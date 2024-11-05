Story leGaïe, Author and Scholar, Developer of the Genospectra Framework

"When empathy is reserved only for those deemed 'innocent,' we risk erasing the humanity of all others—turning selective compassion into a tool for violence."

In media and political discourse surrounding Palestine, the phrase “women and children” is frequently deployed to evoke sympathy and underscore the tragedy of civilian casualties. Headlines, social media posts, and political statements routinely highlight the deaths of “innocent women and children” when reporting on the violence in Gaza or the West Bank. On the surface, this language may appear compassionate, underscoring the urgency and horror of these deaths. However, by focusing exclusively on women and children as the “innocent” victims, this narrative implicitly devalues the lives of Palestinian men. The unspoken assumption becomes that Palestinian men are somehow legitimate targets—guilty by association, inherently dangerous, or even responsible for their own deaths.

This selective compassion carries a darker, insidious implication: it frames Palestinian men as inherently suspect, casting them as threats rather than victims. In this framing, Palestinian men are not seen as individuals with families, dreams, and humanity. They are reduced to faceless figures presumed to be combatants, militants, or dangerous figures simply because of their gender. The tragic outcome is a reinforcement of genocide rhetoric, where entire segments of a population are systematically dehumanized, cast as legitimate targets, and erased from collective empathy.

This tactic is not unique to Palestine. In genocide studies, scholars have documented how portraying men in targeted populations as inherently violent or guilty is a common prelude to large-scale violence. It is part of a broader strategy to justify mass killings, selectively framing certain groups as “protectable” and others as “expendable.” Historian Adam Jones describes this phenomenon in his study on gender and genocide, noting that “targeting men as combatants or inherent threats is a classic genocidal strategy, designed to legitimize their deaths as ‘necessary’ to protect others.” This selective framing is used to absolve the aggressors of moral responsibility, making the systematic erasure of men appear as defensive or even “humanitarian” action.

In the case of Palestine, this gendered framing erases the humanity of Palestinian men while simultaneously tapping into deep-seated misogynistic assumptions within Western culture. Palestinian women and children are granted empathy because they are viewed as inherently passive, helpless, and non-threatening. Meanwhile, Palestinian men are portrayed as inherently aggressive, dangerous, and undeserving of compassion. This selective focus on women and children as the only “innocent” victims reinforces colonial narratives that justify violence, allowing these actions to appear morally defensible to a Western audience.

This narrative is bolstered by statements from political leaders and media outlets that strategically deploy language to shape public perception. For instance, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton once commented on civilian casualties in Gaza by saying, “I have empathy for innocent people in Gaza, especially women and children.” While intended to express compassion, Clinton’s words subtly reinforce the idea that Palestinian men do not qualify as “innocent people.” This kind of language suggests that empathy is reserved only for certain groups, implicitly dehumanizing those left out of this narrow definition of innocence.

The impact of this selective compassion extends beyond mere language; it conditions audiences to accept the deaths of Palestinian men as inevitable, or even justified. In his study of genocidal rhetoric, sociologist Daniel Feierstein writes, “By selectively humanizing parts of a population, genocidal regimes devalue the remainder, conditioning the public to view their deaths as tragic but necessary for the greater good.” This form of language manipulation is a powerful tool in shaping public opinion, especially when combined with pre-existing stereotypes about Palestinian men and Western biases around gender and violence.

The following article delves into the complex interplay of genocide rhetoric, gendered dehumanization, and selective compassion. By analyzing the roots and impact of this language, I argue that the framing of Palestinian men as “less innocent” or inherently violent is a tool to legitimize violence, erasing an entire population’s humanity. Understanding and challenging this narrative is crucial for recognizing the full scope of Palestinian suffering and standing against language that reinforces colonial and genocidal frameworks.

The Weaponization of “Women and Children” Language

The phrase “women and children” is ubiquitous in Western media and political rhetoric whenever civilian casualties in conflict zones are discussed. In theory, this phrase is meant to underscore the tragedy of civilian deaths, evoke empathy, and convey the urgency of protecting innocent lives. But in practice, this selective language often serves a more insidious purpose, creating a hierarchy of innocence that implicitly frames adult men as less deserving of sympathy and protection. By repeatedly focusing on “women and children” as the only innocent or worthy victims, this language excludes Palestinian men, framing their deaths as unfortunate but acceptable collateral damage—or worse, as an implicit necessity.

This tactic is not just rhetorical; it is a powerful tool of dehumanization. It subtly suggests that Palestinian men, by virtue of their gender, are somehow less innocent, more dangerous, or even complicit in violence. As Professor Sherene Razack notes in Casting Out: The Eviction of Muslims from Western Law and Politics, “The lives of Muslim men are rendered disposable in the public imagination, cast as threats even in their deaths.” This subtle framing primes audiences to view the deaths of Palestinian men as less tragic, creating a moral distance that devalues their lives and erases their humanity.

An example of this weaponization is evident in the words of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, who said in 2014 during the Gaza conflict, “It is terrible that so many innocent women and children have died.” The language is telling; by omitting Palestinian men from this “innocent” category, Blair’s words imply that men are somehow guilty or dangerous by default. This rhetoric leaves Palestinian men out of the empathy equation, making their deaths seem less unjust and therefore easier to dismiss. The phrase “innocent women and children” creates a dual-layered narrative: it reinforces the image of Palestinian men as aggressors and casts violence against them as justified or necessary.

