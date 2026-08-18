Today was rough.

I spent the morning fighting for the Transitional Rent benefit that was approved two months ago while simultaneously trying to raise enough mutual aid to keep six disabled people housed for another day.

Starting around 9 AM, I was on the phone with my HTNS provider. We called the county. When I got off the phone with him, I called Health Net because I needed specific information about my Transitional Rent approval.

Health Net then called my Transitional Rent manager.

And the Health Net representative literally asked her why my Transitional Rent had been approved in June and, on August 18, we were still paying for our housing ourselves.

I did not call Health Net to complain about my provider. I called because I needed information about my own benefit.

But listening to that conversation was infuriating. My Transitional Rent manager sounded more concerned with defending her organization and its reputation than fighting to get an already-approved benefit into the hands of the family it is supposed to house.

At one point, just minutes after I had explained that we had 28 minutes before losing our shelter, my Transitional Rent manager said she had already skipped one meeting for this call, but had another meeting at 11:30 that she could not miss.

So there I was, counting down the minutes until six disabled people could lose housing, while the person managing the benefit that is supposed to prevent exactly that was worried about making her next meeting.

I am so glad her meeting was protected.

Our housing was not.

That organization reported more than $23 million in assets in 2024.

From ProPublica:

My family is trying to raise $148~at a time to avoid sleeping outside.

They should be fighting every bureaucratic barrier standing between us and housing. Instead, again and again, the barriers seem to be coming from them.

And Health Net was clear today:

The denial was overturned. The benefit was approved. There should not be more paperwork required from me.

She responded that Health Net’s authorization department is requiring additional paperwork anyway.

MARGINALIA:

So this is what they are requiring that my provider is trying to pass on to me: an MCP coordination obligation that the ALJ decision itself says belongs to Health Net and the county behavioral health system.

So I asked the obvious question:

Why can’t my rent be paid while they sort out whatever paperwork they believe they still need?

I was told that HCF supposedly never received a specific per diem amount from Health Net.

But even using the reimbursement ceiling I have been given, our motel costs appear to fall below it.

$1,670 × 150% × 3 rooms = $7,515

Three rooms at $84 per room per day = $252/day.

Over 28 days:

$252 × 28 = $7,056

That is $459 below the $7,515 ceiling.

The equivalent daily ceiling would be:

$7,515 ÷ 28 = $268.39/day

Our actual three-room cost at that rate:

$252/day.

So we have an approved benefit.

Health Net says I should not be required to provide more paperwork.

HCF says Health Net is requiring more paperwork.

The actual motel cost appears to fall below the reimbursement ceiling.

And my family is still crowdfunding individual nights.

I also learned today that the approval date was actually June 20, not June 22.

Today marks DAY 60.

Sixty days of an approved housing benefit not reaching the disabled family it was approved to house.

This is where mutual aid becomes necessary, not because community should be responsible for replacing a Medi-Cal benefit or carrying the financial obligations of organizations with millions of dollars in assets, but because institutional failure has material consequences on a clock.

Motel checkout does not wait for an authorization department.

Homelessness does not wait for paperwork.

So while I fight to force these systems to fulfill the obligations they already have, community has been keeping us alive long enough to keep fighting.

Our direct deposit comes Monday, August 24.

That means we need to survive just SIX MORE DAYS.

Six days.

That is the home stretch.

Our two rooms are $441 each for those six days.

$441 × 2 rooms = $882 TOTAL.

If we can raise $882, we can stop fighting room-by-room and day-by-day and know that we have a roof over us through Monday.

And Monday matters for another reason.

I have an appointment with a specialist dermatologist for the relentless itching, hives, and other external manifestations of my blood cancer. A skin biopsy may also be done.

Then on September 4, I have my echocardiogram and will be fitted with a Holter monitor as part of the ongoing workup of what is happening to my body.

We are so close.

We have survived displacement after displacement, motel deadlines, bureaucratic failure, days where I did not know at 10 AM whether my family would have somewhere to sleep that night, and sixty days waiting for a housing benefit that was already approved.

We are not asking community to solve the structural failure.

We are asking community to help us survive the six days directly in front of us while we keep fighting the people and institutions responsible for fixing it.

Six more days.

$882 gets both rooms through Monday.

This is literally the home stretch.

C | StoryleGaie

V | Subversiva

P | paypal.com/ncp/payment/5S925DTHQ3B9Q

S | square.link/u/35h59ZAD

C | chuffed.org/project/marginaliasubversiva