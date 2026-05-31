Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published heavy enough drag truth into light then call it the house that caught the stone and let the child take the impact

Or whatever name we give a system that shelters institutions from the consequences of harming people.

“There is no such thing as a single-issue struggle because we do not live single-issue lives.” Audre Lorde

Safe harbor is a maritime term.

A harbor is where you go when the sea turns violent.

they called it shelter

carved it into law

etched it into policy

pressed it into forms with fresh black ink

they called it safe harbor

i learned quickly

whose wounds the system saw

whose suffering counted

whose drowning qualified

for rescue

A place of refuge.

A place where the storm breaks itself against stone instead of flesh.

In administrative law, safe harbor means something different.

It means the institution gets protection.

You get the storm.

she’s so weary and overwhelmed and tired and stressed and sad

and the sentence keeps growing teeth

keeps dragging fresh grief behind it like a train of broken carts stretching beyond the horizon

every wreckage coupled to the next

every sorrow arriving before the previous one has even left

and

and

and

the conjunction becomes a wound

a rope

a chain

a way of naming the endlessness

because there is always another burden standing quietly behind the one she just survived

another bill

another diagnosis

another disappointment

another catastrophe waiting politely for its turn

On May 5, 2026, Administrative Law Judge Lisa McLain ruled in my favor. The Director of the California Department of Health Care Services adopted the decision that same day. Health Net Community Solutions was ordered to evaluate my eligibility for Transitional Rent, issue a legally compliant Notice of Action, and refer me to an operational provider. The compliance deadline, June 4, 2026.

The law gave Health Net thirty days.

she carries exhaustion like wet cloth around her shoulders

heavy with the smell of smoke

of sleeplessness

of fear that never quite leaves the room

My household got thirty more days of homelessness.

“The MCP remains within the allowable timeframe to complete the required actions.”

DHCS Managed Care Quality and Monitoring Division | May 26, 2026

harbor tastes like paper

signed forms

closed doors

sanctioned waiting

protected

not me

Before I tell you what happened during those thirty days, you need to understand who was forced to live inside them.

the prayers have been repeated so often they have worn grooves into her mouth

some nights she no longer knows whether she is speaking to god

or merely echoing herself inside a dark cave

Not a policy category.

Not a case number.

Not a utilization management record.

the clock began ticking

the moment they admitted the harm

not for the body carrying it

not for the family surviving it

not for the life unraveling beneath it

for them

for the agency

for the corporation

for the office

for the logo

for the building

for the letterhead

Six disabled adults.

A decade of stable tenancy.

Not one late payment in ten years.

What ended that stability was not irresponsibility. It was a retaliatory eviction that later resulted in a California Civil Rights Department right-to-sue notice.

she says she is tired

but tired is too small a word

too polite

too domesticated

tired sounds like something a nap could negotiate with

What followed was not housing.

What followed was rooms.

they built a refuge

not for those drowning in need

but for the hands

that failed

delayed

misplaced

ignored

and chose not to heed

the clock became a shield

for power to proceed

tick

tock

Always rooms.

Never home.

this is something older

something geological

a fatigue that has sedimented into her bones

layer after layer year after year

until even standing feels archaeological

Motel 6.

Studio 6.

Ramada.

SureStay.

Ramada again.

SureStay again.

TraveLodge.

the body pays

while institutions are spared

deadline

loophole

shelter

immunity

tide

i wait

litigate

translate

the cost accumulates

Then whatever mutual aid could hold together before checkout arrived.

Room 205.

Room 206.

Room 207.

Room 108.

Room 110.

Room 112.

Room 423.

Room 441.

Room 115.

Room 107.

Each number another receipt for institutional failure.

Each key another reminder that the only thing temporary about homelessness is the room number.

her nervous system has forgotten what safety sounds like

forgotten the shape of ease

forgotten that a closed door is not always a warning

even her breathing feels overworked

even silence arrives carrying paperwork

even rest demands effort

Eight displacements.

she laughs sometimes

small apologetic sounds

like she is borrowing joy from a future she is no longer certain exists

July 22.

July 25.

January 19.

February 9.

March 2.

March 21.

April 11.

May 9.

Seventy-five thousand three hundred forty-one dollars and forty-five cents.

Out of pocket.

Housing that Transitional Rent was specifically designed to cover.

Housing that a judge later found had been unlawfully denied after 234 days of documented requests.

The order should have ended the fight.

Instead it revealed what the fight actually was.

Because every time I reached the point where the system was supposed to act, another process appeared between me and the benefit.

law

flaw

jaw clenched against another extension

thirty days for whom

my body was not granted one

they called it compliance

i called it surviving the delay

safe harbor they said

or something like it

A grievance became a hearing.

A hearing became a compliance period.

A compliance period became a denial.

A denial became an appeal.

