Marginalia Subversiva

Marginalia Subversiva

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resistorX's avatar
resistorX
6h

thank you for this. i absolutely agree.

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Blue_French_Qtr's avatar
Blue_French_Qtr
8h

Truth in Unity, Unity in truth destination life, liberty, freedom, justice, and equality for all life on Earth in a moment of reality. Gaius Christopher Christ bearer of MalaCare.

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