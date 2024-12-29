Five. That’s the number of infants who have frozen to death in Gaza’s displacement camps in the past week. Five tiny humans—Joma’a Batran, Aisha Al-Qassas, Ali Issam Saqr, Ali Hussam Azzam, and Sila Al-Fasih—whose lives were stolen not by an act of God but by the cold machinery of genocide.

Let’s be absolutely CRYSTAL clear: these deaths are not tragedies—they are crimes. They are the calculated, foreseeable outcome of Israel’s genocidal policies of collective punishment. Starvation, displacement, denial of medical care, and deprivation of basic necessities like heat and clothing are not collateral damage. They are intentional.

Hypothermia: A Genocidal Strategy in Action

Hypothermia doesn’t require subzero temperatures. It occurs when the body loses heat faster than it can produce it. Infants, with their small bodies, limited fat reserves, and immature thermoregulatory systems, are especially vulnerable. For Palestinian babies, their vulnerability is compounded by systemic starvation and malnutrition, both inflicted deliberately by the illegal blockade.

Malnourished mothers, themselves victims of this blockade, struggle to breastfeed, leaving their infants without adequate nutrition to sustain life in cold conditions. The blockade’s grip ensures there’s no access to adequate clothing, heating, or supplies. Even mild winter nights become a death sentence. This is not neglect. It’s murder by policy.

Dehumanization and Genocide Denial

What’s even more grotesque than these deaths are the people who rush to deny them. “15°C isn’t cold enough to kill,” they say, comparing starving Palestinian infants to Scandinavian babies bundled in expensive winter gear, fed with abundant resources, and cared for in warm homes. This false equivalence is not ignorance—it’s genocide denial.

To deny that these infants froze to death in conditions engineered by Israel is to deny their humanity. It is to erase their suffering, absolve the perpetrators, and perpetuate the myth that Palestinians are somehow less human, less deserving of life, less worthy of empathy. This is dehumanization, plain and simple. And dehumanization is the foundation of genocide.

Starvation as Collective Punishment

For years, Israel has used starvation as a weapon of war against Gaza. The blockade restricts the import of food, medicine, and essential goods, creating a manufactured scarcity. This isn’t an unintended consequence—it’s the strategy. Starvation weakens the body and the spirit, breaking down resistance by targeting the most vulnerable: children.

In the last four months alone, over 19,000 children in Gaza have been hospitalized for malnutrition. These are the children who made it to the hospitals—many don’t. These are not statistics. These are lives extinguished in slow, agonizing ways, as the world watches and debates whether to call it genocide.

Naming It for What It Is

It’s genocide. There’s no other word that captures the deliberate and systematic destruction of a people through starvation, displacement, and denial of life-sustaining resources. The deaths of Joma’a, Aisha, Ali, Ali, and Sila are not tragedies—they are evidence of a crime. A crime for which the perpetrators must be held accountable.

To those who dismiss these deaths, to those who claim they’re “impossible” or “exaggerated”: shut up. Your words are not neutral. They are part of the machinery of erasure, part of the apparatus that justifies and sustains genocide. You are complicit in this horror.

The Cost of Silence

How many more children have to freeze or starve before the world wakes up? How many more infants will take their last breaths in tents that offer no protection, in the arms of mothers who have nothing left to give, before we call this what it is: genocide?

The deaths of these five infants are not isolated incidents. They are part of a system designed to destroy the Palestinian people, to break their bodies and spirits, to erase them from existence. To remain silent in the face of such deliberate cruelty is to endorse it.

Joma’a Batran was one month old. His life mattered. Every Palestinian life matters. And it’s long past time the world acted like it.

End the blockade. End the genocide. Hold the perpetrators accountable. Anything less is complicity.