This selective compassion exploits biases within Western culture that view women and children as inherently vulnerable, passive, and in need of protection. Palestinian women and children are granted empathy because they are perceived as helpless and dependent, fitting neatly into a Western stereotype of the “innocent victim.” In contrast, Palestinian men are rarely afforded this empathy because they do not fit within this passive mold. Instead, they are often cast as inherently capable of violence, if not as outright aggressors. As media scholar Edward Said famously noted in Orientalism, “The Orient and the Oriental are considered by the Westerner as something one judges (as in a court of law), something one studies and depicts (as in a curriculum), something one disciplines (as in a school or prison), something one illustrates (as in a zoological manual).” This Orientalist framework permeates Western perceptions of Palestinian men, casting them as figures to be disciplined or neutralized, not empathized with.

This framing is particularly evident in media coverage, where headlines and news reports often single out women and children as the primary victims. A study of Western news coverage of the Gaza conflict, conducted by researchers at the University of Michigan, found that “headlines frequently highlighted the deaths of ‘women and children,’ creating a tacit understanding that these are the only deaths that matter or that are worthy of sympathy.” By excluding men from this equation, the media reinforces the idea that Palestinian men are either combatants or otherwise culpable, a narrative that aligns disturbingly well with military and political agendas that justify violence against Palestinians.

Even within progressive circles, this selective language often goes unchallenged. In a 2018 interview, former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright was asked about the deaths of civilians in Iraq due to U.S. sanctions, which had caused widespread suffering. Albright’s response—“We think the price is worth it”—is a chilling example of how easily male lives, especially those of Middle Eastern men, are dismissed as expendable. Although she was not directly referencing Palestine, her comment reflects a broader mentality that sees the lives of men in these regions as a lesser priority, acceptable losses in the pursuit of “security.”

In genocide studies, scholars have documented how the portrayal of men as inherent threats or “legitimate targets” is a common prelude to large-scale violence. In his book Gendercide and Genocide, Adam Jones explores how genocidal regimes target men as perceived aggressors to justify mass killings. “By framing men as potential combatants or as inherently dangerous,” Jones writes, “genocidal rhetoric strips these individuals of their humanity, recasting their deaths as acts of security rather than murder.” This tactic allows states and militaries to frame their actions as necessary or protective, even as they engage in systematic violence against men. In the case of Palestine, this framing has been used to justify the killing of Palestinian men under the guise of “self-defense” or “security,” creating a public perception that sees these deaths as not only justified but inevitable.

This selective compassion is deeply ingrained in Western narratives about conflict, where empathy is parsed out in limited doses and only for those who fit within a narrow, sanitized image of “innocence.” As Palestinian writer and activist Mohammed El-Kurd noted in a 2021 interview, “The Western world only sees us as worthy of life if we are passive, if we are voiceless, if we are victims. The minute we resist, especially if we are men, we are no longer human in their eyes; we are threats to be neutralized.” El-Kurd’s words underscore the painful truth that the West’s selective empathy hinges on Palestinians conforming to a rigid stereotype of victimhood, one that denies them the right to resist or even to simply exist as fully realized human beings.

The impact of this selective empathy extends far beyond semantics; it conditions audiences to accept the deaths of Palestinian men as justified, or even as a necessary component of conflict. By repeatedly presenting Palestinian men as expendable or inherently threatening, this rhetoric shapes public perception, encouraging a mindset that sees their lives as less valuable and their deaths as regrettable but unavoidable outcomes of “necessary” military action. It is a language that not only dehumanizes but also enables and legitimizes violence on a massive scale.

In the context of Palestine, the phrase “women and children” has become more than a rhetorical device; it is a weaponized form of selective compassion, one that serves to reinforce colonial violence and erasure. It is a reminder that language is never neutral, especially when discussing systems of oppression. If Palestinian men are framed as inherently less deserving of empathy, the cycle of violence will continue, shielded by the comfortable myth that some lives matter more than others.

Historical Context: Gendered Dehumanization in Genocide

The selective dehumanization of men in targeted populations is a well-documented tactic in genocide studies, used repeatedly to justify mass killings under the guise of security and protection. By framing men as inherently dangerous or predisposed to aggression, genocidal regimes and their supporters have strategically marked men as legitimate targets, portraying their deaths as essential to protect the “innocent” remainder of the population. This tactic shifts responsibility, making the violence appear as a necessary, defensive measure rather than a brutal act of mass murder.

The genocide in Rwanda offers a stark example of this gendered dehumanization. During the 1994 genocide, Hutu extremists targeted Tutsi men specifically, viewing them as threats to the state. According to genocide scholar Adam Jones, "Men were not simply the majority of those killed—they were overwhelmingly singled out because they were men, because they were Tutsi, and because they were perceived as a security threat." This gendered targeting was not arbitrary; it was strategic. By framing Tutsi men as the primary “threat,” the genocidal regime was able to justify their systematic extermination to both domestic and international audiences. These men were fathers, sons, and community members, yet the propaganda reduced them to symbols of danger, stripping them of their humanity and making their deaths appear acceptable.

This same pattern occurred in Bosnia during the 1990s, particularly in the Srebrenica massacre. Bosnian Serb forces systematically separated Bosniak men and boys from their families, executing them in what would become one of the most notorious genocidal acts in modern European history. In her book A Problem from Hell, genocide scholar Samantha Power notes how the Serb forces used propaganda to paint Bosniak men as dangerous extremists, casting them as an existential threat to Serb communities. Power writes, "The strategy was clear: frame Bosniak men as violent, eliminate them, and effectively dismantle the foundation of Bosniak society." By portraying these men as inherently violent, the Serb forces justified the massacre under the pretense of protecting the Serbian population. This narrative appealed to biases that rendered the world silent, reducing the outcry over the massacre as it was framed as a preventative security measure rather than a deliberate genocide.

