Written the night of August 4, 2026, as my family packed for our fifteenth forced displacement.

Yesterday morning, at 8:11, I sent a long, thorough email to Healthy Community Forum for the Greater Sacramento Region, my authorized Housing Transition Navigation Services and Transitional Rent provider.

I told them plainly that my family is being displaced in the morning.

Not that we might be displaced.

Not that housing is becoming unstable.

Not that we are worried about what could happen.

We are being forced out of our motel rooms at checkout.

Six disabled adults. No car. Two emotional support cats. No emergency placement. No accessible transportation arranged. No funds provided to preserve our rooms or move us somewhere else.

This will be our fifteenth forced displacement since we became homeless on July 22, 2025.

MARGINALIA

What “homeless” actually means, and what “chronically homeless” costs to prove.

People assume a motel room means you are not homeless. Federal law does not.

HUD Category 1, at 24 C.F.R. § 91.5, expressly includes anyone living in a hotel or motel paid for by charitable organizations. Since February 16, 2026, every night my family has slept indoors has been funded by mutual aid, solicited that same day, in the hours before checkout. A motel room paid for by a lease is housing. A motel room paid for by a daily fundraising cycle is emergency shelter. The funding mechanism determines the status, not the roof.

Chronic homelessness, at 24 C.F.R. § 578.3, is the narrower category, and it is the one that determines priority for permanent supportive housing. It requires a disabling condition plus twelve continuous months of homelessness, or four episodes in three years totaling twelve months.

We crossed twelve months on July 22, 2026. Every adult in this household has a documented disability. My mother uses a wheelchair and has heart failure. My sister had a stroke. I have a blood cancer.

We meet it. We have met it for weeks.

And here is what that is worth so far: nothing. Chronic homelessness is the designation that is supposed to move you to the front of the line for permanent supportive housing. I qualify for the priority category, I have an approved Transitional Rent authorization, I have a Medi-Cal benefit authorized continuously for three hundred fifty-five days, and I am packing right now for our fifteenth displacement.

Qualifying is not the same as receiving. I have all the status and none of the housing.

It will be the tenth forced displacement since Healthy Community Forum became my authorized HTNS provider on March 5.

In the email, I documented the entire record.

Health Net represented to the State of California, in writing, that its Medical Director overturned the denial of my Transitional Rent benefit and approved authorization #OP51988XXXXX on June 22, 2026. The authorization remains valid through December 20, 2026.

MARGINALIA

42 C.F.R. § 438.424(a), Effectuation of reversed appeal resolutions.

When a managed care plan reverses a denial of services that were not furnished during the appeal, it must authorize or provide the disputed service promptly, as quickly as the member’s condition requires, and no later than 72 hours after the reversal. DHCS repeats that requirement in All Plan Letter 21-011 and says that when the plan reverses its own decision, the deadline runs from the date the determination is reversed.

Denial: May 23, 2026

Reversal and approval: June 22, 2026

72-hour deadline: June 25, 2026, based on the actual time the reversal occurred

42 CFR § 438.424(a); APL 21-011, non-effectuation of a reversed denial. Health Net’s own admission to DHCS establishes that its Medical Director overturned the May 23, 2026 denial of Transitional Rent authorization OP51988XXXXX on June 22, 2026. Under 42 CFR § 438.424(a) and APL 21-011, Health Net was required to authorize or provide the approved service promptly, no later than 72 hours after the reversal, and to issue a written Notice of Appeal Resolution using the DHCS overturned-decision template. An undisclosed or unusable internal authorization, followed by no notice, no provider payment, no placement, and no delivery of the approved benefit, does not establish effectuation.

NO NOTICE. No effectuation.

Four forced displacements have occurred since that approval.

Zero dollars of Transitional Rent have been delivered.

Healthy Community Forum has been authorized and paid to provide housing navigation, advocacy, coordination, landlord engagement, transportation planning, accessibility support, move assistance, and crisis intervention.

Instead, ten housing crises have occurred while my family navigated every part of them alone.

No Housing Support Plan.

No active housing search log.

No landlord outreach log.

No housing application assistance record.

No accessibility evaluation.

No individualized transportation plan.

No crisis prevention plan.

No coordinated move.

No record showing that meaningful provider-delivered housing navigation occurred at all.

I explained that HTNS is not housing advice. Under California’s own policy, it exists to “assist Members with finding, applying for, and obtaining housing.”

I documented how the labor repeatedly assigned to me is the labor the provider was authorized and paid to perform.

“Apply to three houses.”

Gather identification for everyone in the household.

Secure every document.

Find our own transportation.

Locate our own placement.

Negotiate with the motel.

Arrange every move.

As I wrote yesterday morning:

“The service sequence this benefit is built on is assessment, then plan, then provider action, then housing. What this household has experienced instead is incomplete assessment, then homework, then silence. Then more homework, then silence. Then reassessment, then silence. Then more homework, then silence.”

And:

“The ‘goals’ measure my labor, not a housing outcome.”

And:

“Services have been reassigned to me, not delivered to me.”

I demanded confirmation that Healthy Community Forum had received the Transitional Rent authorization.

I demanded the name of the person responsible for disbursing it.

I demanded either payment sufficient to preserve our current rooms or an emergency interim placement beginning August 5.

I demanded the Housing Support Plan that was required to exist before Transitional Rent could be authorized. If no plan exists, I demanded that they say so and create one.

I demanded an accounting of every HTNS activity they claim to have performed: who performed it, when it happened, what barrier it addressed, what work product it created, and what housing outcome it produced.

I was not asking them to perform a miracle.

I was asking them to perform the job they have been authorized and paid to perform since March.

While that email sat unanswered, I had a massive allergic and mast cell reaction.

After eating a banana, my skin began itching across my stomach, scalp, thighs, arms, breasts, and hands. Waves of goosebumps moved across my arms and scalp. Then came sudden exhaustion so severe that I needed to lie down and could barely keep my eyes open.

I have Systemic Mastocytosis, a rare blood cancer involving abnormal mast cells and the risk of severe reactions. I still do not have an emergency medication protocol.

I have over-the-counter Zyrtec and EpiPens that may be expired.