An appeal became another hearing.

she is so weary

overwhelmed

tired

stressed

sad

and somewhere a committee

is drafting language

to explain why nothing can be done

not today

not yet

not while the paperwork is processing

not while the review is pending

not while the clock designed to protect them

is still running

The horizon kept moving.

and still

still

she keeps going

The benefit retreated at exactly the speed I approached it.

answers messages

remembers birthdays

says thank you too many times

apologizes for taking up space

apologizes for needing help

apologizes for existing at the volume of a human being

The horizon was load-bearing.

It was doing the work of a wall.

there is always a name for it

administrative delay

compliance period

review process

protected window

waiting period

safe harbor

some polished phrase

smooth enough to survive public scrutiny

I did everything they said a person is supposed to do.

I self-referred.

I documented everything.

I filed everything.

I attended the hearing pro se.

I won.

there is something unbearable about a person

remaining tender

while the world treats them as disposable

The ALJ found that Health Net had failed its obligations under the Community Supports Policy Guide. She found the delays unlawful. She found the barriers real. She found the claim valid.

The Director adopted the ruling.

The order existed.

The ink dried.

The paper became real.

My homelessness did not become less real with it.

a term that smells like fresh ink

instead of fresh graves

a title that transforms suffering

into procedure

who gets paid

to invent these words

who sits in climate-controlled rooms

finding gentler ways to say

we know

we know

we know

and we are going to let it continue anyway

meanwhile

On Day 25 of Health Net’s thirty-day safe harbor, my household was preparing for another displacement.

Because the order was real.

something devastating about seeing kindness survive

inside conditions designed to kill it

something holy too

The remedies were not.

What makes this story maddening is that it eventually comes down to a single word.

Remand.

Not reverse.

The ALJ found Health Net out of compliance.

She found unlawful delays.

She found procedural failures.

She granted the claim.

she counts days

the way shipwrecked people count waves

one more

one more

one more

day one arrived carrying paperwork

day ten arrived carrying excuses

day twenty arrived carrying silence

day thirty arrived carrying nothing at all

the clock was working perfectly

that was the problem

every deadline met

every requirement satisfied

every policy observed

and still

the water kept rising

But because the order was labeled a remand rather than a reversal, the federal seventy-two-hour effectuation clock never started.

On May 15, Presiding Judge C.S. Miller ruled that because the order remanded the matter for evaluation rather than explicitly reversing a denial, Health Net received the entire thirty-day compliance window. The deadline locked to June 4.

I was told this distinction may have been confusing.

Confusing.

i think that kind of endurance

must feel a little like drowning

while continuing to wave

The word landed differently from where I was standing.

Because words are never just words when they determine whether people sleep indoors.

Because a household can become homeless while a procedural distinction receives legal protection.

because real bodies

keep doing what bodies do

they weaken

they shake

they forget what rested sleep feels like

they learn the geography of survival

one impossible hour at a time

funny how protection

always finds the institution first

the corporation receives shelter

the office receives shelter

the policy receives shelter

the people standing outside in the rain

receive explanations

Because a judge can find the harm occurred and still create a shelter period for the entity that caused it.

The label on the vehicle does not change what the vehicle carried.

The ruling found Health Net’s conduct unlawful.

The ruling granted the claim.

The ruling ordered corrective action.

But the word did its work.

The harbor sealed shut around the institution.

i have never seen a safe harbor

built for a drowning person

only for the ships that struck them

only for the captains

who mistook impact for procedure

only for the owners

who calculated loss

and discovered it was cheaper

to let the water rise

and still they ask for patience

The sea remained open around us.

weariness feels like gravity

a private gravity

a force pulling her inward

downward

toward the floor

toward surrender

she stands

then folds

stands again

then folds again

And beneath that word sits something darker.

If a claimant can lose federally mandated protections because a hearing officer chooses one procedural label over another, then the protection was never really a protection.

It was a trapdoor.

A hidden mechanism buried beneath the floorboards of due process.

I filed that concern with CMS Region 9 before dawn.

I file most things before dawn.

There is no one else.

And the machine never sleeps.

patience

a beautiful word

when spoken by someone

whose life is not leaking

patience

when the lights stay on

patience

when medicine arrives

patience

when tomorrow is guaranteed

but patience becomes another creature

when survival itself is overdue

then it grows teeth

then it begins pacing the cage

then it stares directly

at the people holding the keys

What makes this story damning at the body level is April 27.

the day arrives

and settles onto her shoulders like another animal she must carry

heavy eyes

clenched teeth

borrowed energy

too much

always too much

Venora Clemmons came to our rooms at TraveLodge.

Two adult household members were present.

I had already submitted the housing support plan.

The income documentation already existed.

The household information already existed.

The file already existed.

Yet the meeting unfolded as though none of it existed.

