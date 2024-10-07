The Wound of a Year

The past year has unfolded in horror, its images and stories seared into the global consciousness—a chilling continuation of over seventy years of genocide against the Palestinian people. Yet, this year has brought a new intensity, a new level of destruction. From the bombed-out streets of Gaza to the occupied West Bank, and every corner of Palestinian land under illegal occupation, the violence has been relentless—a calculated campaign aimed not only at killing but at erasing. This past year has not been a series of tragic events; it has been the execution of a genocidal strategy meant to annihilate a people, their memory, and their future. The scars left behind run deep, not only in the physical bodies of the dead and displaced but in the very soul of Palestine itself.

Saftar. A word forged in the fire of this ongoing catastrophe, born of necessity to name an ancient wound. Saftar is the loss that transcends the individual, the grief that exists beyond the moment. It is the rupture of time, the severing of histories that will never be written, and the futures stolen before they had the chance to exist. Saftar is not only the death of a child, but the silence left in the spaces where their laughter once echoed. It is the sight of empty streets where homes once stood, the image of olive trees—symbols of peace and longevity—now scorched and barren, no longer able to bear fruit. Saftar is the void that expands with every bomb dropped, with every life extinguished, with every building turned to rubble. It is a collective grief that encompasses not only the destruction of lives, but the obliteration of memories, cultures, and possibilities.

In the past year, Saftar has grown—its reach now extends far beyond Gaza, beyond the occupied West Bank, into East Jerusalem, the refugee camps in Lebanon, and the far-flung communities of the Palestinian diaspora. It is a wound that bleeds in the hearts of those who resist, in the tears of mothers cradling the lifeless bodies of their children, and in the whispered prayers of those clinging to hope while standing amid the rubble of their homes. Saftar deepens with every act of violence, every new atrocity, every moment of global indifference. Each time the bombs fall and the world turns its back, Saftar cuts deeper, leaving scars not just on the land, but on the very essence of what it means to be Palestinian.

And yet, in the depths of this silence and devastation, there is resistance. For in the heart of Saftar lies the unyielding spirit of a people who refuse to disappear. This past year has been one of unimaginable loss, but it has also been one of defiance. The Palestinian resistance, which spans continents and takes root in every protest, every article, every tweet, and every act of solidarity, has not withered under the weight of genocide. Instead, it has grown stronger, its roots reaching deeper into the soil of resilience, defiance, and hope. As the wound of Saftar expands, so too does the force that stands in opposition to it. The spirit of Sadhurra, the quiet and enduring strength beneath the surface, rises alongside Saftar, ensuring that even in the face of annihilation, the core of Palestinian resistance remains unbroken.

The following exploration will examine this past year of genocide through the lens of Saftar and the many faces of erasure that have ravaged Palestine. Genocide, ethnocide, iatricide, paisicide, domicide, ecocide, agrocide, and aquacide—each represents a distinct form of violence, a unique weapon aimed at dismantling the Palestinian people and their connection to the land. But while these “-cides” demonstrate the multitude of ways in which Palestine has been attacked, they also reveal the limits of violence, for throughout it all, the Axis of Resistance continues to grow. This Axis is fueled by the courage of those who refuse to be silenced—by the journalists risking their lives to tell the truth, by the activists confronting the machinery of occupation, and by the everyday people standing in solidarity with Palestine, in the streets and online.

Saftar is more than just a wound—it is a call to remember, to resist, and to fight for the day when the silence will be shattered and justice finally delivered. It is the cry of the dead, but also the voice of the living—those who continue to fight for a future that has yet to come. And it is in this future, through the quiet resilience of Sadhurra, that we find hope. For while Saftar captures the depth of the loss, Sadhurra embodies the strength that endures beneath it—the force that will one day transform the rubble into freedom, the tears into triumph.

Saftar (noun)

Pronunciation: /sɑf-tɑr/

Origin: From the Arabic “Safar” (سفر) meaning “journey” or “story,” and “Taar” (تار) meaning “cut” or “torn.”

Definition:

The deep realization and mourning for the untold stories, unrealized dreams, and unseen futures of lives cut short by violence or injustice, each one a vast world of potential now lost forever. The grief for the intricate and unique human experiences that vanish with each life ended too soon, leaving behind an irreplaceable void in the fabric of humanity.

Sadhurra (noun)

Pronunciation: /sɑː-dʊ-ra/

Origin: Derived from “Sakhra” (rock) and “Dhurra” (essence), softened to reflect gentleness alongside resilience.

Definition:

The quiet, unshakable essence of resilience that remains deeply rooted, even in the face of overwhelming devastation or tragedy. The enduring strength that lies beneath the surface, like the roots of trees holding firm in the soil despite the storms that rage above, representing a profound inner fortitude that perseveres through loss and upheaval. A subtle yet powerful presence of hope, carried within the land, the people, and their history, remaining undeterred by destruction, always finding a way to continue, survive, and thrive.

A Year of Mass Murder and Systematic Erasure

In the past year, genocide has unfolded not as a distant historical tragedy but as an ongoing, relentless reality—a horror playing out before our eyes in real time. The Palestinian people, especially those entrapped in Gaza, have faced a mass slaughter of incomprehensible scale. The world, however, chooses to call it "self-defense," cloaking the brutal truth in euphemism. Over 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in this year alone, their lives extinguished not as collateral in a conflict but as intentional targets in a methodical campaign designed to obliterate their existence.

This year of mass murder marks a devastating escalation in the decades-long genocide against Palestinians. The violence is not new—what we are witnessing is the intensification of an ethnic cleansing project that has been ongoing since the Nakba in 1948. For over seventy years, Israel has pursued the systematic erasure of Palestinians from their homeland through forced displacement, apartheid policies, and repeated cycles of military aggression. The killings, bombings, and deliberate destruction of infrastructure in Gaza and the West Bank are not merely acts of war; they are a deliberate strategy of genocide. Genocide, as defined by the international community, encompasses the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial, or religious group. This is the very nature of Israel’s project: not just to kill Palestinians, but to ensure their history, culture, and future are erased from the land itself.

This past year, Gaza’s skies were darkened by warplanes, neighborhoods leveled to the ground, and entire families wiped out in a heartbeat. The relentless bombing campaigns did not discriminate between military and civilian targets; homes, schools, hospitals, and places of worship were destroyed with equal force. Thousands of lives snuffed out, entire communities devastated. But this violence is not only physical—it is cultural and historical. Each life taken represents a thread cut from the intricate tapestry of Palestinian history, a lineage that will never continue, a story that will never be told. The goal is not just to kill but to unmake—genocide as a means of rewriting the history of Palestine, erasing its people, and replacing them with an exclusive settler state.

In Gaza, the bombs rain down, reducing buildings to dust and lives to memories. This destruction is designed not only to kill but to eliminate the presence of Palestinians from their ancestral land. Every act of violence is an act of erasure—the destruction of homes is meant to sever Palestinians from their roots, their identity, their claim to the land. Schools are bombed to destroy the future, hospitals to deny survival, and mosques to break the spirit. Genocide here is not just the killing of bodies; it is the deliberate erasure of a people’s right to exist, to belong, and to be remembered.

But this violence does not end with Gaza’s borders. It extends beyond, into the West Bank, where land confiscations, home demolitions, and the expansion of illegal settlements aim to erase the Palestinian presence from the landscape entirely. The occupation’s strategy is clear: to fragment and dismantle the very idea of a Palestinian nation, replacing it with a settler-colonial reality where Palestinians are rendered invisible, their land stolen, their lives discarded.

Global complicity fuels this genocide. International bodies like the United Nations issue statements but fail to intervene meaningfully, while powerful nations like the United States actively support Israel’s military and political dominance. The rhetoric of "Israel’s right to defend itself" has become a shield behind which this genocide is justified. But defense against what? The killing of children, the destruction of hospitals, the leveling of neighborhoods—these are not acts of defense. They are acts of erasure, designed to remove Palestinians from the land, from history, from memory.

The world’s silence is not neutral—it is violence. It is complicity. The bombs may be dropped by Israeli forces, but they are financed, shielded, and normalized by global powers. Every missile launched into Gaza carries with it the weight of global indifference, the collective failure of humanity to intervene, to stop the ongoing slaughter. This silence echoes louder than the explosions, amplifying the destruction.