I took one-quarter of a ten-milligram Zyrtec because half a tablet can knock me out for thirteen to fifteen hours.

I cannot afford to be unconscious.

We are being displaced in the morning.

The reaction left me in pain, exhausted, and in bed.

But the packing still needed to happen.

The motel math still needed to happen.

Transportation still needed to be found.

Six disabled people still needed somewhere to go.

I wrote to my medical provider:

“The itching is going to make me lose my mind. I cannot emphasize this enough, the severe itching is negatively impacting my ability to cope with life.”

And:

“I have no allergy protocols for reactions, no alternative medicine, nothing. Just OTC Zyrtec and EpiPens, I think they might be expired.”

And finally:

“I’m tired. Like bone deep, soul broken, heart dust exhausted.”

Sixteen hours after I told Healthy Community Forum that six disabled adults were being displaced in the morning, nobody had called.

Nobody had emailed.

Nobody had texted.

So that night, I sent this.

The follow-up

To: Healthy Community Forum for the Greater Sacramento Region

This morning I told you my family would be forced out tomorrow. Six disabled adults. My mother, 79, in a wheelchair, with heart failure. My sister, who had a stroke and is still recovering. My three autistic adult dependent children.

Me, living with CPTSD, chronic kidney disease stage 2, and a rare blood cancer I was diagnosed with in May, which still has not been staged because the instability of homelessness has prevented me from obtaining the required testing.

You did not call.

You did not email.

You did not text.

Sixteen hours.

Nothing.

I want to be CRYSTAL-FUCKING-CLEAR about what you didn’t do, because I know what the job mandated requirements are.

Nobody called to ask what time checkout is.

Nobody asked how many rooms we need or whether the next place can fit a wheelchair.

Nobody called the motel to negotiate if we could stay.

Nobody called another motel to negotiate an emergency placement.

Nobody contacted a prospective landlord or housing provider.

Nobody asked how we’re supposed to move six disabled people and our two ESA cats with no car and no money.

Nobody called to find out if we need help with food insecurity or if I am okay as the main caregiver.

Nobody called Health Net to find out why an authorization approved on June 22 still hasn’t paid a single dollar.

Nobody took ownership of this.

Nobody said, “Here’s what I tried, here’s what failed, here’s what happens next.”

Nobody even called to say there was nothing they could do.

Today was not an ordinary day. Today is an active housing crisis. Housing Transition Navigation Services exists precisely because people facing barriers like mine cannot navigate these crises alone.

I told you my household would be displaced tomorrow.

Your response was complete silence. Again.

That is the entire job. Not paperwork. Not assessments. Not a phone call every two weeks where you ask me questions three other people already asked. When a household is going to be on the street tomorrow, somebody at your agency is supposed to pick up a phone and start working.

That is what Housing Transition Navigation Services is.

That is what you are authorized and paid to do, and it is what you have been authorized and paid to do since March 5.

Health Net represented to the State of California, in writing, that authorization #OP51988XXXXX was approved on June 22, 2026 and remains valid through December 20, 2026. On paper, my family is covered. Tomorrow we lose our rooms.

In reality, tonight, we are packing.

I have been displaced fourteen times. Tomorrow is fifteen. Every single one of them, I have done the calling, the searching, the arranging, the paying, the moving. With cancer. With a wheelchair user and a stroke survivor depending on me. While you were being paid to do it instead.

You are not failing to help me.

You are being paid to prevent exactly this, and you are absent for it. Again.

This is the tenth forced displacement since Healthy Community Forum became my HTNS provider.

Ten opportunities to provide the navigation services you were authorized to deliver.

Ten housing crises in which my family was left to navigate alone.

Ten housing crises.

Ten opportunities to intervene.

Ten opportunities to advocate.

Ten opportunities to coordinate care.

Ten opportunities to prevent another forced displacement.

Instead, you, my current authorized HTNS provider, abandoned a chronically homeless household of six disabled adults through complete inaction.

There was no advocacy.

No crisis intervention.

No coordination.

No housing navigation.

No effort to prevent displacement.

Answer this in writing:

Name every single thing anyone at Healthy Community Forum did today for me and my family after receiving my email.

Who did it, what time, who they contacted, what happened.

Motel calls.

Prospective landlord calls.

Health Net calls.

Placement search.

Accessibility checks.

Transportation.

Move planning.

Supervisor escalation.

Anything.

If the answer is nothing, say so in writing.

I would rather have that on the record than more silence.

When you learned a family of six disabled adults would lose shelter the next day, what did you actually do?

Everything I asked for this morning is still outstanding. I am not withdrawing any of it.

In the morning

We are being displaced.

The provider remains paid.

The service remains authorized.

The Transitional Rent remains approved.

The Housing Support Plan remains nonexistent.

Healthy Community Forum remains silent.

And once again, my disabled body is expected to absorb the cost of an institution’s absence.

I am expected to pack while sick.

I am expected to coordinate six people while in pain.

I am expected to move a wheelchair user, a stroke survivor, three autistic adults, two cats, and everything we still own without a vehicle, transportation plan, placement, or assistance.

I am expected to keep everyone alive while the people paid to navigate this crisis decline even to acknowledge that it is happening.

On paper, we have services.

On paper, we have an authorization.

On paper, there is a system designed to prevent exactly this.

In reality, we are packing.

In reality, nobody came.

In reality, morning is almost here.

How We Got Here

All case, authorization, grievance, and complaint numbers have been partially redacted for publication.

June 27, 2025. I tell my long-established psychiatrist that we lost our eviction hearing and have nowhere to go. He sends a CalAIM referral to Health Net that day.

This matters more than it appears. The system did not find us late. We entered it twenty-five days before we lost our housing, with a clinician’s referral, a known eviction date, and a known outcome. Everything required to prevent what followed was in place before it happened.

July 22, 2025. We lose our housing.

Six of us.

My mother, seventy-nine, a full-time wheelchair user with heart failure, bilateral carotid stenosis, and a high fall risk. My sister, recovering from a stroke, with semi-paralysis, partial vision loss, cognitive changes, and diabetes. My three autistic adult children, each living with PTSD and additional disabilities. Me, their primary caregiver.

