Saftar

English: Saftar | Arabic: سفر تار

Breakdown of the word:

“Safar” (سفر):

Arabic for “journey” or “story.” It refers to the narrative of a person’s life, the experiences, emotions, and relationships that shape their existence.

“Taar” (تار):

Arabic for “cut” or “torn.” This conveys the idea of something being abruptly and violently severed, in this case, the ending of a life and its accompanying stories.

Arabic Definition : سفر تار هو إدراك الفقدان العميق وغير القابل للاستبدال عندما تنتهي حياة مليئة بالقصص والعلاقات والتجارب فجأة وبظلم. يشمل الحزن على الحياة التي عُيشت والمستقبل الذي لن يتحقق، ويُبرز الانقطاع في التجربة الإنسانية الجماعية.



This word acknowledges the full spectrum of a life lived and the irreplaceable void left by its unjust end, using both the journey of existence (Safar) and the violent severing of that journey (Taar).

A more refined definition:

Saftar (noun):

The recognition of a profound and irreplaceable loss when a life, filled with its own unique experiences, relationships, and personal history, is abruptly and unjustly ended. The mourning of everything that was lived and shared by that individual—joy, struggles, inside jokes, love, and moments of significance—now permanently silenced. The grief over the stories that will never be told, the dreams and hopes that will never be realized, and the contributions to the world that are forever lost, not because of a lack of potential, but because their existence was violently taken away. A reflection on the deep, vast, and immeasurable wealth of every human life, extinguished too soon, leaving an enduring emptiness in the collective human experience.

This captures the essence of “Saftar” as a word honoring the lived life and the devastating absence left by those killed unjustly, particularly in the context of genocide.