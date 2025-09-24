How the UN Security Council’s Veto Fortress - Engineered by Imperial Powers - Renders “International Law” a Shield for Israeli Apartheid and Mass Murder in Gaza

On September 18, 2025, the UN Security Council faced a stark truth: 14 nations - from the colonized global South to uneasy accomplices in the North - voted yes to a resolution demanding an immediate, unconditional, permanent ceasefire in Gaza. They called for the release of all captives, the dismantling of the blockade strangling aid, and an end to engineered starvation. The United States vetoed - again. This was the sixth time Washington wielded its imperial veto to sabotage any meaningful intervention in the nearly two-year Israeli genocide. Reuters

Gaza’s health authorities report the Palestinian direct violent death toll has now surpassed about 65,000 - overwhelmingly civilians, including thousands of children shredded by U.S.-supplied bombs, with tens of thousands more maimed, orphaned, and buried alive under rubble. Famine isn’t a looming shadow; it’s here, confirmed across Gaza’s governorates, trapping families in deliberate, weaponized hunger while empires prioritize arms over flour. Aid convoys are shot at; hospitals are ghost towns without sutures or insulin; entire bloodlines are erased in “safe zones” that function as open-air killing fields. UN OCHA - Occupied Palestinian Territory

The Veto as Imperial Weapon: A Decolonial Autopsy

This isn’t a bug in the “rules-based order” - it is the rotting core of settler-colonial design. The UN Security Council’s veto power, forged in 1945 by the blood-soaked victors of white supremacist empire, was never for peace. It is a kill switch for the oppressed, a guarantee that the Global North’s outposts of extraction and erasure remain untouchable. The U.S., self-crowned sheriff of capitalism and endless war, deploys it like a death ray: when the world demands breath for the suffocating, Washington exhales impunity for its Zionist proxy.

Since October 2023, the U.S. has been no bystander - it is the quartermaster of this genocide:

Arms and intel : authorizing and providing tens of billions in weapons, logistics, and intelligence since Oct 7, 2023. Costs of War

Bleeding the lifeline : suspending UNRWA funding in January 2024 , crippling core humanitarian capacity while the siege intensified. Reuters

Shielding impunity: repeatedly blocking Security Council remedies, converting “accountability” into a punchline as famine and mass killing escalated. Reuters

The genocidal pattern is legible: mass killings in raids; deliberate infliction of life-destroying conditions via blockade and starvation; forcible transfer as ethnic cleansing; the crushing of births through the destruction of medical care. You don’t need to read subtext; the text is screaming. Amnesty International

Empire’ Stain

Survivor Testimonies: Centering the Unbroken in the Rubble

No analysis without the fire-forged wisdom of those resisting under the blade. These aren’t “quotes” - they are lifelines hurled from the frontlines of state terror.

From Gaza’s endless displacements:

“It’s a nightmare that doesn’t end… We are scurrying from place to place, away from death, the 11th time we’ve been forced to flee our home.” — Ne’man Abu Jarad, a father of six, uprooted yet again from his tent in Gaza City, embodying the relentless machinery of settler-colonial expulsion that turns families into ghosts.

From the diplomatic trenches of occupied Palestine:

“I can understand the anger and frustration… of the Palestinian people, hoping that there is some help in the pipeline, and this nightmare could be brought to an end.” — Riyad Mansour, Palestinian Ambassador to the UN.

From global human-rights sentinels:

“This latest shameful US veto - one in a long list - gives Israel the green light to continue its genocide of Palestinians in Gaza. It allows Israel to continue starving Palestinian civilians and creating conditions of life meant to bring about their destruction.” — Agnès Callamard, Secretary General, Amnesty International. Amnesty International

These voices are not spectacle; they are the epistemology of survival - trauma-informed maps charting paths beyond the veto’s shadow, reminding us that disabled elders in wheelchairs, queer youth in hiding, and widowed mothers nursing famine’s scars lead the way to abolition.

The Stakes: Genocide’s Ledger in Blood and Starved Futures

Gaza’s health ministry reports about 65,000 directly killed. But when accounting for siege-engineered famine, medical collapse, and other indirect deaths documented in epidemiological analyses and in Genocide by Design’s methodology, the total loss of life surpasses 665,000. UN OCHA - Occupied Palestinian Territory

The veto is not passive - it is active complicity in murder, a settler-colonial firewall where one empire’s “no” condemns generations to white phosphorus burns and cluster shrapnel. International law, as practiced by the victors’ club, becomes a crime scene: reports, dockets, and inquiries pile up while the killing proceeds. Amnesty International

Verdict Rendered: Dismantle the Fortress, Ignite the Uprising

The sixth veto is a signed confession etched into the annals of white supremacist empire. The world chose life - solidarity with the sumud of Gaza’s poets, farmers, and disabled elders defying the rubble. The U.S. chose death - apartheid’s arsenal restocked with billions, the tempo of genocide accelerating while diplomats debate the phrasing of “concern.” Reuters

Reckoning over ritual.

