The world is flooded with misinformation, and the Palestinian struggle is no exception. In the face of fabricated narratives and harmful stereotypes, it’s crucial to seek the truth. That’s why I’m compiling a comprehensive report titled “Shattered Li(v)es: Unmasking the Real Fa(r)ce of Sexual Violence in the Unified Palestinian Territory.”

This report aims to address two interrelated issues:

1. Debunking false claims—particularly the widespread accusation that Hamas fighters committed mass rape, a narrative that has been thoroughly discredited yet continues to circulate.

2. Exposing the reality—the well-documented sexual violence perpetrated against Palestinians by Israeli forces and settlers, a tactic used as part of a broader genocidal strategy.

This report will shed light on the real atrocities faced by Palestinians, not the manufactured lies designed to dehumanize and justify further violence. Accurate, truthful reporting is essential in a conflict where the truth can be buried under waves of propaganda.

But I can’t do it alone. I’m calling on anyone with credible evidence—articles, official statements, screenshots, or any relevant documentation—to contribute to this important project. Your submissions will help ensure that this report is as thorough and accurate as possible.

If you have something to contribute, please submit it here:

Shattered Li(v)es Submission Portal: Contribute to the Report

Together, we can expose the truth, fight misinformation, and stand for justice.