Over and over, Transitional Rent was framed as dependent on Full Service Partnership enrollment despite multiple independent eligibility pathways existing under policy.

Over and over, disability accommodations were reframed as preferences.

A wheelchair became a want.

A stroke became a want.

Accessibility became a want.

tastes like denial

optional

they called it choice instead of need

language built to dodge the bleed

checked boxes

closed eyes

documented disregard

preference

want

want

want



no

need

I corrected the statements.

Then corrected them again.

The corrections vanished as though they had never been spoken.

but

harbor tastes like paper

On May 20, twenty-three days after that meeting, Venora Clemmons submitted and approved a Transitional Rent Authorization Form.

The form certified that I met the required clinical and social criteria.

The same form reduced a household of six disabled adults to “adult member with partner/spouse, no children.”

Five household rows.

Marked N/A.

there must be a name for it

a word for the architecture

that catches institutions when they fall

but lets people

hit the ground

a word for the invisible wall

built between harm

and consequence

the fortress of technicalities

the protective shell

wrapped around power

the padded room

where accountability goes

to take a nap

i imagine entire buildings

constructed from delayed responses

hallways paved

with unanswered emails

foundations poured

from denied requests

an empire of shrugs

a kingdom of

we understand your frustration

a cathedral devoted

to the sacred doctrine of

not our fault

The same six names and dates of birth I had personally provided disappeared.

And then something impossible happened.

Health Net later claimed Venora Clemmons reported that I had declined all services and required no assistance.

she carries hours like stones against her chest

every task arrives hungry

every obligation asks for blood

every problem insists it is the most important one

even hope arrives exhausted

late

underdressed

apologizing for the inconvenience

These statements cannot coexist.

A person does not submit and approve a Transitional Rent authorization for someone who has declined all services.

An authorization is not abandonment.

An approval is not refusal.

The timeline breaks under its own weight.

I am not confused about this.

I know what happened.

I sat in that room.

I provided the information.

I watched my words enter the system.

Then I watched the system return them wearing someone else’s face.

language building curtains

around consequences

language teaching harm

how to disappear

the careful engineering of distance

between action and consequence

the labyrinth of signatures

extensions

reviews

protections

exceptions

grace periods

technicalities

so that nobody’s hands

ever appear dirty

while her life

fills with fingerprints

My testimony became evidence against me.

My participation became noncompliance.

My requests became refusals.

My existence became paperwork.

the thousand tiny demands that together become a life

and and and and and

the inventory of survival has no bottom

This is not misunderstanding.

It is inversion.

What makes this story cruel at a medical level is that while all of this was happening, my body was changing.

someone is sleeping in a motel

someone is choosing

between groceries and medication

someone is learning

that suffering can generate

reference numbers

that pain can be assigned

a case manager

that despair can be escalated

to a supervisor

outside

someone is counting pills

counting dollars

counting hours

counting how many mornings remain

before survival becomes arithmetic

On May 22, pathology confirmed Systemic Mastocytosis. Given the extracutaneous mast cell aggregates, oncology referral, KIT D816V testing, and pending bone marrow biopsy, SM-AHN was assumed pending completion of the diagnostic workup.

I received that news from an iPad.

Unhoused.

Without transportation.

Without a care coordinator.

Without an ECM provider.

Without the infrastructure specifically created for medically complex patients.

There was nobody to call.

Nobody assigned.

Nobody coordinating.

Nobody catching anything.

i’m tired

no more tired than that

i don’t know how to explain it

everything feels heavy

and there it is

the failure of language

because what vocabulary exists for a soul carrying collapsed stars

what phrase explains the weight of years spent enduring

The system that exists for moments like this simply was not there.

Thirty days is not an administrative delay when the person waiting is navigating a Systemic Mastocytosis, SM-AHN assumed, workup from motel rooms and parking lots.

Thirty days is not neutral.

Thirty days is a gamble with somebody else’s body.

the building lights stay on all night

the people inside call this compliance

the institution sleeps soundly

the family does not

and somewhere a woman sits awake at 3 am

staring at a ceiling she cannot afford

wondering how many different ways

a person can say

i need help

before the words become ghosts

Thirty days is the system looking at active medical jeopardy and calling it an acceptable waiting period.

Then came May 23.

Transitional Rent denied.

Reason given: no confirmed rent amount.

No long-term housing plan.

Health Net had possessed the housing support plan for months.

The document existed.

The file existed.

The record existed.

The denial arrived anyway.

Not because the plan was missing.

Because institutions can only deny the file they pretend not to see.

the storm is not the rain

the storm is discovering

the shelter was never built for you

the harbor is functioning

exactly as designed

that is the horror

not failure

success

the machinery humming softly

efficiently

protecting itself

from the consequences of itself

And finally May 29.