This gendered framing serves multiple purposes. First, it dissuades international condemnation by positioning the killings as a means of “self-defense.” When men are framed as inherently violent, the violence against them is reframed as a preventative measure, as if the aggressors are simply protecting their own communities. This language, which shifts moral responsibility from perpetrator to victim, makes it more challenging for outside observers to categorize these killings as genocide. Second, this gendered rhetoric taps into existing cultural biases that view men as less deserving of protection or empathy, especially within patriarchal societies where men are often associated with violence and aggression. By casting men as inherent threats, regimes can rely on external observers’ implicit biases to justify large-scale violence, knowing that the international community is less likely to mobilize in defense of “dangerous” men than “innocent” women and children.

In the context of Palestine, this genocide rhetoric has taken deep root in Western discourse. Palestinian men are rarely portrayed as fathers, sons, or community members with individual stories. Instead, they are overwhelmingly depicted as militants, terrorists, or nameless figures posing a perpetual threat to Israeli society. In her analysis of Western media portrayals of Palestinian men, media scholar Sherene Seikaly writes, “The Palestinian man is flattened into an image of a militant or aggressor, a nameless figure whose death is not merely acceptable but expected.” This language dehumanizes Palestinian men, rendering them expendable in the eyes of the international community.

Examples of this dehumanizing rhetoric abound. In 2014, during the Israeli assault on Gaza, an Israeli spokesperson stated, “We’re targeting terrorists and those who pose a threat to Israeli citizens.” However, the Israeli Defense Forces were not just targeting militants; they were killing scores of Palestinian men, many of whom were not involved in any form of resistance. This broad categorization of all Palestinian men as potential threats is a form of genocidal framing, intended to justify large-scale violence against a population. By reducing Palestinian men to a homogenous group of “terrorists,” Israel can portray its actions as defensive, preemptively quelling a so-called threat.

This systematic dehumanization is further reinforced by Western media, which frequently echoes these narratives without question. In news reports, Palestinian casualties are often split into categories of “women and children” versus “militants,” implying that any adult male casualty is automatically a combatant or legitimate target. This erasure not only facilitates the deaths of Palestinian men but also diminishes the broader tragedy of violence against the entire Palestinian population. As Palestinian activist and writer Mohammed El-Kurd stated in a 2021 interview, “When Palestinian men are killed, the world barely blinks. They are seen as combatants, as threats. But when it is ‘women and children,’ there is a sudden acknowledgement of innocence, as if our men are not human.”

By focusing on Palestinian men solely as combatants or threats, this genocidal rhetoric denies their humanity and simplifies complex identities into binary categories of “innocent” and “dangerous.” As genocide scholars have noted, this form of reductionist language is a key precursor to genocide. In Genocide: A Comprehensive Introduction, Adam Jones notes that "dehumanization of men in targeted groups is one of the most common tactics employed by genocidal regimes to justify mass killings under the guise of necessity.” This form of language not only facilitates violence but also erodes public sympathy, making it easier for the international community to ignore atrocities.

Furthermore, this tactic undermines the collective experience of Palestinian suffering by dividing the population into “deserving” and “undeserving” victims. By consistently omitting Palestinian men from narratives of victimhood, this language reinforces a genocidal framework that views their deaths as not only acceptable but required. This framing is not accidental; it is part of a calculated effort to erode the moral opposition to violence against Palestinians, conditioning audiences to accept that Palestinian men are inherently dangerous and, therefore, undeserving of life.

The cumulative effect of this narrative is devastating. Palestinian men, whether militants, civilians, fathers, or sons, are stripped of their individuality and humanity. Their deaths are absorbed into a rhetoric that dismisses their lives as the necessary price of security. This framework not only justifies violence but erases the full reality of the human cost of occupation, turning people into threats and robbing them of their right to be mourned as individuals. As we continue to hear about the “women and children” in Gaza, we must question the language that systematically erases Palestinian men’s humanity and enables their deaths under the guise of security. This framing is not only a rhetorical tactic; it is a tool of genocide.

Misogyny and Selective Empathy: A Colonialist Framework

The selective empathy expressed in “women and children” rhetoric taps deeply into misogynistic frameworks within Western society, where women and children are perceived as inherently passive, vulnerable, and deserving of protection only because they are seen as weaker or less autonomous. This framework does not grant empathy based on a recognition of inherent human rights but rather on a conditional view of worthiness that hinges on perceived helplessness. In this way, the empathy extended to “women and children” is inherently infantilizing; it does not acknowledge them as full individuals with agency, complexity, or autonomy. Instead, they are cast as symbols of innocence, existing solely within a framework of dependency.

This attitude is profoundly rooted in colonialist thinking, where the oppressor or occupying force determines who is worthy of compassion and who is not. The rhetoric around Palestinian “women and children” is a textbook example of this conditional compassion, one that mirrors the paternalistic frameworks of colonialism. As postcolonial theorist Edward Said observed in Orientalism, “The West perceives and defines the East through a lens of cultural and intellectual superiority.” This paternalism frames the West as a protector of the “innocent” and the “helpless,” while simultaneously denying full humanity to the people it purports to defend. When applied to Palestine, this framework allows the West to selectively care about Palestinians without challenging the systems of violence and oppression inflicted upon them.

