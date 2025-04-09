While Palestinians are slaughtered by U.S.-funded Israeli warplanes, while babies in Gaza starve with bloated bellies, while every border crossing is sealed shut with food and medicine rotting behind razor wire, the Secretary-General of the United Nations stood before the world and said:

“I think the situation is sufficiently horrible not to be worried with the semantics.”

Let that sink in.

The head of the UN—tasked with protecting international peace and preventing genocide—dismissed the question of whether the extermination of Palestinians constitutes genocide as a mere debate over semantics.

This Is Not Semantic. This Is Genocide.

Let’s be clear: this is not a “situation.” It’s not a “humanitarian crisis.” It’s not “horrible.” It is a genocide, in every legal, moral, and historic sense. The destruction of Gaza is not accidental—it is systematic. Deliberate. Celebrated by Israeli officials. Funded by Western governments. And documented in live time.

We are watching the genocidal erasure of a people, while global institutions bend over backwards to avoid naming the crime that their own charters were created to prevent.

Genocide is not a matter of personal vocabulary. It’s not poetic license. It’s a legal term, with clear criteria. And Gaza meets every one of them:

Mass killings of civilians

Forced displacement and starvation

Denial of medical care

Targeting of children

Destruction of hospitals, schools, and homes

Statements of intent from Israeli leaders calling Palestinians “human animals” to be eliminated

And yet, when asked point blank by an Al Jazeera reporter if Gaza qualifies as genocide, António Guterres chose moral cowardice:

“The situation is sufficiently horrible not to be worried with the semantics.”

Translation: yes, we know it’s genocide—but acknowledging that might inconvenience the governments funding it.

What the UN Said—and Didn’t Say

Guterres’ April 8 press conference was a masterclass in whitewashing genocide through procedural language. He acknowledged that:

Gaza is a “killing field”

Aid is blocked at the border

The Israeli regime is violating international law

The starvation is intentional

Israel is imposing new rules to “limit aid down to the last calorie”

But despite this, he refuses to call it genocide. Instead, he says it’s up to the International Court of Justice—a court of the UN itself—to decide. As if the UN is some neutral bystander at a mass execution instead of the co-author of silence.

Even when confronted about the U.S.-Israeli plan to forcibly relocate Palestinians—a textbook war crime of forced population transfer—Guterres would only say Palestinians “have the right to live in Palestine.” No condemnation. No consequences. Just the usual tepid appeal to a two-state fantasy that even the Israeli government has buried under layers of ethnic cleansing.

Liberal Neutrality Is Death

Let’s stop pretending the UN is neutral. The same UN that provided cover for the Iraq invasion. The same UN that stood by during the Rwandan genocide. The same UN that created the framework for the Nakba through the 1947 Partition Plan and legitimized Zionist settler violence.

Neutrality in genocide is not just cowardice—it’s complicity. It allows the oppressor to act with impunity and frames the victims’ resistance as irrational or excessive.

And it upholds the myth that international institutions are fair arbiters of justice. They are not.

The UN is not some benevolent guardian of human rights. It is an institution shaped by the powers that fund it, host it, and manipulate it. And when those powers are settler-colonial empires—like the U.S., U.K., and France—genocide becomes “a humanitarian concern” rather than a crime to be stopped.

Words Are the Frontlines

When Guterres says, “the world may be running out of words to describe the situation,” he is not lamenting the violence—he is running away from responsibility. Words matter. Genocide matters. Not as a label, but as a mechanism for action. For sanctions. For prosecution. For mobilization.

Erasing the word genocide is not passive—it is strategic. Because genocide, unlike “humanitarian crisis,” demands justice. It demands dismantling the structures enabling it—chief among them, Zionism.

Reclaiming Our Right to Name

Palestinians don’t need the UN to validate their pain. But we do need to expose the violence of false neutrality, the trauma of bureaucratic gaslighting, the dehumanization of legalese in the face of mass death.

This is genocide.

And it’s not semantic.

It’s not hypothetical.

It’s not pending approval from the ICJ.

It is real.

It is now.

And it is being filmed, funded, and filtered by the very institutions pretending they don’t see it.

Final Word

To name genocide is not rhetorical flourish. It is resistance.

To demand accountability is not unprofessional. It is ethical clarity.

To reject neutrality in the face of massacre is not bias. It is the bare minimum of humanity.

So let’s say it together for the cowards in glass towers:

“Israel” is committing genocide against the Palestinian people. And your silence is part of the crime.