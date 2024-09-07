Each note an echo—

Gone.

Where did it go? The laugh, the memory, the quiet whisper of the breeze between olive trees. It was here a moment ago. I swear it was here. Saftar—it slips away, quietly, like breath fading in the cold air. Each silence grows sharper, louder, until all that's left is—

Gone.

How do we grieve for a story that has never been told? How do we mourn a song silenced before it could finish? The melody was here, I’m sure of it, lingering like light at dusk, then suddenly—nothing. This is the heart of Saftar. A word, a pause, a fracture in the middle of a sentence that will never be completed.

Saftar—born from the Arabic "Safar" (سفر), meaning "journey" or "story," and "Taar" (تار), meaning "cut" or "torn." Each life cut short is a world gone. A world you never got to meet, a world you’ll never understand. Lives, like stars, like echoes, each one flickering out before you even realized they were there.

A World Untold, A World Stolen

"Once upon a—"

No. Not this time. There is no beginning because the story never started. Or maybe it did? You’ll never know, and that's the point. This is Saftar.

In Palestine, Saftar is carved into every face, every empty chair at the dinner table. A child who will never know what it means to grow old, to fall in love, to fight with friends, to make mistakes. A father who will never get to tell his son, "I'm proud of you." A mother who waits for the sound of her daughter's laughter, but only hears the wind. The wind doesn’t answer. The wind is—

Gone.

I’m not afraid of the dark, but the silence—

It’s the sound after the explosion, the quiet after the bullet. Silence in a room that should have been full of stories, of noise, of life. Each time a Palestinian life is cut short by violence, Saftar expands, fills the space left behind. It grows and grows until the weight of the silence crushes everything.

More Than Potential, More Than Future

Forget potential. Forget dreams. These are not speculations. Saftar is not about what could have been; it’s about what was, and now, it’s gone. Every life stolen is not a future denied, but a now stolen.

The sun rose yesterday, I think. But today?

There’s no future without the present. Imagine walking through a market, seeing a face you will never know, but they are there, real, breathing, laughing. Then, they aren’t. They are—

Gone.

It’s not the potential we mourn. It’s the now. The heartbeat, the warmth, the stories already unfolding. The children playing in the streets of Gaza, the young lovers whispering secrets, the old men drinking coffee in silence, knowing everything and nothing at the same time. When they are taken, it’s not just the future that dies. It’s the present, the past, everything.

And just like that, the noise is gone—

Saftar: The Torn Story

The journey, Safar (سفر), is the thread that ties each person to their history, their family, their dreams. The tearing, Taar(تار), is the violent cutting of that thread, a sudden rupture that leaves no room for explanation. No reason, no justification, just—

Gone.

The birds stop singing.

The streets of Palestine are full of such stops, moments where the story is cut off mid-sentence. One minute there is life, the next there is not. There is no gradual fading, no time to prepare. Only the sound of a door closing, a phone ringing that no one will answer. Saftar is the hollow, the space between the ring and the realization that no one will ever pick up again.

Saftar Is Personal

It’s the joke that was never shared, the secret that will never be whispered. It’s the hand that will never be held again, the eyes that will never see the sunrise. Each person is a world, vast and deep, full of stories, full of life. When they are taken, those stories vanish into the air, leaving behind only—

Silence.

And the sea holds its breath—

The Fabric of Humanity Torn

What is left when a life is taken? An empty space, a void where there should have been sound, where there should have been love, laughter, arguments, forgiveness. Each life, no matter how small, adds to the tapestry of humanity. When it’s taken, it’s not just that life that’s gone. It’s the space it occupied. It’s the people who loved it. It’s the stories it would have created, but now never will.

The world shrinks.

The song they sang lingers,

But only for a moment.

Saftar isn’t about mourning the future. It’s about mourning the now, the moments stolen, the laughter that will never fill a room again. The streets of Gaza are quieter than they should be, not because people don’t want to speak, but because the voices are—

Gone.