Historically, colonial powers have used this kind of selective empathy to justify intervention, control, or violence. As Frantz Fanon noted in The Wretched of the Earth, colonial regimes often framed the colonized as “children” in need of guidance or protection, justifying their own violence under the guise of a paternalistic, civilizing mission. By focusing on women and children as the “innocent victims,” Western narratives about Palestine replicate this colonial logic, portraying Palestinian society as backward and in need of external (Western) moral oversight. This framing effectively denies Palestinian women, children, and men alike the dignity of full personhood. Palestinian women and children are reduced to mere symbols of victimhood, while Palestinian men are cast as threats—rendered invisible within the category of those deserving of protection.

Furthermore, this framework reinforces a narrow, Western-centric image of what constitutes innocence or victimhood. In Western media, Palestinian women and children are only deemed “innocent” when they are depicted as passive victims of violence. When Palestinian women participate in resistance, whether by speaking out, organizing, or even engaging in protest, they are often stripped of this “innocent” status. This selective framing extends to children as well. For example, when Palestinian youth throw stones at soldiers or express anger against the occupation, they are often labeled as “radicals” rather than children responding to systemic violence. This distinction reflects what feminist scholar Sara Ahmed describes as “the cultural politics of emotion,” where emotions are used to police and define who is worthy of sympathy and who is not. Ahmed writes, “Compassion is only extended to those who can be framed as suffering subjects within a pre-existing grid of Western moral values.”

A striking example of this selective empathy can be seen in the response of the international community and Western media to images of Palestinian mothers grieving their children. Western viewers are encouraged to feel sympathy and outrage, but this sympathy remains confined within narrow boundaries; it does not extend to acknowledging the agency or strength of these women as active resistors or community leaders. As Palestinian-American activist Linda Sarsour stated in an interview, “They want us to be victims, but the moment we assert our humanity or resist, we’re no longer worthy of sympathy.” This paternalistic empathy reinforces colonial power dynamics by allowing Western observers to feel a controlled sense of compassion without challenging the structures of violence that cause the suffering in the first place.

Moreover, this selective empathy is strategically used to divert attention from the structural violence of occupation. By emphasizing the victimhood of women and children, Western narratives shift focus away from the root causes of Palestinian suffering: military occupation, land theft, and systemic oppression. This selective framing allows Western audiences to feel compassion while remaining detached from the larger political context. It becomes easier to view the violence as an isolated tragedy, rather than a direct result of an ongoing colonial project. This kind of sympathy, which privileges emotional reaction over critical understanding, becomes a convenient tool for colonial powers. It maintains a veneer of humanitarian concern while avoiding any serious engagement with the realities of Palestinian resistance or the brutality of occupation.

In addition to devaluing Palestinian men and painting them as inherent threats, this rhetoric also reduces Palestinian women and children to passive, voiceless symbols. Palestinian scholar Lila Abu-Lughod discusses this phenomenon in her work on Middle Eastern women, where she argues that Western feminist frameworks often cast Arab women as “silent sufferers” needing liberation, rather than recognizing them as active agents in their own communities. “By casting Arab women as victims,” Abu-Lughod writes, “Western narratives not only erase the complexity of their lives but also reinforce the image of Arab men as oppressors, thereby justifying intervention.” In the context of Palestine, this framework renders Palestinian women one-dimensional, valued only insofar as they can embody suffering and innocence in the Western imagination. Their roles as organizers, mothers, and leaders are erased, replaced by an image of perpetual helplessness.

This narrative framework, deeply rooted in both misogyny and colonialism, strips Palestinian society of its full humanity. By positioning only women and children as victims, Western discourse erases the diversity and resilience of Palestinian communities, simplifying a complex reality into a binary of “innocent” versus “dangerous.” This framing does not allow Palestinians to exist as whole, complex people but rather as caricatures within a colonial story that serves Western interests. As academic and activist Angela Davis has noted, “The colonial lens reduces the colonized to figures within a narrative that reinforces the power of the colonizer. It is not empathy; it is control dressed as compassion.”

The language of “women and children” is not simply a well-intentioned, if limited, expression of compassion. It is a deliberate, colonialist framework that reinforces the dehumanization of Palestinian society as a whole. This form of selective empathy distracts from the realities of occupation, enables the continued erasure of Palestinian men, and limits Palestinian women and children to symbols of helplessness rather than agents of change. True empathy would mean acknowledging all Palestinians, regardless of gender or age, as fully human, as individuals with agency, dignity, and the right to resist. Anything less perpetuates the colonial violence that this language purports to lament.

Dehumanizing Palestinian Men: A Tool for Justifying State Violence

By consistently omitting Palestinian men from the “innocent” category, Western media and political rhetoric align with state-sanctioned narratives that justify violence against this group. Palestinian men are depicted not as individuals with families, aspirations, and personal histories, but as faceless threats or inevitable casualties of conflict. This dehumanization serves a strategic purpose: it enables the systematic erasure of Palestinian men’s humanity, framing their deaths as a “necessary” component of the ongoing conflict rather than as a moral atrocity. Rarely are Palestinian men shown as victims of occupation, trauma, or grief. Instead, they are generalized as militants, terrorists, or nameless figures posing a perpetual threat, stripped of the complexity and individuality that might otherwise evoke sympathy or outrage.

The impact of this dehumanization is insidious. When Palestinian men are killed, the reaction is often not horror or sorrow, but resignation. This framing subtly trains Western audiences to view the deaths of Palestinian men as part of the “natural order” of conflict—a tragic but unavoidable outcome of a situation framed as beyond anyone’s control. As journalist and author Ramzy Baroud notes, “The repeated portrayal of Palestinian men as inherent threats desensitizes the public to their suffering, creating an apathy toward their lives. This is not just negligence; it is a deliberate erasure.”