Yet genocide is not only the taking of life; it is the taking of identity, belonging, and history. This past year has seen not just the loss of thousands of lives but the systematic destruction of Palestinian identity. The intent is clear: to erase Palestine as a nation, to sever Palestinians' ties to their land, and to destroy their future. The demolition of homes, the burning of olive groves, the bombing of schools—all of these are deliberate acts of cultural genocide. Without homes, without schools, without history, what remains? This is the goal: to leave nothing behind, to create a silence so deep that it swallows the memory of Palestine.

Genocide is not limited to the borders of Palestine—it extends to the diaspora. In every protest across Europe, in every campus occupation, in every online movement advocating for Palestine, there is a mirror of the violence Palestinians face at home. The global Palestinian community, and their allies, face not only violence in their homeland but also suppression abroad. Governments label Palestinian resistance as terrorism, while social media platforms censor the voices of those advocating for justice. This too is a form of genocide—an attempt to erase the narrative, to control the story, to silence the resistance.

In the face of this overwhelming force, the resilience of the Palestinian people stands as a testament to their survival. Genocide seeks to erase, but resistance ensures memory. For every home destroyed, there is a voice that tells the story. For every life taken, there is a memory that refuses to be forgotten. Palestinians resist not only with stones and words but with the very act of survival. Each day they remain, each day they resist, is a defiance against the genocidal machine that seeks to erase them.

This past year has been a year of genocide, but it has also been a year of resistance. The bombs may fall, the buildings may crumble, but the spirit of Palestine endures. The world may try to forget, but the Palestinian people refuse to be erased. Through their resistance, they defy genocide, they defy erasure, and they defy the silence that seeks to bury their stories.

The Cultural Destruction of Palestine

The past year has seen more than just the destruction of Palestinian lives—it has been a calculated assault on Palestinian culture, identity, and history. This is ethnocide, the deliberate attempt to erase the memory of a people. Through bombings, forced displacement, and propaganda, the very essence of what it means to be Palestinian is being systematically dismantled. The violence is not only physical but cultural, targeting the symbols, language, and stories that have defined Palestinian existence for generations.

Mosques, schools, and homes that once stood as testaments to Palestinian life are now reduced to rubble. In Gaza, entire neighborhoods have been wiped off the map, their ruins silent witnesses to the disappearance of a way of life. Mosques, where prayers were once whispered beneath the call to prayer, lie in ruins—symbols of both spiritual and cultural identity intentionally destroyed. Ethnocide is more than just the physical erasure of landmarks; it is the deliberate severing of a people’s connection to their past, their spirituality, and their collective memory.

Olive trees, which have stood for centuries as symbols of peace, resilience, and rootedness, are now ash. These trees, tended by Palestinian families for generations, have been uprooted or burned to make way for settlements, replaced by colonial expansion that seeks to erase the land’s history and rebrand it with a settler identity. The destruction of these trees is a symbolic act of erasure—ripping out the roots of a people’s connection to their land.

But it is not just the physical destruction of cultural landmarks that embodies ethnocide. There is an ongoing, insidious attempt to rewrite Palestinian history. Settler-colonial narratives actively seek to delegitimize Palestinian existence, portraying Palestinians as interlopers on their own land. Historical revisionism becomes a tool of occupation, where maps are redrawn, Palestinian villages erased from official records, and the very existence of a Palestinian people is denied. The Israeli government and its supporters frame the land as barren before Zionist colonization, a lie that justifies continued land theft while erasing centuries of Palestinian history.

This ethnocide is reinforced by a linguistic assault—the suppression of the Arabic language. Language is one of the deepest markers of identity, and by targeting the Palestinian tongue, the occupation seeks to destroy the way Palestinians tell their own stories. Schools that once taught in Arabic are now under siege or bombed, their libraries burned. The stories once passed down from generation to generation are now fading, buried beneath the rubble of war and displacement. The attempt to erase the Palestinian language is a fundamental attack on the soul of the people, cutting off their ability to preserve their culture and resist with their voices.

Ethnocide is the erasure of memory. It is not enough for the occupiers to kill; they must also make the world forget that Palestinians ever existed. Settlements are built atop the ruins of Palestinian villages, their names replaced, their histories rewritten. Each bomb that falls on Gaza, each home that is bulldozed in the West Bank, is part of this broader strategy: not just to occupy, but to erase.

The weight of this cultural erasure is felt not only in Palestine but also in the diaspora. Palestinians scattered across the world cling to their identity, yet even they are not safe from the forces of erasure. Their history is delegitimized in Western media, their resistance labeled as terrorism, their very identity constantly questioned and undermined. Yet, despite this, Palestinians continue to resist, carrying their culture with them in exile, defying the attempts to erase them from history.

"The olive tree, symbol of peace and longevity, is now ash. The stories once told in Arabic are fading, buried under the rubble of ethnocide. The land remembers, but for how long can the world pretend to forget?"

Health as a Weapon of War

Among the most insidious tools of genocide is the weaponization of healthcare—a deliberate act of destruction that transcends the immediate violence of bombs and bullets. In Palestine, iatricide—the systematic denial of medical care and the destruction of health infrastructure—has become a means of warfare, a slow, suffocating death that targets not just the body but the very possibility of survival. Hospitals, clinics, ambulances, and medical workers are all under siege, with healthcare itself turned into a battlefield.

This past year has been marked not only by the killing of civilians in their homes but also by the assault on the very institutions meant to save lives. In Gaza, hospitals are bombed, and clinics are reduced to rubble. Medical personnel, who should be protected under international law, have become targets, their lives cut short as they attempt to save others. Ambulances, once symbols of hope, are now seen as potential targets, shelled on their way to rescue the wounded. Iatricide is more than the destruction of buildings—it is the destruction of hope, the denial of the right to life, and the extinguishing of any possibility of healing.

Gaza’s healthcare system was already on life support before this year’s genocidal violence, crippled by years of blockade, resource shortages, and attacks. But in the last year, it has been pushed beyond the breaking point. With medical supplies cut off, doctors are forced to make impossible choices—rationing medicines and performing surgeries without adequate equipment. The blockade ensures that even those who survive the bombs may not survive their injuries. Patients with chronic conditions are condemned to die slowly, not because there is no cure, but because the medicine is being deliberately withheld. This is iatricide—a slow, methodical extermination through medical neglect.

For the sick, the injured, and the vulnerable, the hospital should be a sanctuary. But in Gaza, the sanctuary has become a tomb. During this past year, bombs have struck hospitals directly, turning places of healing into sites of death. Mothers in labor have been trapped under rubble, doctors forced to operate in the dark with no electricity, and patients on life support have perished as power was cut off. The war on health is not an accident—it is a strategy. Iatricide is a weapon wielded to break the body and spirit of the Palestinian people, ensuring that even if they survive the violence, they are left with no means to recover.

The destruction of healthcare is not just physical—it is psychological. The constant threat of death in places where one should feel safe leaves a deep, traumatic wound. For children, hospitals are no longer symbols of recovery but of fear. The trauma of living through airstrikes is compounded by the trauma of knowing that there may be no help if they are injured. For the elderly, the lack of access to basic healthcare is a death sentence, as conditions that are treatable elsewhere become fatal in Gaza. Iatricide transforms every illness, every injury, into a potential end.

Yet, it is not just in the destruction of healthcare infrastructure that iatricide manifests—it is also in the blockade, in the systematic withholding of medical supplies, and in the refusal to allow critically ill patients to travel for treatment. Every delay in transferring a patient, every shipment of medical supplies denied entry, is an act of violence. The denial of medical care becomes a slow, invisible killing field, where lives are cut short not by direct violence but by the deliberate absence of care. Iatricide ensures that the Palestinian people cannot heal, that they are left to suffer in silence, while the world looks away.

"The hospital, once a place of refuge, now echoes with silence. The cries of the wounded go unheard, the hands of the doctors tremble as they work with nothing. Iatricide is the killing without bullets, the death by neglect, the slow suffocation of hope."

This use of health as a weapon of war is a violation of every international norm, every humanitarian principle. Yet, it persists, unpunished, because it is part of a broader strategy to dehumanize Palestinians, to strip them of their dignity, and to deny them their right to life. Iatricide is not a consequence of war—it is a method of war. It is a means of breaking a people without ever needing to fire a shot.