From this day forward, we live in motels. The rooms are paid for with household income, whatever I can scrape together, and whatever strangers on the internet send us. There is no lease. There is no guaranteed tomorrow. Every morning begins with checkout math.

August 15, 2025. Health Net authorizes Housing Transition Navigation Services under authorization OP47024XXXXX.

Housing Transition Navigation Services, or HTNS, is a real Medi-Cal Community Support. It is not advice. It is not a list of websites. It is not a worker telling a disabled homeless person to call landlords herself.

HTNS pays a provider to assess housing barriers, develop a Housing Support Plan, identify appropriate housing, contact landlords, help complete applications, obtain documents, coordinate accessibility accommodations, arrange housing-related transportation, pursue Housing Deposits, and plan the move.

From this date forward, someone is being paid to do this work for my family.

That never stops being true.

August 27, 2025. I complete Serene Health’s intake.

I provide the household composition, income, budget, disabilities, medical requirements, and geographic limitations. We need at least three bedrooms, preferably four. We cannot share living spaces with strangers. My mother needs accessible bathing. Carpet is medically unsafe. We need to remain near Kaiser on Morse Avenue or UC Davis on Stockton Boulevard because our household contains multiple people with serious medical conditions.

Serene represents that it will help with housing applications, landlord communication, deposits, accessibility accommodations, and the other barriers keeping us homeless.

August through October 2025. Serene Health cycles me through multiple workers. The names change. The work does not begin.

I repeatedly provide household income, disability information, housing requirements, and documentation. On September 29, I submit income records showing approximately $5,636 in monthly household income.

A Serene worker later enters my annual household income as approximately $6,214, roughly one-tenth of the real annual amount.

Housing decisions are now being made from false financial data.

October 23, 2025. We receive a thirty-day termination notice requiring us to leave the motel by November 22.

Serene Health is notified.

No emergency authorization is initiated. No Housing Deposit request is made. No Transitional Rent request is submitted. No provider-created Housing Support Plan appears.

November 2, 2025. I find a viable unit myself.

It is a three-bedroom, single-story home near UC Davis. I send Serene the address, rent, deposit, accessibility information, emotional support animal documentation, and an open CalVCB emergency relocation pathway.

I do not merely send a listing. I send a six-point plan explaining what the navigator needs to do: confirm availability and accessibility, contact the landlord, verify that the landlord will work with Community Supports, coordinate the funding pathway, arrange the inspection, and prepare for a lease.

The provider completes none of those steps.

November 4, 2025. Instead of taking point with the landlord, Serene responds by suggesting the delay is my fault for not communicating enough and by telling me Community Supports does not provide financial assistance.

That is false.

The provider promises to contact the landlord and CalVCB. No completed application, meaningful landlord coordination, deposit request, or placement results.

The unit is lost.

November 6, 2025. Ryan Basas becomes my Serene Health housing case lead.

November 12 through November 18, 2025. Ryan creates a rental application using his own email address.

Because the application is registered to him, I cannot access the full application process. The other disabled adults in my household cannot complete their required portions. Ryan does not complete their applications for them. He does not coordinate with the landlord to resolve the problem.

The application remains incomplete and is later canceled.

November 14, 2025. Ryan refuses to help me navigate an illegal emotional support animal screening question on a housing application.

When I ask whether he has disability-rights competency, a basic qualification question for someone being paid to navigate housing for a disabled family, he reframes my request as a demand for legal advice and refuses to help.

I attempt to file a grievance.

Health Net tells me it must first speak with Ryan and “get his side.” When Ryan does not answer, Health Net refuses to open the grievance.

The provider harming my family is made the gatekeeper of the complaint about that harm.

November 18, 2025. I ask Ryan for my care plan.

That same day, he creates a document titled Community Supports Case Plan.

This is not an existing plan being maintained throughout the work. It is created after I ask to see one.

The newly created document states:

“CSLCM has supported member with completing a rental application.”

It also states:

“Member has completed rental application and is waiting for approval.”

Neither statement is true.

Ryan registered the application under his own email. My family could not access it. Four disabled adults could not complete their portions. The application was not complete and was not awaiting approval. It was later canceled.

The document turns obstruction into service and an incomplete application into a completed one.

November 24, 2025. Ryan admits that the document he created is only a Community Supports Case Plan, not my ECM care plan. He says another worker is responsible for the ECM plan.

No ECM care plan is produced.

Ryan also tells me he cannot assist the other disabled adults in my family with their portions of the application because they are “not his clients.”

This is a housing application for a household of six, but the housing navigator refuses to help five of the six people who must be included in it.

He tells me Housing Deposits cannot be requested until I am already approved for a unit.

That creates a closed loop. I must secure housing without deposit assistance before I can request the deposit assistance intended to help me secure housing.

The application costs approximately $300 for the family. I explain that I am using food money to pay application fees. Ryan’s proposed solution to the application he locked us out of is for me to start over under my own email and pay again.

November 19 through December 3, 2025. Serene makes no meaningful housing-navigation contact during the final days of the termination notice and the beginning of eviction proceedings.

December 1, 2025. I find Transitional Rent by reading the DHCS Community Supports Policy Guide myself.

No provider told me it existed.

I self-refer for the benefit, as the policy allows.

December 3, 2025. We are served with an unlawful detainer.

I notify Serene immediately.

Ryan does not submit an expedited Transitional Rent request. He does not contact a landlord, arrange a Housing Deposit, complete a housing application, or develop an emergency plan.

He sends telephone numbers for homeless shelters, a women’s shelter that cannot accept my adult sons, and county behavioral-health contact information for adults 21 and under.

A shelter hotline is not Transitional Rent. A women’s shelter that cannot accept the family is not a placement. A behavioral-health intake form is not housing navigation.

December 4, 2025. Ryan states in writing that Health Net provides Transitional Rent to eligible members, then falsely tells me a lease is required before the request can be made.

We are living in a motel. Motels are expressly included among the interim settings Transitional Rent can cover.

December 5, 2025. Serene Health confirms that it does not provide Transitional Rent.

I tell Health Net that it must identify another provider capable of delivering the benefit.