This dehumanizing rhetoric is not accidental but is rooted in a calculated desire to control the narrative surrounding Palestinian resistance and to legitimize continuous violence against a population that resists subjugation. This language constructs a world in which Palestinian men’s deaths are rendered invisible or necessary. When Western media consistently frames violence against Palestinian men as “defense,” it absolves the perpetrators of moral accountability, creating an environment in which the loss of these lives is minimized.

A prime example of this selective framing occurred during Israel’s assault on Gaza in 2014. Western news outlets frequently reported civilian casualties in Gaza, specifying numbers of “women and children” killed, while implicitly or explicitly framing Palestinian men as “combatants” or “terrorists.” This rhetoric aligns with statements from Israeli officials that paint Palestinian men as inherent threats to Israeli security. In a notorious statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu justified civilian casualties by claiming, “Hamas hides behind civilians.” The message was clear: Palestinian men were not civilians; they were threats. The deliberate conflation of Palestinian men with militancy erases their humanity, suggesting that their deaths are inevitable consequences rather than war crimes.

This pattern of dehumanization has historical roots in colonialist violence. As scholar Frantz Fanon observed in The Wretched of the Earth, “The colonized man is an envious man, a hungry man, which means he is the first to shoot and kill.” This framing casts the colonized as inherently violent and irrational, a narrative that has long been used to justify colonial aggression as a “defensive” necessity. In the case of Palestine, this colonial mindset persists, recasting Palestinian men not as humans with legitimate grievances but as perpetual aggressors who “force” the state into violent response.

The psychological impact of this rhetoric on Palestinian men cannot be overstated. This dehumanization does not just occur on the level of policy and media; it permeates every interaction Palestinians have with the occupying forces. As Palestinian writer Mohammed El-Kurd stated, “Every Palestinian man knows that to the world, he is already guilty. His mere existence is a threat, and his humanity is not worth defending.” This understanding creates a deep sense of alienation, as Palestinian men are systematically denied the recognition of their pain and suffering. Their deaths are seen as justified, even necessary, in the global narrative of “security” and “defense.”

This framing is not limited to high-intensity conflict periods. Even outside of major assaults, Western media consistently perpetuates this narrative by reporting on Palestinians killed in “clashes” or “crossfire,” terms that obscure the agency of the occupying force and erase the reality of one-sided violence. In a report on a 2022 raid in the West Bank, the New York Times described the killing of several Palestinian men as part of “Israel’s crackdown on terrorism.” The article did not question the justification for these killings or acknowledge the lives of the men lost. Instead, it implicitly endorsed the narrative that Palestinian men’s deaths were a regrettable but necessary part of “counterterrorism.” This language sanitizes state violence, conditioning readers to see these lives as expendable.

The consequence of this dehumanization extends beyond mere rhetoric; it has a material impact on how state violence is both conducted and perceived. By stripping Palestinian men of their personhood, this language allows states to carry out acts of violence without fear of moral condemnation. This erasure provides a shield of impunity, enabling the occupation to proceed with minimal accountability. In On Palestine, Noam Chomsky and Ilan Pappé describe this dynamic, noting, “When a population is stripped of its humanity, its rights become negotiable, its lives expendable.” This dehumanization normalizes the ongoing violence, rendering the deaths of Palestinian men invisible in global discourse.

Moreover, the systematic dehumanization of Palestinian men reinforces a broader colonial framework. As Edward Said argued in Orientalism, Western portrayals of Arab men have historically emphasized violence, fanaticism, and irrationality. This stereotype has endured, becoming a central part of the Western imaginary about Palestinian men. By perpetuating these tropes, the media and political rhetoric reinforce a colonial worldview in which violence against Palestinian men is not only justified but expected. Palestinian men are seen not as individuals but as archetypes within a colonial narrative that demands their subjugation.

The dehumanization of Palestinian men also serves to fragment Palestinian society by targeting a significant segment of the population. Men, as fathers, brothers, and sons, are central figures within families and communities. By painting them as threats, this rhetoric seeks to disrupt the social cohesion of Palestinian society. The loss of Palestinian men impacts families on every level, deepening the psychological trauma and fracturing the communal structure. This tactic is part of a broader genocidal framework, which seeks not only to control but to destroy the social fabric of Palestinian life.

Finally, this rhetoric shapes how Palestinians are perceived and treated on the global stage. By erasing the humanity of Palestinian men, the narrative suggests that Palestinians are somehow less worthy of international solidarity or intervention. When the world accepts the deaths of Palestinian men as routine or necessary, it legitimizes the occupation’s broader project of erasure and subjugation. This framing is not a passive oversight, but a deliberate choice designed to absolve the occupying power of moral responsibility and to minimize public empathy for the Palestinian people.

In dismantling this narrative, it is crucial to recognize Palestinian men as full individuals with dreams, families, and lives worth valuing. True empathy cannot be selective or conditional; it must extend to every Palestinian, regardless of gender or perceived threat. Until we confront and reject the dehumanizing language that normalizes violence against Palestinian men, the cycle of erasure and violence will continue, shielded by the comfortable myth that these lives do not matter as much. As Ilan Pappé eloquently stated, “Recognition of humanity cannot be partial. If it is, then it is not recognition at all—it is a way of justifying oppression.”