But even in the face of this deliberate destruction, the spirit of resistance endures. Palestinian doctors continue to work in impossible conditions, risking their lives to save others. Communities rally together to share what little they have, refusing to let iatricide destroy their will to survive. Each life saved is a defiance against the violence of iatricide, a refusal to be erased.

The Killing of Palestinian Children

The deliberate killing of Palestinian children is not a side effect of war—it is paisicide, the systematic destruction of a people’s future. The loss of each child is more than a single life stolen; it is the death of hope, the erasure of potential, and the obliteration of futures that will never come to pass. Over the past year, the scale of this violence has reached unbearable levels. Israel’s military operations have claimed the lives of thousands of Palestinian children—children who were playing in the streets, sleeping in their beds, or trying to flee the bombs. Their deaths are not accidents—they are part of a genocidal strategy aimed at erasing the next generation of Palestinians. Each death is a wound not only to the family but to the collective future of Palestine itself.

This strategy, whether through airstrikes, ground incursions, or the systemic withholding of vital resources, targets children as a way of breaking the spirit of the Palestinian people. The aim is not only to kill individuals but to destroy the very foundation of a community’s survival—the children who carry its stories, hopes, and future. Paisicide attacks the core of what it means to be a people, denying the possibility of continuity. By killing the young, the occupiers seek to eliminate the possibility of a future generation that will remember, resist, and rebuild.

One of the most tragic examples of paisicide is the story of Hind Rajab, a six-year-old girl whose life was violently cut short in January 2024. Hind had been traveling with her family, fleeing the bombardment of their neighborhood in Gaza City, when their car was struck by Israeli fire. As her family lay lifeless around her, Hind’s small voice reached out to the Red Crescent, begging for help. But help never came. The sound of gunfire from nearby tanks drowned out her cries. Days later, her body was finally recovered from the ruins. Hind’s death, like so many others, is not just the loss of one child—it is the shattering of countless dreams, a brutal reminder that in Gaza, even the youngest are not spared.

Another heartbreaking story is that of Reem, a three-year-old girl, who was killed alongside her five-year-old brother, Tarek, as they slept in their home. Their grandfather, who had lovingly tucked them into bed just hours before, was left cradling their lifeless bodies in the aftermath of an airstrike. His whispered words, “the soul of my soul,” encapsulate the depths of his grief, a grief that is echoed across the countless families who have lost their children to the violence of occupation.

Youmna El-Sayed, a journalist on the ground, witnessed yet another moment of profound loss when a boy, no older than 12, stepped out of an ambulance carrying a bloodstained backpack. When she asked if he was okay, the boy revealed that inside the bag was his younger brother, Ahmed. He had carried his brother’s body himself, trying to hold on to what little was left of his family. This boy’s quiet determination, even in the face of such devastation, is a testament to the unbearable weight that Palestinian children carry—the knowledge that even in death, their loved ones must be kept close.

Beyond the immediate brutality of bombings and gunfire, paisicide manifests in the conditions that suffocate children’s lives day after day. The blockade on Gaza creates an environment where life is fragile, where every breath a child takes is a defiance against a system designed to make their survival impossible. For children in Gaza, clean water is a luxury, food is scarce, and medical care is almost non-existent. The Israeli blockade systematically deprives Gaza of the resources it needs to care for its youngest and most vulnerable, ensuring that even those who survive the bombings remain trapped in a slow, grinding death of malnutrition, untreated illness, and unrelenting psychological trauma.

Hospitals, once places of healing, have become sites of despair. With every airstrike, the number of wounded children grows, overwhelming the already crippled medical infrastructure. Gaza’s hospitals, short on supplies and staff, are forced to make impossible decisions—who to treat and who to let die. Premature babies are lost because incubators fail when the power goes out, children with chronic diseases die because there is no medicine, and those with severe injuries perish because they cannot be transferred for treatment outside Gaza. The blockade turns every illness into a potential death sentence, transforming the simple act of survival into a daily struggle. The deprivation of basic healthcare is as much a part of paisicide as the bombs themselves. It is a war fought not only with bullets but with embargoes and borders, cutting off life-saving aid and choking a population’s ability to survive.

The psychological toll on the children of Gaza is incalculable. For them, war is not a distant event but the fabric of their daily existence. They grow up with the sounds of explosions as their lullabies and the sight of death as part of their childhood. The trauma they endure is relentless—every night, the terror that the next bomb will fall on them, every day, the dread that they will lose another family member or friend. The psychological wounds inflicted by paisicide go deeper than the physical; they mark an entire generation with scars that may never heal. Children who should be playing and learning are instead navigating a world of fear, constantly haunted by the knowledge that their lives could end at any moment.

Beyond the trauma of war itself is the destruction of education—another form of paisicide. Schools, which should be sanctuaries for children, are turned into rubble by airstrikes or repurposed as shelters for displaced families. Education is a right denied, not just by the bombs that destroy classrooms, but by the blockade that ensures books, supplies, and even the simplest tools of learning are kept out of Gaza. Without access to education, these children are denied the opportunity to grow, to learn, to imagine futures beyond the violence they live in. The attack on education is an attack on the future; it is a way of ensuring that even those who survive will be left without the knowledge and tools to rebuild their world. In this way, paisicide is not only the killing of children but the systematic destruction of their right to grow and flourish.

Yet, even in the face of such overwhelming violence, Palestinian children resist. Their very existence, their survival, is an act of defiance against the forces that seek to erase them. In the rubble of their homes, they find ways to play. In the aftermath of bombings, they draw pictures of the future they still dare to dream of. Each time they laugh, each time they pick up a pencil to draw or a stone to throw, they resist. Their resilience in the face of such cruelty is an incredible testament to the strength of the human spirit. Paisicide may attempt to erase them, but every day that a Palestinian child survives is a victory against the forces that seek to destroy them.

For Palestinian children, resistance is not always loud. It is in the small, quiet acts of survival. It is in the child who carries their younger brother through the streets, refusing to leave him behind even in death. It is in the girl who holds her head up high as she walks through the rubble of destroyed neighborhoods, determined to return to school, no matter if the classroom is now held in a room cleared of rubble and sheets for walls. It is in the drawings they create, the games they play, and the stories they continue to tell. Each act of survival, no matter how small, is a rejection of paisicide, a refusal to be erased. The dreams they carry, the futures they continue to imagine, are the greatest defiance of all.

"In the silence that follows each bomb, there is a sound—soft, but insistent. It is the whisper of dreams that refuse to die. The crayon lines sketched on broken walls, the stories told in the dark corners of bombed-out homes. Paisicide may steal their bodies, but it cannot erase the futures they still imagine, the futures they refuse to let go."

The War on Land, Food, and Water

The destruction of a people is not limited to the killing of bodies; it extends to the deliberate devastation of the land they live on, the food they grow, and the water they drink. In Palestine, the systematic destruction of the environment, agriculture, and water resources has become a core element of the ongoing genocide. Through ecocide, agrocide, and aquacide, Israel’s military and political strategies seek not only to kill Palestinians but to obliterate the very foundation of their survival—the land itself. What we are witnessing is a war against nature, a war designed to make life in Palestine unlivable, to sever the people from their land, and to ensure that even those who survive have no future to return to.

Ecocide: The Destruction of Gaza’s Environment

The environment of Gaza, once teeming with life and fertility, has been reduced to a wasteland of destruction. Ecocide, the deliberate destruction of the environment, is a tool of genocide designed to turn fertile land into barren, toxic soil, incapable of supporting life. The bombing campaigns that have ravaged Gaza do more than kill—they destroy the very earth itself. Each bomb that falls on Gaza leaves behind more than craters; it leaves behind poisoned soil, scorched earth, and an environment that can no longer sustain the people who depend on it.

The relentless airstrikes have turned what were once green fields and bustling markets into vast stretches of rubble and ash. Trees, long seen as symbols of resilience and life, now lie uprooted and broken. The bombing of industrial areas has led to the contamination of the air, soil, and water with chemicals and toxins. Entire ecosystems have been disrupted, wildlife decimated, and natural habitats destroyed. This is ecocide: the systematic killing of the environment as a way of eliminating the people who live in it.

