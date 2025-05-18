There is a line—legal, moral, and human—that we must be clear about.

Weaponizing a genocide to shame or silence those who oppose it isn’t just morally bankrupt.

It’s incitement.

Right now, as Palestinians are being slaughtered, starved, and erased in real time, we are watching a secondary wave of violence play out in discourse: the punishment of those who dare to speak against it. From media personalities to political operatives to self-proclaimed “leftists,” a chilling trend is emerging—people are being told that opposing genocide is either naive, selfish, or worse, antisemitic. They’re being mocked, gaslit, and scapegoated for not backing politicians complicit in mass killing.

This is not harmless rhetoric. It is not political strategy.

It is complicity in atrocity.

What the Law Actually Says

Under Article III(c) of the UN Genocide Convention, genocide incitement is a prosecutable crime. It refers explicitly to:

“Direct and public incitement to commit genocide.”

While many imagine this to mean only graphic calls for mass murder, international legal precedent and human rights bodies make clear: incitement includes a broader set of behaviors that legitimize or enable genocidal acts.

This includes:

Normalizing genocide (e.g., calling it "self-defense")

Excusing genocide (e.g., blaming the victims for being targeted)

Silencing or punishing dissent (e.g., attacking those who speak up)

When people use genocide as a rhetorical weapon—mocking or shaming others for refusing to endorse politicians who fund, justify, or whitewash mass killings—they are participating in the very structure that allows genocide to continue.

“Why Didn’t You Vote for the Genocide-Enabler?”

This moment is filled with grotesque irony. People are being publicly scolded for not voting for politicians who, with full knowledge of the stakes, chose to arm and defend a settler-colonial regime carrying out textbook genocide. These same people are now expected to justify their refusal to support that violence—to answer for the fact that they would not co-sign extermination.

Let’s be brutally clear: if your idea of political engagement includes shaming genocide survivors or their allies for refusing to vote for those funding their destruction, you are not the moral high ground. You are the propaganda machine.

And if you use Palestinian death as a gotcha—if you wield their genocide as a tool to silence dissent—you are not just participating in rhetorical violence.

You are echoing genocidal logic.

The Banality of Incitement

Genocide doesn't only unfold through bombs or bulldozers. It also spreads in hashtags, headlines, and casual posts. The normalization of mass violence requires millions of small permissions: moments where people dismiss, mock, or downplay atrocity to maintain their comfort, allegiance, or narrative control.

Saying “they should’ve expected betrayal,” or “you’re quiet now,” or “this is why we can’t support your cause”—when aimed at people resisting genocide—is not critique.

It is coercion. It is shaming survivors.

And it reinforces the logic that some lives, some peoples, are expendable.

Refusal Is a Form of Resistance

If you refused to vote for someone who was pro-genocide, that is not a failure of morality.

It is an act of conscience.

If you speak out against genocide and get smeared for it, that is not your shame.

It is their cowardice.

And if you are told that you are the problem for refusing to cheerlead extermination—

remember that survival is not extremism. Refusal is not silence. Resistance is not hate.

Final Note

We must stop pretending that genocide only happens in remote deserts or distant decades.

It is happening now.

And one of its oldest allies is silence—followed closely by the scorn directed at those who refuse to stay silent.

We do not need to “both sides” mass murder.

We do not need to prove our civility to people who excuse slaughter.

We do not owe our votes, our voices, or our loyalty to anyone who cannot say:

Genocide is wrong.

Palestinians deserve to live.

Silencing resistance is complicity.