The Impact on Palestinian Society: Fracturing the Community

The erasure of Palestinian men’s humanity does more than justify violence; it is a deliberate tactic to fracture Palestinian society by targeting a core segment of the community. Men, as fathers, sons, brothers, and community leaders, play integral roles in maintaining the social, economic, and emotional well-being of Palestinian families. Their deaths are not isolated events but profound losses that ripple through their families and communities, undermining the psychological, emotional, and social stability of entire neighborhoods and towns. This deliberate targeting disrupts the support structures essential for community resilience, leaving women, children, and elders to bear the compounded weight of trauma, grief, and survival under occupation.

In Palestinian society, as in many cultures, family structures are tightly knit, and the loss of a father, brother, or son has a significant impact on the family’s ability to function. Human rights activist Yara Hawari describes this ripple effect in her work, noting that “when a Palestinian man is killed, he is not just one person lost—he is a father, a provider, a protector. His absence leaves a void that is felt by his family, his friends, his entire community.” This void is part of a calculated strategy of erasure, intended to weaken the social fabric that binds Palestinian communities together and makes them resilient against external aggression.

This tactic is not unique to Palestine; it is a well-documented feature of genocide. In Rwanda, Bosnia, and countless other examples, the targeting of men as “legitimate” threats serves not only to reduce the population but to destroy the fundamental structures of community. By targeting men, genocidal regimes know they are effectively targeting the community’s ability to sustain itself. Scholar Adam Jones notes in Gendercide and Genocide that “the elimination of men in a community is not merely a demographic impact—it is a calculated attempt to break the spirit and cohesion of the group. It ensures that what remains is a community stripped of its leaders, providers, and defenders, left vulnerable and exposed.” This same logic applies to Palestine, where the systematic killing of Palestinian men is a deliberate strategy to erode community resilience and destabilize the collective capacity to resist occupation.

In addition to the direct impact of death, the loss of Palestinian men has profound psychological effects on the survivors. The continuous trauma of losing loved ones generates a sense of insecurity and instability that permeates the lives of those left behind. When fathers, husbands, and brothers are killed, families are forced into a constant state of grief, mourning, and survival. Dr. Samah Jabr, a Palestinian psychiatrist, has spoken about the lasting psychological trauma that such losses cause, especially in the lives of children. She explains, “For Palestinian children who lose their fathers, their perception of safety is shattered. They live with the knowledge that they are unprotected, and they are forced to grow up with the trauma of witnessing their family’s stability being torn apart.” This trauma is generational, shaping the psychological landscape of Palestinian society in ways that make healing and unity increasingly difficult.

Moreover, the strategic targeting of Palestinian men seeks to isolate women, children, and the elderly, placing them in positions of increased vulnerability. Without male family members, many women are left to shoulder the burdens of grief, economic hardship, and the daily struggle of survival in an occupied territory. This shift in family dynamics has been devastating, as women are forced to take on additional roles as heads of households, often in conditions of severe economic deprivation due to movement restrictions, lack of employment opportunities, and constant threats of violence. In a 2019 report, Palestinian human rights organization Al-Haq stated, “The loss of men in Palestinian families places an immense burden on women, who must simultaneously navigate their own trauma and fulfill the roles of provider, protector, and caregiver in a context of ongoing violence and instability.” This creates a cascading effect that perpetuates cycles of hardship, with each generation bearing the compounded weight of trauma and instability.

This systematic elimination of Palestinian men also impacts the collective identity and culture of the community. In Palestinian society, men often serve as carriers of cultural traditions, history, and resistance narratives. Their removal disrupts the transmission of these cultural elements, weakening the community’s ability to preserve its identity under occupation. Palestinian historian Rashid Khalidi emphasizes this point in his book The Iron Cage, where he notes, “The erasure of Palestinian men is not simply about reducing numbers; it is about attacking the core of Palestinian society’s capacity to retain its memory, its heritage, and its spirit of resistance. By removing the men, the occupation erases part of the culture and history that sustains the community.” This tactic serves to silence resistance and memory, creating a society that is less cohesive, more traumatized, and more fragmented over time.

Additionally, the intentional fracturing of Palestinian society through the killing of men serves to weaken organized resistance efforts. In communities where men are frequently targeted, the structures that support organized resistance—whether through formal political channels or informal networks—become compromised. The death or imprisonment of men who would otherwise be leaders, activists, or participants in resistance movements prevents communities from organizing effectively. Political analyst Mouin Rabbani points out, “By systematically eliminating those who might resist, the occupation doesn’t just break individuals; it breaks networks, social support systems, and the means by which Palestinian society might push back against its subjugation.” This approach transforms Palestinian communities into isolated, destabilized pockets, making collective action harder to sustain and reducing the capacity for resistance.

The strategy of fracturing Palestinian society by targeting its male population is, therefore, part of a broader agenda of control and domination. By undermining the family unit, destabilizing the community, and disrupting social networks, the occupying force effectively weakens the structures that enable Palestinian society to organize, resist, and endure. This tactic of erasure is more than a wartime strategy; it is an ongoing approach to maintain colonial dominance over a population that refuses to submit. As political scientist Noura Erakat writes in Justice for Some, “The occupation’s tactic is not only to control the land but to break the people. By targeting men, it breaks the community’s strength and will, ensuring that those who remain are too fractured to resist meaningfully.”

The cumulative effect of this strategy is a community in perpetual mourning, constantly grappling with the trauma of loss, and struggling to rebuild in an environment designed to keep it fractured and fragile. This systemic targeting of Palestinian men is not just about erasing individual lives; it is about dismantling the foundational structures that allow Palestinian society to sustain itself under occupation. In this way, the violence against Palestinian men is not just physical but psychological and cultural, an assault on the very spirit and resilience of the Palestinian people. The resulting fractures make it more challenging for Palestinians to maintain unity, organize resistance, and preserve their cultural and historical identity in the face of ongoing oppression.

