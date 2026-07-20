Marginalia Subversiva

Marginalia Subversiva

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
liam's avatar
liam
1m

In our youth, we are all gods and goddesses...it passes quickly. Nice story!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Story Ember leGaïe · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture