
The same form reduced a household of six disabled adults to “adult member with partner/spouse, no children.”
Five household rows.
Marked N/A.
there must be a name for it
a word for the architecture
that catches institutions when they fall
but lets people
hit the ground
a word for the invisible wall
built between harm
and consequence
the fortress of technicalities
the protective shell
wrapped around power
the padded room
where accountability goes
to take a nap
i imagine entire buildings
constructed from delayed responses
hallways paved
with unanswered emails
foundations poured
from denied requests
an empire of shrugs
a kingdom of
we understand your frustration
a cathedral devoted
to the sacred doctrine of
not our fault
The same six names and dates of birth I had personally provided disappeared.
And then something impossible happened.
Health Net later claimed Venora Clemmons reported that I had declined all services and required no assistance.
she carries hours like stones against her chest
every task arrives hungry
every obligation asks for blood
every problem insists it is the most important one
even hope arrives exhausted
late
underdressed
apologizing for the inconvenience
These statements cannot coexist.
A person does not submit and approve a Transitional Rent authorization for someone who has declined all services.
An authorization is not abandonment.
An approval is not refusal.
The timeline breaks under its own weight.
I am not confused about this.
I know what happened.
I sat in that room.
I provided the information.
I watched my words enter the system.
Then I watched the system return them wearing someone else’s face.
language building curtains
around consequences
language teaching harm
how to disappear
the careful engineering of distance
between action and consequence
the labyrinth of signatures
extensions
reviews
protections
exceptions
grace periods
technicalities
so that nobody’s hands
ever appear dirty
while her life
fills with fingerprints
My testimony became evidence against me.
My participation became noncompliance.
My requests became refusals.
My existence became paperwork.
the thousand tiny demands that together become a life
and and and and and
the inventory of survival has no bottom
This is not misunderstanding.
It is inversion.
What makes this story cruel at a medical level is that while all of this was happening, my body was changing.
someone is sleeping in a motel
someone is choosing
between groceries and medication
someone is learning
that suffering can generate
reference numbers
that pain can be assigned
a case manager
that despair can be escalated
to a supervisor
outside
someone is counting pills
counting dollars
counting hours
counting how many mornings remain
before survival becomes arithmetic
On May 22, pathology confirmed Systemic Mastocytosis. Given the extracutaneous mast cell aggregates, oncology referral, KIT D816V testing, and pending bone marrow biopsy, SM-AHN was assumed pending completion of the diagnostic workup.
I received that news from an iPad.
Unhoused.
Without transportation.
Without a care coordinator.
Without an ECM provider.
Without the infrastructure specifically created for medically complex patients.
There was nobody to call.
Nobody assigned.
Nobody coordinating.
Nobody catching anything.
i’m tired
no more tired than that
i don’t know how to explain it
everything feels heavy
and there it is
the failure of language
because what vocabulary exists for a soul carrying collapsed stars
what phrase explains the weight of years spent enduring
The system that exists for moments like this simply was not there.
Thirty days is not an administrative delay when the person waiting is navigating a Systemic Mastocytosis, SM-AHN assumed, workup from motel rooms and parking lots.
Thirty days is not neutral.
Thirty days is a gamble with somebody else’s body.
the building lights stay on all night
the people inside call this compliance
the institution sleeps soundly
the family does not
and somewhere a woman sits awake at 3 am
staring at a ceiling she cannot afford
wondering how many different ways
a person can say
i need help
before the words become ghosts
Thirty days is the system looking at active medical jeopardy and calling it an acceptable waiting period.
Then came May 23.
Transitional Rent denied.
Reason given: no confirmed rent amount.
No long-term housing plan.
Health Net had possessed the housing support plan for months.
The document existed.
The file existed.
The record existed.
The denial arrived anyway.
Not because the plan was missing.
Because institutions can only deny the file they pretend not to see.
the storm is not the rain
the storm is discovering
the shelter was never built for you
the harbor is functioning
exactly as designed
that is the horror
not failure
success
the machinery humming softly
efficiently
protecting itself
from the consequences of itself
And finally May 29.
Health Net submitted a grievance letter as a compliance report.
The distinction matters.
A grievance asks whether something happened.
A compliance report documents what was done about it.
One investigates.
The other executes.
Health Net substituted one for the other.
just tired
just tired
just tired
a ridiculous little sentence
for someone whose spirit looks like a city after a storm
The institutions know the difference.
They are counting on exhaustion.
They are counting on displacement.
They are counting on illness.
They are counting on people becoming too tired to keep records.