This tactic of targeting men to fracture the Palestinian community is part of a genocidal framework aimed at erasing not only individuals but an entire society’s capacity to thrive and resist. It is a strategy designed to leave behind a traumatized, weakened population that struggles to preserve its identity and heritage. Recognizing this tactic is essential to understanding the broader goals of the occupation. As human rights activist Omar Barghouti states, “The aim is not just to control Palestinians but to dismantle the social structures that make Palestinian life coherent and strong. By targeting men, the occupation does not just kill individuals—it tries to kill the community’s very essence.”

Breaking Away from Selective Compassion

The challenge in discussions about Palestine is to break free from selective compassion—the hierarchy that values some lives over others based on gender or perceived innocence. Every Palestinian life, regardless of gender, age, or perceived threat, holds inherent value. True empathy demands that we move beyond a framework that only sees women and children as “innocent” victims, while men are cast as inherently expendable or dangerous. True empathy requires an understanding that all people deserve safety, dignity, and the fundamental right to live without fear of violence.

This shift in perspective begins with language. The global community needs to rethink the terms it uses when discussing violence in Palestine. When we limit our outrage to “women and children,” we subtly endorse a hierarchy that places Palestinian men outside the realm of “deserving” victims, as if their lives are somehow less valuable or their deaths less tragic. As Palestinian-American journalist Rania Khalek has argued, “By constantly framing Palestinian men as aggressors and focusing only on women and children, Western media is complicit in the dehumanization and erasure of Palestinian men. Every Palestinian has the right to live, to thrive, to be recognized as human, yet the world continues to limit its empathy.”

This narrative of selective compassion is deeply entrenched in Western discourse, and undoing it requires a concerted effort to challenge and redefine how we think about innocence, victimhood, and humanity. By framing men as inherently suspect and women and children as the only “innocent” ones, the language we use contributes to a global narrative that justifies violence against a significant segment of Palestinian society. This is not just a linguistic issue; it shapes policy, international response, and public perception. As Noam Chomsky noted in On Western Terrorism, “The power of language is to frame issues in a way that makes atrocities appear normal and inevitable. When you deny a group its humanity in language, you make their suffering invisible.” By rejecting selective compassion, we make visible the suffering of every Palestinian, insisting that each life is worthy of justice and dignity.

The implications of this selective empathy go beyond Palestine. It reveals a broader tendency within Western discourse to dehumanize those who do not fit the Western archetype of the “innocent” victim. Palestinian activist and scholar Noura Erakat argues in Justice for Some that this narrative serves as a tool of imperial power, allowing states to justify violence while maintaining a veneer of morality. She writes, “The selective empathy that defines victims based on Western ideas of innocence is a political tool. It is designed to ensure that only certain people are seen as worthy of protection, while others are erased.” To counter this, we must challenge narratives that enforce a hierarchy of human value, insisting instead on universal empathy that recognizes all lives as equally deserving of safety and dignity.

This shift requires not only a change in language but a transformation in how we perceive Palestinian men. It demands that we view Palestinian men as fathers, brothers, sons, community members, and individuals whose lives and experiences matter. It requires an intentional effort to see their humanity, to acknowledge their grief, and to understand their role within their communities. As Palestinian writer Mohammed El-Kurd has powerfully stated, “We are more than symbols. We are human beings with dreams, with families, with the same desire for peace and justice as anyone else. When the world only cries for our women and children, it erases us. It says to us that we do not matter.”

Breaking away from selective compassion is not merely an act of linguistic adjustment; it is a moral imperative. It is a commitment to the principle that every life has equal worth, that no person is inherently expendable, and that no death is less tragic than another’s. This commitment is essential for creating a global response that values Palestinian lives fully and without condition. As Angela Davis observed, “We cannot afford a hierarchy of oppression. We must recognize the humanity of all people, for the moment we begin to pick and choose, we perpetuate the very systems we claim to resist.” If we are to stand in solidarity with Palestinians, we must dismantle the structures that allow for selective empathy and conditional compassion.

Practically speaking, this means holding media and political leaders accountable for the language they use, challenging narratives that reinforce dehumanization, and insisting on a discourse that fully acknowledges Palestinian humanity. This means confronting phrases like “collateral damage” or “defensive strikes” that sanitize state violence and obscure the human cost. Every Palestinian killed in an airstrike, every family torn apart, and every community shattered by occupation is deserving of the world’s empathy and outrage. The notion that some lives are more grievable than others perpetuates the colonial frameworks that underpin the occupation itself.

In her work on decolonial feminism, scholar Leila Ahmed speaks to this need for unconditional empathy, stating, “True solidarity does not divide the deserving from the undeserving. It does not pick and choose who is worthy of protection. True solidarity means standing with all who suffer, all who are oppressed, without condition.” Ahmed’s words remind us that breaking away from selective compassion is a path toward genuine solidarity—a solidarity that recognizes the full humanity of every Palestinian and stands against the dehumanizing forces that seek to erase them.

Ultimately, breaking away from selective compassion is about affirming the inherent value of every Palestinian life. It is about challenging a global discourse that renders some lives invisible and insists that Palestinian men, women, and children alike are deserving of justice, empathy, and freedom. As human rights advocate Omar Barghouti states, “The Palestinian struggle is not only a fight for land or freedom—it is a fight to be seen as human, to have our lives matter.” To truly support Palestinians, the world must reject selective compassion and embrace an empathy that sees every Palestinian as fully human, equally worthy of life, dignity, and peace.

