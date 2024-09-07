Marginalia Subversiva

Munawar Ali Karim
Jan 21

“I mourn for people I never knew—

Faces I’ve never seen,

Names I’ll never speak.

They linger in the corners of my mind,

Like a melody half-remembered,

Like a dream that slips through my fingers

Before morning.”

Thank you Story for this beautiful piece. It captures a feeling difficult to describe in words.

Justruth
Jan 29

A beautiful, deeply moving meditation. It took me deep into the liminal space of loss. My heart and soul ache and, in that pain, I feel alive, human. Thank you.

3 more comments...