Ryan is removed from the case.

December 5, 2025 through January 2, 2026. For twenty-eight days, during active eviction proceedings, I have no assigned HTNS case lead at all.

December 16, 2025. An interim Serene supervisor contacts me.

She sends one housing lead that does not meet the documented accessibility requirements and is not available for rent. When I explain that my mother requires a roll-in shower rather than a walk-in shower, she tells me I may be asking too much and may need to let go of some expectations.

She suggests placing my mother and sister in residential facilities.

In other words, instead of finding accessible housing for my disabled family, the provider suggests breaking the family apart and institutionalizing two of its members.

MARGINALIA

Olmstead v. L.C. (1999) and the integration mandate.

Suggesting institutionalization is not a housing option. It is a federal civil rights violation with a name.

The Supreme Court held in Olmstead that unnecessary institutionalization of disabled people is discrimination under the ADA. The integration mandate at 28 C.F.R. § 35.130(d) requires services be delivered in the most integrated setting appropriate to the person’s needs. My mother and sister do not need institutional care. They need three bedrooms and a roll-in shower.

Notice what the suggestion accomplishes. Institutionalizing two people shrinks my household from six to four, and a smaller household is easier to place. The barrier was the size and accessibility needs of my family, so the proposal was to make my family smaller.

She then demands detailed protected health information about my adult children. I refuse to provide more private information in the coercive context she has created.

My refusal is later rewritten as apprehensiveness, defensiveness, partial information-sharing, and unrealistic requirements.

December 26 through December 29, 2025. Serene fails to communicate an office closure and withdraws medication pickup support during the eviction crisis.

The disruption contributes to an eight-day gap in Adderall and a twenty-one-day gap in Losartan while I have hypertension, syncope risk, and chronic kidney disease.

The same provider failing to navigate housing is also destabilizing my access to prescribed medication.

January 1, 2026. Transitional Rent becomes a mandatory Medi-Cal Community Support for the applicable population.

Health Net still has no functioning Sacramento pathway capable of delivering it.

January 2, 2026. Health Net transfers me to EA Family Services under authorization OP49391XXXXX.

EA’s intake undercounts my household in two separate records on the first day.

There is no warm handoff. There is no Housing Support Plan to transfer because Serene never developed one.

January 15, 2026. EA’s housing worker says she has never heard of Transitional Rent and that EA does not provide it.

January 16, 2026. EA documents that it is struggling to locate any Sacramento provider that delivers Transitional Rent. The program is described as too new, and Health Net’s provider resources are described as no help.

January 19, 2026. We are forced out of the motel and displaced again.

EA’s internal records indicate possible properties were discussed, but they were not provided to me before they became unavailable.

January 20, 2026. EA contacts Healthy Community Forum while searching for a Transitional Rent provider.

EA documents that Healthy Community Forum says it does not provide Transitional Rent, only CalAIM referrals, and that the person contacted does not know what Transitional Rent is.

EA notes that the only other providers listed by Health Net are in Stockton and Jackson and concludes that the program may still be too new.

This record exists before Health Net later assigns Healthy Community Forum to my family.

Health Net does not unknowingly send me to a provider that later proves incapable. Its own contracted system documents that incapacity before the assignment occurs.

January 23, 2026. We are displaced again.

I tell my worker that I have enough money for three rooms for four days.

The response is a thank-you.

I report that we have been evicted.

The response is another thank-you.

No emergency resource, landlord call, application, deposit request, or Transitional Rent pathway follows.

January 29, 2026. EA tells me that an agency in Sacramento has finally begun training on Transitional Rent.

No service follows.

January 30, 2026. I request a State Fair Hearing concerning Health Net’s failure to act on Transitional Rent, hearing SHN-10525XXXX.

February 4, 2026. EA places a prenatal-care goal in my record despite my documented hysterectomy, then replaces it with a different generic goal.

This is part of a larger care-plan record that contains goals I did not request and medical events that did not occur.

February 5, 2026. EA arranges a three-way call with Sacramento County Behavioral Health.

I complete the screening. I am found eligible and referred to Hope Cooperative.

I explain that I cannot attend a same-day walk-in appointment because I am homeless, do not have transportation, and already have an established psychiatrist who has treated me for years.

EA tells me county enrollment is required for my housing goal.

February 9, 2026. We are displaced to another motel because of a maximum-stay policy.

I notify EA that we are overcrowded and cannot afford the number of rooms required for six adults. I independently locate one wheelchair-accessible room for my mother.

EA does not contact the motel, arrange more rooms, submit an expedited Transitional Rent request, or initiate emergency housing support.

February 12, 2026. EA’s supervisor calls to discuss what she describes as a Transitional Rent referral.

What she sends me is the provider authorization form, a document the provider is supposed to complete.

She says I must be actively receiving county BHSA services to qualify. I correct her. She says my existing relationship with my psychiatrist is a “personal choice,” as though refusing to abandon a trusted clinician is noncompliance.

She says a motel does not count as an eligible interim setting. I read the state policy to her, which expressly includes hotels and motels.

She responds:

“No, that’s not how it works.”

She says I need to provide a housing inspection form, although I cannot inspect and certify my own motel room.

Then EA discontinues my ECM, Housing Transition Navigation Services, and Housing Deposit services because I need Transitional Rent.

I am dropped by the provider for requesting the covered service the provider is supposed to help me access.

There is no Notice of Action. There is no warm handoff. There is no replacement provider ready to assume care.

Later that same day, EA begins creating and modifying care-plan entries. Fields are backdated. Goals are entered that I never requested. The record includes medical screenings and procedures that did not happen, including a colonoscopy, Pap smear, echocardiogram, and the earlier prenatal-care goal.

No Housing Support Plan, completed application, landlord contact, Housing Deposit request, or placement was produced during EA’s assignment.

February 23, 2026. EA creates and signs a grievance record with an earlier date and illegal deletes prior encounters from the record, including records material to the county-provider condition and the termination.

By late February, Health Net’s member portal is also returning “member not found” errors, limiting my ability to obtain records during active appeals.

February 25, 2026. Because none of the paid providers has created the required Housing Support Plan, I write a ten-page plan myself.