The consequences of this environmental destruction are not only immediate but long-lasting. The pollutants released into the air and soil by Israeli airstrikes linger, making the land uninhabitable and the air unbreathable. Farmland that once fed entire communities is now barren, incapable of producing crops. The destruction of Gaza’s environment is a slow, insidious form of violence that continues long after the bombs have stopped falling. The land, once fertile, now becomes another weapon used against the Palestinian people—a poisoned reminder that their home is being erased from beneath their feet.

Agrocide: The Destruction of Olive Groves and Farmlands

The olive tree is a symbol of Palestinian resistance, deeply rooted in the culture and history of the land. For centuries, Palestinian families have tended to olive groves, passing them down from generation to generation. These trees, which have stood for hundreds of years, not only provide food and income but also represent a living connection to the land. But in the face of Israeli aggression, these groves are being systematically destroyed. Agrocide, the deliberate destruction of agriculture, is a form of genocide aimed at severing the ties between the Palestinian people and their land.

The Israeli military regularly targets olive groves, bulldozing trees and burning crops. Thousands of olive trees have been uprooted, their twisted remains left behind as a symbol of the violence inflicted on the land. This is not only an attack on a source of food and income; it is an attack on Palestinian identity itself. Olive trees, with their deep roots and long lives, are seen as symbols of endurance and connection to the earth. By destroying these trees, Israel is attempting to sever the relationship between the Palestinian people and their ancestral land, to erase their connection to the soil that has sustained them for centuries.

Beyond olive groves, the broader agricultural landscape of Palestine is under attack. Crops are routinely burned, livestock killed, and irrigation systems destroyed. The Israeli government enforces policies that prevent Palestinian farmers from accessing their land, making it nearly impossible for them to grow food. Water sources needed for irrigation are deliberately cut off, leaving fields to wither and die. This form of agrocide not only cripples Palestine’s food supply but ensures that the people who remain are left dependent on international aid for survival.

Aquacide: The Destruction of Water Resources

Water is life, and in Palestine, it has become a weapon of war. Aquacide, the deliberate destruction and contamination of water sources, is a genocidal tactic used to deprive Palestinians of one of the most basic necessities of life. Israel controls the majority of water resources in the occupied territory, and through bombings, blockades, and deliberate contamination, it has ensured that millions of Palestinians do not have access to clean, safe drinking water.

The bombing of wells, sewage treatment plants, and desalination facilities in Gaza has turned the region’s water crisis into a humanitarian catastrophe. With every airstrike, vital infrastructure is destroyed, leaving Gaza’s 2 million residents with even less access to potable water. The blockade prevents the entry of the materials needed to repair this infrastructure, ensuring that the damage remains permanent. The water that does flow into Palestinian homes is often contaminated, leading to widespread illness, particularly among children.

Aquifers that once supplied clean water to Palestinian communities are now heavily contaminated due to the destruction of infrastructure and the pollution caused by military activities. Israel’s control over water resources in the West Bank ensures that settlements receive a disproportionate amount of water, while Palestinian villages are left with barely enough to survive. In some areas, Palestinians are forced to buy back water that has been stolen from their own land, sold to them by Israeli authorities at exorbitant prices.

This is aquacide—the deliberate use of water as a weapon, ensuring that the basic human right to clean water is denied to millions of Palestinians. Without water, life in Gaza and the West Bank becomes impossible. By cutting off access to clean water, Israel is ensuring that even if Palestinians survive the bombings, they will be left to die a slow death from thirst and disease.

"The land cries out, scorched and barren. The olive trees that stood for centuries now lie in ash. The rivers that once ran clear are tainted with the blood of the earth. Ecocide, agrocide, aquacide—this is the killing of the land, the slow death of the soil, the water, the life that once flowed through this place. The bombs fall not just on homes, but on the very heart of the earth, turning fertile soil to dust and clean water to poison."

Through the destruction of Gaza’s environment, the devastation of its agriculture, and the systematic deprivation of water, Israel’s campaign of genocide extends beyond the killing of bodies to the destruction of the very elements that sustain life. Ecocide, agrocide, and aquacide are not just acts of war—they are acts of erasure, designed to ensure that even the land itself is complicit in the genocide of the Palestinian people. The land that once nourished them is now poisoned, the trees that once provided sustenance are now ash, and the water that once gave life now carries disease. This war is not only against a people but against the earth itself, a deliberate effort to make survival impossible.

Even as the land is destroyed, Palestinians resist. Farmers continue to plant seeds in the soil, even as their crops are burned. Families continue to draw water from wells, even as they know it is poisoned. The resilience of the Palestinian people, their refusal to be severed from their land, is an act of defiance against the forces that seek to erase them. The olive tree, the symbol of their endurance, still stands in their hearts, even as its roots are torn from the ground.

The Role of Global Media in Deliberately Fueling the Genocide and Silencing of Palestinians

In the bloodied streets of Gaza, where children’s laughter has been replaced by the hum of drones and the crash of bombs, global media plays a different kind of war drum. Every headline, every scripted report, and every carefully crafted narrative serves to obscure the truth, distort the image of a people under siege, and make the genocide of Palestinians seem distant and abstract. Whether it is in the newsrooms of New York, London, Doha, or Moscow, the media’s silent complicity is louder than the bombings that reduce Palestinian neighborhoods to rubble.

Across the world, from major outlets in the United States and Europe to state-controlled broadcasters in the Middle East and beyond, the media doesn’t just report the news—it shapes it. It turns genocide into a palatable tragedy, presenting it as a conflict between “two sides,” where justice and injustice blur. Behind every headline, every chosen word, lies the weaponization of language—a deliberate effort to distort, dehumanize, and erase. Global media, in all its power, has become a tool of genocide.

The Language of Erasure: Words as Weapons

Language is the weapon of choice for global media outlets that seek to neutralize the realities of Israeli state violence. Every time a bomb falls in Gaza, destroying homes, schools, hospitals, and lives, global media outlets sanitize the horror. They refer to “airstrikes” instead of bombings, to “conflict” instead of genocide, to Palestinians “dying” as if by accident in a “crossfire,” rather than being deliberately targeted and killed. The lives of Palestinians, erased by violence, are further erased by words—words that soften the brutality of what is happening in Palestine.

This is not a failure of journalism—it is deliberate. Outlets like The New York Times, BBC, CNN, and countless others contribute to this linguistic genocide. In 2024, a leaked memo from The New York Times instructed reporters to avoid using terms like “occupation” or “apartheid” when discussing Israel’s actions, advising them to steer clear of words that humanize Palestinians. Even the very word “Palestine” has become rare in global discourse, as though its mere existence can be erased with the stroke of a pen.

Meanwhile, when Israeli forces bomb Palestinian neighborhoods, killing dozens, global media frames it as a necessary evil—a response to vague threats or an operation against “Hamas militants.” The obliteration of entire families, the deaths of children, and the destruction of homes are dismissed as “collateral damage.” But when an Israeli civilian dies, the narrative shifts dramatically: “massacre,” “slaughter,” “terrorism.” Global media amplifies Israeli suffering while erasing the humanity of Palestinians. In doing so, the media is not simply a bystander—it is a participant in the genocide, justifying the violence and shielding those responsible from accountability.

Even in regions where the global media is supposedly less aligned with Western powers, the distortion of truth continues. State-controlled media outlets in the Middle East often frame Palestinian resistance as irrational or futile, emphasizing geopolitical alliances over human suffering. This isn’t just manipulation—it’s deliberate erasure.

The “Both Sides” Fallacy: False Balance as Genocide’s Shield

One of the most pervasive lies perpetuated by global media is the narrative of “both sides.” There is no balance when one side wields fighter jets, tanks, and a nuclear arsenal while the other holds stones and shattered dreams. Yet, global media insists on presenting the genocide of Palestinians as if it were a conflict between equals, suggesting that both Israel and Palestine are locked in an endless cycle of violence, with both bearing equal responsibility for the bloodshed.

But there are not two sides to genocide. There is the oppressor and the oppressed. There is the colonizer and the colonized. There are the bombs, and then there are the children buried beneath them. And yet, media outlets around the world persist in drawing moral equivalence between Israel, a state with one of the most powerful militaries in the world, and Palestinians, a people fighting for survival under occupation.

