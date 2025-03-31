The UN just confirmed it: Gaza is running out of food. Ten days. That’s all that’s left before millions are left to starve under a siege so vicious, so absolute, that not even the crumbs of “humanitarianism” can disguise what this is.

“This isn’t a humanitarian crisis. It’s genocide dressed in UN statements and rationed biscuits.”

Let me say it plainly: this is not a humanitarian crisis. This is genocide by starvation, orchestrated by a U.S.-funded settler colony that has weaponized hunger into a tool of extermination.

They’ve bombed the bakeries. Blocked aid. Shot at convoys. Turned flour into contraband. And now we’re down to “emergency fortified biscuits”—UN rations so dystopian they sound like props from a war movie. The World Food Programme is rationing fucking biscuits for 415,000 people while over a million more are told to wait and die.

“You do not ‘accidentally’ starve 2 million people. You design that.”

Flour runs out on Monday. Kids are already collapsing from malnutrition. Families are cooking grass and animal feed—when they’re lucky enough to have water, which is also being withheld. And the so-called “international community”? They’re issuing statements. Pleading for “access.” Hosting security briefings while children waste away.

This is mass murder. Deliberate. Coordinated. Funded.

And before any liberal worm slithers in with “but Hamas,” save your breath. You do not blockade an entire population for months, deny them food, bomb their hospitals, and then pretend you care about “civilians.” You are watching a settler colony starve a nation with your tax dollars. With bipartisan support. With silence from institutions that claim to care about life, justice, or human rights.

You want nuance? Here it is: genocide doesn’t always come with gas chambers. Sometimes it comes with starvation, dehydration, trauma, and bureaucratic language so sterilized it hides the smell of death.

“The only thing more violent than the genocide and siege is the silence surrounding it.”

Gaza is being slaughtered. And the world is watching.

Not with disbelief—but with complicity.

WATCH

Antoine Renard, Palestine Director for the World Food Programme (WFP), speaks to Channel 4 News from Deir al-Balah, warning that Gaza’s food supply will run out in 10 days without new aid.