My physicians provide documentation that continued housing instability threatens my health and ability to function.

February 26, 2026. WellSpace staff fax Health Net a twenty-four-page packet containing my Housing Support Plan, the Transitional Rent authorization form, medical documentation, and motel information.

Health Net receives it.

Health Net does not act on it.

February 27, 2026. Healthy Community Forum makes initial contact and indicates it is not set up to provide Transitional Rent.

March 4, 2026. I formally request my complete medical and service records from Serene Health under HIPAA and California law for the hearing already underway.

The expedited deadline passes. The standard deadline passes.

Serene never acknowledges the request and never produces the records.

March 5, 2026. Healthy Community Forum becomes my third contracted HTNS provider.

Health Net authorizes H0043 housing navigation under authorization OP50521XXXXX, valid through March 4, 2027.

I am not sent the authorization. I learn it exists only when Health Net submits it into the hearing portal weeks later.

March 12 and March 26, 2026. Healthy Community Forum places two calls that I miss.

There is no voicemail, text, email, or alternative contact attempt. No intake, Housing Support Plan, or service is completed.

March 27, 2026. Kay Miller schedules an appointment for April 3.

March 30, 2026. The first State Fair Hearing session is held.

When the judge asks about eligibility, Health Net representative Roderick Jones states that it is his understanding that I qualify for Transitional Rent. He says that if an authorization is submitted, Health Net can process it on an expedited seventy-two-hour timeline.

Nine minutes after the hearing ends, I text Kay.

I tell her Health Net has just represented to the judge that an authorization can be processed within seventy-two hours. I explain that we are in a housing crisis, have no money left for the motel, and that I already completed a Housing Support Plan that I can send.

Kay responds:

“Our organization does not currently have the set up for transitional rent, but we are working on it.”

She directs me to 211.

I tell her 211 has already apologized because it has no resource capable of accommodating my family’s size and disabilities.

Later that afternoon, on a call involving Health Net and Healthy Community Forum, Venora Climmons says I am at the top of the list once Transitional Rent becomes functional.

A food referral is also promised.

It is never delivered.

Health Net tells the tribunal that an expedited pathway exists. Its assigned provider says the benefit is not functional.

Both statements are made on the same day.

April 3, 2026. Healthy Community Forum cancels the scheduled appointment with approximately one hour’s notice because of a navigator emergency.

Staff promise someone will call April 6 to reschedule.

April 6, 2026. Nobody calls.

Health Net separately tells the Medi-Cal Ombudsman that eligibility has not been determined and that assessments and supporting documentation remain outstanding.

That contradicts what Health Net told the judge on March 30 and ignores the twenty-four-page packet it has possessed since February 26.

April 7, 2026. I formally dispute Health Net’s Ombudsman response and renew my request for emergency intervention.

Checkout is two days away.

I document that both conditions underlying the hearing continuance have failed. The April 3 appointment was canceled, and the promised expedited authorization pathway has produced nothing.

April 9, 2026. Kay conducts an in-person assessment.

Kay is a Community Health Worker, not a Housing Transition Navigator. Her own signature identifies her as a CHW.

She tells me Healthy Community Forum has no emergency or immediate housing assistance, no functioning Transitional Rent system, and no emergency resource beyond 211. She says CalAIM is not designed for emergency response and that the provider can work only toward permanent housing.

She describes waitlist pathways measured in years. 2-3 years. 3-5 years.

No authorization, payment arrangement, emergency placement, transportation, landlord contact, application, or housing search is completed.

The resulting assessment records six adults, six to ten years of homelessness, emotional support animals, eviction debt, and multiple disability-related barriers.

Its supposed goals are:

Apply to market-rate units.

Provide documentation.

Apply to waitlists.

Those are not collaboratively developed goals. They are the tasks the provider is paid to perform, assigned back to me as homework.

That same day, Health Net sends a grievance response acknowledging that it knows I have an untreated infection, no transportation, no caregiver backup, no funds for lodging, and responsibility for five other disabled adults.

Health Net says there is no Transitional Rent denial on file and directs me back to Healthy Community Forum, 211, and ModivCare.

April 11, 2026. We are displaced again.

We are moved into two non-accessible motel rooms. Four adults occupy one room, two occupy the other. There is no roll-in shower and no laundry.

My wheelchair-using mother cannot bathe safely.

The move is funded through mutual aid, not through Health Net.

My telephone service is suspended because I am forced to choose between paying for shelter and paying the phone bill.

April 13, 2026. I text Kay asking about the April 9 meeting and the status of Transitional Rent.

She does not respond.

April 15, 2026. I submit sworn filings documenting the displacement, suspended telephone service, broken provider contacts, and the continued absence of any authorization, payment, placement, or Housing Support Plan.

I am raising mutual aid simultaneously to restore my phone for the hearing and to keep the motel rooms after checkout.

April 16, 2026. The continued State Fair Hearing is held.

Health Net still cannot establish that Healthy Community Forum provides Transitional Rent. It cannot identify another operational Sacramento provider. No provider-created Housing Support Plan exists.

That afternoon, I submit a correction explaining that Kay is a Community Health Worker, not the HTNS navigator I am authorized to receive. A CHW assessment does not constitute Housing Transition Navigation Services and does not satisfy the provider’s obligation to submit Transitional Rent, arrange deposits, negotiate accommodations, or develop the required plan.

I write:

“I’ve been abandoned.”

At the end of the hearing, Judge Lisa McLain tells me to pay close attention to the opening pages of the eventual decision because they contain important timeline information.

April 17, 2026. Kay calls without warning.

Venora is already on the line. Her presence was not disclosed before I answered, and I was not asked whether I consented to her participation.

The call begins as an attempt to schedule a Transitional Rent appointment. Venora reopens eligibility, asks me to repeat information already collected in the April 9 assessment, and describes Transitional Rent as helping with “some” housing costs.

She repeatedly focuses on county behavioral health, FSP enrollment, and what will pay the seventh month, treating provider coordination duties as barriers I must solve.

I offer to send the Housing Support Plan I wrote in February. She denies need for it.

The call ends without a confirmed appointment, authorization, service action, or housing outcome.