This false balance is no accident—it is a deliberate strategy. By presenting both sides as equally culpable, global media absolves Israel of responsibility. It turns acts of Palestinian resistance into “terrorism,” while state-sanctioned violence becomes “defense.” This distortion is so pervasive that it shapes international policies, contributing to more bombs, more blockades, and more Palestinian lives lost. All the while, global audiences are lulled into passivity by the comforting notion that “there are two sides to every story.”

State media from nations such as India and Egypt, which have diplomatic or economic ties with Israel, replicate this “both sides” fallacy. They portray Israel as a necessary regional ally, downplaying Palestinian suffering for political and economic reasons. This serves to reinforce Israel’s impunity on a global scale.

Silencing the Palestinian Voice: The Erasure of a People

Perhaps the most violent act of global media is its silencing of Palestinian voices. Palestinians are reduced to mere numbers, their stories flattened into statistics, their existence condensed into body counts. The survivors—those who bear witness to genocide—are rarely heard. Palestinian journalists like Youmna El-Sayed, who risk their lives to tell the truth, often find their reports buried beneath narratives that prioritize Israeli voices. The voices of the oppressed, the dispossessed, and the murdered are muted. Their silence is deafening—and it is deliberate.

Across the world, from the Middle East to Europe to North America, Palestinian voices are systematically suppressed. Palestinian journalists and activists are discredited, censored, or ignored. Their truth—the truth of their people’s suffering—is too dangerous for global media, too revealing of the brutal realities of Israel’s actions. To allow Palestinian voices to rise would shatter the carefully constructed narrative of Israel as the eternal victim, constantly under siege from a faceless enemy. And so, Palestinian voices are silenced. Their stories are told not by them but by foreign correspondents who have never set foot in Gaza, who will never know the weight of that suffering.

Even in the age of social media, where the possibility of unfiltered truth seems within reach, Palestinian voices are still suppressed. Videos documenting the carnage in Gaza are taken down. Posts about the bombings, the blockades, and the deaths are flagged, restricted, or shadow-banned. Platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, working in tandem with state interests and media outlets, have created a system where the Palestinian narrative is systematically erased from all angles. This silencing is not just confined to traditional news media—it is woven into the very fabric of how information is shared in today’s world.

Complicity in Genocide: Media as a Weapon

Global media does not merely reflect the world—it shapes it. And in shaping the narrative of the Palestinian genocide, it plays an active role in its continuation. By refusing to call it what it is—genocide—media outlets across the globe provide cover for the violence. By silencing Palestinian voices, they erase their humanity. By framing the violence as a “conflict” between two sides, they justify oppression, allowing Israel to continue its genocidal policies without consequence.

This complicity has real, deadly consequences. Every misrepresented story, every headline that downplays the horror of what is happening, fuels the genocide. Every time media outlets refer to ethnic cleansing as “self-defense,” they ensure that the bombs will keep falling, the bodies will keep piling up, and the world will keep looking away.

This complicity extends beyond the newsrooms of the global North. In countries across Africa, Asia, and Latin America, media outlets face pressure to align with their governments’ foreign policy stances, many of which involve maintaining trade or military ties with Israel. This creates a global media landscape in which Palestinian suffering is consistently downplayed or ignored, all in the service of protecting political and economic alliances.

“In the ink of their pens, the blood of our children is diluted. The bombs fall, and the headlines twist, and the world forgets. The media erases our screams, silences our mothers’ cries. In their silence, the genocide roars louder, drowning us beneath the weight of their complicity.”

Global Media’s Role: Active Participation in Violence

This is not just silence—it is violence. Global media has chosen a side in this genocide, and it is not the side of truth, justice, or humanity. Until the stories of Palestinians are told in their own voices, until the world sees the genocide for what it truly is, the erasure will continue. Global media has taken an active role in ensuring that the Palestinian people remain voiceless, faceless victims in a story that is being written without them.

Every day that media outlets distort the reality of the genocide in Palestine, every day that Palestinian voices are silenced, they are complicit in the violence. The world watches, but through a lens that has been carefully crafted to obscure, mislead, and dehumanize. The media’s silence is not just passive—it is violence.

The Price of Truth: The Targeting of Palestinian Journalists and Photojournalists

In Gaza, truth has a cost—a cost paid in blood, in broken bones, in lives cut short. For Palestinian journalists, photojournalists, and cameramen, documenting the genocide unfolding around them is not just a profession; it is an act of resistance, a defiance against a world that seeks to erase their people. They stand with their cameras and notepads in the midst of the rubble, knowing that each image they capture, each story they tell, is a threat to the forces of occupation. They know that their pursuit of truth places a target on their backs. Yet, even as they are hunted, they continue—because silence is complicity, and they refuse to be complicit in their own erasure.

The consequences of documenting the genocide in Gaza are horrific. Israel’s military has long recognized the power of the lens and the pen, and they have made Palestinian journalists and photojournalists their explicit targets. Camera lenses, once seen as tools of observation, have become marks of danger, and the act of photographing the truth has become as perilous as facing the bombs themselves. Journalists in Gaza are not merely witnesses; they are warriors, battling not only the violence of occupation but the violence of erasure.

The Targeting of Truth

The year 2024 has seen a devastating increase in the number of Palestinian journalists and photojournalists killed or injured while documenting Israel’s genocidal actions. The Israeli military has bombed press offices, shot and bombed journalists, and shelled buildings where media workers are stationed. The message is clear: the act of documenting the truth is a threat to the occupation’s narrative, and those who dare to show the world what is happening will be silenced by any means necessary.

Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh’s assassination in 2022 was not an anomaly but a harbinger of the brutality to come. Palestinian journalists are systematically hunted, their bulletproof vests marked with the word "PRESS" offering no protection. Instead, these vests serve as targets. In 2024 alone, over 170 Palestinian journalists have been killed or injured, some in direct strikes on press vehicles, others shot while covering rescues from the rubble or raids. The occupation knows that killing a journalist is more than just taking a life—it is an attempt to kill the truth.

"The camera clicks, a shutter capturing the moment the world must see, and then the silence—of a journalist’s last breath, of a truth buried beneath the rubble, of a story left untold. In Gaza, the lens becomes a weapon, and those who wield it face the same fate as the atrocities they document—destroyed."

The act of photographing or reporting on the genocide in Gaza is a declaration of defiance. The photos that emerge from the blood-soaked streets are windows into a reality the world does not want to confront. Images of children’s bodies pulled from the rubble, of mothers weeping over their dead, of homes turned to ash—all of these serve as evidence of the unspeakable crimes being committed. But these images do not come without a price. The men and women behind the cameras know that every click of the shutter might be their last, yet they press on, because to stop documenting would be to let the world forget.

The Psychological Toll: The War Inside

For those Palestinian journalists who survive the physical danger, the psychological toll is unbearable. Witnessing the destruction of their people day after day, capturing images of mangled bodies, bombed-out neighborhoods, and entire lives reduced to rubble—it leaves wounds that no time can heal. The weight of this work is immense, as they know that their images might not be enough to stir the world into action. Photojournalists like Motaz Azaiza, who shared the horrors of Gaza with the world, carry the trauma of the stories they document. For them, the burden of witnessing is as crushing as the violence itself. Every frame they capture, while a testament to resilience and truth, deepens their own personal scars as they navigate the devastation around them.

Imagine standing amidst the rubble, a camera in hand, knowing that the next bomb could fall at any moment. Imagine the survivor’s guilt that comes with capturing the faces of the dead, knowing that their stories will live on through the photograph, while the photographer must bear the weight of having survived. This is the invisible wound that every Palestinian journalist carries. Their minds are battlefields, scarred by the images they cannot forget. The camera becomes an extension of their body, a tool of survival and resistance, but also a constant reminder of the violence that surrounds them.

Even as they bear witness to the genocide, Palestinian journalists are forced to live with the knowledge that their work may never see the light of day. International media outlets often ignore or censor their stories, downplaying the violence or framing it as part of the “both sides” narrative. The images that make it out of Gaza are sanitized, their captions softened, their impact diluted. The work of Palestinian journalists is often erased just as surely as the lives they document.