Health Net submitted a grievance letter as a compliance report.

The distinction matters.

A grievance asks whether something happened.

A compliance report documents what was done about it.

One investigates.

The other executes.

Health Net substituted one for the other.

just tired

just tired

just tired

a ridiculous little sentence

for someone whose spirit looks like a city after a storm

The institutions know the difference.

They are counting on exhaustion.

They are counting on displacement.

They are counting on illness.

They are counting on people becoming too tired to keep records.

I did not become tired before the record became complete.

pain moves downward

protection moves upward

the people making the decisions

rarely inherit the disasters

the people living the disasters

rarely make the decisions

and maybe that is what breaks her

not the harm itself

not even the abandonment

but the architecture

the realization that somewhere beneath

the paperwork

the signatures

the polished language

the legal design

a simple truth keeps beating

against the walls

May 31.

Eighth displacement.

Six disabled adults.

A pending bone marrow biopsy.

A Systemic Mastocytosis, SM-AHN assumed, workup unfolding in motel rooms and parking lots.

No ECM support.

the body remembers

the body always remembers

every missed meal

every unanswered call

every night spent wondering

whether help was ever actually coming

every hour survival waited

for permission

every wound documented

for audiences requiring proof

of what should have been obvious

More than seventy-five thousand dollars spent surviving conditions the benefit was specifically designed to prevent.

Four days remained before Health Net’s compliance deadline.

the days keep arriving faster

than she can survive them

one bill

one crisis

one grief

one phone call

one more thing

always one more thing

Four days remained in its safe harbor.

Safe harbor.

didn’t i just finish drowning

didn’t i already carry that mountain

didn’t i already bleed for this

apparently not

because the world keeps showing up

holding fresh catastrophes

like bouquets

wrapped neatly

presented politely

as if suffering itself has developed manners

A place where ships shelter from storms.

the tired of becoming evidence

the tired of explaining

that being crushed still hurts

even when someone can cite policy

A place where danger cannot reach you.

she is tired in her bones

tired in her skin

tired in the spaces between thoughts

The state found the violations.

the kind of tired that turns language into static

the kind of tired where you open the refrigerator and forget why

where someone asks what’s wrong

and you have seventeen answers

and no strength to lift even one of them into the air

The state confirmed the harm.

so instead it becomes

i’m fine

i’m okay

just tired

the ancient lie spoken by people too exhausted to explain the truth

The state adopted the order.

they called it shelter

they called it a waiting period

they called it compliance

they called it a protected window

they called it safe harbor

there is always a name

Then the state handed the institution thirty days of protection while the people harmed by that institution continued living the consequences.

she wants to sleep for a thousand years

she wants to cry until the ocean runs out

she wants a hug so fierce it rearranges her molecules

she wants one day

just one

where nothing is on fire

where no emergency comes clawing at the door

where peace stays long enough to learn her name

The harbor was never built for us.

It was built for them.

beneath every title

beneath every policy

beneath every shield of language

the same question rises

like water against a door

if a system requires protection

from the consequences of hurting people

what exactly is being sheltered

because the harbor tastes like paper

the forms remain dry

the deadlines remain intact

the institution sleeps

and somewhere

still awake long after midnight

a person holds the bill

for someone else’s immunity

They received procedural shelter.

We received checkout times.

They received deadlines.

We received displacement.

They received protection.

We received the sea.

The system is not malfunctioning.

The system is operating exactly as designed.

The institution remains warm inside its harbor.

My household remains outside it.

Rebuilding for the eighth time.

Surviving on mutual aid.

Managing a Systemic Mastocytosis, SM-AHN assumed pending bone marrow biopsy and molecular confirmation, workup without housing, without transportation, without ECM support, and without a single authorized service touching the actual conditions of my life.

Filing complaints before dawn.

she bends beneath impossible skies yet carries dawn behind her eyes

the world asks more than one heart should

Building a record because the record is the only thing the system cannot later claim it never received.

The harbor was theirs.

watching the tide come in

wondering why every shelter for storms

was built

for the storm itself

The sea was ours.

But the record is mine.

And unlike their safe harbor, the record does not expire.

some days

she feels less like a person

and more like a bridge

everyone crossing

everyone needing

everyone asking

everyone carrying their weight to her

while the supports underneath

groan

splinter

crack

and still

morning arrives

with its little clipboard

asking for another signature

another payment

another performance

another proof

that she deserves to remain alive

This essay documents the administrative proceedings in State Fair Hearing No. SHN-105253920. All facts are drawn from the case record, submitted filings, and documents preserved under penalty of perjury.

If my work has reached you, challenged you, or named something you needed named, this is how you help me keep doing it.

Story leGaie / Marginalia Subversiva.

Every contribution sustains the writing, the scholarship, and the survival behind it.

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