April 18, 2026. I email my completed Housing Support Plan to Healthy Community Forum.

Health Net separately opens a thirty-day appeal and grievance process based on a request it says it received April 3.

No immediate housing remedy follows.

April 20, 2026. I file a second State Fair Hearing request concerning additional adverse actions, including the county behavioral-health precondition, provider reassignment failures, and the continuing denial of services, hearing SHN-10528XXXX.

April 27, 2026. Venora and Kay conduct another in-person meeting.

Two adult members of my household are present as witnesses.

I tell them directly that we will lose our motel shelter on May 2 at 11:00 a.m.

No emergency action is taken. No crisis plan, payment, transportation, emergency referral, housing application, or landlord contact is initiated.

Venora says the Transitional Rent request will be submitted that day or the next.

It is not submitted for another twenty-three days.

April 30, 2026, 5:28 a.m. I send an emergency transmittal to DHCS, State Hearings, DMHC, civil-rights officials, and other oversight bodies.

I document the May 2 displacement deadline, the April 27 disclosure, and the continuing record of zero provider-completed housing applications, zero landlord contacts, zero Transitional Rent authorizations, zero emergency interventions, and zero provider-created Housing Support Plans.

I also provide the January 20 EA note proving Healthy Community Forum’s incapacity was documented before Health Net assigned it to my case.

April 30, 2026, approximately 5:39 p.m. Health Net’s grievance department calls.

The representative says Health Net received the complaint and has de-expedited it.

No Notice of Action, factual explanation, emergency placement, or authorization is provided.

I later negotiate an extension changing the threatened displacement date from May 2 to May 9.

I secure the extension. Health Net does not. Healthy Community Forum does not.

May 5, 2026. The Director adopts Judge McLain’s decision in State Fair Hearing SHN-10525XXXX.

The decision rejects Health Net’s argument that no adverse determination exists.

It expressly finds that Health Net’s failure to determine eligibility, failure to ensure a Housing Support Plan, failure to issue a Notice of Action, and referral to providers that do not provide Transitional Rent constitute an adverse determination.

The judge finds deemed exhaustion, exercises jurisdiction, and rules against Health Net on the merits.

The order requires Health Net to complete three actions within thirty days:

1. Evaluate my Transitional Rent eligibility and issue a legally compliant Notice of Action.

2. Refer me to a provider Health Net has confirmed actually offers Transitional Rent.

3. Ensure a Housing Support Plan is in place.

The judge does not grant the additional emergency shelter, direct motel payment, reimbursement, sanctions, or twenty-four-hour relief I requested.

The official Compliance Information page attached to the decision states two separate deadlines.

Agencies must report to State Hearings within thirty calendar days about what they are doing to carry out the decision.

Managed care plans:

“must carry out the decision within 72 hours.”

This is the opening-page timeline Judge McLain told me to read.

May 8, 2026. The seventy-two-hour carryout deadline printed on the decision expires.

None of the three ordered actions has been completed.

May 9, 2026. We are displaced again.

May 12, 2026. Kay attempts to schedule a market-rate listing appointment.

I decline the substitution of Community Health Worker contact for the Housing Transition Navigation Services I am authorized to receive.

I do not decline help.

I demand the correct help.

I ask whether the Transitional Rent authorization Venora promised on April 27 was submitted and request the authorization number. I also ask what happened to the food referral promised on March 30.

Kay says she read the email.

She answers neither question.

May 14, 2026. I send a second formal demand for enforcement of the May 5 decision.

Health Net routes the compliance demand into its grievance system.

May 15, 2026. A Health Net representative identifying herself as Lupa calls and says she has been assigned to a grievance.

I explain that I did not file a grievance. I filed a compliance enforcement demand concerning a final administrative order.

Opening a new thirty-day grievance process does not carry out an order whose deadline has already expired.

That afternoon, C.S. Miller of the State Hearings Division responds that the seventy-two-hour requirement does not apply because the decision used the word “remanded.”

Miller states:

“No compliance is required until June 4, 2026.”

That interpretation does not reconcile the decision’s express finding that Health Net’s delay constituted an adverse determination. It also collapses the thirty-day reporting and corrective-action period into the separate seventy-two-hour instruction printed on the official compliance page.

May 18, 2026. Miller repeats the thirty-day interpretation and recharacterizes Judge McLain’s instruction about the opening pages as referring to rehearing and court deadlines.

The State Hearings Division then separately uploads Miller’s email into my appeal record.

It does not include the official compliance page stating that managed care plans must carry out the decision within seventy-two hours.

The State places its contested reinterpretation into the adjudicative record while omitting the document that directly contradicts it.

May 20, 2026, 9:16 a.m. Lupa calls again.

She says:

“We want to know why you are still homeless because we have approvals in our system.”

I tell her I am receiving no ECM, no HTNS, and no Transitional Rent. Nobody is providing services.

Lupa searches the system and identifies an authorization for “supportive housing” through Healthy Community Forum. She cannot identify a Transitional Rent authorization, explain what has actually been delivered, or confirm any of the three actions ordered by the judge.

She says she will call back.

She does not.

Health Net now knows that authorizations exist in its system, no services are reaching me, and I remain homeless.

It still does not intervene.

May 20, 2026. Venora creates and submits a second housing assessment, CA-60XXX.

It contradicts the April assessment across nearly every major field.

My homelessness changes from six to ten years to less than one year.

My eviction debt changes from $2,200 to zero.

My two emotional support animals disappear.

My earned income is replaced with SSDI I have never received.

My clinic and medical group are replaced with providers I do not use.

Five categories of barriers shrink to two.

My preferred name disappears.

Five members of my household are entered as “NA.”

The household composition is entered incorrectly, later appearing as though the case involves a member and spouse rather than six disabled adults.

The assessment says it was approved at noon but created at 4:31 p.m. Venora is listed as both creator and approver.

The document is not a Housing Support Plan. Its goals are three vague member tasks: look for housing, obtain identification, and move into a house by the seventh month.

The ten-page Housing Support Plan I sent on April 18 is not used.

May 21, 2026. Kay calls to schedule another meeting to “look for housing” and review the remaining steps.

