I saw them smile—

while the bodies were still warm.

While the breath barely left

the smallest chests—

they clapped.

They laughed.

They lied.

And I

—I burned.

Not fire, not rage,

but that deeper rot,

the one that comes

when you realize

monsters don’t hide in shadows—

they stroll

beside you,

nod polite,

hold doors

for strangers

then post

more bombs please

between sips of coffee.

How?

How do you walk with that inside you?

Mock death with memes,

a child’s severed hand

the punchline.

How do you still sleep

when the blood

is still

dripping

from your grinning teeth?

They say—

Hamas

like it’s a spell

that absolves them.

Like it justifies

gang rape,

mass graves,

infant skulls crushed

like eggshells.

What is that?

What species of sickness

chants for war

while the screams are still echoing?

The ones who cheer

the carnage—

they are not just gone.

They are hollowed,

emptied,

echoing with empire.

It’s not politics.

It’s not sides.

It’s not complex.

It’s death,

and they chose it.

Applauded it.

Demanded more.

And I—

I don’t know how to be

on the same earth

as that.

I don’t want to breathe

what they breathe.

Don’t want to touch

what they’ve touched.

They rot everything.

They stain

the very air.

And still,

they walk beside us—

human in name only.

Smiling.

Shopping.

Scrolling.

While Gaza burns.

While Gaza weeps.

While Gaza buries another thousand children in silence.

And they cheer.

They cheer.



They cheer.

-Story Ember leGaïe