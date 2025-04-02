Scourge
A poem. A rage. A foul breath. A scourge.
I saw them smile—
while the bodies were still warm.
While the breath barely left
the smallest chests—
they clapped.
They laughed.
They lied.
And I
—I burned.
Not fire, not rage,
but that deeper rot,
the one that comes
when you realize
monsters don’t hide in shadows—
they stroll
beside you,
nod polite,
hold doors
for strangers
then post
more bombs please
between sips of coffee.
How?
How do you walk with that inside you?
Mock death with memes,
a child’s severed hand
the punchline.
How do you still sleep
when the blood
is still
dripping
from your grinning teeth?
They say—
Hamas
like it’s a spell
that absolves them.
Like it justifies
gang rape,
mass graves,
infant skulls crushed
like eggshells.
What is that?
What species of sickness
chants for war
while the screams are still echoing?
The ones who cheer
the carnage—
they are not just gone.
They are hollowed,
emptied,
echoing with empire.
It’s not politics.
It’s not sides.
It’s not complex.
It’s death,
and they chose it.
Applauded it.
Demanded more.
And I—
I don’t know how to be
on the same earth
as that.
I don’t want to breathe
what they breathe.
Don’t want to touch
what they’ve touched.
They rot everything.
They stain
the very air.
And still,
they walk beside us—
human in name only.
Smiling.
Shopping.
Scrolling.
While Gaza burns.
While Gaza weeps.
While Gaza buries another thousand children in silence.
And they cheer.
They cheer.
They cheer.
-Story Ember leGaïe
"They stain
the very air".
I am at a loss for words to describe these evil brutal diabolical miscreants. You've done a great job trying, Story!!!!
Thank you for this magnificent ode, this cry of revolt and horror, the horror of living among monsters. A true scourge, a calamity, superbly evoked by the sensitive soul of the poet.