Solidarity isn’t performative hashtags; it is BDS firestorms gutting war-profiteers; budgets diverted from cop overtime to Palestinian healers stitching wounds in tent clinics; amplifying disabled survivors’ demands without turning their scars into viral spectacle. Challenge the UN’s illegitimacy as a victors’ club propping up the P5’s kill switches; build dual power in mutual-aid networks and land-back movements reclaiming Turtle Island’s pipelines and the West Bank’s olive groves. Liberation is collective, survivor-led, and merciless to states built on Indigenous, Black, and Palestinian bones.

“There’s a time when the operation of the machine becomes so odious, you can’t take part; you can’t even passively take part; and you’ve got to put your bodies upon the gears and upon the wheels, until the whole thing goes up in smoke.” — Mario Savio, Free Speech Movement, 1964

What Gaza unmasks is not anomaly - it is the settler-colonial algorithm on overdrive, beta-tested in West Bank apartheid labs, exported through U.S. drones to Yemen’s blockades, Sudan’s resource genocides, Haiti’s debt strangulations, and Pine Ridge’s poisoned waters where Lakota kin fight pipelines driven through sacred land. Already normalized: the UK’s arms deals greasing bombs that vaporize Gaza schools; Europe’s border fortresses drowning Black and Brown migrants; the Americas’ ICE raids replaying the Nakba’s expulsions; Asia’s sweatshops churning profits for missile vendors; Africa’s coups bankrolled by oligarchs yachting off Rafah while children waste in famine.

Interconnection here is not feel-good unity; it is the shared noose of global white supremacy, its military-industrial spine fattened by blood taxes from the global South to the North’s evictions.

Those corrupt leaders - Biden’s veto ghost, Starmer’s arms-trade smirk, Macron’s border-tear duplicity, Modi’s iron alliances - are not glitches; they are elected enforcers. The billionaire class - Musk, Bezos, Adani - consecrate necro-capitalism, tallying profits in body counts while “humanitarian pauses” cut to sponsored ads. The military-industrial beast - Lockheed, Boeing and their partners - does not topple by petitions; it shatters under sabotage: dockworkers stalling weapons cargo, coders leaking targeting algorithms, city budgets shifting from prisons to community defense.

Justice will not be granted by benevolent overlords. We seize it - bodies on the gears, refusing Gaza’s rubble as blueprint for our own unmarked graves. Stop the fascist figureheads, topple the billionaire necromancers, break the war machine - not with lone-wolf rage but with organized, survivor-led fury, rooted in Assata Shakur’s fugitive blueprints, Audre Lorde’s erotics of unapologetic power, and Palestinian fedayeen sumud. BDS as economic insurgency; land-back as continental reclamation; dual power as clinics, co-ops, and woven solidarities where Gaza’s disabled elders and Chiapas’ weavers co-draft the world after.

And Trump? A gaudy symptom, not the disease - a mascot for bipartisan empire. Name the mask, gut the structure. Survivors do not wait for emperors to trip; they build clinics under surveillance, fly kites over blockades, chain wheelchairs to pipelines, refusing rescue porn in favor of collective cure.

Embody justice: amplify without extraction - Mosab Abu Toha’s camp-scrawled verses, Gaza’s disabled women threading ocean-spanning solidarity, Dakar’s feminists burning debt. Listen trauma-informed, fund fiercely, fight beside. Interconnected? Then forge unbreakable chains: from river to sea, Andes to Arctic thaw - one fortress falls, they all fracture.

Become ungovernable, comrades.

The machine roars in our silence. Make it scream. Jam BDS blockades on arms docks, route mutual aid where missiles once feasted, turn land-back into gardens where stock tickers wither.

Refuse compliance.

Live the uprising.

Join the global intifada.

The entity starves when we withhold our fear. Your spark in this blaze - a Fanon teach-in, a keffiyeh at the shutdown - and the emperor runs out of places to hide.

References

Reuters. “US casts 6th veto at United Nations over war in Gaza,” Sept 18, 2025. Reuters United Nations, Press Office. “Security Council Fails to Adopt Resolution on Gaza Ceasefire,” SC/16174, Sept 18, 2025. United Nations Press OCHA oPt. Humanitarian Situation Update #323 | Gaza Strip, Sept 17, 2025; and Reported Impact Snapshot | Gaza Strip (17 September 2025). UN OCHA - Occupied Palestinian Territory Costs of War Project, Brown University. United States Spending on Israel’s Military Operations and Related U.S. Operations in the Region Since October 7, 2023, Oct 7, 2024 (brief + PDF). Costs of War Reuters (Fact Check). “US UNRWA funding already halted in 2024, not by Trump 2025 order,” Jan 28, 2025; U.S. CRS Issue Brief on UNRWA, Jan 17, 2025. Reuters Amnesty International. “USA: Veto of UN resolution on lifting Gaza aid restrictions gives Israel green light to continue genocide,” June 4, 2025; and Amnesty (Dec 5, 2024) concluding Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. Amnesty International

Note on mortality figures: ~65,000 reflects direct, confirmed deaths reported by Gaza MoH and compiled by UN agencies as of mid-September 2025 (Ref. 3). The 665,000+ figure reflects a total mortality estimate (direct + indirect deaths) consistent with siege-driven famine and health-system collapse, as articulated in my Genocide by Design methodology and related epidemiological analyses.