The Global Erasure of Palestinian Journalism

While the physical targeting of journalists in Gaza is a brutal reality, the global erasure of Palestinian journalism is another form of violence. In the West, Palestinian journalists face censorship and delegitimization. Their reports are discredited, their footage buried, and their stories reframed by international outlets to fit a narrative that serves the interests of the occupiers. Journalists like Youmna El-Sayed, who risk their lives to report from the frontlines, find that their work is often reduced to mere footnotes in Western media. The truth they fight so hard to document is drowned out by the sanitized reports that obscure the full scope of the genocide.

This erasure is part of the larger strategy of global complicity in the genocide. By silencing Palestinian journalists, the international media ensures that the voices of the oppressed are drowned out by the propaganda of the oppressors. It is a form of violence that extends beyond the borders of Gaza, reaching into the very mechanisms of global communication. The killing of Palestinian journalists is not just a local atrocity—it is a global crime, perpetuated by the media structures that refuse to acknowledge the full truth of what is happening.

Journalists as Resistance: The Power of the Lens

In the face of this violence, Palestinian journalists continue to document, continue to write, continue to photograph. Their work is an act of resistance, a refusal to let the genocide go unnoticed. Every image captured, every story written, is a blow against the forces of erasure. They are not just documenting the destruction of Palestine; they are documenting the strength of its people, the unbreakable will to survive, to resist, to continue fighting for freedom.

Palestinian journalists are more than witnesses to history—they are active participants in the Axis of Resistance. Through their lenses, they capture not only the horrors of occupation but also the resilience of a people who refuse to be erased. Their work is a reminder to the world that Palestine is not just a story of victimhood; it is a story of resistance, of defiance, of a people fighting for their right to exist.

"In the flash of a camera, a moment is preserved, a truth is captured, a life is honored. And yet, the hand that holds the camera trembles not from fear, but from the weight of knowing that this truth might never be told. In Gaza, the lens is a weapon, the pen is a shield, and every story documented is a blow against the silence that seeks to swallow them whole."

Even as the world turns its back, the work of Palestinian journalists continues. It is through their eyes that the world will one day understand the full scope of the genocide. Their sacrifice, their courage, and their relentless pursuit of truth ensure that the stories of the dead will not be forgotten. The bombs may fall, the buildings may crumble, but as long as there are those willing to document the truth, the memory of Palestine will endure.

The World Watches, The World Does Nothing

As the sun sets over Gaza, casting long shadows over the rubble of destroyed homes, the world continues to watch in deafening silence. The streets, once filled with life, are now lined with bodies—children, mothers, entire families wiped out by bombs and bullets. Yet, amidst this carnage, the international community does little more than offer tepid statements of concern, if they speak at all. The complicity of global powers, the United Nations, and international corporations in enabling Israel’s genocidal actions against Palestinians is a crime of omission, silence, and often direct support.

This is not merely passive inaction—it is the deliberate choice to prioritize political, economic, and strategic interests over human lives. By continuing to fund, arm, and shield Israel from accountability, these actors are not merely complicit in the genocide—they are co-authors of it. The world watches, and the world does nothing.

The Complicity of Western Powers: Blood on Their Hands

At the forefront of global complicity stands the United States, a nation that consistently echoes the rhetoric of freedom, democracy, and human rights while funneling billions of dollars to a regime engaged in ethnic cleansing and apartheid. The U.S. is the largest financial and military backer of Israel, providing over $3.8 billion in military aid annually. These funds are used to purchase the weapons, fighter jets, tanks, and ammunition that are responsible for the destruction of Palestinian lives and livelihoods.

The bombs that fall on Gaza, the missiles that reduce homes to rubble, the bullets that tear through the bodies of Palestinian children—these are all made possible by U.S. dollars. American-made F-16 fighter jets fly over the skies of Gaza, dropping bombs on densely populated civilian areas, while American-manufactured rifles are used by Israeli soldiers to suppress protests in the West Bank. This is not just complicity—this is direct involvement.

Despite overwhelming evidence of war crimes and human rights abuses, the U.S. continues to shield Israel from accountability. In the United Nations Security Council, the U.S. has consistently used its veto power to block resolutions that seek to hold Israel accountable or impose sanctions. Every time the international community comes close to condemning Israel’s actions, the U.S. steps in, ensuring that Israel remains untouchable. The U.S. government justifies its support for Israel under the guise of “self-defense,” but the reality on the ground tells a different story—one of unchecked military power being used to carry out genocide.

“The bombs fall, and the world watches. The streets of Gaza run red with blood, and still, the world does nothing. Their silence is as deadly as the missiles.”

This unwavering support for Israel has continued through multiple U.S. administrations, regardless of the political party in power. The Biden administration, while professing concern over civilian casualties, has done nothing to alter the U.S.’s material support for Israel’s military. Arms sales continue, military aid flows unabated, and diplomatic cover is consistently provided. The justification of “Israel’s right to defend itself” has become a grotesque mantra, repeated by American politicians even as images of bombed-out schools, hospitals, and homes fill screens across the world.

European Powers: Diplomacy of Hypocrisy

While the United States plays the most visible role in enabling Israel’s actions, Europe is far from innocent. European nations, particularly France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, have long maintained economic, military, and diplomatic ties with Israel, despite clear evidence of war crimes and human rights abuses. These countries continue to engage in lucrative arms deals and trade partnerships with Israel, contributing to the machinery of occupation and genocide.

Germany, in particular, has justified its unwavering support for Israel by invoking the historical responsibility it bears for the Holocaust. While Germany’s commitment to confronting its past is important, it has been twisted into a dangerous narrative that excuses Israel’s present-day atrocities. Germany is one of Israel’s top arms suppliers, selling advanced weapons systems, submarines, and military technology used to enforce the occupation and blockade of Gaza. The idea that historical guilt justifies complicity in new atrocities is not only morally bankrupt but serves to undermine the very lessons that history should have taught us.

France and the United Kingdom, too, have played their part in enabling Israel’s actions. Both nations have continued to sell arms to Israel while issuing occasional, toothless statements of concern over civilian deaths. Their economic ties to Israel remain strong, and their diplomatic support ensures that Israel faces no real consequences for its genocidal actions. The European Union, despite its commitment to human rights, has done little more than issue mild condemnations, all while maintaining trade agreements that benefit Israeli industries tied to the occupation.

The hypocrisy of these European powers is glaring. They impose sanctions on other nations for human rights abuses—Russia, Iran, Venezuela—but when it comes to Israel, their words are hollow, and their actions are nonexistent. This selective enforcement of international law is not just a failure of diplomacy; it is an active choice to prioritize political and economic interests over the lives of Palestinians.

The United Nations: An Institution Paralyzed by Power Politics

The failure of the United Nations to act meaningfully against Israel’s genocidal campaign is perhaps the most egregious example of global complicity. Formed in the aftermath of World War II to prevent atrocities like the Holocaust from ever happening again, the UN has proven itself utterly incapable of stopping the systematic destruction of the Palestinian people. The UN Security Council, tasked with maintaining international peace and security, has been paralyzed by the veto power of its most powerful members—chief among them, the United States.

Every time the UN has come close to passing resolutions that would condemn Israel’s actions or impose sanctions, the U.S. steps in to block any meaningful action. This has rendered the Security Council impotent, allowing Israel to continue its genocidal actions with full impunity. The General Assembly, while more vocal in its condemnations, has little power to enforce its resolutions, leaving Palestinians to suffer under a system designed to protect the powerful.

“The bombs fall, the world watches, and still, nothing changes. The United Nations, bound by the chains of power and politics, offers no shelter to the dying. Their silence is as loud as the explosions that tear through the streets.”

Despite the overwhelming evidence of war crimes, genocide, and apartheid, the UN has done little more than issue statements of concern. Meanwhile, Israel continues to violate international law, expanding illegal settlements, bombing civilian infrastructure, and enforcing a brutal genocidal blockade that has left Gaza on the brink of humanitarian collapse. The failure of the UN is not just a failure of diplomacy—it is a failure of humanity.

Global Business: Profiting from Palestinian Blood

While governments and international institutions bear the brunt of responsibility for their complicity, global corporationshave also played a significant role in enabling Israel’s actions. Companies like Caterpillar, Elbit Systems, Lockheed Martin, and Raytheon profit directly from the destruction of Palestinian lives and homes. These corporations are not just bystanders—they are active participants in the genocide, selling the tools of oppression to Israel’s military.