When I explain the judge’s order, Kay says:

“I am not in direct contact with Health Net.”

She is unaware of the three ordered remedies and has no established coordination channel with the plan supposedly using Healthy Community Forum to demonstrate compliance.

I tell her the household is out of food. The referral Venora promised on March 30 is now more than fifty days overdue.

I also disclose a new medical finding. At that moment, I know it is not benign, but malignancy has not yet been confirmed. I tell her I have an appointment the next day to discuss the pathology.

Kay does not follow up on the medical risk. The conversation returns to scheduling.

No food, housing, or medical-support action results.

May 22, 2026. I am diagnosed with systemic mastocytosis, a rare blood cancer.

Stress, food instability, heat, allergens, and environmental instability can trigger severe mast-cell reactions and anaphylaxis.

Homelessness is not merely occurring beside the disease. It is reproducing its triggers every day.

The constant fight to keep six people sheltered also prevents me from completing the laboratory work and testing required to stage the cancer.

May 23, 2026. Health Net denies Transitional Rent request OP51988XXXXX.

The Notice of Action labels the request “Outpatient Services.”

The denial says the rent amount cannot be confirmed and the records do not show a long-term housing plan.

Health Net already has the Housing Support Plan I wrote. Healthy Community Forum has it too.

The provider omits the plan from its submission. Health Net then uses the provider’s omission to deny the benefit.

The absence of a provider-created plan is also one of the precise failures the May 5 decision ordered Health Net to correct.

May 29, 2026. Health Net issues grievance resolution MSHPCA-8XXXXX.

The letter confirms that the Transitional Rent request was denied while earlier navigation authorizations remain approved.

Health Net again treats approved navigation paperwork as though paperwork explains why no housing exists.

The letter then states that Healthy Community Forum reported that I:

“declined all offered services”

and:

“stated explicitly that you do not require any assistance at this time.”

That is false.

The source is my May 12 email, which demanded HTNS, Transitional Rent, a Housing Support Plan, the authorization number, and the undelivered food referral.

I refused the substitution of CHW contact for HTNS. Health Net converted that into a refusal of all assistance.

The letter also claims I failed to respond, despite an extensive written record of repeated demands, calls, meetings, and filings.

It is mailed to an inaccessible address after Health Net has repeatedly been told that I am homeless and that email is the only valid way to reach me.

May 31, 2026. We are displaced again.

June 1, 2026. We are displaced again.

That same day, three days before the thirty-day deadline, the State Hearings Division issues a “Compliance Completed” letter based on materials Health Net submitted about itself.

The compliance package includes the defective assessment, the May 23 denial, earlier navigation authorizations, and documents that do not establish completion of any of the three ordered remedies.

My objections are still pending.

The case is closed as compliant anyway.

June 3, 2026. During a call, a State Hearings representative repeats back to me what I said in preparing an escalation to send to the judges:

“Health Net is not complying with the judge’s orders on your case. They haven’t done any of the three remedies they were instructed to do.”

The formal compliance closure remains in place.

June 4, 2026. The thirty-day deadline written into the order expires.

There is still no compliant eligibility notice, no new referral to a provider confirmed to deliver Transitional Rent, and no provider-created Housing Support Plan.

June 8, 2026. Venora calls to discuss the denial.

I confront her with Health Net’s statement that she reported I declined all services, Venora does not say I told her I needed no help.

She says she forwarded my May 12 email to Health Net.

That email demanded the correct services.

Health Net transformed it into a refusal.

During the same call, Venora confirms that she did not incorporate the Housing Support Plan I sent on April 18. She has to search for it during the call.

She describes the supposed housing plan submitted to Health Net as three short goals: look for housing, obtain identification, and move into a house by the seventh month.

She acknowledges the household-composition field is wrong when I point it out.

She confirms that the denial was based partly on the supposed absence of a long-term housing plan, even though the actual plan was already in her possession.

The provider’s failure to use the plan becomes my denial.

The provider’s false household data becomes the basis for deciding what housing my family needs.

My demand for the authorized service becomes an allegation that I refused service.

June 10, 2026. I file a formal noncompliance complaint documenting that Health Net’s own compliance materials disprove compliance and that the State closed the case prematurely.

June 14, 2026. I file another State Hearing request concerning the contradictory assessments, impossible approval timestamp, false SSDI entry, erased household members, removed emotional support animals, and suppression of my Housing Support Plan.

June 15, 2026. My UC Davis physician states in writing that stable housing through Transitional Rent is medically necessary and that heat, environmental exposure, and stress aggravate my mast-cell disease.

June 18, 2026. We are displaced again.

By this point, eleven forced displacements are documented.

June 21, 2026. I send a formal demand identifying fourteen specific authorized HTNS activities that Healthy Community Forum has failed to deliver.

I request an accurate assessment, a complete Housing Support Plan, housing searches, landlord contact, applications, accessibility coordination, documentation assistance, transportation, and the other services the provider is being paid to perform.

No substantive response arrives.

June 22, 2026. Health Net’s Medical Director overturns the May 23 denial.

Health Net approves Transitional Rent authorization OP51988XXXXX for payment through Healthy Community Forum. The authorization is valid through December 20, 2026.

This creates a second, separate, unmistakable seventy-two-hour effectuation obligation.

There is now a formal denial, a formal appeal, and a formal reversal.

Even under the State’s narrow interpretation of the May 5 order, this reversal fits the rule exactly.

June 25, 2026. The seventy-two-hour deadline following the June 22 reversal expires.

Nothing is paid.

No interim placement is funded.

No permanent unit is secured.

No written overturned-appeal notice is sent to me.

June 30, 2026. I file a supplemental petition for rehearing documenting the errors, omitted claims, unresolved evidence, noncompliance, and contradictory handling of the deadlines.

July 2, 2026. Venora calls.

She confirms that she has been told the denial was overturned.

She says Health Net has provided no breakdown of what was approved, no amount, no rate, no room count, and no usable payment instructions.

Health Net’s portal shows “denied” in one place and “approval” in another.

Venora says she cannot disburse anything.

I tell her we face another displacement, have no food, and that I have systemic mastocytosis with daily anaphylaxis risk.

