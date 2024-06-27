In a groundbreaking move, the South Korean civic group People's Solidarity for Participatory Democracy has filed a complaint with the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office, accusing "israeli" leaders of committing war crimes and genocide against Palestinians.

The complaint, filed on June 24, 2024, specifically accuses Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top officials of:

- Genocide

- Crimes against humanity

- War crimes against humanitarian activities

- War crimes using forbidden weapons and means

during the 2023-2024 attacks on Gaza by "israel". The complaint alleges that these actions resulted in the deaths of over 34,000 civilians (men, women, and children) in Gaza.

This legal action marks a rare instance of a non-Palestinian entity seeking to hold "israeli" officials accountable for alleged international crimes through the Korean legal system.

"The indictment signifies that some 5,000 co-accusers have acknowledged that a genocide is occurring in Gaza. They are not only mourning but also insisting that the perpetrators be harshly punished according to South Korean law," Lee Dong-hwa, an ADI team manager, said in a written statement.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has also stated its jurisdiction to investigate war crimes committed in the region since June 2014, and the UN Human Rights Council has called for accountability for war crimes committed during the “conflict.”

According to Ahram Online, the South Korean court has accepted the criminal complaint, which names seven high-ranking "israeli" officials, including Netanyahu, former Defense Minister Benny Gantz, and former Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi, as responsible for the alleged crimes.

The legal action could potentially lead to an investigation and prosecution, holding "israel" accountable for its actions in Gaza.

"This move is a significant step towards justice for the Palestinian people," said a spokesperson for the People's Solidarity for Participatory Democracy. "We hope that this legal action will pave the way for accountability and an end to "israel's" impunity."