Toward a New Language of Resistance

The rhetoric of “women and children” as “innocent” victims is far from benign; it is a deliberate, dangerous tool of dehumanization embedded in genocide tactics and colonial narratives. This language conditions us to see some lives as grievable and others as disposable, creating a hierarchy of empathy that strips Palestinian men of their humanity and implicitly legitimizes violence against them. By embracing this language, consciously or unconsciously, we enable the continued erasure of Palestinian men, reinforcing colonial violence under the guise of moral righteousness and supposed “humanitarian concern.”

To genuinely support Palestinian liberation, we must dismantle this hierarchy of empathy. We must affirm that every Palestinian life, regardless of gender, age, or perceived threat, holds inherent value and is worthy of dignity, respect, and safety. Palestinian writer Mohammed El-Kurd argues that "when the world only mourns our women and children, it doesn’t just dehumanize our men—it reduces all of us to pawns in a narrative that serves the oppressor.” This poignant observation underscores that selective compassion is not only a tool of erasure but also an affront to the entire Palestinian community, reducing their collective humanity to a distorted moral framework that serves colonial interests.

Moving forward, it is crucial for activists, journalists, and everyday individuals to actively challenge selective compassion in discourse about Palestine. This means rejecting narratives that limit empathy to women and children, refusing to frame Palestinian men as inherently violent or disposable, and acknowledging the full humanity of every Palestinian. As Palestinian-American scholar Steven Salaita notes, “To be in solidarity with Palestine means to be uncompromising in our defense of Palestinian humanity. There is no halfway, no picking and choosing whose suffering matters.” True solidarity, therefore, requires a rejection of narratives rooted in misogynistic and colonialist frameworks. It demands that we confront our own biases and refuse to allow our empathy to be conditioned by constructs of “innocence” that serve the oppressor.

Building a new language of resistance means actively working to dismantle the colonial frameworks that inform how we speak about—and therefore understand—Palestine. This new language must resist simplifying Palestinians into binary categories of “innocent” versus “guilty,” “threat” versus “victim.” It must insist on a nuanced recognition of every individual’s humanity, moving away from the reductionist language that has historically facilitated colonial violence. As author and activist Angela Davis said, “Freedom is a constant struggle.” Part of that struggle is the fight to see each other fully, to resist language that fragments our humanity, and to embrace a discourse that values all lives without exception.

Changing the language means calling out media and political rhetoric that dehumanizes Palestinians. It means holding accountable the journalists, politicians, and institutions that perpetuate selective compassion, reminding them that their words have real consequences on lives and perceptions. Scholar Noura Erakat argues, “The words we use to describe conflict are not neutral. They shape policy, perception, and the reality on the ground.” When we accept a rhetoric that dehumanizes Palestinian men, we create a social and political climate that makes violence against them seem justified or even necessary.

In doing so, we take a stand against the language of genocide. Genocidal frameworks thrive on the dehumanization of targeted groups, the erasure of their individual identities, and the dismissal of their suffering. A new language of resistance insists that Palestinians—men, women, children, elders—are not just symbols of victimhood or threats to be neutralized but human beings with rights, dreams, and dignity. As Edward Said wrote in Culture and Imperialism, “Human beings are not abstractions. To reduce them to the language of power or ‘security’ is to deny their essential humanity.” By embracing this perspective, we reject the language of power that objectifies Palestinians, and instead, we embrace a language of solidarity that affirms their existence.

This shift requires more than just changing our words; it demands a transformation in how we approach justice and solidarity. It asks us to question the systems and narratives that condition us to see some lives as less valuable, less worthy of empathy. As Israeli historian Ilan Pappé reminds us, “True solidarity means aligning ourselves not with power, but with the powerless, with those whose suffering has been marginalized and whose voices have been silenced.” To build a just future, we must align ourselves with the full spectrum of Palestinian humanity, refusing to let colonial frameworks dictate who deserves our empathy.

In adopting this new language, we stand in genuine solidarity with Palestine. We reject the colonial conditioning that separates “innocent” from “guilty,” “grievable” from “disposable.” We recognize that every life is equally valuable, equally worthy of safety and dignity. This is not a small or symbolic act; it is a powerful form of resistance. It is a way to reclaim narrative agency from those who use language to oppress, and it is a step toward a future where justice is not conditional, and empathy is not selective.

This new language of resistance is about more than just supporting Palestinians; it is about affirming a universal commitment to human dignity. As Palestinian activist Omar Barghouti states, “To stand with Palestinians is to stand for justice everywhere. It is to insist that all people are deserving of life, freedom, and dignity.” In embracing this language, we reject the selective compassion that enables oppression and affirm a vision of solidarity that values all people equally. Only through this shift can we hope to honor the full humanity of Palestinians and resist the language of erasure that perpetuates their suffering.

Article PDF available HERE

Disclaimer: While Samantha Power’s A Problem from Hell is cited in this work for its analysis of the political language that enables genocide, I in no way endorse her or her current actions. Power’s selective compassion and hypocrisy are on full display in her recent involvement as USAID Administrator, where her agency’s workers have been documented meeting with the Israeli military amid the ongoing genocidal violence in Gaza. This includes activities at the Sde Teiman camp, where reports of torture and severe human rights abuses have emerged. Power’s role in legitimizing and supporting these actions directly contradicts the anti-genocide principles she once claimed to uphold. Readers seeking further information on her complicity in this ongoing violence can readily find additional resources online, links provided below. Her work is referenced here solely for its academic value in analyzing language and frameworks, not as an endorsement of her current or past political stances.