Caterpillar, for instance, provides the bulldozers used by the Israeli military to demolish Palestinian homes and uproot olive groves. These machines, built in the United States, are used to enforce Israel’s policy of ethnic cleansing, clearing the land for illegal settlements while displacing Palestinian families who have lived there for generations. Elbit Systems, an Israeli defense contractor, sells drones and surveillance equipment used to monitor, control, and slaughter the Palestinian population, turning Gaza into a deadly concentration camp.

The arms industry, too, plays a central role in this global complicity. Lockheed Martin and Raytheon, two of the largest defense contractors in the world, have sold billions of dollars’ worth of weapons to Israel, knowing full well that these weapons will be used to target civilians in Gaza and the West Bank. These companies profit from the blood of Palestinians, and their stockholders reap the benefits of genocide.

This is not just a matter of economics—it is a matter of life and death. These corporations, alongside the governments that support them, have created a global economy of blood, where the suffering of Palestinians is turned into profit. Their hands are stained with the blood of the innocent, and the world turns a blind eye.

The World’s Silence: As Deadly as the Bombs

As the genocide continues, the silence of the international community is as deadly as the bombs that fall on Gaza. The global complicity in Israel’s actions—whether through direct military support, economic partnerships, or diplomatic shielding—enables the ongoing slaughter. Every arms deal, every UN veto, every corporate contract, ensures that the killing continues unchecked.

“The streets are drenched in blood, and still, the world does nothing. The silence of the powerful, the complicit, is the loudest sound in Gaza. The bombs fall, the world watches, and still, the dying goes on.”

But silence is not passive. It is a choice. The world has chosen to stand by as Palestinians are wiped from their land, their homes destroyed, their children buried under the rubble. And in this choice, the world is complicit in genocide.

The international community’s failure to act is not just negligence—it is endorsement. It is an acceptance of the destruction of Palestine, a tacit approval of ethnic cleansing and genocide in the name of politics, profits, and power. History will remember this silence, just as it remembers the silence of those who stood by during the Rwandan genocide, the Holocaust, and every other atrocity that was allowed to continue because the world did nothing.

But this complicity does not have to continue. There is a path forward—one that demands accountability, action, and justice. The governments that support Israel’s war machine must be held responsible for their role in the genocide. The corporations that profit from Palestinian blood must be exposed and sanctioned. The international institutions that have failed to act must be reformed. The time for silence has passed.

The Axis of Resistance and Its Allies: Strength, Steadfastness, and Eventual Triumph

The Axis of Resistance has traditionally been understood as the coalition of forces—Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, Syria, and others—engaged in direct armed struggle against Israel’s genocidal occupation. These nations and movements, from Hezbollah in Lebanon to the Yemeni resistance, have long stood as vanguards against Israel’s aggression, blocking its expansionist aims and defending the right of Palestinians to exist on their land. They are heroes in the truest sense, risking everything to confront the machinery of colonial violence. But this axis has grown. Beyond the battlefield, it now includes a global network of voices fighting with words, ideas, and actions against Israel’s genocidal project. The Axis of Resistance has expanded to include not only those wielding weapons but also those wielding truth, advocacy, and solidarity across every corner of the world.

This network of resistance embodies strength, unbreakable steadfastness, and an unwavering belief in eventual triumph over the oppression that seeks to erase Palestinian existence. From journalists who risk their lives to tell the truth, to activists who organize protests and digital campaigns, to everyday individuals who express solidarity through small but significant acts—their collective power is a force that the world can no longer ignore. This is the Axis of Resistance today—a global community unified in its commitment to justice and the liberation of Palestine.

Francesca Albanese: A Beacon of Advocacy and Truth

Among the most visible figures in this expanded Axis of Resistance is Francesca Albanese, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories. Albanese has become an emblem of what it means to resist within institutional frameworks that are often compromised and ineffectual. While many international bodies are paralyzed by political calculations, Albanese has tirelessly advocated for the recognition of Israeli atrocities as acts of genocide and apartheid. Her reports and speeches challenge the global community’s silence and force those in power to confront the realities of occupation, ethnic cleansing, and genocide.

Albanese’s work is not merely diplomatic—it is a profound act of resistance against the normalization of genocide. By refusing to soften her words or be swayed by pressure from pro-Israel lobbies, she reminds the world that silence is complicity, and complicity is violence. Albanese is a beacon of truth in an international system steeped in hypocrisy, her voice carrying the weight of all those silenced by bombs, bullets, and censorship. Her advocacy is a vital part of the Axis of Resistance, showing that even within systems designed to perpetuate oppression, there are those who will rise up to challenge the status quo.

Journalists and Independent Media: Exposing the Truth in Defiance

If Albanese stands as a force within institutional resistance, journalists and independent media represent the frontline of truth-telling outside these systems. As the mainstream global media manipulates narratives and frames Palestinian genocide as a “conflict” between equals, these independent voices fight back. Electronic Intifada, Mondoweiss, MintPress News, and Middle East Eye have become bastions of integrity, offering in-depth coverage that reveals the brutal realities of occupation. In a world where corporate media outlets often serve as mouthpieces for state propaganda, these platforms are essential in combating the erasure of Palestinian suffering.

Journalists like @zei_squirrel play a critical role in this struggle. They engage directly with the propaganda machines that seek to justify Israel’s genocide and manufacture consent for continued violence and apartheid. By exposing the lies embedded in Western media coverage and challenging the language that obscures the true nature of the occupation, they help dismantle the narratives that allow genocide to continue unchecked. @zei_squirrel and others like them are engaged in an intellectual and moral battle, using their platforms to reveal the structures of misinformation and disinformation that perpetuate Palestinian erasure.

Other independent journalists, such as

and

, bring voices from the ground, documenting daily life under occupation and genocide with raw, unfiltered immediacy. Their work

, countering the sterile statistics and depersonalized coverage that dominate mainstream media. In doing so, they make it impossible for the world to look away, drawing attention to the individual lives behind every demolished home, every lost child, and every displaced family.

These journalists are not merely reporters—they are participants in the Axis of Resistance. Their words and images cut through the fog of propaganda, offering the world an unvarnished view of the human cost of Israeli apartheid and genocide. In the stories they tell, the truth becomes an act of resistance, and their courage becomes a shield against the forces of erasure.

Activists and Protesters: Every Act of Resistance Matters

Beyond the realm of journalism, the Axis of Resistance is fortified by a global network of activists and protesters who fight against Israeli apartheid and the corporations that enable it. In cities around the world, from New York to Johannesburg, from London to Santiago, people march in solidarity with Palestine. These protests are more than expressions of outrage—they are acts of defiance against a global system that funds and arms the occupation. Activists from groups like Palestinian Action directly confront the corporations that manufacture weapons used to kill Palestinians. Through bold, often risky actions—such as disrupting the operations of arms manufacturers—these activists target the heart of the military-industrial complex that fuels genocide.

Online activists like @PupposPraxis work tirelessly in digital spaces, amplifying Palestinian voices and challenging disinformation campaigns. These activists recognize that the battle for Palestine is also a battle for narrative control. In an era where social media is censored and Palestinian content is often flagged or removed, these activists find ways to keep the truth alive, ensuring that Palestinian resistance is not erased from global consciousness. Their digital campaigns, while often unseen by traditional media, play a critical role in shaping public perception and rallying global solidarity.

At the grassroots level, everyday people contribute to the Axis of Resistance through small but meaningful acts. The simple act of wearing a Keffiyah in solidarity with Palestine becomes a political statement. These gestures, whether in the form of participating in a boycott, attending a protest, or sharing a post on social media, are expressions of collective defiance. In classrooms, workplaces, and homes, people across the globe stand with Palestine, forming an unbreakable chain of solidarity. Each small act of resistance adds to the growing wave of global opposition to Israel’s genocidal policies.

“In every keystroke, in every protest, in every whispered prayer, the Axis of Resistance grows. The world may try to silence them, but their voices rise—unstoppable, unbroken.”