I again explain the housing requirements: at least three bedrooms, preferably four; no carpet; and proximity to UC Davis or Kaiser because of my cancer care and my mother’s heart failure.

The proposed response is to talk every week or two.

July 13, 2026. Venora raises a supposed date-of-birth discrepancy and asks me to travel to a government office to correct it.

I disprove the discrepancy through the government’s own automated system.

She reassigns ECM to Chris and Community Supports to Jack.

No Notice of Action explains the change.

July 14, 2026. Jack schedules another in-person intake for July 20.

This will be Healthy Community Forum’s third full assessment of my household in less than four months.

July 20, 2026. I meet Jack.

He is personable and is the first in-person worker to wear a mask around our medically vulnerable household.

He confirms he has seen the detailed Housing Support Plan I wrote but recalls only that it is long and contains a lot of information.

He asks again for the household income, preferred area, and bedroom count, information Healthy Community Forum has collected repeatedly since April.

He says he will fill out a new plan using information passed to him by Venora rather than developing it with me from the existing plan.

Jack begins a new Medically Tailored Meals referral because the April referral was never completed. He says a physician order is required but does not collect my physician’s information or contact the doctor.

I contact my doctor myself.

He provides DMV fee-waiver forms and discusses possible in-home DMV appointments and Lyft rides. No DMV appointment or identification-related Lyft is scheduled.

He does arrange a medical Lyft so I can obtain laboratory testing. Because I am ill that day, the ride is rescheduled.

No completed Housing Support Plan, housing application, landlord contact, accessibility verification, or placement results.

July 22, 2026. Jack asks whether my doctor has sent the Medically Tailored Meals order.

I explain that the doctor asked follow-up questions and that I will retrieve the order through MyChart and email it to Jack myself.

Jack then sends me the goals he has selected for the next three months:

“getting those IDs for ur family”

“getting income verification documents from everyone with income”

“apply to 3 houses”

Obtaining documentation, resolving barriers, completing applications, and coordinating the housing process are central HTNS activities.

They are once again assigned to me.

That same day, I file a separate appeal concerning eleven months of continuous HTNS non-delivery across three contracted organizations.

July 23, 2026. Jack sends me a Disability Rights California workshop about reasonable accommodations and recommends that I register because it may help when “we are engaging with landlords.”

He registers too.

During the workshop, I am left to formulate the disability-accommodation questions myself. When I explain that I am shaking and ask Jack to pose a question about whether disabled family members can be occupants without being lease signers, he says he is not sure he can explain it properly.

The provider assigned to navigate disability-accessible housing is learning the accommodation process alongside me while expecting me, in visible distress, to identify and articulate the legal-accessibility questions necessary to house my family.

July 24, 2026. I obtain the Medically Tailored Meals order from my physician and send it to Jack myself.

The referral advances only because I coordinate with the doctor, retrieve the order, and transmit it to the provider.

July 27, 2026. Jack says he has given the meals documents to his supervisor for faxing to Health Net.

He asks whether I have obtained the family’s identification documents.

I explain that I am nauseated almost every day and that approximately ninety percent of my time is consumed by raising enough money to pay for one motel night, sleeping briefly, and beginning the same survival work again.

July 28, 2026. Jack says the IDs remain a potential barrier to permanent housing and writes:

“I have no idea how long that transitional rent process could take and my focus is to work on permanent housing with you.”

Transitional Rent is not a new request.

Health Net’s Medical Director approved it on June 22. The federal effectuation deadline expired June 25. Healthy Community Forum is the provider named to receive payment.

Yet its worker treats the approved benefit as an unknowable future process.

After the workshop, Jack sends an AffordableHousing.com link and tells me to filter the listings, call properties, ask questions, determine availability, create a list, and send the list back to him.

The housing search, property screening, landlord outreach, and availability checks are transferred to me.

July 30, 2026. Health Net calls about enrolling me and my children in ECM and says no ECM provider is listed for me.

I tell Jack.

He responds that this does not make sense, says information sometimes fails to appear in the systems, and tells me Chris is my ECM worker and should contact me.

He writes:

“To my knowledge you are enrolled in ECM with us.”

Health Net says no provider is listed. Healthy Community Forum says I am enrolled with it.

No active ECM worker is delivering services.

Jack sends one specific listing, a three-bedroom unit in North Natomas. He provides the rent, square footage, and amenities and recommends that I contact the property.

I ask whether either bathroom has the medically required roll-in shower or a shower without a threshold.

Jack says:

“No idea on those details.”

He tells me to call the property and find out.

The provider does not contact the property, verify accessibility, confirm availability, discuss accommodations, or begin an application.

It passes an unverified lead to the disabled member to investigate.

Also on July 30, 2026, DHCS denies my rehearing request.

The denial says my original hearing occurred on June 30, 2026.

That is false. June 30 is the date I filed the supplemental rehearing petition. The hearing occurred March 30 and continued April 16.

The denial states that my claim was granted because Health Net “had not denied any request” submitted by a provider.

That repeats Health Net’s rejected position and erases the judge’s actual finding that Health Net’s failures and delays constituted an adverse determination.

DHCS repeats the thirty-day remand language without the official seventy-two-hour carryout instruction.

It then accepts Health Net’s statement that the May 23 denial was overturned and authorization OP51988XXXXX was approved on June 22 as evidence of compliance, without addressing that the approved benefit was never delivered.

The State has now done the same thing twice.

First, it separately uploaded Miller’s email into my appeal while omitting the compliance page contradicting it.

Then it repeated that same selective interpretation inside the rehearing denial.

August 4, 2026, 8:11 a.m. I send the entire record again.

I ask for four things by 10:00 a.m.

crickets

August 5, 2026. Displacement number fifteen.

Three hundred seventy-nine days homeless.

Three hundred fifty-five days of continuously authorized Housing Transition Navigation Services.

Three contracted provider organizations.

Multiple case leads.

Fifteen forced moves.

One Transitional Rent authorization approved forty-four days earlier and still not effectuated.

Zero dollars delivered.

Zero completed provider-created Housing Support Plans.

The only completed Housing Support Plan in existence is the one I was forced to write myself.