I did not become tired before the record became complete.
pain moves downward
protection moves upward
the people making the decisions
rarely inherit the disasters
the people living the disasters
rarely make the decisions
and maybe that is what breaks her
not the harm itself
not even the abandonment
but the architecture
the realization that somewhere beneath
the paperwork
the signatures
the polished language
the legal design
a simple truth keeps beating
against the walls
May 31.
Eighth displacement.
Six disabled adults.
A pending bone marrow biopsy.
A Systemic Mastocytosis, SM-AHN assumed, workup unfolding in motel rooms and parking lots.
No ECM support.
the body remembers
the body always remembers
every missed meal
every unanswered call
every night spent wondering
whether help was ever actually coming
every hour survival waited
for permission
every wound documented
for audiences requiring proof
of what should have been obvious
More than seventy-five thousand dollars spent surviving conditions the benefit was specifically designed to prevent.
Four days remained before Health Net’s compliance deadline.
the days keep arriving faster
than she can survive them
one bill
one crisis
one grief
one phone call
one more thing
always one more thing
Four days remained in its safe harbor.
Safe harbor.
didn’t i just finish drowning
didn’t i already carry that mountain
didn’t i already bleed for this
apparently not
because the world keeps showing up
holding fresh catastrophes
like bouquets
wrapped neatly
presented politely
as if suffering itself has developed manners
A place where ships shelter from storms.
the tired of becoming evidence
the tired of explaining
that being crushed still hurts
even when someone can cite policy
A place where danger cannot reach you.
she is tired in her bones
tired in her skin
tired in the spaces between thoughts
The state found the violations.
the kind of tired that turns language into static
the kind of tired where you open the refrigerator and forget why
where someone asks what’s wrong
and you have seventeen answers
and no strength to lift even one of them into the air
The state confirmed the harm.
so instead it becomes
i’m fine
i’m okay
just tired
the ancient lie spoken by people too exhausted to explain the truth
The state adopted the order.
they called it shelter
they called it a waiting period
they called it compliance
they called it a protected window
they called it safe harbor
there is always a name
Then the state handed the institution thirty days of protection while the people harmed by that institution continued living the consequences.
she wants to sleep for a thousand years
she wants to cry until the ocean runs out
she wants a hug so fierce it rearranges her molecules
she wants one day
just one
where nothing is on fire
where no emergency comes clawing at the door
where peace stays long enough to learn her name
The harbor was never built for us.
It was built for them.
beneath every title
beneath every policy
beneath every shield of language
the same question rises
like water against a door
if a system requires protection
from the consequences of hurting people
what exactly is being sheltered
because the harbor tastes like paper
the forms remain dry
the deadlines remain intact
the institution sleeps
and somewhere
still awake long after midnight
a person holds the bill
for someone else’s immunity
They received procedural shelter.
We received checkout times.
They received deadlines.
We received displacement.
They received protection.
We received the sea.
The system is not malfunctioning.
The system is operating exactly as designed.
The institution remains warm inside its harbor.
My household remains outside it.
Rebuilding for the eighth time.
Surviving on mutual aid.
Managing a Systemic Mastocytosis, SM-AHN assumed pending bone marrow biopsy and molecular confirmation, workup without housing, without transportation, without ECM support, and without a single authorized service touching the actual conditions of my life.
Filing complaints before dawn.
she bends beneath impossible skies yet carries dawn behind her eyes
the world asks more than one heart should
Building a record because the record is the only thing the system cannot later claim it never received.
The harbor was theirs.
watching the tide come in
wondering why every shelter for storms
was built
for the storm itself
The sea was ours.
But the record is mine.
And unlike their safe harbor, the record does not expire.
some days
she feels less like a person
and more like a bridge
everyone crossing
everyone needing
everyone asking
everyone carrying their weight to her
while the supports underneath
groan
splinter
crack
and still
morning arrives
with its little clipboard
asking for another signature
another payment
another performance
another proof
that she deserves to remain alive
This essay documents the administrative proceedings in State Fair Hearing No. SHN-105253920. All facts are drawn from the case record, submitted filings, and documents preserved under penalty of perjury.
If my work has reached you, challenged you, or named something you needed named, this is how you help me keep doing it.
Story leGaie / Marginalia Subversiva.
Every contribution sustains the writing, the scholarship, and the survival behind it.
I can only imagine what it is like to live under the weight of this. Sending solidarity, friend ✊🩷 I am hoping for better news to come soon.
An evil architecture in which, WE, the people, are just numbers. Brilliant paintful writing.