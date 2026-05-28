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We ain’t all gotta subscribe to the same edition as long as we are all on the same page. The editions are not a polite fiction. Marxism sharpens the analysis of capital. Anarchism refuses the state even when it’s convenient. Indigenous frameworks hold the long memory of land and relation that class analysis keeps forgetting. Black radical traditions name the racial infrastructure of capitalism that Eurocentric left theory keeps tripping over. These don’t just coexist. They interrogate each other. They sharpen each other in struggle. That friction is not a problem to be managed. It is the work. But the page has content. It says: no disposable people. It says: the boot is the problem, not who’s wearing it. It says: this struggle belongs to the people it’s killing, not the people who use it as currency. So let’s be clear about what the page is not. It is not the white nationalist who stumbled into the right critique of NATO. It is not the predator who quotes Fanon between violations. It is not the liberal who wants the empire to have better manners. It is not the reformist who mistakes the cage door for the cage. And let’s name why we keep letting them in. Because they speak our vocabulary. Because they broke with empire on one point and we mistook the exception for the rule. Because agreement feels like solidarity and we are so starved for it that we stop checking what the agreement is built on. They evacuate the content while keeping the form. They say the words without bearing the cost. They offer the comfort of recognition without the accountability that recognition requires. Utility is not membership. Being right once is not a credential. Quoting the text doesn’t make you part of the study group. A stopped clock is right twice a day. That doesn’t make it a clock worth keeping. And we have been keeping too many stopped clocks, calling it coalition, calling it big tent, calling it pragmatism, while the hands go nowhere and the hour keeps bleeding. A united front brings together working-class and oppressed groups with different political tendencies around concrete struggles, while maintaining independence and sharp ideological struggle within. Different entry points. Different frameworks. Different editions. But the same page: the material conditions, the people getting killed, the systems doing the killing. A popular front dissolves those boundaries in the name of the enemy of my enemy, and history is not subtle about what follows. The ones who survived the purge were the ones who never raised a fist when the door was locked from the inside. Spain. Chile. Every time the left dulled its teeth for the sake of alliance, it was disarmed first, co-opted second, buried third. And the page is not enforced by whoever yells loudest. It is not a cudgel for the already-powerful within the movement. It is discerned collectively, through struggle and accountability, with those most impacted holding interpretive priority. The ones the system is actively killing do not need the ones it is merely inconveniencing to explain what the page says. The united front does not ask you to surrender your analysis. It asks you to bring it, sharpened, into the struggle. The popular front asks you to set it down at the door. And the door never gives it back. So bring your edition. Dog-eared, annotated, in translation, in the language your grandmother spoke, in the framework that named your survival before you had words for it. Come ready to read from the same page. And ready to be read by it.