And just like that, Saftar slips away again. In every name forgotten, every face turned to dust, Saftar speaks in the silence.

A wound in the human story.

Saftar

There was a story once—

I swear, it was here,

Or here, or there, or, where?



But the wind took it,

Or maybe the bombs.

I can’t remember the sound of your voice

Was it laughter, or a scream?

Gone.

The moon set too early,

The sun forgot to rise,

And somewhere,

In the quiet of a room that should have been loud,

There’s an empty chair.

Why is it empty, empty, empty—

Who sat there?

Did they have dreams?

Did they laugh until they cried?

I’ll never know.

Saftar.

There’s a place where songs go

When no one is left to sing them,

Where echoes drift and die,

Where love never learned your name

Because it’s too late,

Too late to be spoken aloud.

You were here, weren’t you?

Once upon a time, you lived.

Once upon a time, your hands held hope,

Your feet knew the earth,

Your breath warmed the sky,

But now—

Now the earth forgets your steps

And the sky is cold again.

Gone.

I saw you yesterday, I think—

Or was it last year?

I swear, I knew you once.

There was laughter in your eyes

Before they closed forever.

The streets are quieter now,

Too quiet.

I listen for the sounds of life,

But all I hear is silence,

A silence thick with your absence.

Saftar.

Your name is an ache in the air,

A weight in the heart of the wind,

A tear in the fabric of what should have been.

The sea holds its breath.

There was a story once—

I swear, it was here,

But it’s gone now,

Like smoke in the night,

Like a whispered secret

That no one ever heard.

Saftar.

Gone. Gone. Gone.

I wanted to know you—

Your name was on the tip of my tongue,

But it slipped away,

Like the last note of a song

I never learned to sing.

You were here, weren’t you?

For a moment, or maybe a lifetime.

I wanted to hold your story,

Trace the lines of your life

In the air where you stood,

But the wind carried you off,

Before I could remember.

Saftar.

I almost knew you,

Almost touched the world you carried

In your hands,

But you vanished before I could say—

Before I could say…

Who were you?

Gone.

I waited for your footsteps,

For the sound of your voice in the crowd,

But the silence swallowed it whole.

I wanted to hear your laugh,

Feel the weight of your words,

But now all I have

Is the empty space

Where your story should have been.

I wanted to know you.

Your name was so close,

I could taste it in the air—

But it faded,

Faded like the light at dusk,

Before I could say it aloud.

Saftar.

I mourn for people I never knew—

Faces I’ve never seen,

Names I’ll never speak.

They linger in the corners of my mind,

Like a melody half-remembered,

Like a dream that slips through my fingers

Before morning.

I never heard their laughter,

But I feel its absence,

Like a hollow echo in the quiet places.

Their joy, their pain,

Unwritten in the pages of my life,

But somehow, I carry it with me.

Saftar.

I mourn for people I never knew.

I never touched their hands,

Never walked beside them on sunlit streets,

Yet the streets feel emptier now,

The world quieter,

As if their lives left a shadow

That stretches into mine.

How do I cry for stories untold,

For dreams that never found their wings?

For the love that never had a chance



I mourn for people I never knew.

Their loss feels like a missing heartbeat,

A silence that shouldn’t be there,

And yet, it is.

A tear in the fabric of the world

That can never be mended.

Saftar.

I grieve for the ones whose stories I’ll never hear,

The lives I’ll never understand.

They are strangers,

But I feel their absence

In the weight of the air,

In the stillness of a world

That should have held them longer.

I mourn for people I never knew,

But their loss feels like my own,

As if I’ve been walking with them all along,

Only to find they’ve disappeared

Into the wind,

Into the silence,

Into Saftar.

You were on the tip, tip, tip of my tongue,

But now—

Now you're just—



A whisper,

A world I will never know.

Dreams—gone, left behind,

Stories—never told, never mine.

Silence—heavy, thick in the air,

Life—lost, vanished somewhere.

-Story leGaïe