The Everyday People: Global Solidarity

The everyday people—the students, teachers, workers, and parents who stand in solidarity with Palestine—are the heartbeat of this movement. It is in the collective actions of ordinary individuals that the true power of the Axis of Resistance lies. Across university campuses, students organize sit-ins and divestment campaigns, demanding that their institutions sever ties with companies profiting from occupation. In government offices, employees resign in protest of their countries’ complicity. In the streets, crowds swell with protesters carrying signs and chanting for justice, refusing to let the world turn a blind eye.

This resistance is global, stretching across borders and oceans, uniting people from all walks of life in a common cause. From New York to London, Berlin to Johannesburg, the struggle for Palestinian freedom is seen as part of a larger fight against colonialism, apartheid, and global systems of oppression. The people who march, boycott, and speak out against the genocide are part of a movement that transcends Palestine itself—they are fighting for the very future of justice and human dignity.

The Hope of Triumph

The Axis of Resistance, whether it be the armed groups fighting on the frontlines or the journalists, activists, and everyday people resisting in their own ways, is built on a foundation of hope—a hope that, no matter how long the struggle, justice will prevail. This resistance is not merely about surviving; it is about the certainty of eventual triumph. History has shown that the forces of oppression, no matter how powerful, are never permanent. From apartheid in South Africa to the fall of fascism in Europe, systems of brutality have always been dismantled by those who resist with steadfastness, conviction, and hope.

The Axis of Resistance against Israel’s genocidal campaign is no different. The forces arrayed against Palestine are immense, backed by global powers and international institutions, yet the will of those who resist is stronger. The global network of solidarity, truth, and defiance that now makes up the Axis of Resistance is a force that cannot be extinguished. Every act of resistance, no matter how small, chips away at the edifice of oppression. With every protest, every article, every shared truth, the system of genocide and oppression weakens.

The eventual triumph of justice is not just a dream—it is a certainty. The resistance, in all its forms, will prevail. And when that day comes, it will not only be a victory for Palestine but for all oppressed peoples everywhere. In their strength, steadfastness, and unwavering hope, the Axis of Resistance will one day achieve what history has promised: justice, freedom, and the end of tyranny.

Saftar, Sadhurra, and the Unbroken Spirit of Resistance

A year ago, on October 7, 2023, the Palestinian resistance launched the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation, an event that shattered not only the physical confines of Gaza but also the global silence surrounding the ongoing genocide. The Al-Aqsa Flood was more than a military action—it was a reclamation of agency, a powerful reassertion of the Palestinian right to resist occupation and annihilation. In one audacious moment, it reminded the world that armed struggle and national liberation remain central to the Palestinian cause. The Al-Aqsa Flood broke open more than Gaza’s physical borders—it cracked open the global conversation, forcing us to confront the reality of a people who will not be erased, even in the face of overwhelming violence.

But with this defiance came a brutal response. Israel, supported by its international backers, unleashed a year of unrelenting genocidal violence. Bombs fell indiscriminately, turning homes into graveyards, schools into rubble, and entire families into names etched into the memories of those who survive. It has been a year of massacres, a year where the world witnessed the systematic destruction of a people and did little to stop it. For Palestinians, this year was not just a continuation of 75 years of oppression—it was the culmination of a genocidal campaign that seeks to erase them from history.

In this context of devastation, Saftar becomes essential to understanding the true scope of the loss. Saftar is not merely the grief over lives cut short—it is the mourning for all the unseen futures obliterated in this year of bloodshed. It is the deep, existential sorrow for the stories that will never be told, the dreams that will never be realized, and the generations that will never come. Every life taken in this year of genocide carried within it the potential for a different world, a world that has now been permanently severed.

Saftar speaks to the grief of losing more than just the physical body of a person. It is the loss of an entire world, of every possible path that person could have walked, every relationship they could have nurtured, every dream they might have pursued. Each death represents a cut in the fabric of humanity—a story never written, a future stolen. The magnitude of this loss is not simply in the number of those killed but in the infinite potential that has been erased from existence. Saftar is the wound left on the human story, a wound that bleeds not only for Palestinians but for all of humanity, for we are all diminished by the erasure of these lives and worlds.

The streets of Gaza, once alive with children’s laughter and the vibrancy of daily life, now lie silent, covered in the dust of destroyed homes and broken lives. This silence is Saftar—the silence left behind when the world turns its back on the atrocities, when the voices of the murdered are silenced. But Saftar is not only the stillness of death—it is also the lingering presence of everything that has been lost, the palpable absence of lives that should have flourished. It is the weight of knowing that entire families, entire communities, have been obliterated, leaving behind a void that can never be filled. Saftar is the silence of the stolen future, a void in time and space where hope and possibility once existed.

Yet, even as Saftar speaks to the depth of this loss, there is another force at work—a force that ensures that even in the face of such overwhelming destruction, resilience endures. This is the concept of Sadhurra. Sadhurra represents the quiet, unshakable essence of resilience, the deep-rooted strength that remains even when everything else is taken away. Like the roots of a tree that cling to the earth in the fiercest storms, Sadhurra is the spirit of Palestinian resistance that runs deep beneath the surface, unseen but unyielding.

Sadhurra is the strength that persists beneath the rubble, the force that allows the Palestinian people to continue their struggle, to endure, to survive, even when the world has turned its back on them. It is the resilience of a people who have been through 75 years of genocide yet continue to stand tall, to resist, and to fight for their future. Sadhurra is the quiet fortitude that says, “We will not be broken.” It is the silent strength that resides in the hearts of those who refuse to give up, even when everything around them is falling apart.

The past year has not only been one of Saftar—the deep mourning for the lives and futures lost—it has also been a year of Sadhurra, the profound resilience that ensures the Palestinian spirit remains unbroken. While Saftar marks the scars left by genocide, Sadhurra is the scar tissue that forms over these wounds, thickening with each act of resistance, strengthening with every protest, every act of defiance, every moment of survival. For every home that has been destroyed, a memory endures. For every child who has been killed, a legacy remains. For every future stolen, there is a story that will not be silenced.

The Al-Aqsa Flood brought these two forces—Saftar and Sadhurra—into sharp relief. While the world witnessed the brutal loss of life and futures, it also saw the resurgence of Palestinian resistance, a defiance that echoed across the globe. The Al-Aqsa Flood reminded the world that armed struggle and national liberation are still alive. It forced the global community to confront the reality that the Palestinian people will not go quietly, that their fight for freedom is ongoing, that the Palestinian resistance is stronger than ever. This resistance is not just a fight for survival—it is a fight for liberation, for justice, for the right to exist freely on their own land.

Even as the bombs continue to fall and the violence shows no sign of abating, the Axis of Resistance grows. It extends beyond the armed fighters in Lebanon, Yemen, and Gaza; it encompasses a global network of activists, journalists, and ordinary people who refuse to let the world forget the genocide unfolding in Palestine. From the protests on the streets of London and New York to the digital warriors fighting propaganda online, this Axis of Resistance stands firm. And through this resistance, there remains hope—hope that justice will one day prevail, hope that liberation is not just a distant dream but a future that can be fought for and won.

“Saftar is the silence left behind, but it is also the whisper of hope. For every child lost, a voice rises in their place. For every home destroyed, a memory remains unbroken. Through the cracks in the rubble, the spirit of Palestine endures.”

As we reflect on this year of profound loss, Saftar reminds us of the depth of the wound, but Sadhurra reminds us that the wound is not fatal. The scar tissue of resistance is stronger than the forces of destruction, and through this resistance, there is the possibility of justice, of peace, of freedom. The future remains unwritten, and in that unwritten future lies the potential for liberation, for the restoration of all that has been stolen. Saftar may be the mark of a terrible chapter in this story, but it is not the final chapter.

Through Saftar, we honor the lives lost, the futures cut short, the dreams that will never be realized. But through Sadhurra, we embrace the resilience that remains—the unyielding strength that continues to fight, to resist, to dream of a future where Palestine is free. The spirit of Palestine endures, not just in the land itself but in the hearts of the people, in their defiance, their memory, their hope.

The story is not over. Saftar is the mark of loss, but Sadhurra is the force that ensures the story continues. Through resistance, through resilience, the future of Palestine still holds the promise of liberation, and that promise will not be broken. As long as the Axis of Resistance stands, as long as there are those who remember and resist, there is hope.